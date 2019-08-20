AAF roundup: Orlando rallies late to beat Memphis
The Orlando Apollos scored 12 unanswered points late to complete a 34-31 comeback victory Saturday against the host Memphis Express in Alliance of American Football action.
Erasing a 31-22 deficit, Garrett Gilbert tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Charles Johnson with 5:05 left, and then De’Veon Smith rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:54 remaining to seize the lead.
Gilbert completed 22 of 40 passes for 310 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, extending his AAF lead in passing yards (2,152, 752 more than next-most). Johnson, the former Minnesota Vikings wideout, caught eight passes for 135 yards and one score, extending his AAF lead in receiving yards (687, 182 more than next-most).
Memphis quarterback Johnny Manziel sustained a head injury in the first quarter while making a tackle after throwing an interception. He did not return.
Stallions 8, Fleet 3
Joel Bouagnon rushed for 45 yards and the game’s only touchdown as Salt Lake handled visiting San Diego in a defensive battle.
Bouagnon surged in from 4 yards out with 1:24 remaining in the second quarter. Quarterback Josh Woodrum, who finished 21 of 32 for just 155 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) with two interceptions, found wideout Jordan Leslie on the ensuing 2-point conversion.
Fleet quarterback Mike Bercovici finished 22 of 47 for just 210 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) with two picks of his own.
Ogbah, Johnson no-show at Browns workouts
Cleveland Browns defensive
Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report to the team’s offseason program Monday because he expects to be traded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
Also absent was running back Duke Johnson, whose name has swirled in trade rumors since the team added Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason. Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a reason for Johnson’s absence, but he said at last week’s league meetings Johnson “will have a role” on the Browns this season, adding that assumptions of a trade are misguided.
One notable player who did show up for the first day of the voluntary workouts was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Another Browns wideout, Ricardo Louis, has been waived, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016, but didn’t play last season because of a neck injury.
Louis, 25, caught 45 passes for 562 yards and no touchdowns over 32 games in the 2016-17 seasons.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
Johnson, 25, has just 299 carries through four seasons, posting 1,286 yards and five touchdowns, but he has also caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
The Browns gave Johnson a three-year, $15.6 million extension last June, but his role shrunk with the signing of the since-traded Carlos Hyde and drafting of Nick Chubb. Johnson finished with 87 total touches (40 carries) for 630 yards (201 rushing) and three receiving TDs.
Browns trade Ogbah to Chiefs; RB Johnson no-shows
The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the Kansas Chiefs on Monday.
The Chiefs announced the trade and said they would send safety Eric Murray in return.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, did not show up to the Browns’ training facility on Monday for the first day of voluntary workouts because he expected to be traded. He had been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
Also absent for the Browns was running back Duke Johnson, whose name has swirled in trade rumors since the team added Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason. Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a reason for Johnson’s absence, but he said at last week’s league meetings Johnson “will have a role” on the Browns this season, adding that assumptions of a trade are misguided.
One notable player who did show up was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Also on Monday, the Browns waived three former draft picks, per Cleveland.com: 2016 fourth-round receiver Ricardo Louis, 2016 fourth-round safety Derrick Kindred and 2017 fourth-round defensive back Howard Wilson.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
The Chiefs signed defensive end Alex Okafor in free agency in March but still needed another edge rusher after releasing Justin Houston and trading Dee Ford to San Francisco.
Johnson, 25, has just 299 carries through four seasons, posting 1,286 yards and five touchdowns, but he has also caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
The Browns gave Johnson a three-year, $15.6 million extension last June, but his role shrunk with the signing of the since-traded Carlos Hyde and drafting of Nick Chubb. Johnson finished with 87 total touches (40 carries) for 630 yards (201 rushing) and three receiving TDs.
Murray, 25, started nine of 15 games for the Chiefs last season, notching 55 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. He could wind up replacing Jabrill Peppers, who was traded in the package to acquire Beckham from New York.
Vikings re-sign veteran C Jones
The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran
The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran center Brett Jones on Monday, the team announced.
The deal is for one year and is worth up to $1.5 million with incentives, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Jones, 27, played in 14 games with three starts for Minnesota in 2018 after being acquired in a trade with the New York Giants just before the start of the season for a 2019 seventh-round pick.
Jones is entering his fourth NFL season on an active roster. The Canadian native was undrafted in 2013 and played with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 2013-14. He helped them win the Grey Cup in 2014 and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman.
He appeared in 30 games (14 starts) with the Giants during the 2016-17 seasons after spending 2015 on injured reserve.
Falcons’ Jones not worried about being highest-paid WR
Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones says he is comfortable
Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones says he is comfortable with his current contract situation and doesn’t care about being the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, ESPN reported Monday.
“I’m good. I’m comfortable with how everybody’s doing it,” Jones said when asked about the status of his contract talks. “There’s no pressure on my end and none on their end. If they’re going to get it done, we’ll get it done.”
Over the last five seasons (2014-18), Jones has the most receiving yards (7,994) and the second-most receptions (524) in the league, trailing Antonio Brown (576) in the latter.
Jones’ eight-year career average of 96.7 receiving yards per game is the highest in NFL history, with Odell Beckham Jr. the runner-up at 92.8 per game.
Yet the six-time Pro Bowl selection’s current salary is nowhere near the top of the chart among his peers. Jones, 30, has two years and $21 million remaining on a five-year, $71.25 million extension signed in August 2015.
According to ESPN, his current average salary of $14.25 million ranks 11th among receivers. Beckham tops the list at $18 million per year.
“Me, personally, I don’t really care about as far as being the highest-paid receiver, man,” Jones said. “It’s a number. We’ve got some other guys on the team. If we can do it in a way to get all the other guys to stay on the team … it’s a lot of ways you can do money.”
Jones has posted five straight seasons with at least 80 catches and 1,400 receiving yards. He needs 133 yards this year to surpass Roddy White (10,863) as the franchise’s all-time leading receiver.
“For us, he’s a model player, a model leader, and someone we want to have connected to our franchise for as long as he can play football,” team owner Arthur Blank told ESPN.
Super Bowl LIII referee Parry retires, joins ESPN
Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry
Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry has retired and is joining ESPN as an officiating analyst.
He will provide analysis from the broadcast booth on “Monday Night Football” and also will work on NFL studio shows and SportsCenter, the network announced Monday.
“John’s role will be a first for ESPN’s NFL coverage. He will educate our commentators, staff, and, most importantly, millions of fans,” said Jay Rothman, producer of the Monday night telecast, in a network statement. “John will appear on our array of studio shows throughout the season and be part of the Monday Night Football team. With the attention to replay and rules at an all-time high, he is uniquely qualified to teach, add perspective and bring clarity to fans.”
Former NFL officials Gerry Austin and Jeff Triplette previously worked for ESPN.
Parry, who became an NFL official in 2000, worked as a back judge and side judge until his promotion to referee for the 2007 season.
He officiated in the Super Bowls in 2007, 2012 and 2019.
“I will fully embrace this new position,” Parry said in the statement. “We hope to leverage 20 years of NFL officiating experience to our talent and to our great fans. Bringing clarity to a complicated game will be both challenging and rewarding. ESPN is a perfect fit based on their dedication to educating and entertaining fans.”
Al Riveron, the league’s head of officiating, wished Parry well on a league-sanctioned Twitter account on Monday.
“Referee John Parry has announced his retirement after 19 seasons & 3 Super Bowls. Thank you, John, for your dedication to the game. We wish you all the best!” Riveron wrote.
Parry’s retirement follows those of referees Triplette, Walt Coleman, Ed Hochuli, Terry McAulay, Pete Morelli and Gene Steratore over the past few years.
Super Bowl LIII referee Parry retires
Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry has retired.
Super Bowl LIII referee John Parry has retired.
Al Riveron, the league’s head of officiating, made the announcement on a league-sanctioned Twitter account on Monday.
“Referee John Parry has announced his retirement after 19 seasons & 3 Super Bowls. Thank you, John, for your dedication to the game. We wish you all the best!” Riveron wrote.
Parry, who became an NFL official in 2000, worked as a back judge and side judge until his promotion to referee for the 2007 season.
He officiated in the Super Bowls in 2007, 2012 and 2019.
His retirement follows those of referees Walt Coleman, Ed Hochuli, Terry McAulay, Pete Morelli, Gene Steratore and Jeff Triplette over the past few years.
DE Ogbah a no-show at Browns workouts
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report to the team’s offseason program Monday because he expects to be traded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
One notable player who did show up for the first day of the voluntary workouts was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Another Browns wideout, Ricardo Louis, has been waived, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016, but didn’t play last season because of a neck injury.
Louis, 25, caught 45 passes for 562 yards and no touchdowns over 32 games in the 2016-17 seasons.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
Kisner, Kuchar advance to Match Play championship
Americans Kevin Kisner and Matt Kuchar survived tight matches on Sunday morning in the semifinals to advance to the championship competition of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
Kisner defeated Francesco Molinari of Italy 1-up in the first semifinal while Kuchar outlasted Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard, also 1-up, in the second final-four match.
Kisner and Kuchar will square off in the title match on Sunday afternoon, while Molinari and Bjerregaard will play in the all-European consolation match.
After competing under mostly warm and benign conditions for the three days of pool play at Austin Country Club and then in wind and drizzle on Saturday for the Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, the four golfers remaining in the field for the semifinals teed off with chilly temperatures in the low 40s on Sunday morning.
Kisner and Molinari, the reigning British Open champion, traded wins on holes early on throughout their match and were all square after a birdie by Molinari on the par-3 seventh. Kisner took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 12th, and expanded his advantage to 2-up when the Italian bogeyed the 14th.
Molinari then birdied the 16th and 17th holes to knot the match again. Kisner won the match with a par on the 18th when Molinari three-putted from 27 feet.
Kuchar never trailed in his match but also never led by more than 1-up against Bjerregaard, who beat Tiger Woods on Saturday on their final hole to advance to the semifinals.
Bjerregaard squared the match with a birdie on the par-4 15th before Kuchar took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 16th. Both players birdied the short par-3 17th, and the American closed out the match with a par on the last.
Twelve of the 16 players that earned berths in the Round of 16 were from counties other than the United States, with a record eight of those players coming from Europe. The quarterfinals featured four Americans, three Europeans and one golfer from South Africa.
Former Cowboys WR Irvin says cancer tests negative
Former
Former Dallas Cowboys great turned NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin said tests for throat cancer showed no sign of the disease in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!!” the post reads, in part.
Irvin, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, had sought help after losing his voice and was advised to get a biopsy.
Irvin, 53, said last week that he spent two days at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for the testing, noting that his father died of throat cancer at 51.
He retired from football in 1999 after 12 seasons, all with the Cowboys.
Irvin finished his career with 750 catches for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns, making five Pro Bowls and winning three Super Bowl titles along the way.
Hot putter puts McDowell in front at Corales Puntacana
Graeme McDowell had a career-low 20 putts and shot an 8-under 64 for the second straight day to take a one-shot lead Saturday heading into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The 39-year-old Northern Ireland native had 16 one-putts and moved to 15 under after three rounds. McDowell tallied 10 birdies — six on the front nine — and two bogeys.
He fell short of the PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round (18, shared by eight players), but was obviously pleased with his play on the greens.
“I wouldn’t really say I was in the zone out there as much as I was just having some fun,” he said.
McDowell credited a breathing technique for helping him to relax while standing over his putts.
“It’s something I used to do very well way back when, and it’s amazing how you instinctively get good at things and then you stop being good at things as well,” said McDowell, a three-time Tour winner. “That’s cleaned my routines well up on the greens.”
On his heels is Chris Stroud, who matched McDowell’s 64 to get to 14 under. He enters Sunday with a streak of 41 consecutive bogey-free holes.
Tied for third at 13 under are 36-hole leader Sungjae Im of South Korea (69 on Saturday) and Australian Aaron Baddeley (68).
Im, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday, reached 16 under when he chipped in for birdie at No. 12, but dropped three shots in the last six holes.
Four players are tied for fifth at 11 under, including Kelly Kraft (68), Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes (66), Austria’s Sepp Straka (67) and Ireland’s Paul Dunne (70).
Patriots owner Kraft pleads not guilty, requests jury trial
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea to two counts of solicitation of prostitution and requested a jury trial.
His attorneys submitted the paperwork in Palm Beach County, Fla., and the filing cancels Kraft’s arraignment, which was scheduled for Thursday.
Kraft is in Phoenix, attending the NFL’s annual meetings.
The 77-year-old billionaire was charged last month for allegedly receiving sex acts at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla. He has pleaded not guilty, and on Friday, his attorney said they intended to vehemently fight the charges as well as the release of two tapes that purportedly show Kraft receiving services at the spa.
In his first words since the charges were filed, Kraft issued a statement of apology on Saturday.
“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks,” Kraft’s statement read. “To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.
“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”
If convicted at trial on the misdemeanor charges, he could receive one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.
CNN reported earlier Tuesday that NFL owners said they would not make a decision on whether to punish Kraft until the legal case is over.
Duke QB Jones: Joining Giants would be ‘awesome’
For a team that doesn’t select a quarterback early in the 2019 NFL Draft, Duke’s Daniel Jones could be a strong consolation choice.
Jones generally is believed to be the fourth quarterback who will come off the board at the draft, following Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Missouri’s Drew Lock. He is a potential first-round pick, with much of the buzz focusing on the possibility that the New York Giants will select him at No. 17 overall, assuming they don’t go for another quarterback with the sixth overall pick.
New York also has the fifth pick of the second round.
Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula was among the team’s contingent at Duke’s pro day on Tuesday, when Jones drew positive reviews for his 40-time — a reported 4.67 seconds — and seemed to show better arm strength to pair with his known strong points of touch and accuracy.
Former NFL quarterback and current TV analyst Troy Aikman chimed in on Twitter: “Caught the tail-end of Duke’s Daniel Jones’ pro day on @nflnetwork and liked what I saw – accurate ball placement which is #1 for me when evaluating QBs”
Jones (6-5, 221) decided to skip his senior season after passing for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions in three seasons with the Blue Devils.
If the Giants view him as an eventual successor to Eli Manning, it could be a seamless transition. Duke coach David Cutcliffe coached Peyton (Tennessee) and Eli Manning (Ole Miss) in college, and Jones has attended the Manning Passing Academy.
When Eli visits Duke’s campus, Cutcliffe said on NFL Network, “Daniel follows him around like you would follow Mother Goose.”
After Tuesday’s workout, Jones told NFL Network that getting to know the Giants’ brass during the scouting process “has been awesome.” He is expected to have a private workout with the Giants later this week, according to ESPN.
“With a guy like Eli Manning, to have that opportunity, if I did, to learn from him and watch him on a day-in and day-out basis, and kind of study him would be awesome,” Jones said.
“I have been lucky to do that a couple of times when he has come down — and I have gotten a lot from that.”
Jones made a quick rise at Duke after his only other Division I offer was from FCS school Princeton.
“He did a lot of things naturally well,” Cutcliffe said of his impressions of Jones as a recruit. “I knew he had a shot at being special and, boy, was I right.”
Cutcliffe added that scouts should not be fooled by Jones’ boyish looks.
“I think some people probably read that as him being a guy who is not a fierce competitor and not tough,” Cutcliffe said. “Don’t challenge him. He is physically and mentally tough.”
Kingsbury to give Cardinals players cellphone breaks
They’ve yet to play a down for him, but the Arizona Cardinals probably are ready to vote Kliff Kingsbury the coach of the year.
Speaking at the NFL league meetings in Phoenix, Kingsbury said he will give players a timeout to check their phones during team meetings.
Kingsbury, 39, said he did the same thing when coaching at Texas Tech and anticipates giving his players a phone break every 20 to 30 minutes.
“They’re itching to get to those things,” he said.
He said he saw his college players grow impatient and lose attention in the meetings.
“You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix, so we’ll let them hop over there and then get back in the meeting and refocus,” Kingsbury said.
The coach said it’s just the way it is working with this generation of athletes. The average age of the players on the Cardinals’ roster at the start of the season was 26.5, which was the 25th-oldest team in the league.
“I think coming from the college ranks to obviously, those young men, it’s got to be quick hitters, 20 minutes at a time, give them a break and get them back in,” he said. “We want to make sure that when we have them, they’re focused, and they’re locked in, and we’re maximizing their time.
“So if we’ve got to split it up or have shorter meetings, that’s what we do.”
Ex-Packers WR Nelson to retire
Wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring from the NFL, his former team, the Green Bay Packers, confirmed Wednesday.
“We want to congratulate Jordy on an incredible career that included achievements that will result in his eventual induction in the Packers Hall of Fame,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He is one of the greatest receivers in franchise history and played a vital role in the team’s success with not only his play on the field but also for what he provided as a great teammate and leader.”
The move comes as a mild surprise, considering reported interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.
His former Packers teammate, James Jones, was the first to post the news to Twitter.
“After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. He’s stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards…72+ TD’s and as a SB Champion! I’m proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Ese’ #Respect.”
Nelson signed a two-year, $14.2 million deal last spring with Oakland. The Raiders already had paid him a $3.6 million roster bonus for 2019 when they released him on March 14.
Nelson, who turns 34 in May, has been released in consecutive offseasons after the Packers let him go last spring. He had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) last season.
Nelson had 97 grabs for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 scores in 2016 while coming off a torn ACL, but he posted just 53 catches for 482 yards in 2017, marking a career-low 9.1 yards per catch. In 10 career seasons, he has 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.
He and quarterback Aaron Rodgers teamed to set the all-time franchise record for touchdowns by a quarterback and wide receiver in 2016, totaling 65. They broke the record previously held by Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman.
Report: WR Nelson to retire
Wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring from the NFL, according to James Jones, his former Green Bay Packers teammate.
The move comes as a mild surprise considering reported interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.
Jones posted the news to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
“After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. He’s stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards…72+ TD’s and as a SB Champion! I’m proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Ese’ #Respect.”
Nelson signed a two-year, $14.2 million deal last spring with Oakland. The Raiders already had paid him a $3.6 million roster bonus for 2019 when they released him on March 14.
Nelson, who turns 34 in May, has been released in consecutive offseasons after the Packers let him go last spring. He had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts) last season.
Nelson had 97 grabs for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 scores in 2016 while coming off a torn ACL, but he posted just 53 catches for 482 yards in 2017, marking a career-low 9.1 yards per catch. In 10 career seasons, he has 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.
Raiders owner Davis wants no part of ‘Hard Knocks’
Raiders owner Davis wants no part of 'Hard Knocks'
Should HBO come knocking at the door, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes not to have to answer it.
The Raiders are one of five teams that meet the parameters for appearing on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” the popular training camp reality series. And Davis said he doesn’t want his team to take part.
“It would be disruptive,” he said Tuesday, speaking at the NFL’s annual meetings in Phoenix. “We’ve got a lot of business to take care of, get ready for the season. I appreciate that they might think we’d be great TV, but we got something to accomplish.”
The Raiders do have the ingredients for stirring television.
Since the start of the new league year, Oakland has acquired star wideout Antonio Brown and added free agent Vontaze Burfict, and there are rumblings running back Marshawn Lynch could return. Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock also have three first-round draft picks, and this is scheduled to be the team’s last season in Oakland before relocating to Las Vegas.
The NFL and HBO have established this criteria for selection for “Hard Knocks”: the team can’t have a first-year head coach; no postseason appearances the past two seasons; has not appeared on the show in the past 10 years.
One person is lobbying for the “Hard Knocks” honor to go to the Raiders, though. That’s Lions coach Matt Patricia, who told reporters in February that he thought the Raiders would be a great choice, presumably to deflect the attention from his team.
“I think Jon Gruden is an excellent choice for that show,” he said. “I think the Oakland Raiders and everything they’ve got going on right now would be fantastic viewing for everybody to watch.”
Bucs sign QB Gabbert to one-year deal
The
Bucs sign QB Gabbert to one-year deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.
He is expected to compete with Ryan Griffin to back up Jameis Winston.
Financial terms were not announced.
A Missouri product, Gabbert was the No. 10 overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and spent three seasons there. He also has played for the San Francisco 49ers (2014-16), the Arizona Cardinals (2017) and the Tennessee Titans (2018).
In Arizona, he played under new Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.
Gabbert, 29, has appeared in 56 career games, starting all but eight of them, and has a career record of 13-35 as a starter. He has completed 842 of 1,498 passes for 9,063 yards, with 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.
Griffin, also 29, has spent six seasons in the NFL, shuttling between the practice squad, active roster and injured reserve list for the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Tulane product has yet to throw an NFL pass.
The Buccaneers used both Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter last season. A free agent, Fitzpatrick signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.
Arians has committed to Winston as the starter in 2019.
Report: Colts’ Luck marries longtime girlfriend
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck married his longtime girlfriend over the
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck married his longtime girlfriend over the weekend, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Luck and Nicole Pechanec, both 29, reportedly were married in the Czech Republic, where she had trained as a gymnast in her teens and later competed with the national team. She was born in New Jersey to Czechoslovakian parents.
The two met at Stanford, where Luck was a star quarterback and Pechanec was a captain on the gymnastics team.
Both graduated with architectural design degrees from Stanford in 2012, though Pechanec also has an MBA from Indiana and works as a field producer for ESPN and NBC, according to the Star.
Neither Luck nor his agent confirmed the report.
P Lechler officially retires; HOF next?
Shane Lechler, a six-time first-team All-Pro punter, has officially retired.
Shane Lechler, a six-time first-team All-Pro punter, has officially retired.
His former teammate with the Houston Texans, defensive end JJ Watt, posted a picture from Lechler’s Friday retirement party on Instagram, writing:
“This man is the greatest punter to ever walk the earth, but even more than that, he is one of the best people to ever walk this earth. You are truly one of a kind brother and last night was a testament to that as friends, family and teammates flew in from all over the country to celebrate you. And we’ll do it all again in a few years when they’re putting that gold jacket on you.”
Lechler averaged an NFL career record 47.6 yards on 1,444 punts and figures to have a shot at becoming the second punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Ray Guy.
Lechler was released by the Houston Texans in late August, nine days before the start of what would have been his 19th NFL season. He spent last season out of football.
Lechler, 42, spent his first 13 seasons with Oakland (2000-2012), where he earned each of his All-Pro honors, including as a rookie. He spent five seasons with the Texans.
Oakland selected Lechler out of Texas A&M in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.
Manziel leaves AAF game with head injury
Quarterback Johnny
Quarterback Johnny Manziel was knocked out of his second game in the Alliance of American Football league, suffering a head injury Saturday while trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception in the end zone.
The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner completed 2 of 3 passes for 13 yards and ran three times for 18 yards for the Memphis Express before suffering the injury while going low and getting hit in the head while trying to tackle Orlando Apollos defensive back Will Hill III.
Manziel was helped off the field and later ruled out from coming back into the game.
He made his Memphis debut last weekend in a 31-25 comeback victory over the Birmingham Iron, rotating in during the second and third quarters with starter Brandon Silvers, who also started Saturday.
Manziel finished 3-of-5 passing for 48 yards in his AAF debut, adding 20 rushing yards on two carries. He also had a wild scramble behind the line that helped draw a defensive holding penalty.
Manziel, a former Cleveland Browns first-round pick, signed with the Express after being released by the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.
