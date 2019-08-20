AAF roundup: Murray, Koo lead Legends past Express
AAF roundup: Murray, Koo lead Legends past Express
Aaron Murray threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, and Younghoe Koo hit the game-winning field goal for the second week in a row as the Atlanta Legends dispatched the visiting Memphis Express, 23-20.
Murray, a former star at Georgia and fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, tied the game with a 2-yard score to Tarean Folston with 11:55 left in the contest.
Express quarterback Zach Mettenberger — who took over for the benched Christian Hackenberg two weeks ago — drove his team in position to take the lead, but was intercepted in the red zone with just over three minutes remaining. Murray drove Atlanta (2-3) into field-goal range before Koo, a former Los Angeles Chargers kicker, hit a 35-yard kick with 13 seconds remaining for the victory.
Mettenberger finished 9 of 17 for 181 yards, the interception and a 1-yard touchdown run. Former St. Louis Rams and New York Jets running back Zac Stacy had 13 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns along with two catches for 45 yards for the Express (1-4).
Commanders 29, Hotshots 25
San Antonio (3-2) jumped out to a 26-0 lead and held off host Arizona (2-3) in Tempe, Ariz.
Quarterback Logan Woodside, who starred at Toledo and was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals but was waived before the season, threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.
The Commanders jumped out to a 6-0 lead after defensive back Derron Smith picked off a pass from Arizona quarterback John Wolford and brought it back 66 yards for a touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Woodside hit Mekale McKay, a former University of Cincinnati star, for an 54-yard touchdown.
Wolford, who starred at Wake Forest, threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. He hooked up with Rashad Ross for a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
Vikings release OG Remmers, decline S Sendejo’s option
Vikings release OG Remmers, decline S Sendejo's option
Two Minnesota Vikings
Vikings release OG Remmers, decline S Sendejo’s option
Two Minnesota Vikings starters from last season will be free agents to start the 2019 league year as right guard Mike Remmers was released and safety Andrew Sendejo’s option was declined.
Sendejo, 31, played in only five games last season and was due $5.5 million if the Vikings picked up the option. They’ll instead run with Anthony Harris, who replaced Sendejo after his injury and graded as a top-five safety by Pro Football Focus.
Sendejo started 58 games with the Vikings since joining the team in 2011.
Remmers played 27 games — all starts — over the past two seasons with the Vikings.
He has played for six NFL teams — including two tours with the Vikings — and turns 30 in April. He has ties to the New York Giants in that he played right tackle for the Vikings under now-Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and also played for the Carolina Panthers during Dave Gettleman’s time as general manager.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders, OT Brown agree to $66M deal
Report: Raiders, OT Brown agree to $66M deal
Report: Raiders, OT Brown agree to $66M deal
Offensive tackle Trent Brown will join the Oakland Raiders on a four-year, $66 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The deal, with an average value of $16.5 million, would be the highest yearly pay for an offensive lineman. Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans has a five-year deal worth $80 million — $16 million annually.
Brown’s deal would guarantee $36.75 million, according to the report.
The report of the deal came just nine minutes after the beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering window.
Brown, who turns 26 in April, was a seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He was traded to the New England Patriots ahead of the 2018 season and started every game during their title-winning campaign.
The Raiders were in the market for offensive line help after agreeing to trade Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jets divided on pursuit of RB Bell
Report: Jets divided on pursuit of RB Bell
The New York Jets long have been considered a
Report: Jets divided on pursuit of RB Bell
The New York Jets long have been considered a frontrunner to sign free agent running back Le’Veon Bell, but the front office reportedly can’t come to an agreement.
The Daily News reported Monday that there are some in the organization who don’t believe he’s worth the minimum $15 million annual salary he likely will demand and he might just have too much “mileage and mercurialness.” There also is a belief that coach Adam Gase’s offense does not need a front-line running back to excel.
Bell, 27, sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Looking for a long-term deal, he refused to sign the $14.5 million franchise tag and forced his way into free agency.
Even if the Jets do not make a move for Bell – teams can begin signing free agents on Wednesday – he is expected to have a handful of teams interested. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed one of them Monday on Twitter: “He’ll have a ton of suitors, but Oakland will be ready and is willing to spend for star power even after acquiring Antonio Brown.
In five seasons in Pittsburgh, Bell had 5,336 rushing and 2,660 receiving yards with 42 touchdowns. He led the NFL in 2017 in both carries (321) and total touches (406).
–Field Level Media
Report: Giants considering offers for Beckham Jr.
Report: Giants considering offers for Beckham Jr.
The
Report: Giants considering offers for Beckham Jr.
The New York Giants are still involved in potential trade talks regarding mercurial wideout Odell Beckham Jr., according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
Multiple reports throughout the offseason suggested the Giants would have to be overwhelmed to accept a deal for the wideout, which would leave the team holding $16 million in dead cap space.
Beckham, 26, signed a 5-year, $90 million deal, with $65 million guaranteed, before last season.
The San Francisco 49ers, who currently hold the second pick in the draft, have been rumored to have a strong interest in Beckham.
Beckham returned last season after being limited to four games in 2017 and caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns, but was hampered by injuries down the stretch.
For his career, Beckham has 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 TDs in 59 games. The Giants selected him No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Beckham also caused turmoil within the organization by not publicly backing quarterback Eli Manning during an in-season interview.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Redskins, Collins agree to six-year, $84M deal
Reports: Redskins, Collins agree to six-year, $84M deal Reports: Redskins, Collins agree to six-year, $84M deal
All-Pro safety Landon Collins and the Washington Redskins have agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million in guarantees, NFL Network reported Monday.
That means the New York Giants, who declined to use a $11.15 franchise tag on Collins and allowed him to become a free agent, now will face him twice a year in the NFC East.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Collins can officially sign with the Redskins on Wednesday when the new league year begins.
The 25-year-old ended last season on injured reserve because of torn labrum in his left shoulder. He still led the team with 96 tackles, despite missing the final four games.
Collins has led the Giants in tackles in each of his four seasons after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. Collins has 428 tackles and eight interceptions in 59 games, all starts.
The Redskins might not be done tweaking their roster. NFL Network reported they are trying to trade inside linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster to free salary cap space to make a run at Baltimore Ravens free agent C.J. Mosley.
Combined, Brown and Foster will count $13 million against the cap in 2019, but Washington could save $9.75 million by trading or releasing both players. Mosely is expected to command at least $13 million annually.
–Field Level Media
Eagles sign LT Peters to one-year, $10M deal
Eagles sign LT Peters to one-year, $10M deal
Left tackle Jason
Eagles sign LT Peters to one-year, $10M deal
Left tackle Jason Peters will return to the Philadelphia Eagles for another season, signing a one-year deal with the team worth $10 million.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the terms of the deal, including $5.5 million in guarantees.
Coach Doug Pederson said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine the Eagles were hopeful Peters would put off retirement and play a 16th season.
Peters, 37, started all 18 games — two in the postseason — for the Eagles last season. He was acquired by the Eagles via trade in 2009 and has nailed down the left side of the line when healthy.
With Peters’ new deal, the Eagles now have their entire offensive line signed for the 2019 season.
Peters entered the NFL in 2004 as an undrafted free agent and began his career as a tight end with the Buffalo Bills.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Broncos pick up options for CB Harris, WR Sanders
Reports: Broncos pick up options for CB Harris, WR Sanders Reports: Broncos pick up options for CB Harris, WR Sanders
The Denver Broncos exercised the contract options of top receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Sanders will be back for a sixth season with the club and Harris will be entering his ninth.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, Broncos general manager John Elway said the team would pick up the option for Sanders.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering the final year of a four-year, $38.6 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed at signing. Sanders will earn a base salary of $10.25 million in 2019, per Spotrac, with the option now guaranteeing $1.5 million of that salary.
The Broncos picked up the $1 million option on Harris, who is due $7.9 million in his final year under contract. Harris, 29, played in 12 games last season, making 49 tackles and three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. He has 19 career interceptions.
Sanders, who turns 32 on Sunday, tore his left Achilles tendon in a Dec. 5 practice. He finished the season with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He also ran for a score and threw a TD pass.
He tweeted Sunday that he is recovering nicely from the injury.
“Stronger more confident everyday,” Sanders wrote. “Wayyy ahead of schedule according to the trainers.”
–Field Level Media
Report: 49ers to sign LB Alexander for $54M
Report: 49ers to sign LB Alexander for $54M
Linebacker Kwon Alexander is
Report: 49ers to sign LB Alexander for $54M
Linebacker Kwon Alexander is set to join the San Francisco 49ers when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
A key part of the Tampa Bay defense and a Pro Bowler in 2017, Alexander is getting a four-year deal worth $54 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal also is said to have $27 million guaranteed.
He reportedly texted several of his teammates earlier Monday to tell them he would miss them, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
Alexander, 24, tore the ACL in his right knee on a non-contact play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, ending the final season of his rookie deal with the Bucs.
Alexander had 45 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed in six games last season.
Alexander reportedly had been in discussions with the team about a contract extension before the injury. The team reportedly hoped to keep him at a lower price tag after the injury.
He is expected to be back to full health by the start of the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Agent: Gronkowski undecided on return
Agent: Gronkowski undecided on return Agent: Gronkowski undecided on return
Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Monday that All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has yet to decide whether to return to the New England Patriots for a 10th NFL season.
Rosenhaus, speaking on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” added that Gronkowski is fully healthy and that he has advised his client to take his time.
“I talked to Rob last night and he won’t even tell me. He hasn’t made a decision yet,” Rosenhaus said. “I honestly don’t know. I’m waiting to see like everybody else.”
In a Feb. 19 appearance on the same show, Rosenhaus said “I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks.”
Gronkowski’s decision will affect the Patriots’ offseason moves. Free agency begins March 13, and the NFL draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.
and the Patriots will need to know soon whether they are looking for an NFL-ready starting tight end or one who could back up Gronkowski.
Gronkowski has one year left on his contract and is due to earn $9 million in 2019. He turns 30 in May.
Injuries have limited Gronkowski through the years, and he’s played in just 115 games since entering the league as a second-round draft pick in 2010. He has 521 career receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jaguars, QB Foles near agreement
Report: Jaguars, QB Foles near agreement Report: Jaguars, QB Foles near agreement
Optimism is brimming in Jacksonville that free agent quarterback Nick Foles will agree to a contract worth as much as $22 million per season with the Jaguars on Monday, NFL Network reported.
Mike Silver of NFL Network said a deal was likely Monday between the Jaguars and Foles, who was allowed to enter free agency by the Philadelphia Eagles after guiding the team to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Foles took over for Carson Wentz down the stretch again in 2018, when a back injury ended Wentz’s season, and pushed Philadelphia into a divisional playoff matchup at New Orleans.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman announced at the NFL Scouting Combine that Foles “deserves to lead a team.”
“We had conversations at the end of the season, and he knew where I stood and how I felt about him,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “Obviously, he’s a big part of our success the past two years. It’s an opportunity now for him to become a starter, and I’m excited for him to do that.”
Wentz was out during the Super Bowl run recovering from reconstructive knee surgery and last season missed the final month of the regular season, and two playoff games, with a fracture in his back. Wentz is expected to make a full recovery and return as the starter in 2019.
Financially, it would have been a major challenge for Roseman had the Eagles opted to franchise and trade Foles. Because of the value of the one-year tender, the Eagles first must have displayed to the league the salary-cap space to use the tag. In Foles’ case, more than $21 million was required to be shed in the form of restructured contracts or releasing players with hefty cap hits.
The Jaguars have to decide what to do with Blake Bortles, a first-round pick in 2014 who hasn’t developed into a consistent starter.
Jacksonville opted to sign Bortles to a three-year contract last year but he went 3-9 as a starter and was benched for Cody Kessler.
Foles, 30, has 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in 54 career games.
–Field Level Media
Rams re-sign DE Fowler for reported $14M
Rams re-sign DE Fowler for reported $14M
The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive
Rams re-sign DE Fowler for reported $14M
The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year contract late Sunday night, the team announced.
NFL Network reported Monday morning that Fowler’s deal is worth $14 million, right around what he would have earned on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract had it been picked up.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team wanted to bring Fowler back, depending on the price, after acquiring the 24-year-old from the Jacksonville Jaguars before the trade deadline last season.
Fowler posted just two sacks and five QB hits in eight games with the Rams, but he had 1.5 sacks and three QB hits in three playoff games, and his pressure forced the interception in overtime of the NFC championship game that set up L.A.’s winning field goal.
The third overall pick in 2015 by Jacksonville, Fowler had his fifth-year option declined by the Jaguars. He has 16 sacks and 27 QB hits in 47 regular-season games (seven starts) since missing his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Broncos pick up WR Sanders’ option
Reports: Broncos pick up WR Sanders' option
Reports: Broncos pick up WR Sanders’ option
The Denver Broncos exercised the contract option of top receiver Emmanuel Sanders on Monday, bringing him back for a sixth season, according to multiple reports.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, Broncos general manager John Elway said the team would pick up the option for Sanders.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering the final year of a four-year, $38.6 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed at signing. Sanders will earn a base salary of $10.25 million in 2019, per Spotrac, with the option now guaranteeing $1.5 million of that salary.
Sanders, who turns 32 on Sunday, tore his left Achilles tendon in a Dec. 5 practice. He finished the season with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He also ran for a score and threw a TD pass.
He tweeted Sunday that he is recovering nicely from the injury.
“Stronger more confident everyday,” Sanders wrote. “Wayyy ahead of schedule according to the trainers.”
–Field Level Media
Report: DL Jackson joins Eagles
Report: DL Jackson joins Eagles
Defensive lineman Malik Jackson has
Report: DL Jackson joins Eagles
Defensive lineman Malik Jackson has agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $30 million, ESPN reported Monday.
Jackson was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and the Eagles were pursuing help at defensive tackle with Haloti Ngata (free agent), Michael Bennett (trade with Patriots) and Timmy Jernigan ($13 million option likely to be declined this week) expected to move on in 2019.
Jackson, 29, can slide outside in certain packages and was asked to play a versatile role in previous stops with the Denver Broncos and Jaguars.
He has 11.5 sacks combined the past two seasons and was in the top 10 among defensive tackles in QB pressures in 2018, per Pro Football Focus, with 51.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bucs WR Jackson eyes return to Eagles
Report: Bucs WR Jackson eyes return to Eagles
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson
Report: Bucs WR Jackson eyes return to Eagles
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson made no secret of his desire to leave Tampa Bay last season, even requesting a midseason trade.
Now, with one year left on his three-year, $33.5 deal, he just might get his wish.
ESPN reported Sunday night that the Bucs have been shopping Jackson, who is set to receive $10 million this season, none of it guaranteed.
The network also reported that Jackson would prefer to return to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he began his career as a second-round pick in 2008. Jackson was released by then-coach Chip Kelly in 2014 following his best year as a pro, in which he had 82 catches for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns.
The news, which comes as the league’s legal tampering period opened on Monday, follows comments in January in which Jackson expressed interest in playing for the Los Angeles Rams.
“I don’t know. … If anything, I would like to kind of end up in L.A., being a Ram,” Jackson said then. “(Head coach) Sean McVay, you know, we got some connection from when I was in D.C., but we’ll see how it plays out, man. Right now, I got another year in Tampa. So we’ll see how it plays out, man.”
Jackson, 32, was born in Los Angeles, attended Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School and played at Cal in the northern part of the state.
Jackson caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns for the Buccaneers last season, missing time with thumb and Achilles injuries.
He has 589 receptions over 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Buccaneers, collecting 10,261 yards and 53 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Lions sign Amendola; agree with Flowers, Coleman
Lions sign Amendola; agree with Flowers, Coleman
Slot wide receiver
Lions sign Amendola; agree with Flowers, Coleman
Slot wide receiver Danny Amendola landed on his feet in Detroit, signing a one-year, $5.75 million deal days after being punted by the Miami Dolphins.
Detroit on Monday also reportedly agreed to lucrative deals with defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Justin Coleman.
Flowers reportedly will receive a five-deal that averages at least $16 million per season, while Coleman agreed to a four-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network, making him the league’s highest-paid nickelback.
All three players are former New England Patriots, though Coleman spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Amendola spent 2018 in Miami.
Amendola, 33, joined the Dolphins last spring but previously played with the Patriots during Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s run as defensive coordinator and assistant coach.
“He was never really my coach, so to speak, because he was always on the defensive side of the ball, but I was always around him all the time and I just love the enthusiasm he brings to work,” Amendola said of Patricia on a conference call. “The attitude he comes into the building with every day. I’m excited to continue my career with him.”
The Dolphins signed Amendola to a three-year, $24 million deal on March 13, 2018.
Amendola has 485 career receptions, including 59 grabs in 15 games in Miami last season. He had 40 receptions or more in seven NFL seasons, including 138 in his first two seasons in the league with the then-St. Louis Rams.
“I feel really good,” Amendola told reporters. “I’m in the best condition of my life, I’m as fast as I’ve ever been and I’m as hungry as ever. I’m ready to play at a high level and do whatever I can to help this team win.”
The Lions traded Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles in October and did not have a suitable replacement in the slot on the roster. In return to Tate, Detroit received a third-round pick.
Marvin Jones went down with a season-ending knee injury two weeks after Tate was traded.
The Lions added another former Patriot in Flowers, who had 7.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games for the New England Patriots last season.
Flowers racked up 21 sacks and 59 QB hits over the past three seasons and knows the Lions’ system well after playing under Patricia for three seasons in New England.
Coleman also has some familiarity with Patricia’s methods, as he played two seasons in New England before becoming a valuable member of the Seahawks’ secondary over the past two seasons.
Coleman, who turns 26 later this month, had an interception and 10 passes defensed in 16 games (five starts) for Seattle last season. He also recorded a career-best 55 tackles.
Coleman went undrafted in 2015 after playing in college for Tennessee.
The Lions also officially released cornerback Nevin Lawson. The team will reportedly save $4.675 million of his $5.8 million cap figure for 2019.
Lawson, who turns 28 in April, had signed a two-year, $9.6 million extension last March. He started 45 games for Detroit over the last three seasons, notching 18 passes defensed.
–Field Level Media
Lions sign WR Amendola to one-year deal
Lions sign WR Amendola to one-year deal
Slot wide receiver
Lions sign WR Amendola to one-year deal
Slot wide receiver Danny Amendola landed on his feet in Detroit, signing a one-year, $5.75 million deal days after being punted by the Miami Dolphins.
Amendola, 33, spent last season with the Dolphins but previously played with the New England Patriots during Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s run as defensive coordinator and assistant coach.
The Dolphins signed Amendola to a three-year, $24 million deal on March 13, 2018.
Amendola has 485 career receptions, including 59 grabs in 15 games in Miami last season. He had 40 receptions or more in seven NFL seasons, including 138 in his first two seasons in the league with the then-St. Louis Rams.
The Lions traded Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles in October and did not have a suitable replacement in the slot on the roster. In return to Tate, Detroit received a third-round pick.
Marvin Jones went down with a season-ending knee injury two weeks after Tate was traded.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Packers, 49ers reportedly interested in Ford
NFL notebook: Packers, 49ers reportedly interested in Ford
Two
NFL notebook: Packers, 49ers reportedly interested in Ford
Two prospective suitors have cropped up in the days since the Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford with a potential eye toward making a trade.
Both NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are looking to deal the pass-rushing specialist. Additionally, Rapoport reported that the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have expressed interest in dealing for Ford.
Ford, 27, earned about $8.7 million in 2018 after the fifth-year option of his contract was exercised. The one-year franchise tag for linebackers is worth $15.44 million in 2019.
He would have to sign the franchise tender before any deal could be made.
–The Dallas Cowboys will keep linebacker Sean Lee in 2019 after agreeing to a restructured deal, NFL Network reported.
Per the report, Lee will make at least $3.5 million, with incentives boosting his possible earnings up to $7 million, which was his original salary for 2019.
Lee, 32, was entering the final year of his contract and set to count $10.1 million against the cap.
–Running back Carlos Hyde signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced.
The deal is worth $2.8 million with $1.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
Hyde, 28, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. He split last season with the Cleveland Browns and Jaguars and rushed for a combined 571 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.
–The Los Angeles Chargers released starting safety Jahleel Addae, the team announced.
Addae recorded 75 tackles while starting all 16 games last season. He started 59 of 80 games played in six seasons with the Chargers, recording two interceptions and 4.5 sacks.
–Tight end Dwayne Allen has agreed to a two-year contract worth a reported $7 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Allen, who had 13 receptions for 113 yards in two seasons with New England, recently was cut by the Patriots. He will be playing for new coach Brian Flores, the former New England defensive coordinator.
–The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with safety Chris Banjo, according to the NFL Network. Banjo had two interceptions last season but primarily has worked on special teams during six NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2013-16) and Saints (2016-18).
–Defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor are expected to receive second-round tenders from the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL Network. Both players are restricted free agents.
–Former NFL defensive end Cedrick Hardman died Friday night. He was 70.
Hardman, a North Texas product, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft by San Francisco. He played 10 seasons with the 49ers and earned two Pro Bowl berths and a pair of All-Pro honors, then finished his career with two seasons in Oakland.
Sacks did not become an official statistic until 1982, but the 49ers credit Hardman with a franchise-most 112.5 during his time with the team. He ranks No. 5 all-time in Niners history in games played by a defensive lineman.
–Field Level Media
Report: Steelers ship WR Brown to Raiders
Report: Steelers ship WR Brown to Raiders
The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver
Report: Steelers ship WR Brown to Raiders
The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, according to multiple media outlets.
The Steelers will receive third- and fifth-round draft picks in exchange for the eccentric wide receiver, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Raiders will add money to Brown’s existing contract, which now calls for $50.1 million over the next three years with $30.1 million guaranteed.
Brown quickly embraced the deal. He posted a photo illustration of himself in a Raiders uniform only minutes after the deal was first reported.
The 30-year-old wideout now becomes the top offensive threat in Oakland after a remarkable but sometimes turbulent nine-season stint with Pittsburgh. Brown has surpassed 1,250 receiving yards in six straight years and hauled in double-digit touchdowns in four of his past five seasons.
Last season, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in his career.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Steelers ship WR Brown to Raiders
Reports: Steelers ship WR Brown to Raiders
The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver
Reports: Steelers ship WR Brown to Raiders
The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, according to multiple media outlets.
The Steelers will receive third- and fifth-round draft picks in exchange for the eccentric wide receiver, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Raiders will add money to Brown’s existing contract, which now calls for $50.1 million over the next three years with $30.1 million guaranteed.
Brown quickly embraced the deal. He posted a photo illustration of himself in a Raiders uniform only minutes after the deal was first reported.
The 30-year-old wideout now becomes the top offensive threat in Oakland after a remarkable but sometimes turbulent nine-season stint with Pittsburgh. Brown has surpassed 1,250 receiving yards in six straight years and hauled in double-digit touchdowns in four of his past five seasons.
The Steelers reportedly had sought a first-round pick for Brown before settling on Oakland’s offer. Several other teams, including the Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans, also had expressed interest in acquiring the playmaker before Pittsburgh decided to send him west.
Trade rumors had swirled for months amid a public spat between Brown and the Steelers. The disgruntled veteran did not play in last year’s must-win regular-season finale because he was “banged up,” which prompted Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to tell him to go home.
During the offseason, Brown held firm with his criticism of the franchise. He also ripped veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whom he felt wrongly blamed him for an interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos in late November.
“He feels like he’s the owner,” Brown said during a recent appearance on “The Shop,” LeBron James’ HBO show. “Bro, you threw the (expletive) to the D-lineman! What the (expletive)? I’m over here wide open! You need to give me a better ball!”
A move to Oakland — and tens of millions in guaranteed money that Pittsburgh had not promised — represents a fresh start for Brown.
The Raiders drew scrutiny before the start of last season for trading Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears rather than meet his contract demands. Then the team shipped wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys, only to watch him thrive with his new team.
Brown’s arrival appears to signal a renewed aggressiveness in Oakland, where Jon Gruden will enter his second season at the helm. Brown also provides the best playmaking option yet for sixth-year quarterback Derek Carr, who is coming off a season in which he threw for a career-high 4,049 yards.
Last season, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in his career.
The Raiders are not scheduled to face the Steelers during the regular season.
–Field Level Media
Molinari’s 64 lifts him to win at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Molinari’s 64 lifts him to win at Arnold Palmer Invitational Molinari’s 64 lifts him to win at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Francesco Molinari focused on the process on Sunday to make one of the toughest courses and most difficult setups on the PGA Tour look easy on the way to a two-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Resort and Club in Orlando.
Molinari, the reigning Open Champion, leapfrogged 16 players and zoomed up the leaderboard while fashioning an 8-under 64 in the final round on Sunday to finish at 12 under, and then waited for two hours in the clubhouse to see if anyone could catch him.
No one could — or even made a decent charge at Molinari on a course with a setup that was difficult to attack for everyone else. He made 146 1/2 feet of putts in the final round, the 36-year-old Italian’s most ever in a PGA Tour event.
“It was just really more about the process and to do better what I didn’t do as good yesterday,” Molinari explained. “Then you make some putts at the beginning, you get it rolling, you just keep the foot on the pedal. I definitely got everything out of (the round) — it’s probably my best putting round ever.”
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, the third-round leader, shot a 71 on Sunday to finish two back and alone in second. Fitzpatrick’s round included two birdies and a bogey — the latter, on the 15th hole, all but dooming his chances to catch Molinari.
Sungjae Im of South Korea shot a 68 on Sunday and finished tied for third along with second-round co-leader Tommy Fleetwood of England (68) and first-round leader Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain (69).
“The course played like a U.S. Open for us in the afternoon, it was so difficult,” Fleetwood said. “And when you’re finding it tough those days can easily just, they get away from you a little bit. Again today I felt great. All I needed was like two or three birdie putts to go in and then you’re coming down the stretch with a chance.”
International players garnered eight of the top nine positions on the leaderboard and have now won this tournament for each of the last four years.
Molinari’s bogeyless round included eight birdies and was capped by a 43-foot putt that clanged off the flagstick for one of those on the final hole.
Molinari, who had a hole-in-one during his opening round on Thursday, began his final round with a 30-footer for birdie, the first of three birdies in his first six holes. He barely missed a short eagle putt on the par-5 16th or his round would have been even more spectacular.
The win was his third on the PGA Tour and ninth worldwide. Molinari’s best finish of the season prior to this week was a tie for 17th at the WGC-Mexico Championship last month.
He said he used the lessons learned from a 73 on Saturday to decide how to approach the final round, which he began five shots off the pace set by Fitzpatrick at 9 under.
“I’m really happy with today,” Molinari said. “Yesterday I was struggling at some points out there, but I made a couple of really good up-and-downs the last few holes to kind of keep it going and keep myself with a half a chance in it. Golf is like that, then you go out the next day and you play really well.”
Cabrera Bello echoed the field’s thoughts on the course’s difficulty over the last two rounds.
“It really got you thinking all the time where you could miss, where you couldn’t,” he said. “And you couldn’t go pin hunting all the time.”
Keith Mitchell, a first-time PGA Tour winner last week at the Honda Classic, followed up that performance finishing tied for sixth after a final-round 66, ending four strokes in arrears along with Sung Kang of South Korea, Matt Wallace of England (71) and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who never got anything going on the greens and settled for a 72.
Mitchell said the back nine at Bay Hill played extremely tough in both the final two rounds.
“The wind picks up a little bit and the greens are just so fast,” Mitchell said. “Where the pin placements are you have to be very careful on what side of the hole you’re going to hit the ball.”
The PGA Tour moves across the state next week for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment