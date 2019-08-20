AAF roundup: Richardson leads Birmingham over Atlanta
AAF roundup: Richardson leads Birmingham over Atlanta
Trent Richardson rushed for 83 yards and scored the game’s only touchdown to lead the Birmingham Iron to a 17-9 victory over the visiting Atlanta Legends on Sunday, clinching a playoff berth in the Alliance of American Football.
Birmingham (5-3) only gained 177 total yards, but took advantage of four turnovers by Atlanta (2-6) — including two late in the fourth quarter — to secure the win.
Set up by the Iron’s fumble recovery near the goal line, Richardson snapped a 3-3 tie with a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. Quinton Patton added a two-point conversion on a pass from Luis Perez.
Birmingham’s Nick Novak (35, 37 and 28 yards) and Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo (33, 31, 35) were each 3-for-3 on field goals.
–Field Level Media
The
The Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran running back C.J. Anderson, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.
Anderson figures to share the ball-carrying duties with second-year pro Kerryon Johnson.
The 28-year-old Anderson had 403 rushing yards in 11 games last season while splitting time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. He accumulated 299 of those yards in two games with the Rams while filling in for injured Todd Gurley.
Anderson rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 46 postseason carries during a time in which the Rams weren’t forthcoming about the seriousness of Gurley’s knee soreness. Anderson had nine touches — seven rushes for 22 yards, two receptions for 12 yards — compared to 11 touches for Gurley in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
The 5-foot-8, 225-pound Anderson played his first five NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and rushed for 1,007 yards in 2017, his final season with the team.
He has rushed for 3,454 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 108 passes for 900 yards and five scores in 69 regular-season games (39 starts).
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah
The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the Kansas Chiefs on Monday. The Chiefs announced the trade and said they would send safety Eric Murray in return.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, did not show up to the Browns’ training facility on Monday for the first day of voluntary workouts because he expected to be traded.
He had been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
Also absent for the Browns was running back Duke Johnson, whose name has swirled in trade rumors since the team added Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason. Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a reason for Johnson’s absence, but he said at last week’s league meetings Johnson “will have a role” on the Browns this season.
–Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals, with speculation mounting he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bosa met with team officials in Florida on Friday and is now set for a second sitdown at the team facility. Bosa and the Cardinals have a “top 30” visit scheduled with four weeks remaining until the 2019 draft.
Bosa will be in Arizona on Thursday night for a Friday visit this week, Sports Illustrated first reported.
–Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray worked out privately for the Oakland Raiders, according to a report.
Albert Breer of The MMQB said the workout took place in Dallas. On Tuesday, the Raiders’ brass will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to watch former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in action, he added.
As recently as last week at the league meetings in Phoenix, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said veteran David Carr will be his quarterback in 2019.
–Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones says he is comfortable with his current contract situation and doesn’t care about being the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, ESPN reported.
“I’m good. I’m comfortable with how everybody’s doing it,” Jones said when asked about the status of his contract talks. “There’s no pressure on my end and none on their end. If they’re going to get it done, we’ll get it done.”
Over the last five seasons (2014-18), Jones has the most receiving yards (7,994) and the second-most receptions (524) in the league.
–Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is fine and should be ready for training camp after a health issue that previously appeared quite serious, NFL Network reported.
Per the report, Williams had a growth or tumor on his head that doctors feared was malignant, and teammates were under the impression he could miss the season. But an operation to remove the growth was successful, and Williams is expected to be fine by late summer.
An exact diagnosis has not been released.
–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady used his first-ever tweet to announce his “retirement,” in an April Fools’ Day prank that immediately went viral.
“I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting,” Brady posted in the first tweet sent from his official account (@TomBrady).
His second tweet, delivered about an hour later, let relieved Patriots fans know he was goofing around. “Was this a bad joke?” Brady wrote.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of veteran safety Morgan Burnett.
Burnett, 30, played in 11 games in his only season with Pittsburgh in 2018, finishing with 30 tackles, six passes defensed and no interceptions.
–Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry has retired and is joining ESPN as an officiating analyst.
He will provide analysis from the broadcast booth on “Monday Night Football” and also will work on NFL studio shows and SportsCenter, the network announced
–The Chicago Bears re-signed free agent outside linebacker Aaron Lynch on a one-year deal. Financial terms were not announced.
Lynch, 26, had three sacks and eight quarterback hits in 13 games (three starts) in 2018.
–The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran center Brett Jones. The one-year deal is worth up to $1.5 million with incentives, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue. Terms were not announced.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed former Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock, NFL Network reported. Brock played for new Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Denver.
–Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley signed his restricted free agent tender, a one-year deal worth $3.095 million.
–The Patriots signed former Vikings offensive tackle Cedrick Lang, who spent all of 2018 on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots and newly acquired Michael Bennett agreed on a reworked contract that gives the defensive lineman a raise heading into the 2019 season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The base value of the final two years of Bennett’s contract increases from $15.7 million to $16.75 million and includes a $4 million signing bonus, according to the report. Bennett, 33, will earn $3 million this season with $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses. Bennett stands to earn a base of $7 million in 2020.
The move also frees up about $700,000 in cap space for the Patriots this season, giving the club $18 million overall.
“I love being a Patriot because, obviously, it’s all about winning. I think everything about the organization is about team-first. It’s just about doing what you need to do to get to where we want to go as a group,” Bennett said last month after the Patriots acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bennett has 63 sacks over his 10-year career that started with the Tampa Bay Bucs. He posted nine sacks last season for the Eagles, his only season in Philadelphia.
Bennett spent the prime of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, starting every game he played in over his last four years there. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons with Seattle.
Bennett has 118 tackles for loss and 13 forced fumbles in his career.
–Field Level Media
The Denver Broncos began their offseason
The Denver Broncos began their offseason workout program Tuesday without Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
The conditioning program is voluntary, but Harris’ absence is noteworthy because the eight-year veteran has never previously skipped a voluntary workout.
The Broncos exercised their $1 million option on Harris last month and the 29-year-old has one year and $7.8 million remaining on his contract. His no-show most likely indicates he wants to see his contract extended sooner rather than later.
Denver general manager John Elway said at the Scouting Combine that the team would wait until after the draft to consider an extension for Harris.
“That has not been thought about just yet,” Elway told the Denver Post at that time. “We’ll see where things go.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2016 First Team All-Pro, Harris has appeared in 123 regular-season games (105 starts) since 2011 with 471 tackles, 19 interceptions and four touchdowns. He has also been in nine playoff games, including the Super Bowl 50 victory against Carolina.
Harris tallied 49 tackles, three interceptions, one sack and one TD in 12 games last season. He broke a bone his leg in early December and missed multiple games for the first time in his career.
According to Denver’s 9News.com, Harris’ 2019 salary ranks 29th among NFL cornerbacks. Thirteen corners will make at least $10 million, including former teammate Bradley Roby, now with the Houston Texans, and new teammate Kareem Jackson, who is 31.
–Field Level Media
Veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock has
Veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock has signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Tuesday.
Brock, 30, is entering his 10th season and adds depth and experience to the secondary behind starting corners Patrick Peterson and Robert Alford.
Brock played 12 games with the Denver Broncos in 2018 and 11 games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 after spending his first seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
He has appeared in 103 games (45 starts) and has registered 11 interceptions and 209 tackles.
Brock will be reunited with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was his head coach last year in Denver. Joseph also coached the defensive backs for San Francisco when Brock was a rookie in 2010.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is fine and should be ready for training camp after a health issue that previously appeared quite serious, NFL Network reported Monday.
Per the report, Williams had a growth or tumor on his head that doctors feared was malignant, and teammates were under the impression he could miss the season. But an operation to remove the growth was successful, and Williams is expected to be fine by late summer.
An exact diagnosis has not been released.
Williams, 30, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by Washington. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons despite missing 16 games over the last five years due to a variety of injuries. That includes three games missed last season and six missed in 2017.
Williams also has played through a number of ailments, including a torn patellar tendon in 2017.
Washington’s reliable swing tackle over the last few years, Ty Nsekhe, left via free agency for Buffalo. Geron Christian, a 2018 third-round pick, is expected to back up Williams and right tackle Morgan Moses moving forward.
–Field Level Media
Just eight weeks into its inaugural season, the Alliance of American Football is
Just eight weeks into its inaugural season, the Alliance of American Football is reportedly suspending operations on Tuesday.
ProFootballTalk broke the news on Twitter, adding that the “league is not folding yet. But it’s heading that way.”
A conference call was scheduled with the league office and AAF team officials for Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
AAF majority owner Tom Dundon told USA Today last week that the eight-team league was in jeopardy because it had been unable to tap into young NFL talent. He said the AAF “can’t be a development league” without cooperation from the NFL Players Association.
The AAF is in Week 9 of its 10-week regular season. The teams are based in Atlanta, Birmingham (Ala.), Memphis, Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego and Tempe (Ariz.).
–Field Level Media
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back Benny Cunningham on Tuesday, one day after reaching an agreement with running back Alfred Blue.
Both visited the team on Monday, and now both will back up Leonard Fournette on the depth chart. No terms were disclosed.
Blue had been with the Houston Texans since they drafted him in the sixth round in 2014 out of LSU, the same school where Fournette played from 2014-16.
Blue, who turns 28 this month, played in 72 games (16 starts) for the Texans and rushed for 2,407 yards with eight touchdowns. He added 69 catches for 479 yards and two scores.
Blue has five career 100-yard rushing games, including one against Jacksonville on Jan. 3, 2016.
Cunningham, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears after four seasons with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams.
He has appeared in 86 games, rushing for 797 yards and four touchdowns and catching 114 passes for 1,001 yards and three scores. Cunningham also has returned 110 kickoffs for 2,895 yards.
–Field Level Media
Houston Texans
Houston Texans safety and cancer survivor Andre Hal announced his retirement on Tuesday, saying his decision was not health-related.
“One thing I’ve learned in life is that change is inevitable and life goes through seasons,” the 26-year-old wrote on social media. “This season of my life has come to an end. I will be retiring from the NFL.”
Hal was diagnosed last June with Hodgkin lymphoma after experiencing blurry vision while practicing.
Four months later, with the cancer in remission, he returned to the Texans and played in eight regular-season games and their playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
“My health did not have anything to do with my decision,” Hal wrote Tuesday. “I am completely healthy.
“Thank you to the Houston Texans organization for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream. I also want to thank my family and friends for all of their support. I truly appreciate it.”
Hal, a product of Vanderbilt, was selected by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in 69 games with the Texans (40 starts) and tallied 12 career interceptions and 185 tackles.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Russell Wilson has told the Seattle Seahawks that he wants a new contract by April 15, the first day of the offseason workout program, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.
It is believed Wilson’s side and the Seahawks have met recently.
Wilson, 30, is entering the final year of a four-year, $87.6 million contract signed July 31, 2015, and he is scheduled to earn a base salary of $17 million in the 2019 season.
While the Seahawks tend to finalize contracts the summer before the season begins, Wilson wants to move up the timeline to remove the distractions of contract talks like the ones he endured before signing his contract in 2015.
The Seahawks have said they intend to sign Wilson to the extension sooner rather than later.
“We’ve been in communication, sure,” head coach Pete Carroll said recently at the NFL league meetings in Phoenix. “It’s very topical, we’re on it.”
Wilson’s contract value averages $21.9 million annually, which narrowly was behind Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ $22 million annual average at the time he signed it. Now, Wilson ranks 12th in quarterback pay, according to The Seattle Times.
The Seahawks selected Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he led the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII after his second full season, defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2014 game.
Last season, he threw for a career-high 35 touchdowns, completing 280 of 427 pass attempts for 3,448 yards with seven interceptions. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
–Field Level Media
The Houston Texans have hired Jack
The Houston Texans have hired Jack Easterby, the New England Patriots former “character” coach, as their executive vice president of team development, the team announced Tuesday.
The Patriots hired Easterby in 2013 to help the team cope with the murder charges against tight end Aaron Hernandez. Easterby’s contract expired this winter, and he decided to pursue other interests.
He left the Patriots in February. After his departure, the Boston Globe reported Easterby thought his job “had run its course,” but he also wasn’t comfortable with the solicitation charges against team owner Robert Kraft.
Easterby’s title with the Patriots was character coach/team development, and he was uniquely qualified to fill that role.
While studying sports management at Newberry College in South Carolina, he was captain of the basketball and golf teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired him in football operations to work with the salary cap, but he decided numbers weren’t for him. He enrolled at Erskine and Liberty Theological Seminaries, according to a 2018 profile of him on the Patriots’ website.
He soon became the character coach for South Carolina’s athletic department, then joined the Kansas City Chiefs before heading to New England, where he also served as team chaplain.
–Field Level Media
Just eight weeks into its inaugural season, the Alliance of American Football suspended operations
Just eight weeks into its inaugural season, the Alliance of American Football suspended operations Tuesday, league co-founder Bill Polian confirmed.
Polian said he was “extremely disappointed” with the decision made by AAF majority owner Tom Dundon, who committed to make a $250 million investment in the eight-team league in February, putting in $70 million at the time.
“When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all,” Polian said in a statement.
“The momentum generated by our players, coaches and football staff had us well positioned for future success. Regrettably, we will not have that opportunity.”
Dundon, who owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, told USA Today last week the AAF was in jeopardy because it had been unable to gain access to young NFL talent. He said the AAF “can’t be a development league” without cooperation from the NFL Players Association.
The AAF was entering Week 9 of its 10-week regular season. The teams are based in Atlanta, Birmingham (Ala.), Memphis, Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego and Tempe (Ariz.).
The league signed all of its players to three-year, non-guaranteed contracts worth $70,000 in the first year, $80,000 in the second and $100,000 in the third.
Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who joined the league last month with Memphis, offered his advice to AAF players on Twitter.
“The last check you got will be the last one that you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread,” the former Heisman Trophy winner wrote. “Save your money and keep your head up. It’s the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens.”
Orlando coach Steve Spurrier, whose team compiled a league-best 7-1 record, told reporters it was “sad to end this way.” He also claimed a victory, of sorts.
“We’re all disappointed, but on the other side, we got to be the champs, right? We’re 7-1 and the next teams are 5-3,” Spurrier said.
“Some of us didn’t get into the Alliance to advance our careers, but the players … I’m more disappointed for all the players that believe, ‘This is my chance to show people this, that and the other that I can play this game.’ And a lot of them will get opportunities. They’ve shown enough.”
–Field Level Media
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Kisner vaulted 25 spots to No. 25 in the official world golf rankings following his victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
It is Kisner’s highest ranking since reaching No. 24 following a tie for seventh at the RBC Heritage in April 2018.
Dustin Johnson (9.5424 average points) remained No. 1 despite failing to get out of the round-robin group stage, but England’s Justin Rose (9.5061) closed the gap in the two-year rating system. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy rose another spot to No. 3 despite losing to Tiger Woods in the Round of 16.
McIlroy passed Brooks Koepka, who also failed to get out of group play. Koepka has a pair of T56s and a missed cut in his past three starts, while McIlroy has seven consecutive top-10s to begin 2019. McIlroy began the year ranked eighth.
Justin Thomas is No. 5, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Rickie Fowler, the highest-ranked player to skip the Match Play event. The idle Fowler moved up two spots when Spain’s Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele didn’t reach the weekend.
England’s Paul Casey is No. 11, followed by Woods, who moved past England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Australia’s Jason Day, two more players who could not get out of group play in Austin. Tony Finau is No. 15, with Matt Kuchar moving up eight spots to No. 16 with his runner-up finish to Kisner.
Former No. 1 Jordan Spieth continued his free fall, dropping another two spots to No. 32.
–Field Level Media
Tom Brady broke the internet
Tom Brady broke the internet with his first-ever tweet.
The New England Patriots quarterback announced his “retirement” on Twitter on Monday, an April Fools’ Day prank that immediately went viral.
“I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting,” Brady posted in the first tweet sent from his official account (@TomBrady).
His second tweet, delivered about an hour later, let relieved Patriots fans know he was goofing around. “Was this a bad joke?” Brady wrote.
The six-time Super Bowl champion gained more than 100,000 followers on the social-media site within two hours of his original post.
Brady’s joke drew responses from the sports world and even from Twitter’s official Twitter account. His wideout, Julian Edelman, posted a GIF captioned, “Don’t You Dare.”
Brady, who turns 42 in August, has addressed the subject of retirement before, saying he hopes to play until he is 45.
–Field Level Media
Graeme McDowell played his way back into the PGA Tour winner’s circle for the first time since 2016 on Sunday, firing a final-round 69 to win the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Despite a bogey on the par-4 18th, the 39-year-old from Northern Ireland was 3-under on the day — 18-under 270 for the tournament — and beat Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Chris Stroud by a shot.
“This is big — this is big for the people who stood by me … the last few years because it’s been a rough few years,” said McDowell, who last won at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico three years ago. “It’s been a grind.”
McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, pointed to his birdie at the par-3 17th as the pivotal hole for the day, hitting 6 iron to about 7 feet.
“I was telling myself on 16 green, I said to myself, ‘You have to do something that’s tournament winning. And that shot to 17 green was tournament-winning level. … I’m really happy I got this done,” said McDowell, who noted he spent the last few days on the range working on his long-iron play.
McDowell’s win was made a tad easier by Stroud, who took control of the leaderboard on 15 at 19-under after carding back-to-back birdies but gave them back with consecutive bogeys on 17 and 18 and finished with final-round 69.
Hughes (66) also roared into contention after shooting a 4-under 32 on the front, and posted three more birdies at 10, 13 and 15 before a bogey at 18 finished his run.
Chip McDaniel, who was co-medalist at the tournament’s Monday qualifier in Miami two weeks ago, shot the low round of the day — a 9-under-par 63 to move into a tie for fifth place. He carded 10 birdies and one bogey on the day.
“That was a lot of fun, man,” said McDaniel, a decorated collegiate golfer from the University of Kentucky who was making his second PGA Tour start. “I’ve been hitting it great all week and yesterday I made five birdies and shot one under and didn’t putt very well, just a couple mistakes. I cleaned those up. … I saw a few go in today, that’s all it takes.”
Jonathan Byrd (66) finished fourth, two shots off the lead, and Kelly Kraft (68) tied with McDaniel for fifth at 273.
–Field Level Media
Kevin Kisner made winning seven matches in five days look like a walk in the park and barely broke a sweat Sunday afternoon as he rolled to a 3 & 2 victory over Matt Kuchar in the championship match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
Kisner captured his third PGA Tour victory, his first since winning the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, and his first prestigious WGC title.
Along the way Kisner defeated golfers from England, China, South Africa, Italy and three from the United States while taming the demanding layout at Austin Country Club. He only played the 18th hole once this week — in Sunday morning’s 1-up semifinal match win over Francesco Molinari of Italy.
Kisner never trailed in the championship match, winning the first hole with a birdie, falling back into a tie with Kuchar after a bogey on the fifth, moving to 2-up with a birdie on the sixth and a Kuchar bogey on the seventh and making the turn with a one-hole lead after a bogey on the ninth.
Kisner built his lead to 2-up when Kuchar hit his tee shot in the water on the par-3 11th for a double bogey. That advantage remained in place until Kuchar bogeyed the 15th, granting Kisner a 3-up lead with three holes to play. Kisner then matched Kuchar’s birdie on the 16th with a 21-foot putt to claim the title.
Kisner has played well in the past two years at this event, earning a spot in the finals in 2018 before falling to Bubba Watson, 7 & 6, in the championship match.
Kuchar won the event in 2013, when it was played in Arizona. Despite losing on Sunday afternoon, he moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, passing Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.
Molinari captured the third-place match in the event with a 4 & 2 victory over Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard. Molinari won for the sixth time in seven matches over the five days of competition, beating players from Japan, Denmark (twice), England and the United States (twice) in the process.
Molinari never trailed in the consolation match, winning the first hole with a birdie and extending his lead to 2-up with another on the third. Bjerregaard won the fourth with a birdie but Molinari responded with birdies on the fifth and sixth to go 3-up.
The Dane won the seventh when Molinari bogeyed after missing the green off the tee on the par 3 but Bjerregaard returned the favor and then some via bogeys on the 10th and 12th holes, falling four holes behind with six to play.
Bjerregaard won the 13th hole when Molinari bogeyed before the two players parred both the 14th and 15th holes. Molinari then closed out the third-place match by parring the 16th.
Earlier in the day both Kisner and Kuchar survived tight battles in the semifinals to advance to the championship match. Kisner defeated Molinari 1-up in the first semifinal while Kuchar outlasted Bjerregaard, also 1-up, in the second final-four dustup.
After competing under mostly warm and benign conditions for the three days of pool play and then in wind and drizzle on Saturday for the Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, the four golfers remaining in the field for the semifinals teed off with chilly temperatures in the low 40s on Sunday morning.
Molinari birdied the 16th and 17th holes to catch Kisner, who won it with a par at 18 when Molinari three-putted from 27 feet.
Kuchar never trailed in his match but also never led by more than 1-up against Bjerregaard, who beat Tiger Woods on Saturday on their final hole to advance to the semifinals.
–Field Level Media
Former Chicago
Former Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins wide receiver Rashad Ross scored again and the Arizona Hotshots won in San Antonio 23-6 on Sunday to forge a tie atop the Alliance of American Football’s Western Conference with two weeks left in the regular season.
Ross opened the scoring with a 58-yard touchdown catch from Arizona quarterback John Wolford, Ross’ Alliance-leading seventh scoring grab. The win moved the Hotshots into a tie with the Commanders at 5-3. With San Diego and Salt Lake each 3-5, both San Antonio and Arizona can clinch a playoff spot with a win.
The top two teams from each conference make the playoffs. Arizona running back Tim Cook added a pair of scores on the ground while Nick Rose was 2-for-2 on field goals (54 and 35 yards) for San Antonio’s only points.
The two teams split their meetings this season, the road team winning each time.
Iron 17, Legends 9
Trent Richardson rushed for 83 yards and scored the game’s only touchdown to lead Birmingham past visiting Atlanta, clinching a playoff berth in the process.
Birmingham (5-3) only gained 177 total yards, but took advantage of four turnovers by Atlanta (2-6) — including two late in the fourth quarter — to secure the win.
Set up by the Iron’s fumble recovery near the goal line, Richardson snapped a 3-3 tie with a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. Quinton Patton added a two-point conversion on a pass from Luis Perez.
Birmingham’s Nick Novak (35, 37 and 28 yards) and Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo (33, 31, 35) were each 3-for-3 on field goals.
–Field Level Media
Ohio State defensive end Nick
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals, with speculation mounting he could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bosa met with team officials in Florida on Friday and is now set for a second sitdown at the team facility. Bosa and the Cardinals have a “top 30” visit scheduled with four weeks remaining until the 2019 draft.
Each NFL franchise is permitted to host 30 prospects at team headquarters.
Bosa will be in Arizona on Thursday night for a Friday visit this week, Sports Illustrated first reported Monday.
The younger brother of Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa missed half of last season with an abdominal injury. He’s working out with his brother in Florida and did not take part in workouts during his pro day.
Hosting Nick Bosa gives the Cardinals the opportunity to gauge his recovery on the field.
He said last week he was intrigued by the possibility of pairing with Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns, still busy retooling this offseason, signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett on Friday.
Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.
He will compete for the backup spot behind Baker Mayfield, who, like Gilbert, went to Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas (Gilbert graduated in 2009, Mayfield in 2013).
Burnett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Steelers played Burnett primarily at dime linebacker during his one season in Pittsburgh, but the former Green Bay Packers veteran is hoping to return to safety.
Burnett, 30, signed a two-year deal, according to Cleveland.com.
The Browns also signed wideout and return specialist Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns, still busy retooling this offseason, are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett on Friday, according to Cleveland.com.
Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.
He would compete for the back up spot to Baker Mayfield with the Browns.
Burnett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Steelers converted Burnett to dime cornerback during his one season in Pittsburgh, but the former Green Bay Packers veteran is hoping to return to safety.
Burnett, 30, is expected to sign a two-year deal, according to the report.
–Field Level Media
