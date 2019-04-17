AAF files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
The Alliance of American Football filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Wednesday, 15 days after the folding of the eight-team league.
The AAF filed the bankruptcy paperwork with the Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio.
Filings show the league listed $11.4 million in assets and $48.4 million in liabilities.
“The AAF is committed to ensuring that our bankruptcy proceeds in an efficient and orderly manner,” the league said in a statement. “Pursuant to the bankruptcy laws, a trustee will be empowered to resolve all matters related to the AAF’s remaining assets and liabilities, including ongoing matters related to player contracts.”
The AAF suspended operations eight weeks into a 10-game schedule. AAF majority owner Tom Dundon, who also owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, made the call despite the protests of league co-founder Bill Polian. Television/film producer Charlie Ebersol was the other co-founder.
“We are deeply disappointed to be taking this action,” the league said in Wednesday’s bankruptcy statement. “The AAF was created to be a dynamic, developmental professional football league powered by an unprecedented alliance between players, fans and the game. The AAF strove to create new opportunities for talented players, coaches, executives and officials while providing an exciting experience for fans. We are proud of the fact that our teams and players delivered on that goal.”
The AAF’s teams were the Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos, Arizona Hotshots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet.
–Field Level Media
Florida prosecutors on Wednesday said they intend to release videos that allegedly show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men engaged in sexual acts at a massage parlor because they are required to by state law.
In court documents filed by the Palm Beach County state’s attorney’s office, which were obtained by The Boston Globe, prosecutors said they “cannot delay the release of records to allow a person to raise a constitutional challenge to the release of the documents. The Public Records Act does not allow a custodian to delay the production of records to allow the resolution of a constitutional challenge to the release of the documents.”
No timetable was given for the release.
Kraft has been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution following two January visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla.
The 77-year-old billionaire’s defense team has argued in court against the release of the videos.
“It’s basically pornography,” William Burck, one of Kraft’s attorneys, said in court Friday. Burck said release of the videos would result in “catastrophic” harm for Kraft and that “the public’s interest in seeing this video is all about prurient interest.”
Kraft’s lawyers filed an emergency motion Wednesday to “oppose the State’s intended disclosure” of the videos, CNBC reported.
Several media groups also have requested the videos’ release.
“The public now has a right of access to them,” Diane Schulman, an attorney for the media groups said, adding concerns about embarrassment and publicity are not justifiable reasons to seal the videos under Florida law.
–Field Level Media
NFL scouting departments fight to find hidden gems in the late rounds and undrafted free agency. But striking out on top picks often determines whether a team succeeds or fails.
Teams cannot avoid risky players entirely.
Obviously, every player comes with some degree of risk. Going from college to pro is a projection game for scouts and general managers. No player is going to be asked to mirror the role he played in college and the leap in competition is incredibly steep. As informative as the athletic, psychological and medical testing performed at the Combine can be, there is no exact, scientific predictor which players will work even harder after depositing their first NFL paycheck.
This top 10 list of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft zeroes in on a handful of prominent prospects, but the rundown could be all-encompassing.
In each case, the prospect could blossom into the coveted All-Pro who makes an immediate impact and turns your favorite team into a Super Bowl contender. Or, in many cases, the same players could be colossal busts, the kind of failure that results in a reset at the position in just a few years – quite possibly a new general manager, too.
Players are listed in their projected order of selection.
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma, first round: There is no greater boom-or-bust prospect in the 2019 draft. His talent is undeniable and at no time in NFL history has the league been more accommodating to a dual-threat quarterback. Yet, I’ve always been leery of quarterbacks who were only successful for one year at the major college level, were protected by a phenomenal offensive line, threw to future NFL star wide receivers and were aided by an innovative play-caller. Murray checks every one of those boxes.
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU, first round: Williams is an exceptional athletic talent worthy of being selected in the top 10 – so was Justin Gilbert (Oklahoma State, Cleveland Browns). The problem? Williams didn’t show NFL production and very little in terms of technical progress in his two starting seasons at LSU. His lack of competitiveness in run support last season is troubling. Talent is there, but it would not shock me to see Williams fall out of the first round entirely.
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson, first round: Full disclosure, I’m higher on Ferrell than most. His size, physicality and use of hands all translate well to the next level. But edge rushers get drafted in the top 10 or earn Pro Bowl nods based on their ability to affect the quarterback and Ferrell simply does not possess the quick-twitch explosiveness to consistently threaten NFL offensive tackles with his speed. I have a hard time imagining a player with his size, competitiveness and production falling too far on draft day. Some wonder if he’s a bit of a “parasite player,” who fed off attention opponents gave Clemson’s stud defensive tackles.
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi, first round: The team that hits on Metcalf could have the second coming of Calvin Johnson, who some forget was also very much a boom-bust prospect when he left Georgia Tech’s triple option offense. Of course, Johnson became one of the most dominant forces in NFL history. For all of Metcalf’s exceptional abilities, his lack of the most important one – durability – is frightening.
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington, first round: Murphy, too, struggled with durability over his short college career, a fact made more disconcerting given his physical playing style. Scouts are aware that recent former Washington cornerbacks have largely struggled to play with the same effectiveness in the NFL after leaving DB guru Jimmy Lake and the Huskies. And as any redshirt sophomore, Murphy has to convince scouts that he has the maturity to handle the responsibilities of the NFL – a concern only enflamed with his post-Combine decision to switch agents.
Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State, first round: Dillard is an easy first-round talent from an athletic perspective. He possesses the best feet of any offensive lineman in this draft, which translates beautifully to a pass blocking offense, like the one he played in with the Cougars. Few NFL teams rely on passing the ball as much as Mike Leach; I was stunned Dillard labored significantly during a relatively easy positional workout at his Pro Day. He looked out of shape, raising questions about how seriously he is taking this process.
Deionte Thompson, FS, Alabama, first-second round: Despite his exciting range and ball skills, no player has dropped further on my board than Thompson since the end of the college football regular season and that includes recently injured prospects Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State) and Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State). Thompson struggled on the field during the playoffs, especially the national championship game loss to Clemson. Thompson raised some eyebrows at the Combine by opting not to run or jump at the Combine due to a right wrist injury and two Pro Days later, he still has not run the 40-yard dash for scouts, leaving some questioning his competitiveness and true athleticism. Thompson comes with character red-flags following an April 25, 2017 charge of felony aggravated assault in which he and three former high school teammates allegedly beat a man severely.
Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, second round: I am as intrigued by Butler’s exceptional height-weight-speed combination (6-5 3/8, 227, 4.48) as anyone and he does have some phenomenal one-handed catches to ascend to highlight reel royalty. Unfortunately, there are a fair number of two-handed drops that show up on the real tape, a significant counterbalance in the overall evaluation.
Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State, second-third round: There is no denying that in this below-average running back crop, Sanders’ prototypical 5-11, 211-pound frame, lateral agility and proven 4.4 speed stands out. Just as catching the ball is the single-most important component to playing wide receiver, hanging on to the ball is most important at running back. Given that he was only Penn State’s one season after backing up Saquon Barkley, the fact that Sanders fumbled the ball 10 times over his career (losing seven) is alarming.
Jachai Polite, DE/OLB, Florida, second-third round: Disappointing 40-yard dash times at the Combine (4.84) and his subsequent Pro Day (4.88-4.95) have generated a ton of negative publicity for Polite since the end of the season, when he notably led the country with seven forced fumbles. I believe 40-yard dash times for defensive linemen mean very little, especially for a player with Polite’s exceptional initial burst off the line. I am concerned that Polite’s slow times could mean that the poor conditioning which plagued his early career at Florida may be a lasting worry, raising plenty of questions about how hard he will work once those NFL game checks starting coming in.
–By Rob Rang, Field Level Media
Five International Series games
Five International Series games on the 2019 NFL schedule were assigned dates on Wednesday, including a primetime AFC West rivalry game in Mexico pitting the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at Azteca Stadium.
The matchups for all five games, four of which are scheduled to be played in London, were announced by the NFL on Jan. 21.
The Chiefs-Chargers game is the final date on the International Series schedule, which opens Oct. 6 with the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders in a 1 p.m. ET game at Tottenham Stadium.
NFC South division foes are at Tottenham the following Sunday, when the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in a 9:30 a.m. ET game (Oct. 13).
Play shifts to Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27 as the Cincinnati Bengals and NFC champion Los Angeles Rams meet (1 p.m. ET), and AFC South opponents — Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars — play Nov. 3 in a 9:30 a.m. ET contest.
The Rams were scheduled to play the Chiefs at Azteca Stadium last season, but that “Monday Night Football” game was moved to Los Angeles due to field conditions.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the Super Bowl in February that NFL officials are confident the game will be played in Mexico City this year.
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have signed four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to a one-year deal, according to published reports.
Thomas, 31, could earn up to $6 million on the deal, NFL Network reported. He bolsters New England’s passing attack ahead of next week’s NFL draft.
In nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, Thomas has hauled in 688 catches for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns. The Broncos traded him to the Texans before last season’s trade deadline, and he finished the year with 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games overall.
Thomas’ season ended Dec. 23 when he tore his left Achilles against the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be about seven months removed from the injury when the Patriots report to training camp, and it is uncertain whether he will be fully recovered for the first practice.
Last season’s production marked a decline for Thomas, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons from 2012-16. He was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl championship team during the 2015 season and has scored six touchdowns in 10 career playoff games.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has spoken highly of Thomas in the past. He complimented the receiver and Emmanuel Sanders before the 2015 AFC title game.
“You can’t just take away one thing,” Belichick said in comments published by the Boston Herald. “They’re both great catch-and-run players. They can both beat you on intermediate routes, come-backs, in-cuts, slim posts, things like that, and then they’re both great down the field with vertical routes.”
Thomas joins a group of receivers in New England that includes top target Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Bruce Ellington, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios and others. Josh Gordon has been indefinitely suspended by the league.
–Field Level Media
The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $140 million, making the franchise quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL.
The deal, which includes a $65 million signing bonus and no-trade clause, was reached late Monday night. Wilson confirmed the new deal in a Twitter post early Tuesday.
“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson said from his bed, next to his wife, Ciara. “Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”
Wilson’s reported annual average of $35 million tops the blockbuster extension signed last summer by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million. Rodgers’ deal included a $57.5 million signing bonus, also topped by Wilson.
–The Oakland Athletics reportedly offered Kyler Murray, their 2018 first-round draft pick, a whole lot of money to give up his football dreams.
Sports Illustrated reported that Oakland offered to add a guaranteed $14 million to his $4.6 million signing bonus to try to persuade the Heisman Trophy winner to play baseball. The A’s also would have added him to their 40-man roster.
Instead, the 21-year-old Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma last season, walked away from baseball to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. He could be the first player selected when the draft kicks off on April 25 in Nashville, Tenn.
–The Atlanta Falcons reunited with defensive end Chris Odom and signed offensive lineman John Wetzel, the team announced.
Odom got a two-year deal. The 24-year-old originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but was eventually cut. He went on to play seven games with Green Bay and is coming off a halted season in the Alliance of American Football league where he registered 2.5 sacks for the Salt Lake Stallions.
Wetzel, 27, inked a one-year deal with the Falcons after spending the past three seasons with Arizona, where he made 24 starts. The 6-foot-7 combo guard/tackle was put on injured reserve last November due to a neck injury.
–Los Angeles Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin received a one-year extension through 2020 as part of a reworked contract, ESPN reported.
Benjamin reportedly will receive a $3 million signing bonus in exchange for agreeing to reduce his 2019 base salary from $5.25 million to $1 million. His 2020 salary wasn’t immediately known.
The new agreement creates $2.75 million in salary-cap space for the Chargers, according to ESPN.
–Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller announced his retirement, 18 months after he sustained a horrific knee injury.
He had hoped to return to the game but in an Instagram post said he just physically couldn’t do it.
“The time has come to move on from playing the game of football,” Miller, 34, said in the post. “It has been an incredible journey for myself and my entire family and we can’t thank you enough for your continued support. I would love more than anything to step on Soldier Field one last time but I physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve.”
–The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday night during a televised show on NFL Network.
The unveiling begins at 8 p.m. ET, and it comes one week before the NFL draft, which starts April 25.
The NFL previously announced that the season will kick off Sept. 5 with a game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, a storied rivalry to commemorate the league’s 100th anniversary.
–Field Level Media
Out with the new, in with the old.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they will return to their powder blue jerseys for home games during the 2019 season. The look dates back to the 1960s and 1970s but has been limited to occasional uses since the end of the 1974 season.
The decision comes one year before the Chargers move into their new stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
“I’ve talked to our fans, and they love the uniforms and the colors,” Chargers executive A.G. Spanos told reporters. “They love the lightning bolt. It’s truly iconic. It’s very special, and we have a great history.
“When you look at players like LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts, Junior Seau and on and on, I think it’s important to keep that tradition going.”
The Chargers are 4-0 under head coach Anthony Lynn when they wear the powder blue uniforms, according to ESPN.
–Field Level Media
The Arizona Cardinals are nine days from a decision that could alter the course of their franchise.
Forgive them if they are having a hard time making up their mind.
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim admitted as much Tuesday during a pre-draft news conference. He said the Cardinals have not decided which player to select with the No. 1 overall pick in next Thursday’s draft.
“We are not done with this process,” Keim told reporters. “There are a number of players in my opinion and our scouts’ opinions and our coaching staff’s opinion that warrant being the first overall selection.”
The list likely includes Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, a known favorite of first-year Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa also has been rumored as a possible No. 1 pick if the Cardinals prefer to turn to defense and keep Josh Rosen at quarterback.
Keim acknowledged that some teams have reached out about the possibility of acquiring the top draft choice.
“If it’s compensation you can’t pass up and it’s the next three drafts of some of these teams, you’d have to consider it,” Keim said.
The Cardinals’ general manager said speculation about the No. 1 pick has been “fun” but not always credible.
“When it comes to this press conference, you guys think this is misinformation,” Keim said. “We’re not the only ones spitting it out. There’s a lot of it going around.
“The fact that I don’t know what we’re doing but everybody else does, that’s concerning.”
Meanwhile, Kingsbury said he has been impressed by Rosen’s steadiness amid the uncertainty surrounding the top pick.
Rosen started 13 games as a rookie last season. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
“He couldn’t have been better, honestly,” Kingsbury said. “First one to show up, engaging, into it, very sharp, as everybody knows. Can’t say enough good things about my interactions with Josh so far.”
–Field Level Media
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller announced his retirement on Tuesday, 18 months after he suffered a horrific knee injury.
He had hoped to return to the game but in an Instagram post said he just physically couldn’t do it.
“The time has come to move on from playing the game of football,” Miller, 34, said in the post. “It has been an incredible journey for myself and my entire family and we can’t thank you enough for your continued support. I would love more than anything to step on Soldier Field one last time but I physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve.”
On Oct. 29, 2017, Miller suffered a dislocated knee against the New Orleans Saints. He had emergency vascular surgery at a local hospital to repair a torn popliteal artery and ultimately save his left leg.
The injury eventually required nine surgeries.
The Bears re-signed him June 2018, knowing he couldn’t play, to enable him to retain his medical insurance and rehab at the team’s facility.
A sixth-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2009, he played three years with the Jaguars and three-plus seasons with the Bears. He ends his career having played in 66 games (33 starts) with 146 catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $140 million, making the franchise quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL.
The deal, which includes a $65 million signing bonus and no-trade clause, was reached late Monday night. Wilson confirmed the new deal in a Twitter post early Tuesday.
“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson said from his bed, next to his wife, Ciara. “Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”
Wilson’s reported annual average of $35 million tops the blockbuster extension signed last summer by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million. Rodgers’ deal included a $57.5 million signing bonus, also topped by Wilson.
ESPN and the Seattle PI reported the terms of the deal.
Wilson, 30, is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2023 season.
The Seahawks were up against a deadline of late Monday night to reach a deal with Wilson, who had vowed not to discuss an extension if the sides couldn’t reach a deal by midnight. Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, arrived at team headquarters last Friday to hammer out a deal, according to ESPN.
“At the end of the day, my guy wants to live, work, thrive in Seattle,” Rodgers told ESPN on Tuesday. “Loves this town and its fans. He compromised to stay here. I respect that.”
Wilson is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who posted career-highs in passing touchdowns (35) and passer-rating (110.9) in 2018. He has thrown for 25,624 yards and 196 touchdowns in his seven-year career. He has started all 112 games he has played for the Seahawks.
–Field Level Media
The
The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday reunited with defensive end Chris Odom and signed offensive lineman John Wetzel, the team announced.
Odom’s deal is for two years, and the 24-year-old is coming off a halted season in the Alliance of American Football league where he registered 2.5 sacks for the Salt Lake Stallions.
Odom originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017 but was eventually cut. He went on to play in seven games with the Green Bay Packers.
Wetzel, 27, inked a one-year deal with the Falcons after spending the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Wetzel made 24 starts in Arizona. The 6-foot-7 combo guard/tackle was put on injured reserve last November with a neck injury.
–Field Level Media
The
The Oakland Athletics reportedly offered Kyler Murray, their 2018 first-round draft pick, a whole lot of money to give up his football dreams.
Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday that Oakland offered to add a guaranteed $14 million to his $4.6 million signing bonus to try to persuade the Heisman Trophy winner to play baseball. The A’s also would have added him to their 40-man roster.
Instead, the 21-year-old Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma last season, walked away from baseball to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. He could be the first player selected when the draft kicks off on April 25 in Nashville, Tenn.
When the A’s drafted him with the No. 9 overall selection last summer, they told him he could play one more season of college football before reporting to the club.
“Circumstances change,” Missy Murray, Kyler’s mom, told Sports Illustrated.
Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns in 14 games for the Sooners.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Chargers wideout
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin received a one-year extension through 2020 as part of a reworked contract, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
Benjamin reportedly will receive a $3 million signing bonus in exchange for agreeing to reduce his 2019 base salary from $5.25 million to $1 million.
Benjamin’s 2020 salary wasn’t immediately known.
The new agreement creates $2.75 million in salary-cap space for the Chargers, according to ESPN.
Benjamin caught 12 passes for 186 yards in 12 games last season. He has 93 receptions for 1,430 yards and nine touchdowns in 42 games for the Chargers over the past three seasons.
The 29-year-old Benjamin played his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and established career-highs of 68 catches for 966 yards and five touchdowns in 2015.
Overall, Benjamin has caught 202 passes for 3,113 yards and 19 scores in 96 games (35 starts). He also has returned four punts for touchdowns, three with the Browns and one for the Chargers.
–Field Level Media
The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $140 million, making the franchise quarterback the highest paid player in the NFL.
The deal, which includes a $65 million signing bonus and no-trade clause, was
The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $140 million, making the franchise quarterback the highest paid player in the NFL.
The deal, which includes a $65 million signing bonus and no-trade clause, was reached late Monday night. Wilson confirmed the new deal in a Twitter post early Tuesday.
“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson says from his bed, next to his wife, Ciara. “Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”
Wilson’s reported annual average of $35 million tops the blockbuster extension signed last summer by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million. Rodgers’ deal included a $57.5 million signing bonus, also topped by Wilson.
ESPN and the Seattle PI reported the terms of the deal.
Wilson, 30, is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2023 season.
The Seahawks were up against a deadline of late Monday night to reach a deal with Wilson, who had vowed not to discuss an extension if the sides couldn’t reach a deal by midnight. Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, arrived at team headquarters last Friday to hammer out a deal, according to ESPN.
“At the end of the day, my guy wants to live, work, thrive in Seattle,” Rodgers told ESPN on Tuesday. “Loves this town and its fans. He compromised to stay here. I respect that.”
Wilson is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who posted career-highs in passing touchdowns (35) and passer-rating (110.9) in 2018. He has thrown for 25,624 yards and 196 touchdowns in his seven-year career. He has started all 112 games he has played for the Seahawks.
–Field Level Media
Russell Wilson is on the verge of being the NFL's highest-paid player.
The 30-year-old quarterback shook on a four-year deal worth a reported $140 million with the Seattle Seahawks, ending days of negotiations around Wilson's self-imposed deadline.
Wilson
Russell Wilson is on the verge of being the NFL’s highest-paid player.
The 30-year-old quarterback shook on a four-year deal worth a reported $140 million with the Seattle Seahawks, ending days of negotiations around Wilson’s self-imposed deadline.
Wilson announced the deal in an Instagram video recorded from bed, lying next to his famous wife, Ciara.
“Hey Seattle, we got a deal. Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”
The 2019 season would have been Wilson’s last on his existing contract – at $19 million – and market value has escalated rapidly in the past 13 months. Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Matt Ryan (Falcons) and Aaron Rodgers (Packers) helped push the new annual average value for franchise quarterbacks $35 million, which is where Wilson’s deal falls. Rodgers AAV is $33.5 million.
According to multiple reports, Wilson’s contract includes a new record for guaranteed money – $65 million – which pushes him past Rodgers ($57.5M).
Wilson had 35 touchdown passes and a 110.9 passer rating last season.
With his deal done, the Seahawks will be hard-pressed to find the cash under the cap to get market-value contracts for both Frank Clark and Bobby Wagner. Clark, currently under the franchise tag at $17.9 million for 2019, is the subject of trade speculation. Wagner played like an ascending linebacker in 2018 but this offseason has been kind to players at his position, too.
The Jets signed free agent linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million deal in March.
-Field Level Media
The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday night during a televised show on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.
The unveiling begins at 8 p.m., and it comes one week before the NFL Draft, which starts April 25.
The NFL previously
The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday night during a televised show on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.
The unveiling begins at 8 p.m., and it comes one week before the NFL Draft, which starts April 25.
The NFL previously announced that the season will kick off Sept. 5 with a game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, a storied rivalry to commemorate the league’s 100th anniversary.
The NFL released the preseason schedule last week.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould was a no-show for the start of voluntary team workouts Monday, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 36-year-old kicker has not signed his one-year franchise tender with the 49ers. The deal would
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould was a no-show for the start of voluntary team workouts Monday, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 36-year-old kicker has not signed his one-year franchise tender with the 49ers. The deal would be worth $4.97 million if Gould signs it.
Gould reportedly was not pleased when the 49ers placed the franchise tag on him in February instead of allowing him to become a free agent. He spent the bulk of his career with the Chicago Bears, who are searching for a kicker after releasing Cody Parkey during the offseason.
In 208 career games, Gould has connected on 87.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 97.6 percent of his extra-point attempts.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Russell Wilson will not sign a long-term deal with the Seattle Seahawks if he and the team fail to reach agreement before his self-imposed deadline of midnight Monday passes, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day.
With the NFL draft next
Quarterback Russell Wilson will not sign a long-term deal with the Seattle Seahawks if he and the team fail to reach agreement before his self-imposed deadline of midnight Monday passes, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day.
With the NFL draft next week, reports that franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block, and the team having only $12 million in available salary-cap space, it could be a busy two weeks ahead for the Seahawks.
Wilson previously informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually.
Wilson’s current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill was in attendance as the Chiefs opened offseason workouts, coach Andy Reid confirmed to reporters, as authorities investigate two alleged incidents of suspected child abuse last month at Hill’s home. Hill, 25, has not been charged with any crimes.
The second alleged incident occurred March 14 and involved a juvenile, according to multiple published reports. The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s 3-year-old son sustained a broken arm in the incident. Overland Park police responded to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is listed on the report.
–Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray scheduled a visit with the Washington Redskins, and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins will meet with the New York Giants this week.
Murray is projected to be a top-10 draft pick, with speculation the Arizona Cardinals want the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick. Haskins, ranked by most outlets as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft, has already worked out for the Oakland Raiders and visited with the Denver Broncos and Redskins.
–Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn’t fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities, which begin May 21.
Wentz, 26, was diagnosed with the injury in mid-December and missed Philadelphia’s last three regular-season games and both playoff contests. He said he is taking things “week by week” and that he has been cleared to run and throw some.
–Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed his toddler was nearly hit by furniture Brown threw off a balcony last year, TMZ.com reported.
Ophir Sternberg said that his 22-month-old son was walking near the pool at a Florida apartment complex in April 2018 when “large objects started to fall from the building many floors above them.” Per TMZ, the settlement terms are confidential.
–Eagles running back Josh Adams reportedly will miss the start of the offseason conditioning program as he recovers from shoulder surgery he underwent following Philadelphia’s divisional-round playoff loss against the New Orleans Saints.
Adams, 22, was given a six-month timetable for his recovery and is expected to join the team for training camp in July. The undrafted free agent rushed for a team-high 511 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games in 2018.
–The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor. The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their tenders.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a no-show for the team’s first day of voluntary workouts, ESPN reported.
The entity also said defensive end Michael Bennett didn’t report for Monday’s start to the offseason program.
Brady’s absence wasn’t a major surprise since he skipped the voluntary workouts last year and the 41-year-old had hinted he was unlikely to take part this offseason either.
Not taking part in the voluntary workouts last year didn’t seem to hurt since the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.
“My greatest challenge in 2019 is going to be continuing to prepare the way I want with my body, my mind,” Brady said back in February. “It always has its unique challenges. I’ve already got my offseason mapped out. … It will be a lot of time with my family and try to get ready for another year.”
Bennett reportedly lives in Hawaii in the offseason and does his training on the islands. The Patriots acquired the 33-year-old from the Philadelphia Eagles last month.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods' victory at
Tiger Woods’ victory at The Masters also delivered strong TV ratings.
CBS Sports started its Sunday telecast five hours earlier than normal, at 9 a.m. ET, due to weather-shifted tee times. The final round became the highest-rated morning sports golf broadcast in at least 34 years (since metered market ratings began) with a 7.7 overnight rating/21 share.
Combined with an encore presentation, the final round combined for a 11.1 rating, which would be the best for the final round of The Masters since 2010, when Phil Mickelson won and Woods finished tied for fourth as he returned from a scandal that began with him driving into a fire hydrant.
Because of the early start, though, the live rating was the lowest for the final round of the Masters since 2004 (7.3). As it was, the 7.7 rating was still the best for any round of golf since last year’s final round in Augusta, Ga.
The live telecast peaked from 2:15-2:30 p.m. ET with a 12.1 rating as Woods earned his fifth green jacket — first since 2005 — and his 15th major title. It’s the highest peak rating for the Masters since 2013, according to CBS.
A rating is the percentage of homes watching a program out of total number of TV homes. Share is percentage of televisions in use.
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn't fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities next month.
"It's still getting there," Wentz told reporters Monday when the
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn’t fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities next month.
“It’s still getting there,” Wentz told reporters Monday when the Eagles began their voluntary offseason program. “Some of the stuff just takes time. That’s not really the main concern, it’s just kind of how I feel and I feel really good with where I’m at.”
Wentz, 26, was diagnosed with the injury in mid-December and missed Philadelphia’s last three regular-season games and both playoff contests.
He said he is taking things “week by week” and that he has been cleared to run and throw some, but he declined to discuss specifics of his recovery.
The Eagles begin OTAs on May 21.
“That’s the goal. That’s the goal,” Wentz said. “But there really is no timetable, no rush. But I feel good with the progression I’ve been on.”
Wentz, who also missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2017 with a torn ACL, was asked to comment on concerns about his overall durability. That is a greater concern about that entering 2019 because former backup Nick Foles is now the starter in Jacksonville.
“I get it. I get it,” Wentz said. “I’m looking forward to putting those behind me. I understand it’s a part of this league, it’s a physical league and things happen. Some of those things are out of my control and I look forward to putting that behind me.”
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Wentz is 23-17 through three seasons with 10,152 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
–Field Level Media