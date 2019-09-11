AAF: No expansion, relocation planned in 2020
The Alliance of American Football has no plans to add any new teams or move any of the eight inaugural franchises in 2020, co-founder Bill Polian said on a conference call Wednesday.
“Expansion I don’t think is on the front burner,” Polian said. “We still have lots of work that we need to do to solidify our league and solidify ourselves in the local markets. So I don’t think expansion is a high-priority item at this time.
“We haven’t even really given a thought to relocation, because we really don’t have a firm handle because of the untoward weather that’s affected the Southeast. We don’t really have a handle on what many of the markets are really like when you got a nice day and temperatures are in the 50s or 60s. So that’s an incomplete picture at this point in time.”
The Alliance is halfway through its eight-week regular season, and some markets — especially San Antonio — have embraced their new teams with large attendance numbers. Others, such as San Diego, have shown severe attendance dips since the opening week.
TV ratings have been up and down, with most games approaching 500,000 viewers in recent weeks after averaging nearly 3 million per game in the opening week.
A lawsuit filed against the AAF last week — alleging co-founder Charlie Ebersol took the idea for the AAF from Robert Vanech, the co-founder and CFO of Trebel Music — revealed a proposed plan for potential expansion.
Meanwhile, Polian acknowledged that the league is about halfway through its “due diligence” on quarterback Johnny Manziel, about whom there have been a few “feelers” from AAF teams.
Manziel was released by the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League last week and is barred from signing with other CFL teams.
NFL notebook: Agent, Riley refute criticism of Murray
Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley refuted comments that his former quarterback, potential top draft pick Kyler Murray, interviewed poorly at the recently completed NFL Scouting Combine.
“I know Kyler met with a lot of different teams at the combine, and I have personally spoken with the majority of the teams he met with,” Riley said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “And every one of them were glowing in their reports about Kyler, basically the complete opposite of what Charley threw out there.”
That would be former NFL general manager Charley Casserly, who said Tuesday he had heard negative reviews from teams who met with Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. Casserly said they were “the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback,” including criticisms of Murray’s leadership, study habits and schematic knowledge.
Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, echoed Riley’s defense and issued a pointed attack on Casserly, citing the question marks on Casserly’s resume from his tenure as general manager of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans.
–Teams interested in acquiring wide receiver Antonio Brown for a first-round draft pick were informed by the Pittsburgh Steelers that a trade is likely by Friday.
General manager Kevin Colbert reportedly offered a last call, not atypical in major trades, in hopes of pulling in the last, best offer from any suitors, ESPN reported.
The Oakland Raiders are thought to be the leaders to acquire Brown, in part because the team has three first-round picks and a glaring hole at wide receiver. Others mentioned as potential suitors include the Tennessee Titans and Redskins, and ESPN reports other teams have shown interest in recent days.
–The lease deal to keep the Raiders in Oakland for the 2019 NFL season has hit a snag, according to Coliseum Authority executive director Scott McKibben.
However, McKibben declined to divulge details of the issue.
“We have one significant open issue that needs to be resolved,” McKibben told reporters after a closed-session meeting of the Coliseum Authority board.
–The Cleveland Browns released veteran outside linebacker Jamie Collins.
Multiple outlets reported the Browns were unable to find a trade partner for the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler, who was due to make $10 million this season. Cleveland saves $9.25 million with his release.
–Larry Fitzgerald said he decided not to retire after the 2018 season in part because Arizona finished with the league’s worst record at 3-13.
“We had a really bad season last year, and I just didn’t want to go out on that level,” the 35-year-old wide receiver said on “The Mina Kimes Show,” via the team website. “You’ve got to live the rest of your life knowing you went out on that level.”
–Safety Darian Stewart will be released by the Denver Broncos, the veteran announced on Instagram, saving the team nearly $3.5 million against the 2019 salary cap.
Stewart, who turns 31 in August, spent four years with the team after signing a $28 million deal in 2015.
–Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery had successful shoulder surgery, his agent announced on Twitter.
Tillery, who had seven sacks last season, is expected to need three to four months of recovery time from the procedure to repair a torn labrum.
–Popular Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn will officially retire as a member of the team, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced.
Kuhn played for nine seasons (2007-15) with the Packers, with enthusiastic choruses of “Kuuuuhn” greeting his every touch at Lambeau Field.
–Former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson visited the Buffalo Bills and has plans to visit the Cleveland Browns next, multiple outlets reported.
Johnson, a first-round pick in 2015, was released by Houston on Tuesday.
–Former New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen visited the Bills, ESPN reported.
Allen, who was released by the Patriots on Monday, met with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and reportedly is scheduled to meet the Detroit Lions next.
–Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after Mendota Heights, Minn., authorities allegedly found marijuana and marijuana wax in his apartment, according to multiple reports.
Thomas had eight carries for 30 yards in five games as an undrafted rookie last season.
–The New Orleans Saints waived running back Daniel Lasco.
A seventh-round pick in 2016, Lasco has played in just 10 games through three seasons, spending the past two campaigns primarily on injured reserve.
–Terrell Owens will become the 28th inductee into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.
The wide receiver played his first eight NFL seasons with the 49ers (1996-2003), catching 592 passes for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns in 121 games and earning four Pro Bowl selections.
Bears sign former Pitt K Blewitt
The Chicago Bears signed former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt on Wednesday.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Blewitt set himself apart during a multi-player tryout that included ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Patrick Murray.
Blewitt finished his college career after the 2016 season as Pitt’s all-time leader in field goals (55), extra points (198) and kicker scoring (363 points), though he made just 69.6 percent of his career field-goal attempts and 58.8 percent as a senior. He spent the offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 but did not make the cut, and he has yet to play a game in the NFL.
The Bears are in the market for a kicker to replace Cody Parkey, whom general manager Ryan Pace said the team plans to release after the league year starts March 13. Parkey missed 10 kicks and hit the goal post multiple times last season, including an infamous “double-doink” miss on a kick that would have pushed the Bears past the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.
Less than a week later, Parkey went on NBC’s “Today Show” to discuss the kick, which angered team officials.
The Bears also have ex-Tulsa kicker Redford Jones on the roster.
Report: Bears plan to sign K Blewitt
Former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears after setting himself apart during a multi-player tryout Wednesday, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.
Blewitt finished his college career after the 2016 season as Pitt’s all-time leader in field goals (55), extra points (198) and kicker scoring (363 points), though he made just 69.6 percent of his career field-goal attempts and 58.8 percent as a senior.
He went to training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 but did not make the cut, and he has yet to play a game in the NFL.
The Bears are in the market for a kicker to replace Cody Parkey, whom general manager Ryan Pace said the team plans to release after the league year starts March 13. Parkey missed 10 kicks and hit the goal post multiple times last season, including an infamous “double-doink” miss on a kick that would have pushed the Bears past the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.
Less than a week later, Parkey went on NBC’s “Today Show” to discuss the kick, which angered team officials.
Despite his inexperience, Blewitt beat out a group of kickers that included ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Patrick Murray, the Tribune reported. The Bears also have ex-Tulsa kicker Redford Jones on the roster.
Former 49ers, Raiders DL Hardman dies at 70
Former NFL defensive end Cedrick Hardman died Friday night. He was 70.
His cause of death was not announced.
Hardman, a North Texas product, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft by San Francisco. He played 10 seasons with the 49ers and earned two Pro Bowl berths and a pair of All-Pro honors, then finished his career with two seasons in Oakland.
“We are truly saddened by the loss of one of the all-time great 49ers, Cedrick Hardman,” the team said in a statement. “During his 10-year career in red and gold, he anchored the vaunted ‘Gold Rush’ defensive line with a non-stop motor that put fear in the minds of opposing quarterbacks. As a football player, Cedrick’s accomplishments were many. As a man, his impact on the lives of others was just as impressive”
Sacks did not become an official statistic until 1982, but the 49ers credit Hardman with a franchise-most 112.5 during his time with the team.
Hardman signed with Oakland in 1980 and appeared in 32 games with the Raiders. He was part of the team that won Super Bowl XV and assumed the role of mentor to a number of young players, including future Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long.
In all, he appeared in 171 games in his career, 139 in San Francisco. He ranks No. 5 all-time in Niners history in games played by a defensive lineman.
Eagles DE Bennett seeking pay raise
Philadelphia defensive end Michael Bennett told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Friday that the Eagles are trying to trade him.
Bennett, 33, said he isn’t willing to take a pay cut, even though the Eagles could wipe his scheduled $7.2 million salary off the 2019 books by releasing him.
“I actually want a pay raise at this point, and so whatever happens just to know that whatever team I go to I want to get paid more than I get paid right now,” Bennett said.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection with Seattle, Bennett registered nine sacks and 34 tackles during his first season with Philadelphia in 2018.
Bennett said he would prefer to remain with the Eagles, if the money is right.
“Of course you want to be with the team you’re with, but at the same time it’s a business, and you want to be able to make money whenever you get the opportunities to,” he said. “And I feel like if you’re on the trading block it’s just a part of the game, but at the same time I still know I’m still one of the best players in the NFL.
Undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2009, Bennett has played in 141 games (100 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-12), Seahawks (2013-17) and Eagles. He has 63 career sacks.
Reports: Giants trade LB Vernon to Browns for OL Zeitler
The New York Giants traded pass rusher Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns on Friday for right guard Kevin Zeitler, according to multiple reports.
The two teams also are swapping mid-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, with the Giants sending a fourth-round selection (132nd overall) to the Browns for a fifth-rounder (155th), per NFL Network.
Vernon, 28, registered seven sacks in 11 games last season and had 22 sacks in three seasons since joining the Giants in 2016.
Vernon was a third-round pick by Miami in 2012 and played in 64 games (46 starts) with the Dolphins, posting a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2013.
Zeitler, who turned 29 on Friday, started all 32 games in two seasons with the Browns.
Zeitler was Cincinnati’s first-round pick in 2012 and started 71 of his 72 games with the Bengals from 2012-16.
Vernon signed a five-year, $85 million contract in 2016. He is due a base salary of $15.25 million this season and was set to count $19.5 million on the Giants’ books. With the trade, New York saves $11.5 million against the cap and will carry $8 million in dead money in 2019, according to NFL.com.
Zeitler has three years remaining on a five-year, $60 million contract signed in 2017. He is scheduled to earn $10 million this season.
Reports: Dolphins waive WR Amendola
Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola was released Friday by the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.
The Dolphins signed Amendola, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, to a two-year, $12 million contract a year ago. By releasing him, the Dolphins will free up $6 million in salary cap money.
In his one season in Miami, the 33-year-old Amendola started 15 games but caught just 59 passes for 575 yards, an average of just 38.3 yards per game. He caught one touchdown pass.
Undrafted out of Texas Tech, Amendola played for the St. Louis Rams from 2009-12, then with the Patriots from 2013-17. He has 485 career receptions for 4,684 yards and 20 receiving scores.
S Weddle, Rams agree to two-year deal
Safety Eric Weddle and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday.
The announcement came after Weddle visited the Rams’ headquarters in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The team did not disclose contract terms, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the deal has a $10.5 million base salary but could be worth as much at $12.5 million.
The Ravens released Weddle, 34, on Wednesday. He twice has been selected first-team All-Pro and has been named to six Pro Bowl teams, including in 2018.
By releasing him, the Ravens saved $7.5 million against the salary cap.
For Weddle, playing in Los Angeles will be a homecoming. A Southern California native, he was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons in San Diego, then three in Baltimore.
In 12 seasons, he has played in 185 games (170 starts) and make 1,067 tackles and 29 interceptions.
Free agent signings begin Wednesday.
Eagles, Patriots finalizing trade for DE Bennett
The Philadelphia Eagles were finalizing a trade Friday afternoon that would send defensive end Michael Bennett to New England, according to multiple reports.
The Patriots were expected to send a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for Bennett and a seventh-round pick in 2020, according to Jeff McLane of Philly.com.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson posted on social media that Bennett confirmed the trade to her, adding that “Bennett told me he is aware Bill Belichick has been fond of his game.”
Friday started with Bennett telling NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Friday that the Eagles were trying to trade him.
Bennett, 33, said on the show that he wasn’t willing to take a pay cut, even though the Eagles could have wiped his scheduled $7.2 million salary off the 2019 books by releasing him.
“I actually want a pay raise at this point, and so whatever happens just to know that whatever team I go to I want to get paid more than I get paid right now,” Bennett said.
The Patriots often hesitate to pass out pay raises, however.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection with Seattle, Bennett registered nine sacks and 34 tackles during his first season with Philadelphia in 2018.
Bennett said Friday morning that he would have liked to remain with the Eagles for the right money.
“Of course you want to be with the team you’re with, but at the same time it’s a business, and you want to be able to make money whenever you get the opportunities to,” he said. “And I feel like if you’re on the trading block it’s just a part of the game, but at the same time I still know I’m still one of the best players in the NFL.
Undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2009, Bennett has played in 141 games (100 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-12), Seahawks (2013-17) and Eagles. He has 63 career sacks.
Onside kick alternative among NFL rule change proposals
After rule changes significantly reduced the success rate of NFL teams succeeding at recovering onside kicks last season, a proposed rule change would allow teams one opportunity per game to regain possession a different way.
The proposal, from the Denver Broncos, was one of nine announced by the league on Friday. Seven of the other eight proposals involved widening the use of replay, and the other deals with overtime possessions.
The Broncos’ idea is to give a team a chance to remain on offense after a score in the fourth quarter. The team would run a play from its own 35-yard line and would have to pick up 15 yards to keep the ball. If it fails, the defense takes over.
According to the Washington Post, citing statistics from Elias, teams that attempted an onside kick last season recovered only four, while the receiving team recovered 49. That success rate of 7.5 percent was down markedly from 21.7 percent (13 of 60) a year earlier.
The proposal comes as a new football league, the Alliance of American Football, has a similar component, allowing teams the opportunity to convert a fourth-and-12 from its 28. The AAF requires that the team be trailing by 17 points or more in a game, or by any amount inside the final five minutes of the game.
Rule changes require the approval of 24 owners, who typically rely on the NFL’s Competition Committee to explore the ideas first.
The overtime-related proposal, from the Kansas City Chiefs, would be to mandate that each team gets a possession. Currently, if the team receiving team scores a touchdown on its first possession of overtime, the opponent never gets possession.
Report: Woman bit by Prescott’s dog lost part of finger
A woman who spent four days in the hospital after being bitten by the dog of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly lost part of a finger because of her injuries.
WFAA in Dallas cited court documents on Friday saying the female neighbor of Prescott’s had a portion of her right ring finger severed during an incident on Feb. 25 in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas.
Per the documents cited in the report, local animal control officials had issued a pair of warnings recently to people at Prescott’s house about his dogs escaping through a garage door that occasionally was not secured properly.
A municipal hearing is slated for March 20 to determine whether the dog that bit Prescott’s neighbor should be categorized as a “dangerous dog.”
Police in Frisco, north of Dallas, said a woman called them at about 10:50 a.m. local time when her dog and a loose dog were fighting through a fence outside her home. When she went outside to try to stop the fight, she saw a second loose dog, and one of the two bit her.
Authorities said they seized the dog that bit her, an American Staffordshire terrier, and took the other dog back to Prescott’s home. Police said the dogs escaped through an open door.
Bennett Bros. plot teaming up with Patriots
Retired tight end Martellus Bennett might be motivated to return to the field by his brother Michael Bennett being traded to the New England Patriots, ESPN reported.
The Patriots and Eagles are expected to finalize a deal that will send Michael Bennett to New England. Trades cannot be finalized until the first day of the league year.
Martellus Bennett played for coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots, but retired a year ago when the team released him rather than paying a $2 million roster bonus.
Martellus Bennett turns 32 on Sunday, but could return to give New England insurance should Rob Gronkowski retire. Even if Gronkowski returns, injuries have slowed him in recent seasons.
Martellus Bennett has 30 career touchdowns and played 16 games for the Patriots in 2016, posting 55 receptions and seven scores.
Michael Bennett, 33, has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Eagles.
Report: Packers, 49ers interested in Chiefs’ Ford
Two prospective suitors have cropped up in the days since the Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford with a potential eye toward making a trade.
Ford was one of several top pass rushers who were tagged Monday, including the Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence, the Houston Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney, the Atlanta Falcons’ Grady Jarrett and the Seattle Seahawks’ Frank Clark.
Both NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are looking to deal the pass-rushing specialist.
Now, Rapoport reports that the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have expressed interest in dealing for Ford.
Ford, 27, earned about $8.7 million in 2018 after the fifth-year option of his contract was exercised. The one-year franchise tag for linebackers is worth $15.44 million in 2019.
He would have to sign the franchise tender before any deal could be made.
The Chiefs are switching from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, with Ford likely moving to defensive end if he stays with Kansas City.
Ford has 30.5 career sacks in five seasons, all with the Chiefs, including a personal-best 13 in 2018, when he attained career firsts by starting all 16 regular-season games and being selected to the Pro Bowl. He also forced a league-high seven fumbles.
NFL transactions: Chargers sign Perryman, release Addae
The Los Angeles Chargers released starting safety Jahleel Addae and officially announced the re-signing of linebacker Denzel Perryman.
Addae recorded 75 tackles while starting all 16 games last season. He started 59 of 80 games played in six seasons with the Chargers, recording two interceptions and 4.5 sacks.
Perryman, 26, will reportedly make $12 million over two years. He has been a force in the middle of Los Angeles’ defense when healthy, but he has missed 16 games over the last two seasons and 22 in his four-year career.
–Tight end Dwayne Allen signed with the Dolphins on a two-year deal, the team announced. Multiple outlets report the total value at $7 million.
Allen, who had 13 receptions for 113 yards in two seasons with New England, recently was cut by the Patriots. He will be playing for new coach Brian Flores, the former New England defensive coordinator.
–The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with safety Chris Banjo, according to the NFL Network. Banjo had two interceptions last season but primarily has worked on special teams during six NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2013-16) and Saints (2016-18).
–Defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor are expected to receive second-round tenders from the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL Network. Both players will be restricted free agents.
–The Cleveland Browns are shopping tight end Darren Fells in trade talks, Pro Football Talk reported. The New York Daily News reports the New York Jets are interested in Fells, who caught three touchdowns in 16 games after joining the Browns as a free agent last march.
–The Jets have agreed to a deal to re-sign interior offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, according to multiple reports. The 27-year-old was set to hit free agency after playing in all 16 games (eight starts) at center and left guard for the Jets last season.
NFL transactions: Chargers release Addae
The Los Angeles Chargers released starting safety Jahleel Addae, the team announced on Saturday.
Addae recorded 75 tackles while starting all 16 games last season. He started 59 of 80 games played in six seasons with the Chargers, recording two interceptions and 4.5 sacks.
–Tight end Dwayne Allen reportedly has agreed to a two-year, $7 million with the Miami Dolphins, according to the NFL Network.
Allen, who had 13 receptions for 113 yards in two seasons with New England, recently was cut by the Patriots. He will be playing for new coach Brian Flores, the former New England defensive coordinator.
–The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract with safety Chris Banjo, according to the NFL Network. Banjo had two interceptions last season but primarily has worked on special teams during six NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2013-16) and Saints (2016-18).
–Defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor are expected to receive second-round tenders from the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL Network. Both players will be restricted free agents.
Report: Cowboys keep LB Lee on restructured deal
The Dallas Cowboys will keep linebacker Sean Lee in 2019 after agreeing to a restructured deal on Saturday, NFL Network reported.
Per the report, Lee will make at least $3.5 million, with incentives boosting his possible earnings up to $7 million, which was his original salary for 2019.
Lee, 32, was entering the final year of his contract and set to count $10.1 million against the cap.
He played in just seven games last season while battling hamstring injuries, and he saw his role shrink with the emergence of first-round rookie Leighton Vander Esch. Lee finished with 30 tackles (one for loss), a half-sack and one pass defensed, a year after leading the Cowboys with 101 tackles (13 for loss) despite missing five games to injury.
A second-round pick in 2010, Lee has missed 51 games during his nine-year career, collecting 688 tackles, 26 passes defensed and 13 interceptions in 93 contests for the Cowboys. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016, along with first-team All-Pro honors in 2016.
Report: Steelers trying to trade OL Gilbert
Veteran Pittsburgh right tackle Marcus Gilbert indicated Friday that he will not be with the Steelers next season.
“Next chapter,” the 31-year-old lineman posted on Twitter.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh is trying to trade Gilbert.
Releasing him would clear $4.9 million in cap space for 2019.
A second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2011, Gilbert is entering the final year of a six-year deal signed before the 2014 season.
He missed 11 games to injury in 2018 and missed nine games in 2017, including a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Bills GM: No deal for Steelers WR Brown
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane will not bring Antonio Brown to Western New York.
“We inquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and kept talks open with the Steelers,” Beane said Friday in an announcement meant to put to rest reports of an imminent deal between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bills. “We had positive discussions. But ultimately it didn’t make sense for either side. As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency.”
Brown requested a trade after being inactive Week 17.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday, citing sources, that Brown informed both teams he would not report if traded to the Bills.
Brown has six consecutive 100-catch seasons but fell out of favor in Pittsburgh at the end of last season. He was inactive following reports of a walkthrough confrontation with teammate Ben Roethlisberger. The quarterback denied any incident took place. Brown claimed coach Mike Tomlin sent him home because of a sore knee.
Brown told LeBron James on HBO’s “The Shop” that he felt disrespected by Roethlisberger following an interception in November against the Broncos.
“He feels like he’s the owner,” Brown said. “Bro, you threw the (expletive) to the D-lineman! What the (expletive)? I’m over here wide open! You need to give me a better ball!”
Report: Steelers trade OL Gilbert to Cardinals
Pittsburgh right tackle Marcus Gilbert indicated Friday morning that he would not be with the Steelers next season, posting the message “Next chapter” on Twitter.
That chapter apparently will be written in Arizona. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that the 31-year-old veteran had been traded to the Cardinals for a sixth-round 2019 draft pick.
A second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2011, Gilbert is entering the final year of a six-year deal signed before the 2014 season. The trade frees up $4.9 million in cap space for the Steelers.
Gilbert missed 11 games to injury in 2018 and nine games in 2017, including a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Reports: Redskins acquiring Keenum from Broncos
The Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos have agreed to a trade that will send displaced starting quarterback Case Keenum to D.C., multiple outlets reported Thursday.
According to multiple outlets, the Broncos will send a 2020 seventh-round pick for Washington’s 2020 sixth-rounder as part of the deal. According to 9News Denver, Keenum’s contract — which previously included $18 million in salary for 2019, $7 million of which is guaranteed — will be reworked so that Keenum earns $7.5 million in 2019, with Denver paying $4 million of that figure.
NFL Network reported Keenum was Washington’s preferred option among available quarterbacks, as the team seeks a signal-caller to compete with Colt McCoy while Alex Smith tries to return from a compound fracture suffered last November and additional complications post-surgery.
The deal cannot be official until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
The Broncos, who will officially acquire Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens at that time, were motivated to trade Keenum instead of releasing him because of additional salary cap savings. Releasing Keenum would have saved Denver $11 million while leaving $10 million in dead money. Under the reported parameters of the deal, the Broncos would save an additional $3 million against the cap.
Keenum, 31, threw for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season after joining the Broncos on a two-year, $36 million pact in free agency. He had easily the best season of his career in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Washington had previously been connected to top quarterbacks prospects available in the draft and to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, who could become available via trade if the Cardinals take Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.
