Adams’ ascent to productive WR for Packers started vs. Pats
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams can trace his ascent to becoming one of the most productive receivers in the NFL to a cold night in late November four years ago.
That game against the New England Patriots is proof of how much a rookie must be prepared at any time to step up, even against the toughest of opponents.
“Well I mean, I let everybody know as far as my approach to the game ever since I got here was just to be ready at all times,” Adams said this week.
It’s a lesson that the Packers’ current crop of rookie receivers can draw from when Green Bay faces New England again on Sunday night at Foxboro.
In 2014, Adams took advantage of more looks when the Patriots decided to focus on then-top Packers wideout Jordy Nelson. Adams had six catches for 121 yards on 11 targets, getting as many receptions and targets as he had drawn the three previous games combined.
“Yeah, that was probably my coming out game,” Adams said.
Now Adams is quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top option, the receiver that usually draws an opponent’s best cornerback. Adams has had at least 132 yards receiving in each of his last three games.
“Well, he’s big for us. I think he can do it all from the wide receiver position and we’re expecting a lot of attention by the Patriots secondary” on Adams, coach Mike McCarthy said.
If that’s the case, it could mean more looks for rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Equanimeous St. Brown.
The 6-foot-4 Valdes-Scantling has especially taken advantage of more work in recent games with injuries to starters Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison. They returned last week, but Valdes-Scantling still caught a touchdown pass last week, his second in three games.
Adams has offered simple, but important advice to the rookies, just like how Nelson did to Adams four years ago.
“Don’t try to be (Adams.) Don’t try to be Cobb, don’t try to be (Allison). Don’t try to be anybody else that you see,” Valdes-Scantling said in recounting a piece of advice from Adams.
Valdes-Scantling could draw another start against the Patriots with Allison listed as doubtful for Sunday after injuring his groin in practice this week to go with an already sore hamstring. Cobb is questionable again with a hamstring injury but seems to be improving.
“Be yourself. Everybody does things well, but what you do well, just keep doing it,” Valdes-Scantling added about Adams’ advice.
Adams has become an all-around receiver. Explosiveness and an ability to make moves allow him to gain extra yards after a catch.
But while the 26-21 win over the Patriots in 2014 might have been his springboard, it took a while for Adams to gain the kind of consistency that now makes him an important part of the offense.
For example, following the Patriots game, Adams managed just four catches for 29 yards over his last four regular-season games combined in 2014. Then he had seven catches for 117 yards and a score in a 26-21 win in the playoffs over the Dallas Cowboys.
Adams has 28 touchdown catches since the 2016 season. Opposing secondaries have caught on to Adams’ rise, yet he’s still coming up clutch for Rodgers.
“He’s going to look to guys who maybe he hasn’t looked to as much coming up,” Adams said. “If that’s how they decide to go about the game, remove (me) from the game, I’m still going to do my best to contribute as much as I can to this offense. I know the rest of the guys will be ready as well.”
Linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back) are the only other players on the injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Fired Browns coach disputes owner’s claim of ‘discord’
While appearing on ESPN, Jackson acknowledged he didn’t win nearly enough and said any disagreements he had with Haley or other assistants were nothing beyond what’s normal in the NFL.
Jackson said he doesn’t regret hiring Haley, but felt he was “on the clock” and needed to bring in a qualified play caller after going 1-15 and 0-16 in his first two seasons.
Jackson said he’s gone public so quickly after his firing because he wants people to understand “I’m human just like anybody else. So what am I supposed to do? I’m not going to go crawl into a hole and say pull the covers.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook: ‘Once I get back, it’s going to be on’
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Since the Minnesota Vikings made him their top draft pick last year, Dalvin Cook has played in only seven of a possible 24 regular-season games.
“I’ve just been gaining knowledge from my teammates, all the older guys,” Cook said. “The guys in my room have just been pushing me through it. I’ve been learning through this whole process, and I’m just trying to become a better player and better person.
“That’s what I’ve been getting from the whole experience, and it’s nothing negative. Yeah, I’ve been injured and banged up, but I’m just learning through the whole experience. Once I get back, it’s going to be on.”
That’s the kind of attitude that pushed him through the grueling rehab after a torn ACL in his left knee, suffered in the fourth game of his rookie season against Detroit. He stayed ahead of schedule and was ready in time for the opener this year, contributing 95 total yards in his first performance under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who eagerly sought to maximize the versatile and elusive Cook’s impact as a ball carrier and a pass-catcher as soon as he was hired last winter.
This fall has, by some measures, been more frustrating because of the seemingly minor hamstring injury Cook experienced on a hot afternoon in Green Bay on Sept. 16. He was ruled out of the following game, listed as questionable to play at Los Angeles on Sept. 27 and lined up at tailback in a limited role that night. Cook was deemed questionable again to play at Philadelphia on Oct. 7 and against Arizona on Oct. 14, but he ultimately watched both of those games from the sideline, too.
Then the Vikings decided enough was enough and kept him off the practice field for two full weeks. After sitting out against New Orleans, his fifth absence in the last six games, Cook returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. He said he never had a setback. The injury simply didn’t fully subside.
“With these things, if you kind of keep stepping on them and keep doing what you’re doing, they’re just going to keep lingering along,” Cook said. “You’ve got to kind of shut the body down. That’s why I’m so confident in our medical staff, because they’ve got the right plan set up for me. We’ve been going by what my body has for me daily. My body’s been reacting to it good, so it was very important.”
Cook was listed as questionable for the game against Detroit on Sunday when this week’s injury report was announced after practice on Friday. With the bye week coming next, the Vikings could always play it safe and give him even more time to heal. Coach Mike Zimmer downplayed the significance of the bye in the decision.
“If guys can play, they play,” Zimmer said. “That’s just how we do it around here.”
No matter how many times Cook has tested the hamstring, there’s no telling whether it’s back to normal until that first carry.
“You can practice. You can run around. You can run straight. You can do all that,” Cook said. “But it’s about going out there and the person chasing you and you turning your body and you twisting your body and having the twitch to do it. That’s when hamstrings occur.”
Other players listed as questionable for Sunday were wide receiver Stefon Diggs (rib), left tackle Riley Reiff (foot), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin). Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee) and backup running back Roc Thomas (hamstring) were ruled out.
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Dolphins CB Tankersley out for season with torn ACL
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins backup cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has a torn ACL, making him the ninth player on the team to suffer a season-ending injury.
Defensive end Charles Harris (calf) was ruled out of the game. Receiver Kenny Stills (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) are questionable.
Tankersley had an important role on special teams. He was hurt in practice Thursday with no contact involved.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jets injured WRs Anderson, Enunwa closer to returning
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are moving closer to returning from their ankle injuries and are listed as questionable to play at Miami on Sunday.
Tight end Neal Sterling is out with a concussion while cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) are doubtful. Johnson has been out four weeks but says he’s close to returning.
Wide receiver-kick returner Andre Roberts is questionable after tweaking his back Thursday and sitting out Friday. Also questionable are nose tackle Steve McLendon (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck).
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Peterson, Watt, Luck, A-Rod? Who is top comeback player?
Of all the NFL seasonal awards, the one shaping up as the closest and most intriguing is for Comeback Player of the Year.
Quite a few big names are back in action after curtailed 2017 seasons, among them Carson Wentz, Odell Beckham Jr., David Johnson and Deshaun Watson. Unless they have spectacular second halves of the schedule, though, the attention belongs on that impressive quartet of Rodgers, Peterson, Watt and Luck.
All four have had a significant impact, perhaps most notably Peterson, the previous non-quarterback to win the league’s MVP award (in 2012) and the only non-QB to take it since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006. Remember, Peterson, 33, was available to everyone as a free agent before the Redskins reached out.
He has paid them back by ranking fifth in rushing with 587 yards, has four touchdowns, and is surrounded on the stats sheet by guys who weren’t even in high school when Peterson broke in for Minnesota in 2007.
“I think he’s embodied kind of a little bit of what we want to be about not only as an offense but as a team,” says Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. “I just think the way he’s played on that edge — physical, relentless. I think that’s what we want to be about, not only as an offense, but a football team playing with that kind of an edge all the time. That kind of physicality certainly helped set the tone for us quite a few times this year.”
Washington leads the NFC East at 5-2 even though its passing game ranks 26th. Credit a strong defense and the work of “All Day.”
That moniker would certainly fit Watt, too. No one puts in more effort on the field — and Watt has put in the same level of diligence recovering from not one but two major injuries. He played a total of eight games in 2016-17.
His return to the Texans started slowly, as did Houston with three straight defeats. Then Watt began dominating, and the Texans (5-3) began winning. They now lead the AFC South, and Watt is tied for the conference lead with eight sacks while stopping the run as well as any edge rusher around.
“I’m still not where I want to be yet,” Watt says; that’s a scary thought for opponents. “I still have plenty of growth and plenty of things to work on. But I didn’t make it to Game 8 in either of the last two seasons so I’m happy with that …
“Like I’ve always said the whole time, I don’t blame anybody who didn’t know if I was going to be the same again because there were times I didn’t know. So, I can’t sit here and get too mad at people who thought I might be washed up or thought I might be done. Because I was sitting in that same boat when I was sitting at home with a cast on my leg and not being able to walk, and thinking: ‘Man, will I be the same again?'”
Certainly, Luck could have asked that same question after missing 2017 with a shoulder problem. It’s never truly been clear if the injury was misdiagnosed or mistreated, or that Indy simply was fooled by the length of time its starting quarterback would need to recover.
But recover he has, and even with a paucity of skill position talent around him, Luck is looking very good. He has thrown for 23 touchdowns, second only to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who has tremendous talent at wideout and running back to work with. Luck is moving well and, most significantly, his arm strength is excellent.
Then there’s Rodgers, who might have grabbed last year’s comeback award had he returned from his collarbone problems and revived Green Bay’s season, getting the Packers into the playoffs. But it didn’t play out that way last December, and he finished the season on injured reserve.
So he definitely qualifies in this category, and he has also battled a knee issue most of the season. Yet Rodgers has been at his MVP form even as the rest of the Packers struggle.
“He’s still the best or is tied for the best on the planet,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says. “He always has been. He’s the man. I know he’s not 100 percent, everyone knows that, but he seems to be a little bit better each week. He’s still the best.”
But is he the guy the AP’s 50 voters will support for Comeback Player of the Year in such a loaded field?
Tune in Feb. 2 when the award winners are announced.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
AP panel rates LA Rams’ offensive line as best in NFL
Andrew Whitworth and Rodger Saffold have helped make the Los Angeles Rams an overwhelming pick as the team with the NFL's best offensive line in voting by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press.
The New Orleans Saints finished second with 76 points, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers with 73. Then there was a big drop-off, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs tied for fourth with 47.
The Steelers and Eagles each received one of the remaining first-place votes.
FANTASY PLAYS: Burning questions for Week 9 in football
A look at some key fantasy football questions going into Week 9:
WHICH UNDER THE RADAR PLAYERS HAVE THE BEST CHANCE FOR A BIG GAME THIS WEEK?
At running back, Houston’s Lamar Miller has improved with 233 yards rushing and two TDs the past two weeks. He faces the Broncos on Sunday, who have allowed the second second most rushing yards and third most rushing TDs to RBs.
Danny Amendola has averaged eight targets and scored at least 10 points in point-per-reception leagues in each of the three games started by Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler. The Dolphins face the Jets this week, who have given up the sixth most fantasy points per game to wideouts and five touchdowns to slot receivers.
Jets tight end Chris Herndon has seven catches the past three weeks — but three touchdowns.
WHICH PLAYERS HAVE UPSIDE BASED ON THE REST OF THE SEASON?
Cleveland’s Nick Chubb has a great schedule ahead if new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchen takes advantage of Chubb’s skills. Four of seven games left are against teams that are top five in fantasy points allowed to running backs, making him a ripe trade target.
Dak Prescott got a big upgrade at WR when the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper. He also has a QB friendly schedule for a good part of the rest of the fantasy football season. Prescott faces the Falcons (second in FPPG to QBs) in Week 11 and the Saints (third in FPPG to QBs) in Week 13. Then in the fantasy playoffs he gets the Colts and Buccaneers. Prescott is a good trade acquisition in two-quarterback leagues and potential streamer in one-QB formats.
WHO HAS THE MOST LONG-TERM UPSIDE AFTER THE FLURRY OF NFL TRADES?
The Broncos trading away Demaryius Thomas opens up all kinds of opportunities for rookie WR Courtland Sutton. He already led the Broncos in end zone targets, and Sutton will see an overall uptick in targets going forward. He has a favorable matchup Sunday against a Texans pass defense that has been depleted by injuries. He won’t come cheap, but his long-term potential upside makes him a player to target in trades in keeper or dynasty leagues.
HOW ABOUT THOMAS?
DeAndre Hopkins is unquestionably the No. 1 receiver for the Texans. But Will Fuller, whom Thomas is replacing, was averaging a little over six targets per game. Look for Thomas to be targeted similarly with an improved chance of scoring.
HOW DOES GOLDEN TATE FARE AFTER BEING TRADED TO PHILADELPHIA?
Tight End Zach Ertz is QB Carson Wentz’s favorite target. Look for Tate’s per-game target average to take a slight hit. He’ll still play most of his snaps from the slot, which means he’ll continue to be a busy receiver. Tate already had a bye with the Lions and gets another this week because of the trade.
‘Cover City’: NFL Week 9 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Christian Pina
The post ‘Cover City’: NFL Week 9 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Christian Pina appeared first on SportsHandle.
We’re over the halfway mark. Show regular and professional sports handicapper Christian Pina (@ChristianPina) joins Rosenthal for a storyline-rich week, including a GOAT QB showdown, the L.A. Rams streaking undefeated into New Orleans, the return of FitzMagic, as well as possibly the worst QB ever, Nathan Peterman. Listen below for Week 9’s best teaser and prop opportunities and don’t miss Rosenthal’s SuperContest picks.
Time codes for the episode follow below. Listen and subscribe on Spotify here.
2:30 — Week 8 recap: the return of the pros.
4:19 — Detroit Lions +4.5 at Minnesota Vikings — The Vikings are normally among the best teams at home, but have struggled this year. Still, Minnesota or pass.
6:19 — Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 at Cleveland Browns — If you want peace of mind, take the teaser.
9:39 — Pittsburgh Steelers +3 at Baltimore Ravens — While the Ravens break Christian’s (gambling) heart again? Try to middle this game for the best value.
12:23 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6.5 at Carolina Panthers — Don’t get caught up in the FitzMagic rollercoaster. Panthers TE Greg Olsen in the prop market is best bet for this game.
16:14 — N.Y Jets +3 at Miami Dolphins — No one cares about this game expect the betting market. If you must torture yourself, take the points.
17:10 — Atlanta Falcons +1.5 at Washington Redskins — A must win for a desperate Atlanta, but will Julio Jones ever catch a touchdown? Alex Smith in the prop market is a good way to hedge your bets, too.
19:15 — All about the PropSwap.com market. Right now, PropSwap is offering Cover City listeners 10% off their first purchase or sale. Just go to PropSwap.com/Handle to get 10% off.
25:17 — Chicago Bears -10 at Buffalo Bills — Is the Bills QB Nathan Peterman the worst quarterback to ever play the game?
31:19 — Houston Texans +1 and Denver Broncos — WR Demaryius Thomas was traded from the Broncos to the Texans. How might that impact how Houston approaches the game?
35:34 — L.A. Chargers +1.5 at Seattle Seahawks — Rosenthal is honoring his pledge to stay away from Philip Rivers. Christian is biased since he holds a Seattle game total over ticket, but thinks there could be some potential on the first half under.
37:50 — L.A. Rams +1.5 at New Orleans Saints — Will the Rams remain undefeated? Would a loss do them good?
42:10 — Green Bay Packers +5.5 at New England Patriots — Rosenthal and Christian’s teams finally go head-to-head this week in a GOAT showdown.
47:37 — Tennessee Titans +6.5 at Dallas Cowboys — This game is a long play for Christian, and has potential with first half or full game under.
49:24 — SuperContest picks by Pina.
50:39 — SuperContest picks by Rosenthal.
What to Look For – Week 9 Quarterbacks
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 300+ PASS YARDS
|
Andrew Luck
|
Indianapolis
|
2014
|
8
|
Drew Brees
|
New Orleans
|
2011
|
7
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Kansas City
|
2018
|
7*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
GAMES WITH 4+ TOUCHDOWN PASSES
|
Peyton Manning#
|
Denver
|
2013
|
9
|
Peyton Manning#
|
Indianapolis
|
2004
|
6
|
Dan Marino^#
|
Miami
|
1984
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Kansas City
|
2018
|
5
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASONS
|
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS
|
Kurt Warner^
|
St. Louis
|
1998-99
|
39
|
Dan Marino^
|
Miami
|
1983-84
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
Deshaun Watson
|
Houston
|
2017-18
|
34*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH 5+ RUSH TDS
|
Marshall Faulk^
|
Indianapolis, St. Louis
|
10
|
LaDainian Tomlinson^
|
San Diego, New York Jets
|
10
|
Jim Brown^
|
Cleveland
|
9
|
Ricky Watters
|
San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle
|
9
|
Eddie George
|
Houston Oilers/Tennessee
|
8
|
Thurman Thomas^
|
Buffalo
|
8
|
|
|
|
Cam Newton
|
Carolina
|
7*
Raiders reach 15-year deal with Caesars Entertainment
Raiders reach 15-year deal with Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment has secured a 15-year partnership with the future Las Vegas Raiders and the stadium under construction, the two sides announced Thursday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Under the agreement, the stadium will have a Caesars-branded stadium entrance and drop-off zone, digital signage and other media recognition.
“The Raiders are proud to welcome Caesars Entertainment as a founding partner of Las Vegas Stadium,” Raiders president Marc Badain said in a news release. “We are honored to align with a company that shares the Raiders’ values of improving the local community and delivering exceptional customer service in creating this transformative project.”
It is the third sports-related transaction for Caesars in less than a week. It also signed agreements with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
“Sports have long been a core part of the Caesars experience,” Caesars chief marketing officer Chris Holdren said in the news release. “With this deep partnership, Caesars will become an essential part of the game-time ritual for Raiders fans everywhere. From activations to exclusive experiences, fans of the silver and black will see Caesars as their home on game day.”
Gruden: Players ‘dying to play for the Raiders’
Jon Gruden's Oakland Raiders have a dismal 1-6 record. They've traded two stars.
Still, Gruden said it's a team on the way up and will be a desired destination for a number of players next season.
He made those comments in an interview with former Raiders star Howie Long set to air Thursday night before Oakland meets the San Francisco 49ers.
Gruden is in the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed over the offseason to return to coaching. The year has been marked by struggles, including the holdout and subsequent trade of pass rusher Khalil Mack — a two-time, first-team All Pro — to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders also traded former first-round draft pick Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last week.
In exchange for the two players, the Raiders received two first-round selections in the 2019 NFL Draft and another first-rounder in 2020. The Raiders also will have an estimated $75 million in salary-cap space in 2019, according to OverTheCap.com
Gruden said that all translates into hope for the future of the Raiders, who also are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020.
“And to have salary-cap space and to have a chance to talk to the people that you really want to wear the silver and black, the guys you really want to wear the silver and black and represent this team, that’s exciting.”
Respect is deep between Brady, Rodgers ahead of 2nd meeting
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are universally regarded as two of the best quarterbacks of their generation.
Rodgers isn’t as decorated as Brady, but has been just as celebrated during his 14-year career for a free-wheeling style and an uncanny ability to pull off plays that have been rarely duplicated by his peers.
Between them, they have five regular-season MVP awards, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl rings.
Yet when the Patriots host the Packers on Sunday night , it will mark just the second time that the future Hall of Famers have squared off as starting quarterbacks. Rodgers won the first meeting in 2014 in a game in which they combined for 613 passing yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay’s five-point victory at Lambeau Field.
Rodgers capped that season by winning his second regular-season MVP trophy. Brady went on to hoist his fourth Super Bowl title.
Watching each other’s success from afar has bred a deep respect between them. Rodgers for Brady’s longevity. Brady for the skillset Rodgers brings to the position.
“Tom’s been at the top of his game for over a decade,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, we play a little bit different style of game, but the stuff that he does well is stuff that over my career I’ve tried to incorporate into my own game.
“I enjoy competing against great players and obviously Tom is right at the top.”
It’s similar to how Brady describes Rodgers.
“What he’s done as a quarterback, I think it is inspiring even for me,” Brady said. “I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve because I think he’s so phenomenal with the way he manages himself in the pocket and his ability to throw the football is unlike anyone probably in the history of the league.”
Though he wants to play until he’s 45, Brady will presumably retire before Rodgers, leaving the 34-year-old time to narrow the gap between them in career numbers.
But neither is interested in playing the hypothetical game about who the better quarterback is.
“I don’t really try to get into the ‘what-if’ game,” Rodgers said. “I’m fortunate to have been drafted here and sit behind Brett (Favre) for three years. He was obviously drafted late there … so his chip might have been a little bit bigger than mine starting out his career.
“There’s a lot of pride in that legacy part of your career, and I think him and I both feel the same way about our organizations.”
Brady also called any similar debate about the greatest quarterback of all-time a fruitless endeavor. Though he knows one name that belongs on his list.
“It’s hard to compare positions and eras. It’s impossible to answer,” Brady said. “I think Aaron is one of the best ever to play the game. He’s got every skill you need to be a great quarterback.”
Here are some things to watch for in Sunday’s game:
MILESTONE WATCH
Brady enters Sunday’s game second in NFL history for the most combination passing, rushing and receiving yards in the regular-season and playoffs. Peyton Manning tops the list with 79,978 yards. Brady is next with 79,781.
SAFETY DANCE
The trade of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix means that the Green Bay Packers are without a five-year starter at safety .
Clinton-Dix, who led the team with three interceptions, was the most experienced player at a position that was still mired by inconsistency. Possible replacements include Jermain Whitehead, who missed practice at midweek with a back injury; or Josh Jones, a second-year player who missed time earlier this year with an ankle injury. Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams also has a couple games of experience playing safety while with the Browns a couple years ago. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland appears to be getting healthier from a hamstring injury and might be ready to play. The Packers didn’t acquire players at the trade deadline, a sign that general manager Brian Gutekunst might like the depth in the secondary even without Clinton-Dix.
COMING A LONG WAY
Davante Adams was a rookie the last time these teams played in 2014 at Lambeau Field. That 26-21 win by the Packers was a milestone game for Adams, now Green Bay’s No. 1 receiver.
Adams had six catches for 121 yards in the game, taking advantage of more targets after the Patriots elected to blanket then-top wideout Jordy Nelson. Now the roles might be reversed, and Adams could be the player who gets extra attention. If that’s the case, it won’t be much different from what Adams has faced all year. Adams has had at least 132 yards receiving in each of the last three games.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start, sit for NFL Week 9
Halfway through the season, fantasy owners should know who to trust on a weekly basis. Draft position is meaningless at this point — players are either producing or they're not.
START: Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings: By now, trusting Dalvin Cook is a fool’s errand. The Minnesota ground game hasn’t missed Cook as Murray has scored four touchdowns in the last three games and faces a Lions run defense that is 26th in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing running backs. Cook may play but will be limited, whereas Murray makes for a solid RB2 who also happens to average 5.1 yards per carry in his home confines.
SIT: Phillip Rivers, QB, Chargers: The Seahawks are downright selfish when it comes to defending the pass, not only ranking first in fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but also third in fewest receiving yards allowed. It’s certainly a tough call to sit Rivers, who has thrown multiple touchdowns in each game this season, yet the Chargers are on the road and there are better matchups to exploit.
START: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos: The departure of Demaryius Thomas to the Texans sets up the path for Sutton to become Denver’s top wideout. Sutton has yet to be targeted more than six times in a game but expect the big rookie to hit double digits for the first time. Houston does come into the Mile High City with a five-game win streak, but a pass defense that is 19th in yards allowed and has given up 15 touchdowns will be suspect. Sutton has just 17 catches, but eight have been for better than 20 yards. He’s a great flex option whose upside will push him into must start territory soon.
SIT: Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets: In the three games since rushing for 219 yards against the Broncos, Crowell has managed only 94 yards on 37 carries, averaging 2.54 yards per attempt. Facing the Dolphins with the league’s worst run defense should be the type of game that perks up Crowell, yet there’s little reason to believe he’ll snap out of his funk. The rise of Trenton Cannon is starting to close the window opened for Crowell upon the loss of Bilal Powell.
START: O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers: In the first three games Ryan Fitzpatrick started this season, Howard averaged 20.1 yards per catch while catching 11 of 14 targets. Howard has a chance to put up a huge afternoon feasting on a Panthers defense that is last in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing tight ends. Contending with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson is more than a handful as is, but the thought of Howard getting favorable matchups and utilizing his speed is why he should be a strong TE1.
SIT: Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: The addition of Amari Cooper will help bolster a Dallas passing game that is 29th in yardage, good news for Prescott, who has used his running skills to put together his two best fantasy outings in consecutive weeks. The good times may pause Monday night against a Titans run defense tied for third with only three rushing touchdowns allowed. Don’t expect Cooper to make an immediate impact, either.
START: Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers: Few receivers put up solid numbers against the Ravens defense, so Funchess and his three receptions for 27 yards last week can be forgiven. Funchess has better prospects this week against a Buccaneers defense 30th in passing yards allowed and last in the league with 20 touchdown passes allowed. Funchess has yet to hit the 100-yard mark this season.
SIT: LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills: It’s hard to tell if McCoy’s decline is simply a case of a decade of usage finally catching up to him or if the Buffalo offense is that bad. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, but that’s no reason for fantasy players to wheel out McCoy against a Bears run defense that is third in yards allowed and remains the league’s only team to not allow a rushing touchdown. McCoy will get his share of touches, but bad touches become worse touches as the numbers climb.
START: Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens: Coming off his worst outing of the season, Flacco gets a great rebound opportunity against a Steelers team that he carved up for 363 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. Pittsburgh is 16th in net passing yards allowed but has allowed 17 touchdowns. The Steelers have also given up 29 completions of 20 or more yards.
SIT: Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: Green Bay’s dependence on the pass and a timeshare with Jamaal Williams makes Jones a risky play despite the potential of a Sunday night slugfest against the Patriots. Jones ran for 86 yards on just 12 carries last week against the Rams and would be a high-end RB2 if fantasy owners knew he would get 18-20 touches.
Rivalry reborn: Mahomes, Mayfield meet for first time in NFL
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Back when their chances of playing quarterback in the NFL were still in the dream stages, Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield sat in an apartment near Texas Tech's campus and played video games.
It was 2013.
Three years later, they appeared to do the same thing on the field.
The quarterbacks and friends will renew their old rivalry — and perhaps embark on a new one as pros — Sunday when Mahomes leads Kansas City and the Chiefs’ high-flying, high-octane offense, into Cleveland to play Mayfield and the Browns, who are again in disarray following the firings this week of coach Hue Jackson and coordinator Todd Haley.
The previous time they met between the hash marks, Mahomes and Mayfield put on a stunning statistical show unlike anything college football had seen before.
They combined for 12 touchdown passes, 1,279 yards passing and broke the total yardage mark with 1,708 yards — 854 for each school.
Looking back, Mayfield, who threw seven TD passes to Mahomes’ five and led the Sooners to a 66-59 win, still can’t fathom what happened.
“That was my ‘Welcome back to Lubbock’ moment,” said Mayfield, who began his college career as a walk-on at Texas Tech before transferring.
“Weird things happen in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday nights. It is pretty funny, Oklahoma goes back to Lubbock this weekend and then I am playing Pat on Sunday.”
Browns offensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who has replaced Jackson as Cleveland’s interim coach, shook his head in disbelief when given details of the Mahomes-Mayfield shootout.
“Oh, my gosh,” he said. “Setting defenses back a thousand years.”
No one — not even the quarterbacks themselves — could have envisioned their first meeting five years ago when Mayfield hosted Mahomes on his recruiting trip to Texas Tech would blossom into a friendship and maybe the NFL’s next great QB duel.
Mayfield was aware of Mahomes’ background and talent — son of a major league baseball player, bazooka-like arm — but then got to know him personally during that weekend visit. What Mayfield quickly learned was that, like him, Mahomes is a natural leader.
“Patrick has always been an easygoing guy,” Mayfield said. “That is why those teammates he has always had play for him so hard. He gets their respect not just based on talent — that’s easy to respect — but based on who he is as a person. He just has that presence about him that you want to be around. You gravitate towards that so it is fun to see him grow.”
And my, has Mahomes grown.
The 22-year-old leads the league with 26 TD passes and 2,526 yards. He threw six TD passes in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, and Mahomes has made as many jaw-dropping, highlight-reel worthy plays this season as many QBs have in a career.
Mahomes’ arm strength has drawn rave reviews. Ask any coach, player, scout or reporter who has seen him play about him, and there’s usually a tale about one of his throws.
Mayfield said he’s “absolutely” jealous of Mahomes’ rocket right arm.
“There was a play in that college game, he was rolling to his left, flicked it and it went about 65 in the air for a touchdown back of the end zone,” Mayfield said, remembering the OU-Texas Tech classic in ’16. “He does stuff that you can’t even think of even being possible.”
Mayfield was surprised Mahomes wasn’t taken in 2017 with the No. 1 pick, which ended up being Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
“Talent-wise, I thought he should have been. I love Myles but,” Mayfield said with a smile.
“Coming from the Texas Tech system, there are always your skeptics about people doubting the fact that all he did was sit back there and throw the ball. He threw it 88 times in our game, but when it comes down to it, throwing the ball is throwing the ball, and he is really good at it.”
So is Mayfield.
While Mahomes only started one game as a rookie last season, Mayfield was thrust into the lineup in Week 3 when Tyrod Taylor was hurt.
Mayfield doesn’t have nearly the same supporting cast as Mahomes, but he’s put up respectable numbers and feels he’s learning with every snap.
“His talent is through the roof,” Mahomes said of Mayfield. “He is going to keep getting better every single week. He has already had a lot of success. The sky is the limit for him.”
On Sunday, they’ll go at it again — pass for pass, play for play — in what appears to be a mismatch with the Chiefs rolling and the Browns reeling.
But beyond the score, the NFL could get its first glimpse at a budding QB rivalry. It’s not Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, but that one started somewhere too.
“I would absolutely not say that it going to be Brady-Manning right now, but it is humbling to be in that conversation,” Mayfield said.
“If he keeps playing that way, there is no reason why it would not be on his side of things. Now, I just have to pick up my side and play better.”
Texans’ Thomas makes quick return trip to Denver
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos may have lost a respected voice when they traded former captain Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans on Tuesday, but they certainly didn't lose any of their gift of gab.
Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who credited Thomas with helping to make him the superstar he’s become, will spend Sunday trying to snarl DeAndre Hopkins when the Broncos (3-5) host the Texans (5-3) in Thomas’ hurried homecoming.
If Harris finds himself covering Thomas, who’s replacing Will Fuller (ACL) in the Texans’ lineup, the advantage goes to …
“Oh, me,” Harris said matter-of-factly.
Why’s that?
“I’m that good.”
The same can’t be said for the Broncos overall.
They’ve lost five of six despite a backfield that’s the best in the business, averaging an NFL-high 5.3 yards per carry but just 18th in rush attempts per game.
Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is doing what Mike McCoy did in Denver before getting fired last year: spreading out the offensive formations despite a good ground game and left tackle Garett Bolles’ holding habit.
Case Keenum has been sacked 22 times, 20 of which have come with him in the shotgun, to go with a league-high 10 interceptions.
Defensively, the Broncos have been stumped by cornerback Bradley Roby’s slide after his promotion from nickel back following the trade of Aqib Talib. In a contract year, they expected him to flourish as a starter. Instead, he’s been giving his man too much cushion or getting fooled by quarterbacks burning him for big plays.
Middling drafts prior to this year’s crescendo has left coach Vance Joseph (8-16) without the option of benching Bolles or Roby, although cornerback Tramaine Brock’s return from a pulled hamstring and solid play over the past two weeks could foretell a return to some nickel back snaps for Roby.
Elway insists the Broncos can turn things around over the second half and avoid the franchise’s first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72.
If not, Joseph could be out of a job.
Texans coach Bill O’Brien was feeling the heat himself before J.J. Watt and DeShaun Watson rounded into form, leading Houston on a five-game winning streak, something only four other teams in the Super Bowl era have done after starting 0-3.
The Texans were devastated last week when receiver Will Fuller (32 catches, 503 yards, 4 TDs) tore an ACL, ending his season.
Enter Thomas (36 catches, 402 yards, three TDs) .
“It’s going to be great” having Thomas alongside Hopkins, Watson said. “Nothing really should stop the train. D.T.’s a veteran guy that can do a lot of different things and he’s played a lot football. So it’s a great opportunity for all of us to get on the same page and continue to put a lot yards in the air and put a lot points on the board.”
Other subplots Sunday when Thomas returns to Denver for his first look at the visitor’s locker room and gets a peek at the “Thank you” banner being added to his 10-story-high image on the north side of Mile High Stadium:
KEENUM-O’BRIEN
Keenum and O’Brien are mutual admirers, but they have a different view of their brief time together in Houston.
In his book, Keenum wrote that when the Texans signed Ryan Mallet and cut him, “Coach O’Brien looked right at me and told me I’d never be more than a third-string quarterback in the NFL.”
Not so, said O’Brien.
“In all my years of coaching, I’ve never said anything like that to any player,” O’Brien said, adding, “I have a great, great amount of respect for Case Keenum.”
Keenum didn’t back down, saying he “outlined it in my book,” but he did return the praise.
“I’ve got so much respect for Coach O’Brien. I learned so much ball from him, just how to study defenses, what type of leverages and coverages, just dissecting defenses. He taught me so much ball,” Keenum said.
“Whatever it was that was said motivated me. Every coach I’ve ever had, they’ve gotten me to where I am now. I’ve got the utmost respect for him and the whole Texans organization.”
WATT A COMEBACK
Watt has shaken off two years of injuries to return to superstardom with eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles. He’s started all eight games this season after playing in just eight games combined over the previous two seasons because of a bad back and a broken leg.
“I can’t sit here and get too mad at people who thought I might be washed up or thought I might be done because I was sitting in that same boat when I was sitting at home with a cast on my leg and not being able to walk, thinking, ‘Man, will I be the same again?'” Watt said.
“I still don’t think I’m there yet. I still think I’m working and trying to get back there, but it’s been fun to play, it’s been fun to win, it’s been fun to just go out there and make some plays.”
YOUTH SERVED
Sutton isn’t the only Broncos rookie making a huge impact. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb , the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, leads all rookies with seven sacks and is won Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for October. Undrafted running back Phillip Lindsay leads all rookies with 531 yards rushing.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Shurmur searching with Giants at 1-7. What to do with Eli?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The NFL trading deadline passed and the New York Giants decided to stand pat despite speculation they would be wheeling and dealing with a second straight season going down the tubes.
Linebacker Olivier Vernon, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Landon Collins will finish the season with the Giants, who are
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The NFL trading deadline passed and the New York Giants decided to stand pat despite speculation they would be wheeling and dealing with a second straight season going down the tubes.
Linebacker Olivier Vernon, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Landon Collins will finish the season with the Giants, who are 1-7 for the second straight year and have virtually no chance of making the playoffs in Pat Shurmur’s first season as coach.
Cornerback Eli Apple and 2016 All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison were the only players traded, and they were shipped the week before the deadline.
Heading into their bye week, the question facing Shurmur is where does the team go from here.
To be honest, there isn’t a lot he can do. This team has only made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in 2012. There is not a lot of depth.
The one change fans and the media want is at quarterback. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is as stationary as a quarterback can be and that does not work in the NFL, especially when his offense line is playing poorly. The 37-year-old has been sacked 31 times and this past Sunday he seemed to ducking as soon as the pressure got near him.
Many wanted Shurmur to put in rookie Kyle Lauletta to see what the fourth-round pick out of Richmond could do.
That’s probably not going to happen now.
The 22-year-old was arrested Tuesday on motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses while driving near a road construction site to practice.
Weehawken police said he failed to obey a police officer’s order and almost hit the officer while making an illegal turn. He was charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest. He was also charged with reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn and failure to remain in a marked lane.
He might face a league suspension. The Giants would look foolish replacing Manning for him. Veteran Alex Tanney also isn’t the answer.
“We’re trying to do what we can to win this season, and certainly you always do what you can in the short run,” Shurmur said before heading into the bye.
What the Giants will do is evaluate all facets of their games to find plays that work.
There is little they can do with the offense line. It was revamped to start the season and 60 percent has changed. Center Jon Halapio broke a leg and is done for the season. Right tackle Ereck Flowers was cut and free agent right guard Patrick Omameh struggled, was hurt and lost his job. Left tackle Nate Solder, the big free agent signing who has struggled at times, and rookie second-round draft pick Will Hernandez are the only starters remaining.
The talent in the skill positions is obvious. Odell Beckham Jr. (61 catches for 785 yards) and Sterling Shepard (40 for 542) are outstanding receivers.
Shurmur needs to find a way to get second-year tight end Evan Engram more involved. He was an explosive receiver last season and that has been missing.
Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, has helped the passing game, catching 58 passes for 497 yards and two touchdowns.
The biggest need is to get the running game going. Despite getting 519 yards from Barkley, the rest of the team has contributed just over 100 yards. It has allowed opposing defenses to play the pass, limiting the offense. The unit has hurt itself with penalties and sacks that have created too many third-and-long plays, and it has settled for too many field goals, averaging 18.5 points.
“We got good players,” said Manning, who wants to remain the starting quarterback. “There’s some good football. There are some good plays. There’s some big plays, some explosive plays. There’s just some bad football as well. So, it’s just cleaning up the bad stuff.”
The positive for the Giants has been James Bettcher’s defense. It has given the Giants a chance to win games. Its only drawback is it has not taken the ball away more. New York has seven takeaways.
“We always said from the beginning, we got all the weapons that we showcase, and we expected to win,” Collins said of the season. “So yeah, I’m very surprised by it.”
Barkley, who lost only five games in his last two seasons at Penn State, said losing in the NFL has been an adjustment for him, as it has been for many of his teammates.
“It’s part of the NFL, it’s a part of the sport. It’s adversity right now,” Barkley said. “When we get this thing going, and we get this thing rolling, we’re going to look back at this and laugh, and see how this made us tougher.”
Super Bowl 53 Odds: Updated for Week 9
Key takeaways from week 8:
- Rams, Patriots, and Chiefs remain in top three spots
- 49ers have the lowest odds at 2500/1
- Biggest jump: Seattle Seahawks (+34%)
- Biggest drop: San Francisco 49ers (-400%)
- No change: Patriots, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys, Titans (0%)
Super Bowl 53 Odds
{{CODE_SB_ODDS_AFTER_WEEK_8}}
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
What to Look For – Week 9 Running Backs
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
RUSHING TDS
|
RECEIVING TDS
|
Marshall Faulk^
|
St. Louis
|
2000
|
18
|
8
|
|
St. Louis
|
2001
|
12
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Todd Gurley
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2017
|
13
|
6
|
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2018
|
11*
|
4*
Luck’s comeback season gives Colts momentum heading into bye
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck's health was Indianapolis' biggest question the past two years.
Halfway through his comeback season, the star quarterback looks like his old self and the numbers suggest he's actually playing better.
“He made some incredible plays. I mean some incredible plays, conversions on third downs, plays that he shouldn’t make, plays that normal quarterbacks don’t make,” first-year coach Frank Reich said, describing Luck’s impressive game Sunday at Oakland.
Many wondered if Luck could ever regain the form that had many calling him the league’s best young quarterback before Indy took him with the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2012.
He exceeded the hype by leading the Colts to playoff appearances in each of his first three seasons and earning Pro Bowl selections all three years, too.
Then came the injuries and the losses. Luck hurt his right shoulder early in the 2015 season and wound up missing nine games — the last seven with a lacerated kidney. He sat out one game in 2016 with a concussion and missed the entire 2017 season after having surgery for a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.
But he’s answered the critics with a solid first half.
Indy (3-5) needs one more win to match last season’s victory total and faces the second-easiest schedule over the second half. They’re two games out of the AFC South lead with five division games remaining and Luck getting even stronger.
He is 225 of 342 with 2,187 yards, 23 touchdowns — a pace to set career highs in each category including completion rate (65.8 percent). He’s also flirting with the best rating of his career at 96.2. He had a 96.4 in 2016.
Numbers only tell part of the tale, though.
Luck has done it despite losing top receiver T.Y. Hilton for two games with a hamstring injury, Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle for five games with an injured hip and five different starting lineups on the offensive line.
“You’re returning from an injury, you’re learning a new system, you’ve got T.Y. Hilton and some receivers hurt and you’re breaking in some new linemen — it’s not going to be as easy as people think,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said before last weekend’s game. “I’ve got a lot of respect for what he has done in this league and what his capabilities are.”
An improving cast could make Luck & Co. even tougher to contend with.
From 2012-17, Colts running backs topped the 100-yard mark just four times. Last week, Marlon Mack became Indy’s first back with consecutive 100-yard games since Joseph Addai in 2007.
The revamped offensive line has allowed just 10 sacks, a stark contrast to the 156 times Luck went down in his first 70 starts. In fact, Luck hasn’t been sacked in three games — the longest stretch since he left Stanford.
Part of the explanation is Reich’s philosophical change, asking Luck to make quicker decisions.
That, too, has showed in the numbers.
His completion rate and rating against defenders within 1 yard of a receiver have jumped from 25.9 percent and a 45.0 rating in 2016 to 36.0 and 72.5 this season.
And while his throws over 20 yards have declined from 2016 to 2018, his rating on throws between 11 and 20 yards has gone from 99.0 to 106.0.
The one bugaboo continues to be interceptions. Luck has thrown eight this season, putting him on a pace to throw more than he has in all but two seasons. But he’s thrown five in the past six games and none in four of those six.
“No one on this team is going to go out with a sort of harness on them and say you can’t go play full speed,” Luck said recently. “I think our coaches do a great job of allowing us to play free and fast and loose, but within that, I guess at the same time you have to play disciplined.”
Where would the Colts be if Luck had stayed healthy?
Nobody truly knows.
Yes, he would have reached 20,000 yards passing sooner. The Colts may not have missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons. His progression may have been a little steadier, and all those pesky questions about his arm may never have been an issue.
But, for now, the Colts are just happy to have Luck back, playing well.
“When you have the quarterback that we have there is an expectation that we have to score points,” Reich said. “Everybody in this building knows we have an elite quarterback.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Eagles have tough road ahead after mediocre first half
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Repeating as Super Bowl champions already was a tough task before the Philadelphia Eagles had a mediocre first half.
They have a challenging schedule coming up and it’s unlikely they’ll win enough games to get a first-round bye if they can even catch the Redskins.
But help is on the way from the outside and from within.
Wide receiver Golden Tate was acquired from Detroit shortly before the NFL’s trade deadline, giving Carson Wentz a needed option. The Eagles are averaging only 22.2 points per game, down from 28.6 last year.
Running back Darren Sproles could be returning for Philadelphia’s next game against Dallas after being sidelined since injuring his hamstring in Week 1. Two more players from the group on injured reserve — receivers Mack Hollins and Mike Wallace and tight end Richard Rodgers — also will be eligible to come back.
“We definitely have the pieces and now is the time to get hot going into November with five more division games,” Tate said. “We just need to stay on track. I plan on going to the playoffs and playing a few more.”
Giving up a third-round pick for Tate, who is in the final season of his contract, was a risky move. It shows the organization believes the team is still a Super Bowl contender despite the so-so record.
“We have a lot of confidence in our players and in our coaching staff,” personnel boss Howie Roseman said. “Has everything gone exactly the way we thought this year? No. I don’t think any season does.
“But we think we have a really good football team and we are adding a really good player. We are going to keep our foot on the gas. We are not going to sit on our hands.”
Wentz was one of the positives in the first two months. He has been mostly excellent since missing the first two games while recovering from knee surgery that forced him to miss the playoffs. However, the offense had other issues.
Running back Jay Ajayi tore his ACL, wideout Alshon Jeffery missed the first three games and bookend tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson are banged-up and didn’t play up to their high standards.
“That week off is huge both for people’s minds and their bodies to just really heal up, get away from the game for a couple days and everything, get your mind right so we can come back and make this run,” Wentz said.
Tate could help the offense get in sync. He has more time to learn the playbook because the team is on a break.
“I want to do whatever’s going to help this team win,” Tate said. “When the ball is in my hand, I want to be able to make a play.”
Tate has made plenty of plays throughout his 8½ seasons in the league. He has more yards after catch (3,910) than anyone else since 2010. He gives coach Doug Pederson flexibility to move guys around and perhaps put Nelson Agholor back in the slot where he thrived in 2017.
“He’s a tremendously productive player,” Roseman said. “His run-after-the-catch numbers are phenomenal. We’re really excited to get him.”
The Eagles are now better equipped to win shootouts if their defense doesn’t perform up to expectations. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s unit struggled against the pass and allowed several fourth-down conversions in important situations in a couple of losses when a stop would’ve given the team a win.
“We have to score more points,” Pederson said. “We have to get better. Hopefully we get some guys back healthy. We know our division. We have five division (games) in the next eight weeks, so that’s a challenge, but everything is right in front of us.”
Some of the issues on defense have been surprising. The line was supposed to be a major strength, but the front four isn’t getting enough pressure. Brandon Graham only has 1½ sacks and Derek Barnett had season-ending shoulder surgery.
The secondary has been a problem, too. Safety Rodney McLeod went down with a knee injury and starting cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby have given up too many big plays.
