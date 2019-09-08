Allen rallies Bills past Jets
Josh Allen overcame a four-turnover performance to rush for a touchdown and throw for another in the fourth quarter as the Buffalo Bills rallied to a 17-16 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Allen scored from 3 yards out to trim New York’s lead to 16-10 early in the fourth quarter before his underthrown ball was reeled in by John Brown for a 38-yard touchdown with 3 minutes to play. Allen finished 24 of 37 for 254 yards passing.
Le’Veon Bell reeled in a touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass in his first game in nearly 20 months for the Jets, who were victimized by kicker Kaare Vedvik misfiring on both an extra-point attempt and a 45-yard field-goal attempt.
Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and joined defensive tackle Steve McLendon in recovering a fumble. Linebacker Neville Hewitt also had an interception and New York added a safety in its first game under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.
Signed to a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in offseason, Bell made a shoestring catch from Sam Darnold for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter. Bell provided the exclamation point as he jumped to snare the two-point conversion attempt and give the Jets a 16-0 lead.
Bell, who rushed for 60 yards and had six catches for 32 more, became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage following a 5-yard gain on his first carry of the contest. The 27-year-old Bell was playing in his 63rd game, one fewer than that of Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.
Darnold completed 28 of 41 passes for 175 yards, with Jamison Crowder proving as a trusty outlet following his 14-catch, 99-yard performance.
The Jets seized the early lead as Mosley snared the ball after it caromed off the hands of wide receiver Cole Beasley before rumbling 17 yards for a touchdown.
New York extended its lead to 8-0 lead early in the third quarter after its swarming defense swallowed up veteran running back Frank Gore inside the end zone for a safety.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars’ Foles breaks collarbone, needs surgery
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Nick Foles broke his left collarbone in Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and will need surgery, he confirmed to reporters after the game.
Foles, making his starting debut for Jacksonville after arriving from Philadelphia, said the injury was worse than the broken collarbone he sustained with the Eagles in 2014. That injury happened in early November of that season; he did not have surgery and missed the final two months of the year.
Foles was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. As he released the throw, he was hit by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who landed on Foles and drove his left shoulder into the ground.
The signal-caller was taken to the locker room for X-rays, and he later returned to the team’s sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a padded sling.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick, replaced Foles and performed well, going 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Jaguars lost 40-26.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars’ Jack ejected after throwing punch
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday’s game for throwing a punch at Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
It appeared Jack also went after an official while being held back by a teammate.
Teammates and coaches held back Jack as he walked off the field following the ejection.
The game also saw new Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill leave the game with shoulder injuries. Both were declared out for the game.
–Field Level Media
Browns LT Robinson ejected for kick
The Cleveland Browns lost
The Cleveland Browns lost their starting left tackle to an ejection in the first half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Greg Robinson was tossed after kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head with 5:03 to go in the second quarter and the Browns trailing 10-6. Robinson appeared to kick at Vaccaro twice as he fell to his back, landing the second shot.
Robinson was replaced by Kendall Lamm, who left a short time later with a knee injury and was questionable to return.
Defensive end Myles Garrett avoided an ejection earlier in the game when he was assessed a personal foul for throwing a punch at Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker.
–Field Level Media
Chargers K Badgley ruled out against Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley will not play Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts.
The Chargers declared him out with a strained right groin. He sustained the injury on Friday in practice.
In his absence, punter Ty Long will handle all kicking duties, with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor serving as the holder.
In 2018, Badgley made 15 of 16 field goal attempts and converted 27 of 28 extra point tries.
–Field Level Media
Jackson, Ravens eviscerate Dolphins in historic fashion
Lamar
Lamar Jackson tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes as his Baltimore Ravens routed the host Miami Dolphins 59-10 in Sunday’s season opener for both teams.
Jackson, who led all NFL quarterbacks last year with 695 rushing yards in just seven starts, spent the offseason working on his passing, and it was evident on Sunday. He completed 17 of 20 attempts for 324 yards with no interceptions.
Thanks in part to Jackson, the Ravens also set a franchise record for most points in one game. Baltimore tied for the second-most points ever in an NFL season opener, trailing the 1973 Atlanta Falcons (62).
There was also a record set on the Miami side, as Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first player in NFL history to toss at least one touchdown pass for eight different teams.
Jackson, a second-year pro, and rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown — both 22 years old — had successful homecomings. Both of them are from South Florida.
Brown, a first-round pick and the cousin of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, caught four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut.
Two other Ravens had 100-plus-yard games. Running back Mark Ingram rushed 14 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 108 yards and one score.
Baltimore scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and six of its first seven before a kneeldown entering halftime. The Ravens raced to a 42-3 second-quarter lead, and it was 42-10 at halftime.
The Ravens were dominant from the game’s first play from scrimmage — a 49-yard run by Ingram.
Several Miami mistakes led to Baltimore’s first-half assault, including a Fitzpatrick interception and a fumbled punt return by Jakeem Grant.
In addition, the Ravens — leading 35-10 at the time — faked a punt with a direct snap to safety Anthony Levine, who rumbled 60 yards on a fourth-and-1 play for a first down to Miami’s 10 late in the second quarter.
Miami’s only touchdown came on a 6-yard slant pattern run by Preston Williams, who scored with just 13 seconds left in the first half. He spun around to catch a throw that was behind him, doing an acrobatic job of keeping his feet in bounds toward the back of the end zone.
It was the first career touchdown for Williams, a 6-foot-4 undrafted rookie free agent who caught 96 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns as a Colorado State senior and could be a Dolphins bright spot this year.
A second-half highlight was turned in by Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin, who tossed his first touchdown since 2016.
–Field Level Media
Cook carries Vikings to 28-12 victory over Falcons
Dalvin Cook ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns and safety Anthony Harris recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble as the Minnesota Vikings rolled to a season-opening 28-12 victory over the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Kirk Cousins (8 for 10, 98 yards) threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Vikings scored TDs on three of their first four possessions. Minnesota recorded all of its points off three Atlanta turnovers and a blocked punt.
Cook, limited to 15 games over his first two seasons because of injuries, ran the ball 21 times and had 40 yards on his first two carries. The Vikings, who averaged 93.3 rushing yards in 2018, had more than 100 on the ground in the first half and 172 for the game.
Atlanta’s Matt Ryan was 33 of 46 for 304 yards with fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones. However, Ryan was intercepted twice and sacked four times. Devonta Freeman was held to 19 yards on eight carries for the Falcons, who totaled 345 yards as Minnesota flexed its defensive muscle early and often.
Anthony Barr sacked Ryan on the first play and Eric Wilson blocked Matt Bosher’s punt to start the Vikings’ first possession at Atlanta’s 21-yard line. Three plays later, Cousins connected with Adam Thielen for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
After Harris’ interception at the Falcons’ 41-yard line, the Vikings were back in the end zone on Cook’s 19-yard scoring run around the left end for a 14-0 lead with 8:22 left in the first quarter. Harris was again in the right spot, thwarting a Falcons’ drive by recovering Freeman’s fumble at the Minnesota 21 early in the second quarter.
The Vikings made it 21-0 with a 10-play, 79-yard drive — aided by pass interference and holding penalties by the Atlanta defense — that was capped by Cousins’ 1-yard surge with 4:40 left in the half.
Atlanta was driving on its first possession of the second half, but Harris halted a 13-play drive by intercepting Ryan in the back of the end zone. The Vikings followed with a six-play drive, with Cook’s 7-yard TD run pushing the lead to 28-0.
–Field Level Media
Brown, Rams hold off Panthers’ rally
Malcolm Brown scored on a pair of short touchdown runs, and the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams overcame some missed scoring chances to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-27 in the season opener Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 23 for 39 for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 25 of 39 passes for 239 yards and an interception.
Alex Armah’s 1-yard plunge allowed the Panthers to pull within 30-27 at the 1:58 mark. But with only one timeout remaining, Carolina didn’t get another possession after the Rams recovered an onside kick.
Running back Christian McCaffrey scored Carolina’s first touchdown of the season on an 8-yard run in the third quarter on a direct snap, cutting the Rams’ lead to 16-10.
The Rams countered with a 13-play drive, with Brown scoring from 1 yard out.
Panthers rookie kicker Joey Slye booted a 52-yard field goal to make it 23-13 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
Momentum shifted when Carolina’s Jermaine Carter Jr. blocked a punt to give the Panthers the ball at the Los Angeles 5. McCaffrey ran in from 2 yards out two players later, and the Panthers were within 23-20 with 13:10 left.
Yet the Rams were in good shape at the 6:37 mark when Goff threw a 5-yard touchdown dart to tight end Tyler Higbee.
Slye’s first attempt was wide right from 53 yards out late in the first quarter.
Greg Zuerlein’s 49-yard field goal opened the scoring for the Rams. He added one from 56 yards late in the first half.
Two plays after taking over at the Carolina 10 following a turnover when Newton’s throw was deemed a backward pass, the Rams scored on Brown’s 5-yard run at 12:44 of the second.
Carolina finally scored on the last play of the first half on Slye’s 46-yarder, cutting the deficit to 13-3. It came after the Rams gambled on defense by calling a pair of timeouts, but the Panthers converted a third down and then went on to gain two more first downs and end up in field-goal position.
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head laceration, with blood dripping off his head and down both sides of his jersey. Weddle, in his first season with Los Angeles, took a knee to a head as leaping McCaffrey tried to make a play. He was evaluated for a concussion and did not return.
–Field Level Media
Titans dampen Browns’ high hopes with rout
Marcus Mariota threw for three
Marcus Mariota threw for three touchdowns, Derrick Henry scored twice and the visiting Tennessee Titans clamped down on the error-prone Cleveland Browns for a season-opening 43-13 win at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.
Mariota completed 14 of 24 passes for 248 yards, hitting all six of his second half passes for 143 yards. He broke the game open in the fourth quarter with scoring strikes of 11 and 7 yards to tight end Delanie Walker about 3 1/2 minutes apart.
Both of those score came off short fields after interceptions of Baker Mayfield, temporarily deflating the high hopes of Browns fans looking for the team’s first division title since this version of the franchise was founded in 1999. Mayfield hit 25 of 38 throws for 285 yards and a score.
Cleveland played a sloppy, undisciplined game in coach Freddie Kitchens’ debut. It was penalized 18 times for 182 yards, and three other flags were declined or offset. Mayfield capped it by tossing his third interception with 3:08 left, with Malcolm Butler taking it 38 yards for a touchdown.
Cleveland opened its season with a bang, going 73 yards on eight plays to take a 6-0 lead on a 4-yard run by Dontrell Hilliard with 10:11 left in the first quarter. A missed extra point kick by rookie Austin Seibert hinted at the day’s remainder.
Browns’ mistakes colored the rest of the day, and Tennessee eventually took advantage. New Titans kicker Cairo Santos booted a 37-yard field goal with 6:32 left in the first quarter to get Tennessee on the board, and Henry’s 1-yard leap with 9:39 remaining in the second quarter put the Titans ahead to stay.
Frustration and penalties mounted for Cleveland. Left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected at the 4:49 mark of the second quarter for kicking Tennessee safety Kenny Vaccaro. The Browns finished the half with nine penalties for 107 yards and trailed 12-6 after Cameron Wake sacked Mayfield in the end zone for a safety.
Santos’ 53-yard field goal with 12:44 left in the third quarter upped the Titans’ lead to 15-6, but Mayfield drew Cleveland within two on a 3-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku at the 2:10 mark. However, Henry took a short pass from Mariota and zipped 75 yards for a game-changing score 13 seconds later.
–Field Level Media
Wentz and Jackson rally Eagles past Redskins
Wentz and Jackson rally Eagles past Redskins
Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and rallied the host Philadelphia Eagles from an early 17-point deficit for a season-opening 32-27 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon.
Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards with a pair of 50-plus touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson. It was Wentz’s first game in nine months while he recovered from a stress fracture in his back.
Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards.
Case Keenum finished 30 of 45 for 380 yards and three touchdown passes in his first start for the Redskins.
Keenum tossed two early TDs — a 48-yarder to Vernon Davis and a 69-yard loft to rookie Terry McLaurin — sandwiched around a 41-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.
The Eagles sliced the lead to 17-7 when Jackson hauled in a 51-yard touchdown from Wentz with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter.
Other than that connection, the Eagles’ offense sputtered through much of the first half.
Hopkins hit a 48-yard field goal just before halftime for a 20-7 Washington lead.
The Redskins compiled 278 yards of total offense in the first half.
Philadelphia began to establish the run game in the third quarter and a 12-play drive culminated with Wentz rolling out and tossing a 5-yard touchdown to Alshon Jeffery. The score cut the Washington advantage to 20-14 with 7:50 left in the third.
Wentz connected with Jackson from deep again, this time from 53 yards, for a 21-20 Eagles lead with 5:15 remaining in the third. It was Jackson’s 31st career touchdown of 50 or more yards.
After a defensive stop, the Eagles scored again on the first play of the fourth quarter. Wentz threw a screen to Jeffery, which was deemed a lateral, and 2 yards later, the Eagles led 27-20. Philadelphia went for two and Darren Sproles converted for a 29-20 advantage.
Jake Elliott completed a 19-play drive with a 22-yard field goal with 3:10 left for a 32-20 lead.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks DE Ansah inactive for opener
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury.
Ansah had offseason shoulder surgery and was listed on the team’s Friday injury report as questionable due to the shoulder. He also suffered a groin injury earlier in training camp.
Ansah, 30, is in his first season with the Seahawks after signing as a free agent in May.
Recently acquired defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will make his Seattle debut. He is expected to receive limited action as he is still learning the scheme, participating in just four practices since a trade with the Houston Texans.
As expected, standout wideout A.J. Green is one of the Bengals’ inactives. He is battling an ankle injury and could miss the entire month of September.
–Field Level Media
Mahomes, Watkins help Chiefs race past Jaguars
Kansas
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs toppled the host Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26 on a sultry Sunday afternoon.
Playing on a heavily-wrapped left ankle he sprained in the first quarter, Mahomes drove Kansas City (1-0) to scores on each of its first seven possessions while going 25 of 33 with no interceptions.
His favorite target was Sammy Watkins, who snagged nine receptions for 198 yards and scored on all three of Mahomes’ touchdown passes.
Watkins enabled Kansas City to overcome the loss of Tyreek Hill, who signed a three-year contract extension late last week but left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. The Chiefs’ offensive line also helped Mahomes as it did not allow a sack.
LeSean McCoy, who was signed by Kansas City after his release from Buffalo, gained 81 yards on 10 attempts to pace the Chiefs rushers.
After acquiring Nick Foles in the offseason, Jacksonville (0-1) lost its new quarterback to a first-quarter shoulder injury.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II entered and completed his first 13 attempts, finishing 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His first NFL touchdown pass came on a 15-yarder to Dede Westbrook with 7:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, and he added a 21-yard score to Chris Conley.
Leonard Fournette had 66 yards on 13 carries. The Jaguars, however, committed 10 penalties for 71 yards.
The Chiefs cashed in their five first-half possessions for touchdown strikes of 68 and 49 yards to Watkins, and three field goals by Harrison Butker for a 23-13 halftime lead.
Mahomes injured his left foot midway through the second quarter but returned while referees sorted out personal fouls on both teams. That skirmish led to the ejection of Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack.
After Foles left with an injury to his left shoulder, Minshew entered and completed each of his nine first-half pass attempts while engineering the Jags to two field goals.
Foles was injured after getting sandwiched by two Chiefs defenders on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark. Chark caught four balls for a team-high 146 yards.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs WR Hill hospitalized with shoulder injury
Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.
Hill’s injury was severe enough for him to be sent to a Jacksonville-area hospital and be treated by the trauma department, the Chiefs said.
Head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder called it a sternal clavicular joint injury, where the clavicle pushes into the sternum. He added that Hill was being treated at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville “to reduce the dislocation of the injury.”
“That transport is under the care of an ortho-trauma physician now,” Burkholder said. “We’ll give you an update in the next day or two.”
Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured on the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Hill was one of two 1,000-yard receivers for the Chiefs a year ago, joining tight end Travis Kelce.
During the last week of the preseason, Hill signed a contract extension making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The three-year deal is worth a reported $54 million.
The Chiefs had another injury scare in the first half, as reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes limped off the field after spraining his left ankle. It appeared to be tweaked during a sack.
After having his ankle taped on the sideline, Mahomes returned without missing an offensive play.
Mahomes was 25-of-33 passing for 378 yards and three touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
49ers LB Alexander ejected against former team
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander was ejected late in the first quarter of Sunday’s regular-season opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his former team, for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Jameis Winston.
With Winston sliding following a 5-yard scramble to convert third-and-3, Alexander lowered his helmet and hit Winston squarely in his helmet, immediately drawing a flag and prompting some shoves from other Bucs players.
Referees conferred and ejected Alexander, who totaled three tackles before leaving.
Alexander, 25, joined the 49ers on a four-year, $54 million contract as a free agent in March.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Bucs, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017 and starting 46 total games before tearing his ACL in his sixth game last season.
–Field Level Media
Washington RB Peterson a healthy scratch vs. Eagles
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for Sunday’s opener at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Several of the team’s veteran players were unhappy with the decision, according to an NFL Network report.
Head coach Jay Gruden hinted Thursday that Peterson could sit, telling reporters a decision hadn’t been made on how many backs would be active, or if Peterson — who doesn’t play special teams — would be one of them.
“We’ve got a lot of ‘ifs’ we’ve got to worry about,” Gruden said. “We’re just going to go (out) tomorrow see who’s active, see who can play, and then we’ll make the determination come Sunday.”
Derrius Guice, a 2018 second-round draft pick who is healthy after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, is slated to start. Chris Thompson is listed behind Peterson on the depth chart but is the team’s top third-down back, with Wendell Smallwood the other back on the roster.
Peterson, 34, joined Washington after Guice’s injury last August and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a two-year, $5.03 million deal this offseason.
The team also announced Sunday that Vernon Davis would start at tight end, replacing Jordan Reed, who also was listed as inactive for the Week 1 game.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for Sunday’s opener at the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an NFL Network report.
Another NFL Network report suggested several of the team’s veteran players were unhappy with the decision.
Head coach Jay Gruden said Thursday a decision hadn’t been made on how many backs would be active, or if Peterson — who doesn’t play special teams — would be one of them.
“We’ve got a lot of ‘ifs’ we’ve got to worry about,” Gruden told reporters. “We’re just going to go (out) tomorrow see who’s active, see who can play, and then we’ll make the determination come Sunday.”
Derrius Guice, a 2018 second-round draft pick who is healthy after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, is slated to start. Chris Thompson is listed behind Peterson on the depth chart but is the team’s top third-down back, with Wendell Smallwood the other back on the roster.
Peterson, 34, joined Washington after Guice’s injury last August and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a two-year, $5.03 million deal this offseason.
–Field Level Media
Browns memorialize QB Graham with statue
Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player
Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was honored with a statue at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The 11-foot-tall statue of the quarterback was unveiled Saturday.
Graham, who died in 2003 at age 82, became the second Browns player to be memorialized with a statue. Legendary running back Jim Brown was similarly honored in 2016.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam commissioned the statue, and the unveiling was timed to coincide with the opening of the NFL’s 100th season.
Graham’s 95-year-old widow, Beverly, was one of 39 members of his family in attendance.
“It is exciting to look around right now and see all the Cleveland fans that have come to see it, too. I am just so happy about it and that Otto is remembered,” Beverly Graham said at the ceremony.
Graham played for the Browns from 1946-55.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars QB Foles, Chiefs WR Hill out with shoulder injuries
Jacksonville starting quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jaguars’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury to his left shoulder. Foles was taken in for X-rays and it was declared he would not return.
Foles, starting for the Jaguars for the first time after earning Super Bowl MVP honors with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career, was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II replaced Foles.
Also, Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter, and the Chiefs announced he would not return with a shoulder injury.
Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured on the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Hill was one of two 1,000-yard receivers for the Chiefs a year ago, joining tight end Travis Kelce.
During the last week of the preseason, Hill signed a contract extension making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The three-year deal is worth a reported $54 million.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville starting quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jaguars’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury to his left shoulder. Foles was taken in for X-rays and it was declared he would not return.
Foles, starting for the Jaguars for the first time after earning Super Bowl MVP honors with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career, was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II replaced Foles.
Also, Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter, and the Chiefs announced he was questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured on the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
–Field Level Media
Rams S Weddle exits with head injury
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury in Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.
Weddle, in his first season with Los Angeles, took a knee to a head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
Weddle stayed on ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. He left the field on the back of a cart, and the team announced he suffered a head laceration.
Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.
–Field Level Media
Report: Vikings WR Diggs expected to play vs. Falcons
Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to play despite being listed as questionable for the club’s season-opening game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Diggs has been bothered by a hamstring injury. He sat out Wednesday’s practice before being a limited participant the next two days.
Assuming Diggs returns, he joins Adam Thielen in the starting lineup as they look to build on a historic 2018 season.
Diggs set career highs last season with 102 receptions for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He and Thielen (113 receptions) became the first Vikings teammates to both eclipse 100 receptions in the same season.
They also both eclipsed 1,000 yards (Thielen had 1,373), a first for a Vikings duo since Randy Moss and Cris Carter did it in 2000.
–Field Level Media
