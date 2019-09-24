Aikman bristles at unflattering comparison to Mahomes
Troy Aikman didn’t take too kindly to an unfavorable comparison to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
After The Athletic Kansas City tweeted “ICYMI: Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman’s career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Fox Sports analyst was quick with a response on Twitter.
“iCYMI: Talk to me when when (sic) he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles,” Aikman, 52, wrote on Monday.
Aikman recorded three Super Bowl championships during his 12-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. The six-time Pro Bowl selection threw for 32,942 yards with 165 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.
Mahomes, 24, has thrown for 6,576 yards with 60 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in just 20 regular-season games.
The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player guided the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game last season, however Kansas City fell in overtime to the New England Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray knows he will be in Nashville on April 25 for the first round of the NFL draft.
As for where Murray will go from there, he still can’t say for sure.
Murray is one of 23 prospects who plan to be in attendance for the draft later this month, the NFL announced Tuesday. He stands a chance to be one of the top picks, if not the No. 1 overall selection, after passing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018.
Quarterbacks Daniel Jones of Duke and Drew Lock of Missouri also plan to be at the draft. The other 20 players include six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back.
Another top quarterback — Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins — is not scheduled to attend.
Here is the alphabetical list of participants, according to NFL.com:
1. Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
2. Deandre Baker, DB, Georgia
3. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
4. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
5. Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
6. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
7. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
8. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
9. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
10. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
12. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
13. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
14. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
15. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
16. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
17. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
18. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
19. Devin White, LB, LSU
20. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
21. Greedy Williams, DB, LSU
22. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
23. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals have the top pick in this year’s draft. The San Francisco 49ers will select second and New York Jets third.
–Field Level Media
The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that they will take part in regularly scheduled meetings to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement.
The NFL and NFLPA issued the following statement: “Today, the members of the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA’s Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representation.”
The league and its players most recently agreed upon a collective bargaining agreement in 2011. The deal, which was reached after a player lockout, runs through the end of the 2020 season.
Both sides hope that starting negotiations early may help to avoid a work stoppage after the end of next season.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among those in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, according to NFL.com.
–Field Level Media
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will be in Nashville on April 25 for the first round of the NFL draft. Where he goes from there remains to be seen.
Murray is one of 23 prospects who plan to attend the draft later this month, the NFL announced Tuesday. He stands a chance to be one of the top picks, if not the No. 1 overall selection, after passing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018.
Quarterbacks Daniel Jones of Duke and Drew Lock of Missouri also plan to be at the draft, while another top quarterback, Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State, will not be there. The other 20 players include six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back.
Murray reportedly headed to Phoenix on Tuesday for another meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 overall draft pick.
–The NFL and NFL Players Association announced they will take part in regularly scheduled meetings to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement.
The NFL and NFLPA issued the following statement: “Today, the members of the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA’s Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representation.”
The league and its players most recently agreed upon a collective bargaining agreement in 2011. The deal, which was reached after a player lockout, runs through the end of the 2020 season. Both sides hope that starting negotiations early may help to avoid a work stoppage after the end of next season.
–The New England Patriots and kicker Stephen Gostkowski agreed to a two-year contract, ESPN reported.
Gostkowski, 35, has been the club’s kicker since 2006. He replaced Adam Vinatieri, who had departed to the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent.
Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has made 367 of 420 field-goal attempts during 13 seasons with New England. He was 27 of 32 last season.
–The NFL released the 65-game 2019 preseason schedule, kicking off with the Hall of Fame game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.
Other highlights include the Dallas Cowboys facing the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu on Aug. 17, the NFL’s first preseason contest at Aloha Stadium since 1976.
The Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots will square off against the New York Giants in the preseason finale for the 15th straight season.
–The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a one-year deal, the team announced. Official terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported that he could earn up to $4 million with incentives.
Clayborn, who played for the Falcons from 2015-17, appeared in 14 games for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last season and tallied 2.5 sacks.
Clayborn, 30, has registered 32.5 career sacks and 90 quarterback hits in 95 games (51 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons and Patriots.
–Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in an interview with ESPN Milwaukee that he “lost vision” after sustaining a concussion in the final game of last season.
Rodgers also went into detail about the knee injury he sustained in Week 1 and then aggravated in Week 5. Rodgers left the Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears but returned to engineer the 20-point comeback victory.
“I had a tibial plateau fracture and obviously an MCL sprain,” Rodgers told ESPN, “so that was very painful. If you watch the hit back, just my two bones here that come together on the outside just kind of made an indent fracture. Very painful.”
–The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of three former Alliance of American Football players to one-year contracts.
Quarterback Luis Perez and wide receivers Charles Johnson and Greg Ward became available when the AAF ceased operations last week, just eight weeks into its inaugural season.
–Field Level Media
A 64-year-old Missouri man was cited for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at New England quarterback Tom Brady’s face during the AFC Championship game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.
Dwyan Morgan of Lee’s Summit was ticketed for disturbing the peace and faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday in a news release.
The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win against the Chiefs on Jan. 20.
A photographer for KMBC in Kansas City recorded evidence of a green laser shining in Brady’s face. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able to determine that Morgan was allegedly involved.
Morgan has already been banned for life from the stadium, ESPN reported in February.
–Field Level Media
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins' name was
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ name was notably absent when the league listed the 23 players who will attend the NFL Draft in Nashville later this month.
Haskins has not commented on his decision to forego the festivities, but the revelation follows speculation this week that his draft stock is slipping.
Peter King wrote in Monday’s “Football Morning in America” column that the former Buckeyes star “could plummet” and might be the fourth quarterback off the board after Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones.
Murray, Lock and Jones will be in attendance when the draft kicks off on April 25. So will Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa, a potential No. 1 overall pick along with Murray.
Haskins completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 starts last season.
It’s not uncommon for top players to skip the green room and attend draft parties at home with friends and family. The last two No. 1 overall selections — Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Myles Garrett in 2017 — opted not to attend the draft.
–Field Level Media
Former NFL and Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood was scheduled to appear in court Thursday in
Former NFL and Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood was scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Las Vegas after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to court records.
The alleged victim was the daughter of Wood’s girlfriend, identified by local media as 26-year-old Amy Taylor, who also was taken into custody Tuesday night at Summerlin Hospital.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed 5-year-old La’Ravah Davis died at the hospital that night, KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reported.
Wood, 28, played in seven games in the NFL from 2013-15, carrying the ball five times for 12 yards. He was mostly on the practice squads in Houston, Buffalo, New England and Seattle. He also had three stops in the Canadian Football League after the NFL.
At Notre Dame, where he played from 2010-12, he rushed for 16 touchdowns and 2,447 yards in his career. He also had 52 receptions for 384 yards and two scores.
–Field Level Media
Players under contract to Alliance of American Football teams are eligible to sign with NFL teams effective immediately, the AAF announced Thursday.
In the wake of the suspension of play of the struggling AAF on Tuesday, the NFL had told its teams not to contact AAF players because they remained legally under contract and had not yet been released.
The AAF played eight of its 10 scheduled weeks of the regular season.
Players were interested in joining the AAF to give them a chance to show the NFL what they could do. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated listed about a dozen players whom evaluators said could have a shot at the NFL. They included quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and John Wolford; running back Zac Stacy; and defensive backs Keith Reaser and Derron Smith.
–Field Level Media
Americans Kevin Kisner and Matt Kuchar survived tight matches on Sunday morning in the semifinals to advance to the championship competition of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
Kisner defeated Francesco Molinari of Italy 1-up in the first semifinal while Kuchar outlasted Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard, also 1-up, in the second final-four match.
Kisner and Kuchar will square off in the title match on Sunday afternoon, while Molinari and Bjerregaard will play in the all-European consolation match.
After competing under mostly warm and benign conditions for the three days of pool play at Austin Country Club and then in wind and drizzle on Saturday for the Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, the four golfers remaining in the field for the semifinals teed off with chilly temperatures in the low 40s on Sunday morning.
Kisner and Molinari, the reigning British Open champion, traded wins on holes early on throughout their match and were all square after a birdie by Molinari on the par-3 seventh. Kisner took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 12th, and expanded his advantage to 2-up when the Italian bogeyed the 14th.
Molinari then birdied the 16th and 17th holes to knot the match again. Kisner won the match with a par on the 18th when Molinari three-putted from 27 feet.
Kuchar never trailed in his match but also never led by more than 1-up against Bjerregaard, who beat Tiger Woods on Saturday on their final hole to advance to the semifinals.
Bjerregaard squared the match with a birdie on the par-4 15th before Kuchar took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 16th. Both players birdied the short par-3 17th, and the American closed out the match with a par on the last.
Twelve of the 16 players that earned berths in the Round of 16 were from counties other than the United States, with a record eight of those players coming from Europe. The quarterfinals featured four Americans, three Europeans and one golfer from South Africa.
–Field Level Media
Graeme McDowell played his way back into the PGA Tour winner’s circle for the first time since 2016 on Sunday, firing a final-round 69 to win the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Despite a bogey on the par-4 18th, the 39-year-old from Northern Ireland was 3-under on the day — 18-under 270 for the tournament — and beat Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Chris Stroud by a shot.
“This is big — this is big for the people who stood by me … the last few years because it’s been a rough few years,” said McDowell, who last won at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico three years ago. “It’s been a grind.”
McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, pointed to his birdie at the par-3 17th as the pivotal hole for the day, hitting 6 iron to about 7 feet.
“I was telling myself on 16 green, I said to myself, ‘You have to do something that’s tournament winning. And that shot to 17 green was tournament-winning level. … I’m really happy I got this done,” said McDowell, who noted he spent the last few days on the range working on his long-iron play.
McDowell’s win was made a tad easier by Stroud, who took control of the leaderboard on 15 at 19-under after carding back-to-back birdies but gave them back with consecutive bogeys on 17 and 18 and finished with final-round 69.
Hughes (66) also roared into contention after shooting a 4-under 32 on the front, and posted three more birdies at 10, 13 and 15 before a bogey at 18 finished his run.
Chip McDaniel, who was co-medalist at the tournament’s Monday qualifier in Miami two weeks ago, shot the low round of the day — a 9-under-par 63 to move into a tie for fifth place. He carded 10 birdies and one bogey on the day.
“That was a lot of fun, man,” said McDaniel, a decorated collegiate golfer from the University of Kentucky who was making his second PGA Tour start. “I’ve been hitting it great all week and yesterday I made five birdies and shot one under and didn’t putt very well, just a couple mistakes. I cleaned those up. … I saw a few go in today, that’s all it takes.”
Jonathan Byrd (66) finished fourth, two shots off the lead, and Kelly Kraft (68) tied with McDaniel for fifth at 273.
–Field Level Media
Kevin Kisner made winning seven matches in five days look like a walk in the park and barely broke a sweat Sunday afternoon as he rolled to a 3 & 2 victory over Matt Kuchar in the championship match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
Kisner captured his third PGA Tour victory, his first since winning the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, and his first prestigious WGC title.
Along the way Kisner defeated golfers from England, China, South Africa, Italy and three from the United States while taming the demanding layout at Austin Country Club. He only played the 18th hole once this week — in Sunday morning’s 1-up semifinal match win over Francesco Molinari of Italy.
Kisner never trailed in the championship match, winning the first hole with a birdie, falling back into a tie with Kuchar after a bogey on the fifth, moving to 2-up with a birdie on the sixth and a Kuchar bogey on the seventh and making the turn with a one-hole lead after a bogey on the ninth.
Kisner built his lead to 2-up when Kuchar hit his tee shot in the water on the par-3 11th for a double bogey. That advantage remained in place until Kuchar bogeyed the 15th, granting Kisner a 3-up lead with three holes to play. Kisner then matched Kuchar’s birdie on the 16th with a 21-foot putt to claim the title.
Kisner has played well in the past two years at this event, earning a spot in the finals in 2018 before falling to Bubba Watson, 7 & 6, in the championship match.
Kuchar won the event in 2013, when it was played in Arizona. Despite losing on Sunday afternoon, he moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, passing Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.
Molinari captured the third-place match in the event with a 4 & 2 victory over Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard. Molinari won for the sixth time in seven matches over the five days of competition, beating players from Japan, Denmark (twice), England and the United States (twice) in the process.
Molinari never trailed in the consolation match, winning the first hole with a birdie and extending his lead to 2-up with another on the third. Bjerregaard won the fourth with a birdie but Molinari responded with birdies on the fifth and sixth to go 3-up.
The Dane won the seventh when Molinari bogeyed after missing the green off the tee on the par 3 but Bjerregaard returned the favor and then some via bogeys on the 10th and 12th holes, falling four holes behind with six to play.
Bjerregaard won the 13th hole when Molinari bogeyed before the two players parred both the 14th and 15th holes. Molinari then closed out the third-place match by parring the 16th.
Earlier in the day both Kisner and Kuchar survived tight battles in the semifinals to advance to the championship match. Kisner defeated Molinari 1-up in the first semifinal while Kuchar outlasted Bjerregaard, also 1-up, in the second final-four dustup.
After competing under mostly warm and benign conditions for the three days of pool play and then in wind and drizzle on Saturday for the Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, the four golfers remaining in the field for the semifinals teed off with chilly temperatures in the low 40s on Sunday morning.
Molinari birdied the 16th and 17th holes to catch Kisner, who won it with a par at 18 when Molinari three-putted from 27 feet.
Kuchar never trailed in his match but also never led by more than 1-up against Bjerregaard, who beat Tiger Woods on Saturday on their final hole to advance to the semifinals.
–Field Level Media
Trent Richardson rushed
Trent Richardson rushed for 83 yards and scored the game’s only touchdown to lead the Birmingham Iron to a 17-9 victory over the visiting Atlanta Legends on Sunday, clinching a playoff berth in the Alliance of American Football.
Birmingham (5-3) only gained 177 total yards, but took advantage of four turnovers by Atlanta (2-6) — including two late in the fourth quarter — to secure the win.
Set up by the Iron’s fumble recovery near the goal line, Richardson snapped a 3-3 tie with a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. Quinton Patton added a two-point conversion on a pass from Luis Perez.
Birmingham’s Nick Novak (35, 37 and 28 yards) and Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo (33, 31, 35) were each 3-for-3 on field goals.
–Field Level Media
Former Chicago
Former Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins wide receiver Rashad Ross scored again and the Arizona Hotshots won in San Antonio 23-6 on Sunday to forge a tie atop the Alliance of American Football’s Western Conference with two weeks left in the regular season.
Ross opened the scoring with a 58-yard touchdown catch from Arizona quarterback John Wolford, Ross’ Alliance-leading seventh scoring grab. The win moved the Hotshots into a tie with the Commanders at 5-3. With San Diego and Salt Lake each 3-5, both San Antonio and Arizona can clinch a playoff spot with a win.
The top two teams from each conference make the playoffs. Arizona running back Tim Cook added a pair of scores on the ground while Nick Rose was 2-for-2 on field goals (54 and 35 yards) for San Antonio’s only points.
The two teams split their meetings this season, the road team winning each time.
Iron 17, Legends 9
Trent Richardson rushed for 83 yards and scored the game’s only touchdown to lead Birmingham past visiting Atlanta, clinching a playoff berth in the process.
Birmingham (5-3) only gained 177 total yards, but took advantage of four turnovers by Atlanta (2-6) — including two late in the fourth quarter — to secure the win.
Set up by the Iron’s fumble recovery near the goal line, Richardson snapped a 3-3 tie with a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. Quinton Patton added a two-point conversion on a pass from Luis Perez.
Birmingham’s Nick Novak (35, 37 and 28 yards) and Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo (33, 31, 35) were each 3-for-3 on field goals.
–Field Level Media
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray will work out privately for the Oakland Raiders on Monday, according to a report.
Albert Breer of the MMQB said the workout will take place in Dallas. On Tuesday, the Raiders’ brass will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to watch former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in action, he added.
As recently as last week at the league meetings in Phoenix, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said veteran David Carr will be his quarterback in 2019.
“Yeah. He’s going to be our quarterback,” Gruden said in an interview with NFL Network from the meetings. “I’m not going to address all the rumors. I could care less about the rumors.
“He threw for 4,100 yards. Threw for almost 70 percent (completion rate) in a very dire, tough circumstance. So I’ve got a lot of confidence in Carr; what he can do with Antonio Brown, with Tyrell Williams, with Trent Brown coming in here to help our offensive line.”
Gruden acknowledged last week that the Raiders would hold workouts with quarterbacks of interest as part of its due diligence before the draft.
“We’re going to meet with a lot of guys at every position,” Gruden said. “We’re not going to look past anybody at any position. We have the fourth pick in this draft and we’re going to make sure we get it right.”
The Raiders also hold the Nos. 24 and 27 picks, as well as the No. 35 pick (second round), so they have wiggle room to trade up for a quarterback if they desire.
The NFL draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.
–Field Level Media
The Houston Texans have hired Jack
The Houston Texans have hired Jack Easterby, the New England Patriots former “character” coach, as their executive vice president of team development, the team announced Tuesday.
The Patriots hired Easterby in 2013 to help the team cope with the murder charges against tight end Aaron Hernandez. Easterby’s contract expired this winter, and he decided to pursue other interests.
He left the Patriots in February. After his departure, the Boston Globe reported Easterby thought his job “had run its course,” but he also wasn’t comfortable with the solicitation charges against team owner Robert Kraft.
Easterby’s title with the Patriots was character coach/team development, and he was uniquely qualified to fill that role.
While studying sports management at Newberry College in South Carolina, he was captain of the basketball and golf teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired him in football operations to work with the salary cap, but he decided numbers weren’t for him. He enrolled at Erskine and Liberty Theological Seminaries, according to a 2018 profile of him on the Patriots’ website.
He soon became the character coach for South Carolina’s athletic department, then joined the Kansas City Chiefs before heading to New England, where he also served as team chaplain.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Russell Wilson has told the Seattle Seahawks that he wants a new contract by April 15, the first day of the offseason workout program, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.
It is believed Wilson’s side and the Seahawks have met recently.
Wilson, 30, is entering the final year of a four-year, $87.6 million contract signed July 31, 2015, and he is scheduled to earn a base salary of $17 million in the 2019 season.
While the Seahawks tend to finalize contracts the summer before the season begins, Wilson wants to move up the timeline to remove the distractions of contract talks like the ones he endured before signing his contract in 2015.
The Seahawks have said they intend to sign Wilson to the extension sooner rather than later.
“We’ve been in communication, sure,” head coach Pete Carroll said recently at the NFL league meetings in Phoenix. “It’s very topical, we’re on it.”
Wilson’s contract value averages $21.9 million annually, which narrowly was behind Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ $22 million annual average at the time he signed it. Now, Wilson ranks 12th in quarterback pay, according to The Seattle Times.
The Seahawks selected Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he led the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII after his second full season, defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2014 game.
Last season, he threw for a career-high 35 touchdowns, completing 280 of 427 pass attempts for 3,448 yards with seven interceptions. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
–Field Level Media
Ohio State defensive end Nick
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals, with speculation mounting he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bosa met with team officials in Florida on Friday and is now set for a second sitdown at the team facility. Bosa and the Cardinals have a “top 30” visit scheduled with four weeks remaining until the 2019 draft.
Each NFL franchise is permitted to host 30 prospects at team headquarters.
Bosa will be in Arizona on Thursday night for a Friday visit this week, Sports Illustrated first reported Monday.
The younger brother of Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa missed half of last season with an abdominal injury. He’s working out with his brother in Florida and did not take part in workouts during his pro day.
Hosting Nick Bosa gives the Cardinals the opportunity to gauge his recovery on the field.
He said last week he was intrigued by the possibility of pairing with Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones.
–Field Level Media
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back Benny Cunningham on Tuesday, one day after reaching an agreement with running back Alfred Blue.
Both visited the team on Monday, and now both will back up Leonard Fournette on the depth chart. No terms were disclosed.
Blue had been with the Houston Texans since they drafted him in the sixth round in 2014 out of LSU, the same school where Fournette played from 2014-16.
Blue, who turns 28 this month, played in 72 games (16 starts) for the Texans and rushed for 2,407 yards with eight touchdowns. He added 69 catches for 479 yards and two scores.
Blue has five career 100-yard rushing games, including one against Jacksonville on Jan. 3, 2016.
Cunningham, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears after four seasons with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams.
He has appeared in 86 games, rushing for 797 yards and four touchdowns and catching 114 passes for 1,001 yards and three scores. Cunningham also has returned 110 kickoffs for 2,895 yards.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the Kansas Chiefs on Monday.
The Chiefs announced the trade and said they would send safety Eric Murray in return.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, did not show up to the Browns’ training facility on Monday for the first day of voluntary workouts because he expected to be traded. He had been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
Also absent for the Browns was running back Duke Johnson, whose name has swirled in trade rumors since the team added Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason. Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a reason for Johnson’s absence, but he said at last week’s league meetings Johnson “will have a role” on the Browns this season, adding that assumptions of a trade are misguided.
One notable player who did show up was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Also on Monday, the Browns waived three former draft picks, per Cleveland.com: 2016 fourth-round receiver Ricardo Louis, 2016 fourth-round safety Derrick Kindred and 2017 fourth-round defensive back Howard Wilson.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
The Chiefs signed defensive end Alex Okafor in free agency in March but still needed another edge rusher after releasing Justin Houston and trading Dee Ford to San Francisco.
Johnson, 25, has just 299 carries through four seasons, posting 1,286 yards and five touchdowns, but he has also caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
The Browns gave Johnson a three-year, $15.6 million extension last June, but his role shrunk with the signing of the since-traded Carlos Hyde and drafting of Nick Chubb. Johnson finished with 87 total touches (40 carries) for 630 yards (201 rushing) and three receiving TDs.
Murray, 25, started nine of 15 games for the Chiefs last season, notching 55 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. He could wind up replacing Jabrill Peppers, who was traded in the package to acquire Beckham from New York.
–Field Level Media
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report to the team’s offseason program Monday because he expects to be traded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
Also absent was running back Duke Johnson, whose name has swirled in trade rumors since the team added Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason. Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a reason for Johnson’s absence, but he said at last week’s league meetings Johnson “will have a role” on the Browns this season, adding that assumptions of a trade are misguided.
One notable player who did show up for the first day of the voluntary workouts was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Another Browns wideout, Ricardo Louis, has been waived, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016, but didn’t play last season because of a neck injury.
Louis, 25, caught 45 passes for 562 yards and no touchdowns over 32 games in the 2016-17 seasons.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
Johnson, 25, has just 299 carries through four seasons, posting 1,286 yards and five touchdowns, but he has also caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
The Browns gave Johnson a three-year, $15.6 million extension last June, but his role shrunk with the signing of the since-traded Carlos Hyde and drafting of Nick Chubb. Johnson finished with 87 total touches (40 carries) for 630 yards (201 rushing) and three receiving TDs.
–Field Level Media
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report to the team’s offseason program Monday because he expects to be traded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
One notable player who did show up for the first day of the voluntary workouts was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Another Browns wideout, Ricardo Louis, has been waived, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016, but didn’t play last season because of a neck injury.
Louis, 25, caught 45 passes for 562 yards and no touchdowns over 32 games in the 2016-17 seasons.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
–Field Level Media
