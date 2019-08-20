All-Pro LB Davis leaving Panthers to sign with Chargers
All-Pro LB Davis leaving Panthers to sign with Chargers
Linebacker Thomas Davis is leaving Carolina after 14 seasons to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, the three-time Pro Bowler announced Tuesday.
Davis was first team All-Pro in 2015.
“Very happy that I’m going to be able to showcase my talents for the LA Chargers!” Davis posted on Twitter. “Long way from home but I’m extremely excited about this opportunity.”
Terms of the deal are not yet known. The Panthers informed Davis last month that they would not bring him back for 2019.
The Panthers drafted Davis, 36, with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Davis played strong safety in his first season in the NFL and converted to outside linebacker in second year, where he has played ever since.
Davis has played 176 games — starting 158 — in 13 seasons for the Panthers. He has 28 career sacks, 13 interceptions and 18 forced fumbles. Davis missed the entire 2010 season with a knee injury.
–Field Level Media
NFL transactions: Lions spend huge on Flowers, Coleman
NFL transactions: Lions spend huge on Flowers, Coleman NFL transactions: Lions spend huge on Flowers, Coleman
The Detroit Lions jumped head first into the free agent pool on Monday, agreeing to lucrative deals with defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Justin Coleman, shortly after adding wideout Danny Amendola on a one-year, $5.75 million pact.
Flowers reportedly will receive a five-deal that averages at least $16 million per season, while Coleman agreed to a four-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network, making him the league’s highest-paid nickelback. Neither deal can be officially signed until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
All three players are former New England Patriots, though Coleman spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and Amendola spent 2018 in Miami. The Lions are run by two former Patriots in general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.
–All-Pro safety Landon Collins and the Washington Redskins have agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million in guarantees, NFL Network reported.
That means the New York Giants, who declined to use a $11.15 franchise tag on Collins and allowed him to become a free agent, now will face him twice a year in the NFC East.
NFL Network reported Washington is also trying to trade inside linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster to free salary cap space to make a run at Baltimore Ravens free agent C.J. Mosley.
–Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown will join the Oakland Raiders on a four-year, $66 million deal, according to ESPN.
The deal, with an average value of $16.5 million, would be the highest yearly pay for an offensive lineman, eclipsing Tennessee’s Taylor Lewan ($16 million).
Brown’s deal would guarantee $36.75 million, according to the report, which came just nine minutes after the beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering window.
–The New York Giants are still involved in potential trade talks regarding mercurial wideout Odell Beckham Jr., according to The Athletic.
Multiple reports throughout the offseason suggested the Giants would have to be overwhelmed to accept a deal for the wideout, which would leave the team holding $16 million in dead cap space.
–Free agent quarterback Nick Foles is expected to agree to a contract worth as much as $22 million per season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network reported.
Multiple outlets reported last week Foles was expected to join Jacksonville.
–Linebacker Kwon Alexander is set to join the San Francisco 49ers when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
A key part of the Tampa Bay defense and a 2017 Pro Bowler who is coming off a torn ACL, Alexander is getting a four-year deal worth $54 million, according to NFL Network. The deal also is said to have $27 million guaranteed.
–Defensive lineman Malik Jackson has agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $30 million, ESPN reported.
Jackson was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and the Eagles were pursuing help at defensive tackle with Haloti Ngata (free agent), Michael Bennett (trade with Patriots) and Timmy Jernigan ($13 million option likely to be declined this week) expected to move on in 2019.
–The Denver Broncos exercised the contract options of top receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris, according to multiple reports.
Sanders will be back for a sixth season with the club and Harris will be entering his ninth.
–The Minnesota Vikings released offensive lineman Mike Remmers and declined the 2019 option for safety Andrew Sendejo, making both free agents.
Minnesota will save $4.6 million of Remmers’ $6.4 million cap hit for 2019 and all of Sendejo’s $5.5 million figure.
The Vikings also tendered two restricted free agents in safety Anthony Harris and tackle Rashod Hill.
–The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed free agent tight end C.J. Uzomah on a three-year, $18 million pact, per NFL Network, and right tackle Bobby Hart on a three-year, $21 million deal, per ESPN.
Uzomah, 26, had 43 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns last season. Hart, 24, started all 16 games last season, allowing 11.5 sacks and taking 12 penalties.
–The New York Jets have agreed to re-sign cornerback Darryl Roberts, per multiple reports.
The team also hopes to move on from linebacker Darron Lee, according to the New York Daily News. Lee was a first-round pick in 2016, and the Jets — or any team acquiring him via trade — must decide this spring whether to pick up his fifth-year option.
–The Buffalo Bills will sign former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson, according to multiple reports.
Johnson, 26, was a first-round pick in 2015 but has missed 29 games through four seasons.
–The Arizona Cardinals will release tight end Jermaine Gresham once the new league year opens on Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Arizona can save $2.5 million of Gresham’s $8.2 million figure by releasing him, or $4 million with a post-June 1 designation, which would put $4.2 million in dead money on the cap in 2020.
–The Texans re-signed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to a three-year deal worth $12 million, according to multiple outlets.
–The New York Giants re-signed restricted free agent center Spencer Pulley to a three-year deal. Multiple outlets reported the contract is worth a total of $9.6 million.
–The Baltimore Ravens exercised the 2019 option for cornerback Brandon Carr, as expected. He will make $6 million in 2019 while counting $7 million against the cap.
–The New Orleans Saints re-signed linebacker on a two-year deal worth more than $4 million, per NFL Network.
–The Chicago Bears re-signed restricted free agent tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year deal.
–The Carolina Panthers re-signed safety Colin Jones to a two-year deal, per multiple reports.
–The Cleveland Browns officially announced the release of tight end Darren Fells.
–Field Level Media
Report: Titans re-sign Vaccaro for four years, $26.5M
Report: Titans re-sign Vaccaro for four years, $26.5M
The Tennessee Titans are
Report: Titans re-sign Vaccaro for four years, $26.5M
The Tennessee Titans are re-signing free agent safety Kenny Vaccaro on a four-year, $26.5 million pact, NFL Network reported.
The deal includes $11.5 million guaranteed, per the report.
Vaccaro, 28, joined Tennessee on a one-year, $1.1 million deal last August after a weak market greeted him in free agency, and after the Titans lost starting safety Johnathan Cyprien to a torn ACL in training camp.
Vaccaro totaled 58 tackles (three for loss), two sacks, an interception and four passes defensed in 13 games (all starts) for the Titans. A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2013, he has nine interceptions and 34 pass breakups in 81 career games (80 starts) across six seasons.
NFL Network adds that the Titans have officially released Cyprien, who was set to count $6.25 million against the cap this season.
Tennessee will save $4.75 million, with $1.5 million in dead money with Cyprien’s release.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bears agree to deal with returner Patterson
Report: Bears agree to deal with returner Patterson Report: Bears agree to deal with returner Patterson
The Chicago Bears have agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with returner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, according to the NFL Network.
The outlet reported that $5 million of the deal is guaranteed.
Patterson played for the New England Patriots last season and averaged 28.8 yards on kickoff returns, bringing one back for a score, his sixth touchdown on a kick return. He also caught 21 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 228 yards and one score on 42 carries.
The 27-year-old Patterson spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2013-16) and earned two Pro Bowl berths as a returner. He spent the 2017 season with the Oakland Raiders before being traded to the Patriots.
Patterson has 184 career receptions for 1,872 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has a stellar 30.0 average on 176 kickoff returns.
–Field Level Media
Broncos, Falcons to meet in 2019 HOF Game
Broncos, Falcons to meet in 2019 HOF Game Broncos, Falcons to meet in 2019 HOF Game
The Denver Broncos, who will have two new inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1.
The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and cornerback Champ Bailey — who spent 10 seasons in Denver — will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame two days later, as will tight end Tony Gonzalez, who spent the final five seasons of his 17-year NFL career with the Falcons.
Other members of the 2019 class are safety Ed Reed, cornerback Ty Law, safety Johnny Robinson, center Kevin Mawae and personnel executive Gil Brandt.
“With Mr. Bowlen and Champ Bailey part of this year’s induction class, it’s an honor for the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame Game,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in a statement.
“We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it’s also special for us to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season. Football-wise, it gives our team an extra week of training camp and additional practices that we’ll use to our advantage.”
Teams selected for the preseason kickoff game are permitted to open training camp a week ahead of the reporting dates for the other 30 teams.
–Field Level Media
Bears restructure Mack’s deal, create $11M cap space
Bears restructure Mack's deal, create $11M cap space
Standout pass rusher Khalil Mack
Bears restructure Mack’s deal, create $11M cap space
Standout pass rusher Khalil Mack restructured his contract to create up to $11 million in salary cap space for the Chicago Bears in 2019.
The Bears converted $11 million of Mack’s 2019 base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus to whittle more room under the cap.
Chicago is without a first-round draft pick — traded to Oakland in the deal for Mack — the next two years and reportedly will lose safety Adrian Amos to the Green Bay Packers in free agency.
The Bears have reportedly shown interest in free agent running back Le’Veon Bell, who is being pursued by as many as six teams after not playing last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints want Dez Bryant back in 2019
Report: Saints want Dez Bryant back in 2019
Dez
Report: Saints want Dez Bryant back in 2019
Dez Bryant could return to the New Orleans Saints when he’s recovered from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in his second practice of 2018.
According to NFL Network, the Saints are hoping Bryant, 30, can play this season. He was signed as a free agent after going months without interest following his release from the Dallas Cowboys in April 2018.
“I have to (play again). I got business and I got ball,” Bryant said last year. “I can’t end like this. I have to throw the X (symbol) up.”
Bryant ended the season on injured reserve.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection agreed to a one-year, $600,000 contract with New Orleans in November. He reportedly turned down a three-year deal from the Baltimore Ravens prior to the season.
Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career, but he hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2014.
–Field Level Media
Reports: S Bethea to sign with Giants
Reports: S Bethea to sign with Giants
The New York Giants, who
Reports: S Bethea to sign with Giants
The New York Giants, who let three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins walk in free agency, will sign veteran safety Antoine Bethea in an attempt to rebuild their secondary.
Bethea is expected to sign a two-year contract as soon as Wednesday. His former teammate in Indianapolis, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, first broke the news of the deal on Twitter, with others confirming the move later on Tuesday.
Bethea, 34, is a 13-year NFL veteran who last season led the Arizona Cardinals with 121 tackles during the second year of a three-year, $12.75 million contract. The Cardinals released him Friday in a move that reportedly saved $4.75 million in cap space.
Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher was the Cardinals’ coordinator in 2017, when Bethea intercepted a career-high five passes.
Bethea has 24 career interceptions and nine forced fumbles in 13 seasons with the Colts (2006-13), San Francisco 49ers (2014-16) and Cardinals (2017-18). He was chosen to the Pro Bowl in 2007, 2009 and 2014.
–Field Level Media
OL Saffold set to sign with Titans
OL Saffold set to sign with Titans
The Tennessee Titans intend
OL Saffold set to sign with Titans
The Tennessee Titans intend to sign offensive guard Rodger Saffold to a four-year, $44 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The deal reportedly includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money for Saffold, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Rams, starting 111 of 114 games played. He can sign when the new league year starts Wednesday.
The Titans can slot Saffold, 30, at left guard next to left tackle Taylor Lewan, who tweeted at Saffold on Tuesday: “do you wanna be best friends? #NoBadDays”
Saffold responded: “I’m ready to be best friends now! Lol We’ll create something special. Thanks for the warm welcome bro!”
Tennessee had the seventh-best rushing attack in the NFL last season (126.4 yards per game), and Saffold’s signing is expected to boost that area.
Saffold, who played in college at Indiana, was the first pick of the second round in the 2010 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
C Paradis spurns Jets, joining Panthers
C Paradis spurns Jets, joining Panthers
Center Matt Paradis agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal
C Paradis spurns Jets, joining Panthers
Center Matt Paradis agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Paradis replaces retired center Ryan Kalil in Carolina, where head coach Ron Rivera said during the NFL Scouting Combine that stabilizing the front five to protect quarterback Cam Newton was an offseason priority.
Paradis appeared Tuesday morning on “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network and said he should be back for training camp. He suffered a broken leg and finished his final season with the Denver Broncos on injured reserve. Paradis missed the final seven games of the season.
“I think the level of play I’ve played at, the money needs to reflect that,” Paradis said. “Other than that, I’m trying to win. I got a taste of winning the Super Bowl in the past and my whole life I’ve been a part of winning teams and I don’t like losing. I need to be a part of a winning team.”
Paradis, 29, said doctors told him he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery from the leg injury.
Paradis started all 57 games he played in for the Broncos.
–Field Level Media
Reports: LB Bucannon reuniting with Arians in Tampa Bay
Reports: LB Bucannon reuniting with Arians in Tampa Bay
Reports: LB Bucannon reuniting with Arians in Tampa Bay
Linebacker Deone Bucannon is set to reunite with his former head coach, Bruce Arians, after agreeing to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports Tuesday.
Bucannon struggled last season and lost playing time with the Arizona Cardinals, making 38 tackles in 13 games (six starts). His deal with the Buccaneers, which he can sign Wednesday when the new league year begins, is expected to be for one year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Bucannon, the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2014, is hoping to regain his market value in Tampa Bay, where he will also have experience playing for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who held the same role in Arizona in 2014. The Bucs’ outside linebackers coach is Larry Foote, one of Bucannon’s teammates during his rookie year.
Bucannon, a hybrid linebacker/safety, averaged 91.5 tackles a season from 2014 to 2017, when Arians was the head coach in Arizona. Bucannon has started 56 of his 70 career NFL games and intercepted two passes.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Murray to be star attraction at pro day
NFL notebook: Murray to be star attraction at pro day NFL notebook: Murray to be star attraction at pro day
Kyler Murray will perform quarterback drills and other testing at his much-anticipated pro day workout in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday.
The Arizona Cardinals are among the teams expected to send a large contingent of coaches and personnel evaluators. Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and speculation simmered during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cardinals are primed to draft Murray and deal their 2018 first-round pick, Josh Rosen, for additional draft picks or a veteran.
Murray did not throw or take part in measurement tests at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.
Beyond the Cardinals, the Oakland Raiders (fourth overall), New York Giants (sixth), Cincinnati Bengals (11th) and Miami Dolphins (13th) could covet Murray. The Denver Broncos are a longer shot to look at Murray with the 10th pick after trading for Joe Flacco.
–The Denver Broncos, who will have two new inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and cornerback Champ Bailey — who spent 10 seasons in Denver — will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame two days later, as will tight end Tony Gonzalez, who spent the final five seasons of his 17-year NFL career with the Falcons.
Other members of the 2019 class are safety Ed Reed, cornerback Ty Law, safety Johnny Robinson, center Kevin Mawae and personnel executive Gil Brandt.
–The Atlanta Falcons have given themselves financial wiggle room this offseason by restructuring the contract of quarterback Matt Ryan, ESPN reported.
The team created $7 million in cap space by converting $8.75 million of his 2019 base salary into a signing bonus. Before the move, the Falcons had the least amount of cap room in the NFL at just more than $6 million, according to overthecap.com.
Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million contract last year.
–Dez Bryant could return to the New Orleans Saints when he’s recovered from the ruptured Achilles suffered in his second day of practice in 2018.
According to NFL Network, the Saints are hoping Bryant, 30, can play this season. He was signed last November as a free agent to a one-year, $600,000 contract after going months without interest following his release from the Dallas Cowboys in April 2018.
Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career, but he hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2014.
–Standout pass rusher Khalil Mack restructured his contract to create salary cap space for the Chicago Bears in 2019. The team converted $11 million of Mack’s 2019 base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus to whittle more room under the cap.
Chicago is without a first-round draft pick, which was traded to Oakland in the deal for Mack.
The Bears reportedly have shown interest in free agent running back Le’Veon Bell, who is being pursued by as many as six teams after not playing last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers.
— The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they will keep injured linebacker Ryan Shazier under contract for 2019, allowing him to retain his medical insurance as he continues to recover from a spinal injury.
Shazier, who suffered the severe injury late in the 2017 season, will remain on the physically unable to perform list for the 2019 season. He will be paid a salary commensurate with his years of service in the NFL, and he’ll accrue another year toward his pension.
“We will continue to support Ryan’s efforts to return to play,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. “Although he won’t be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Giants to deal WR Beckham to Browns
Reports: Giants to deal WR Beckham to Browns
The New York Giants have agreed to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
In the deal, the Giants will get safety Jabril Peppers, a 2019 first-round pick (No. 17 overall) and the
Reports: Giants to deal WR Beckham to Browns
The New York Giants have agreed to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
In the deal, the Giants will get safety Jabril Peppers, a 2019 first-round pick (No. 17 overall) and the Browns’ second third-round pick, according to reports.
Beckham, 26, had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns last season.
–Field Level Media
Texans, CB Roby near one-year deal
Texans, CB Roby near one-year deal
Cornerback Bradley Roby agreed
Texans, CB Roby near one-year deal
Cornerback Bradley Roby agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Houston Texans, the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday.
Roby had interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, according to NFL Network, but instead is ticketed to trade places with former Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson. Jackson agreed to a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Monday.
Roby told 9News in Denver that the Broncos “didn’t want me,” and he instead opted for a prove-it deal with the Texans. He said he turned down offers form the San Francisco 49ers and Steelers.
Roby, 26, spent his first five seasons with the Broncos, who drafted the Ohio State product in 2014. He has seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 79 career games (29 starts).
“I feel like I should go back in (free agency) while I’m still young,” he said.
–Field Level Media
QB Murray takes pro day stage; Cardinals, others set to attend
QB Murray takes pro day stage; Cardinals, others set to attend QB Murray takes pro day stage; Cardinals, others set to attend
Kyler Murray will perform quarterback drills and other testing at his much-anticipated pro day workout in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday.
Among the teams expected to send a large contingent of coaches and personnel evaluators are the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and speculation simmered during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cardinals are primed to draft Murray and deal their 2018 first-round pick, Josh Rosen, for additional draft picks or a veteran.
Murray did not throw or take part in measurement tests at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump, but his height became headline news. Murray was rumored to be shorter than 5-foot-10. He measured 5-10 and 1/8.
While he erased worries about height and weight — Murray was 207 in Indianapolis — evaluators will want to gauge Murray’s ability to pass while dropping back from center and how he throws NFL-type routes.
All told, Murray proved he could pass in claiming the 2018 Heisman Trophy.
Only four of his passes were batted down — according to Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, citing the program’s film review — and Murray was one of the top three passers on throws from the pocket last season, per Pro Football Focus analysis.
The Cardinals had little skill talent around Rosen last season and the offensive line was a worry most of the year.
First-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who coached at Texas Tech last season, said of his then-conference rival in October that Murray was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. Kingsbury since attempted to backpedal from those comments, given the new reality-based context.
Murray said he would covet the opportunity to follow Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the first players from the same program to win the Heisman Trophy, then go first overall in the draft.
“To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” Murray said. “If my name was called No. 1, I’d be ready to go for sure.”
Beyond the Cardinals, the Oakland Raiders (fourth overall), New York Giants (sixth), Cincinnati Bengals (11th) and Miami Dolphins (13th) could covet Murray. The Denver Broncos are a longer shot to look at Murray with the 10th pick after trading for Joe Flacco.
Oklahoma’s pro day is typically widely attended. Dozens of high-level NFL types, including Broncos vice president John Elway and then-Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, turned out for the event last spring.
Kingsbury’s infatuation with Murray is rooted in Texas football tradition. Murray went 43-0 as a starter in high school (Allen), was the 2014 Gatorade National Player of the Year and was recruited by Kingsbury before choosing to sign with Texas A&M.
But Murray ultimately transferred and wound up following Mayfield at OU. With the Sooners, he went 12-2 as a starter and led the team into the College Football Playoff. He’s a prize in the NFL draft only after spurning the Oakland Athletics, who drafted Murray in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft.
The familiarity between coach and NFL prospect is a two-way street.
“I know what type of offense he runs,” Murray said of Kingsbury.
“Obviously he recruited me out of high school; I have a great relationship with him. If I were to play under him, I think it’d be a great deal. But again, like I said, I don’t get to pick the players. All I can do is show up where I’m supposed to be, work hard and get after it.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bills to sign WRs Brown, Beasley
Reports: Bills to sign WRs Brown, Beasley
The Buffalo
Reports: Bills to sign WRs Brown, Beasley
The Buffalo Bills are revamping their wide receiver corps with the additions of free agents John Brown and Cole Beasley, according to multiple reports.
Brown is expected to sign with the Bills for three years, $27 million, and Beasley is reportedly getting $29 million over four years, according to the reports.
Brown played in all 16 games with the Baltimore Ravens last year, starting 15. He had 42 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns. He has 22 touchdowns for his career, which started in Arizona. The Cardinals drafted the speedster in the third round of the 2014 draft.
Beasley played in all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, notching 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns. Beasley, 29, has 23 career touchdowns in his seven-year career, all with Dallas.
He acknowledged his move to Buffalo on Twitter, also writing. “I’ll always love #cowboynation and I appreciate the time we have had together.”
The Bills’ leading receiver last year was second-year player Zay Jones, who posted 56 receptions, 652 yards and seven touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Falcons restructure QB Ryan’s deal for cap space
Falcons restructure QB Ryan's deal for cap space
The Atlanta Falcons have given themselves financial
Falcons restructure QB Ryan’s deal for cap space
The Atlanta Falcons have given themselves financial wiggle room this offseason by restructuring the contract of quarterback Matt Ryan, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The team created $7 million in cap space by converting $8.75 million of his 2019 base salary into a signing bonus.
Before the move, the Falcons had the least amount of cap room in the NFL at just more than $6 million, according to overthecap.com.
Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million contract last year.
Last week, the Falcons used the franchise tag on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, guaranteeing him a one-year deal worth nearly $15 million in 2019 if the two sides don’t reach a long-term agreement by July 15.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Dolphins keep WR Parker with two-year deal
Reports: Dolphins keep WR Parker with two-year deal Reports: Dolphins keep WR Parker with two-year deal
Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is reportedly staying in Miami with a new two-year deal that spares the team from paying his $9.3 million fifth-year option for 2019.
NFL Network and the Miami Herald reported Parker would ink a new two-year contract after selling himself to the new coaching staff headed by Brian Flores.
A first-round pick in 2015, Parker failed to meet expectations under head coach Adam Gase due to nagging injuries. He played 11 games last season.
Miami released Danny Amendola last week, and he signed with the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins are also reportedly interested in free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan.
Hogan played for new Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea with the New England Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Tiger: Neck ‘not painful’ entering The Players
Tiger: Neck 'not painful' entering The Players Tiger: Neck ‘not painful’ entering The Players
Tiger Woods said the neck injury that forced him to skip last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational feels good entering The Players Championship.
Woods, 43, spoke after playing a nine-hole practice round Tuesday. He said he first started experiencing the neck pain during the Genesis Open at Riviera, and that it gradually increased to the point where he needed to take time off to let it heal.
“It’s not painful now,” Woods said Tuesday. “It was getting to the point where it was affecting my setup, my backswing, my through-swing. Just gradually getting worse.”
Woods has undergone four back surgeries, the most recent one a spinal fusion procedure in 2017, and he continually has stated that he is learning what his body is capable of.
“It’s just the nature of the sport,” Woods said. “The forces have to go somewhere. I have to stay fit, I have to stay on it, and I have to stay as loose as I possibly can for as long as I play out here.
“In a repetitive sport, you’re going to wear out something. It’s just very important for me since the surgery to keep pliable.”
The Players being moved back to March was one of the key parts of the significant changes made to this season’s schedule by the PGA Tour. Woods is the only player to win the event in both March and May (2001, 2013).
“It’s so familiar to some of us who have played in March,” he said. “It’s soft, it’s wet with the rain last night. We were getting mud balls. It’s back to how it used to play.
“The course just plays so much shorter in May than it does in March. Knowing that I’ve been between 6-iron and 5-iron on 17 to hit the shot, not too many people can say that unless they’ve played in March.”
Woods has played in only three tournaments in 2019, but has placed in the top 20 in each of them: a tie for 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open, T-15 at the Genesis Open and T-10 at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
He wouldn’t commit to his schedule leading up to next month’s Masters, saying only, “We’ll see after this week.”
If healthy, Woods would be expected to play in at least one of the two lead-up events: next week’s Valspar Championship or the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play the following week.
Woods will be paired with defending champion Webb Simpson and Ryder Cup partner Patrick Reed for the first two rounds this week.
“I’ve played three tournaments this year, and that’s about right,” Woods said when asked if he feels prepared for this week. “I’m right there where I need to be. I think that everything is on track heading towards April.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints to sign RB Murray
Report: Saints to sign RB Murray
The New Orleans
Report: Saints to sign RB Murray
The New Orleans Saints will sign running back Latavius Murray to a four-year, $14.4 million contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
The signing, which can become official Wednesday, means the Saints likely are moving on from free agent Mark Ingram as their backup to starter Alvin Kamara.
Murray, 29, ran 140 times for 578 yards and six touchdowns last season for Minnesota. He spent two years with the Vikings after playing for the Oakland Raiders during his first three seasons in the NFL.
He has 3,698 career rushing yards, averaging 4.1 per carry. He posted 1,066 yards on the ground in 2015, when he was selected to his only Pro Bowl.
Murray also has 128 career catches for 883 yards.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals to sign LB Hicks to $36M deal
Report: Cardinals to sign LB Hicks to $36M deal Report: Cardinals to sign LB Hicks to $36M deal
Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.
Hicks, 26, previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him 84th overall in the 2015 draft. He made $2.99 million on his initial four-year deal.
An outside linebacker at Texas, Hicks is a standout in pass coverage and can shadow tight ends and running backs even at 240 pounds.
Josh Bynes is likely to start alongside Hicks at inside linebacker as the Cardinals transition back to a 3-4 scheme that uses Markus Golden and Chandler Jones outside.
Haason Reddick has been a disappointment for Arizona and could be moved if the Cardinals can find a taker.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment