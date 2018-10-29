49ers’ Shanahan: Trading Garcon ‘a possibility’
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team has informed veteran wideout Pierre Garcon that he could be traded before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Shanahan told reporters on a conference call Monday that Garcon is the only player he’s spoken with about a possible trade, but the Niners will look “to improve our team whatever way possible.”
After Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Shanahan said teams have asked about Garcon’s availability and the 49ers have had discussions, adding, “It is a possibility, but nothing is for sure right now.”
San Francisco will be particularly busy this week, as the trade deadline hits just two days before the Niners host the Bay Area-rival Raiders on Thursday night. Shanahan said the timing of the deadline and short-week game will make planning for Oakland “much more difficult,” especially as the team tries to figure out which players who were injured Sunday can get healthy.
“Would love to be totally locked into this trade deadline, which we will be, but also got to find out who’s possible of playing here in a few days,” Shanahan said. “That’s why there’s a lot going on and all these decisions play off of each other.”
Garcon, 32, has yet to score a touchdown in 15 games as a 49er, but he has 61 grabs for 730 yards over that span, including 21 catches for 230 yards this season in dialed back snaps (72.7 percent). He missed Sunday’s game with knee and shoulder injuries.
Another 49ers player who could be of interest via trade is defensive back Jimmie Ward, a 2014 first-round pick who is playing out the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The MMQB reported Sunday morning that Ward’s name had been in a few discussions, but the 49ers would need a significant return to reach a deal.
Ward told reporters after Sunday’s loss that he hadn’t previously heard any mention of trade rumors surrounding his name.
Denver Broncos: Head coach Vance Joseph acknowledged Monday that he and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have "talked openly" about trade rumors amid reports that the veteran could be dealt before Tuesday's deadline. "I'm not surprised teams are calling, but it's no guarantee he's going to get
Denver Broncos: Head coach Vance Joseph acknowledged Monday that he and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas have “talked openly” about trade rumors amid reports that the veteran could be dealt before Tuesday’s deadline. “I’m not surprised teams are calling, but it’s no guarantee he’s going to get moved,” Joseph said of the chances of Thomas getting traded. Joseph added that general manager John Elway has not spoken with him about the possibility of dealing Thomas. “Obviously, that’s John’s department and I’m sure he’s getting calls and he’s probably making some calls,” Joseph said. “But, he has not. It’s my job to coach the team and to coach the players. That’s my focus.”
Kansas City Chiefs: Part of the challenge of defending the offense is how the Chiefs continue to show new looks each week. Head coach Andy Reid said it goes back to how the team installs plays during organized team activities and training camp, with an eye on having new wrinkles to add to the game plan each week during the season. “We’re able to draw from that a little bit,” Reid told reporters. “We are always trying to give you a different look so that when you get here, you don’t have to go back or run out of things. We keep it pretty fresh and it keeps the guys fresh every week. It’s a nice little challenge for them.”
Los Angeles Chargers: Head coach Anthony Lynn left the door cracked for defensive end Joey Bosa to return from a foot injury this week, despite a report on Sunday that Bosa isn’t “anywhere near” ready to play. “I don’t want to rule him out,” Lynn said. “I think earlier in the year, I was comfortable doing that. Now he’s getting closer, so I don’t want to rule him out right now.” Lynn added that there’s been no rush to get the former Defensive Rookie of the Year on the field, as the Chargers have taken a conservative approach. “We’ve been really cautious with it the whole time,” Lynn said. “We’re not going to put him back on the field until he’s ready, I can tell you that.” Bosa was hurt in mid-August and has practiced just once since.
Oakland Raiders: The Raiders have cycled through a number of options at cornerback this season, as no corner has played more than 70.9 percent (Leon Hall) of the defensive snaps, but four others (Gareon Conley, Rashaan Melvin, Daryl Worley, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) have played at least 31.9 percent. Another name jumping into the mix is Nick Nelson, a rookie fourth-rounder who played 21 snaps in his NFL debut Sunday after returning from a meniscus injury. Head coach Jon Gruden acknowledged the rotation could hurt some players’ confidence, but also said that perspective could “be an excuse” for poor play. “We’re still working through who are the best corners, who is the best combination for us in every situation,” Gruden said. “Hopefully, we can settle on it soon.”
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play Monday night at the Buffalo Bills barring a setback, according to an NFL Network report.
Gronkowski is listed as questionable with ankle and back injuries after missing last week's game against the
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play Monday night at the Buffalo Bills barring a setback, according to an NFL Network report.
Gronkowski is listed as questionable with ankle and back injuries after missing last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. He was limited in practice all week.
Meanwhile, a separate NFL Network report said the Patriots will hold wide receiver Josh Gordon out for about a quarter of the game as discipline for tardiness. Per the report, Gordon is expected to return to regular playing time after the brief absence.
According to multiple reports, Gordon was late as the team left New England for Buffalo on Sunday, and also showed up late to a meeting this week.
Gordon — whom Cleveland traded to New England after a history of suspensions and disciplinary incidents — is listed as questionable against the Bills with a hamstring injury, but he has played through that tag in four straight games, tallying 13 grabs for 224 yards and a score since joining the Patriots.
As for Gronkowski, he has many incentives to play despite the Patriots being massive favorites at Buffalo (most sportsbooks have the line around 14 points). He earns a roster bonus for every game in which he is active, and also has up to an additional $3.3 million available via incentives based on his stats this season.
Gronkowski will make the full amount if he hits three of the following four categories: 80-plus percent of the offensive snaps, at least 70 catches, at least 1,085 receiving yards or at least nine touchdowns. With last week’s missed game, the tight end is currently on pace for 65 catches, 1,013 yards and 2.5 touchdowns, though he has played 91.0 percent of the snaps.
Among those out for the Patriots on Monday is rookie running back Sony Michel, who injured his knee in Chicago. He was downgraded from questionable to out on Sunday, along with right tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive end Geneo Grissom.
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday and offensive coordinator Todd Haley followed him out the door.
"We greatly appreciate Hue's commitment to the Cleveland Browns organization over the last two and a half years," Browns owners Dee and
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday and offensive coordinator Todd Haley followed him out the door.
“We greatly appreciate Hue’s commitment to the Cleveland Browns organization over the last two and a half years,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “We understand how critical this time period is in the development of our football team, individually and collectively, and believed it was in the organization’s best interest to make the move at this time, in order to maximize our opportunities the rest of this season. We certainly only wish Hue, Michelle, and his family the best moving forward.”
At an afternoon meeting Monday, players were informed defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would serve as interim head coach, according to multiple reports. Freddie Kitchens was promoted from running backs coach to offensive coordinator. Williams has 27 years of experience in the NFL, including as a head coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03.
The Browns had three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and is 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018 (3-36-1) for a winning percentage of .088.
The offense’s struggles and disagreements between Jackson, an offensive-minded head coach, and Haley had created tension over the last few weeks. Haley, who was a head coach in Kansas City from 2009-11, appeared to be a possible candidate to be interim head coach after Jackson’s firing before news of his own departure emerged.
General manager John Dorsey has never run a coaching search as a personnel executive. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a hand-selected GM by Andy Reid. Jackson was inherited as head coach by Dorsey when the Browns hired Dorsey at the end of the 2017 season.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Sooners, was asked Monday on the Big 12 conference call if he had interest in the opening in Cleveland.
“Right now, I could care less about the NFL. The truth is for me, I love Oklahoma. I love coaching (in Norman),” Riley said. “I love coaching college football. I certainly don’t have that itch right now.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday.
"Just for right now," Koetter said when asked if the decision is permanent. "The most important thing we got
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday.
“Just for right now,” Koetter said when asked if the decision is permanent. “The most important thing we got is this week. We’ll just have to see how things go. I mean, I don’t like switching quarterbacks, that’s not in my makeup, to switch quarterbacks. But just feel like we’ve got to make a switch at this time.”
The news comes one day after Jameis Winston threw four interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals and was pulled in the third quarter for Fitzpatrick, who nearly rallied the Bucs to overtime. Koetter lamented the team’s turnover ratio (minus-13, tied for last in the NFL) when asked about the decision.
Fitzpatrick, who turns 36 on Nov. 24, completed 11 of 15 passes for 194 yards and two scores while closing an 18-point deficit to tie the Bengals at 34 with 1:05 remaining. Cincinnati spoiled the comeback by driving for a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Winston was 18 of 35 for 276 yards, a touchdown and the four interceptions before getting hooked, having given the ball away on his final two pass attempts, including a pick-six that put the Bucs down 34-16. The former No. 1 overall pick has 1,181 yards, six TDs and 10 picks in parts of four games this season, after missing the first three games due to suspension.
Fitzpatrick has 1,550 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in parts of five games. He was pulled midway through a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4, Winston’s first game back from suspension.
Winston, 24, is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. He is on the books for $20.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, but that is guaranteed only for injury. If Tampa Bay intends to release Winston after this season, it could choose to make him inactive on gamedays to avoid injury, and dress third-stringer Ryan Griffin as the backup.
Fitzpatrick is on a one-year, $3.3 million contract and will again be an unrestricted free agent after this season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear unlikely to trade wide receiver DeSean Jackson before Tuesday's deadline, despite the veteran's reported request to be dealt.
NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Jackson asked for a trade, but general manager Jason Licht all but said
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear unlikely to trade wide receiver DeSean Jackson before Tuesday’s deadline, despite the veteran’s reported request to be dealt.
NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Jackson asked for a trade, but general manager Jason Licht all but said he won’t deal the wideout, who he called “obviously a terrific player for us.”
“My job and our job here is to field the best roster that we can to win games, and DeSean is a huge, huge part of that…for the rest of the season,” Licht said on the team’s radio network Sunday. “Other than that, I don’t have anything else to add.”
On Monday, the team tweeted a video tribute to Jackson’s record-breaking 60-yard touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, which gave him 24 touchdowns of 60-plus yards in his career, passing Jerry Rice for most all-time.
While that touchdown came from Jameis Winston, Jackson’s best work in Tampa Bay has come with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who regained the starting job after relieving Winston on Sunday and rallying the Bucs to nearly forcing overtime. Head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday that Fitzpatrick will start in Week 9, though the situation is fluid moving forward.
Jackson had 16 grabs for 419 yards and three scores through three-plus games before Winston replaced Fitzpatrick midway through a blowout loss in Week 4. He has just seven catches from Winston for 162 yards and the 60-yard score in parts of four games this season.
Jackson, who turns 32 in December, can be released after this season with no cap consequences, but he has one year and $10 million remaining on his deal after this season.
Chicago Bears: Tight end Zach Miller held a press conference on the one-year anniversary of a devastating leg injury, and subsequent limb-saving surgery, in New Orleans. Miller, re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, said he has a long way to go but still has a
Chicago Bears: Tight end Zach Miller held a press conference on the one-year anniversary of a devastating leg injury, and subsequent limb-saving surgery, in New Orleans. Miller, re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, said he has a long way to go but still has a desire to return to the football field. “I’m very happy with where I’m at,” Miller said at Halas Hall. Head coach Matt Nagy said Miller is a constant presence at the team facility. “Zach is one of my favorite people I’ve been around in a long time. I absolutely love the kid,” Nagy said. As for active players, Nagy said offensive guard Kyle Long has a right foot injury — he left the game on a cart Sunday — but the team doesn’t yet know the severity of the injury or when Long might be able to return.
Detroit Lions: The status of left tackle Taylor Decker is up in the air for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. Head coach Matt Patricia confirmed Decker was out of the game in the fourth quarter Sunday due to “an injury situation” but the Lions will not provide information until a complete “evaluation” is finished, Patricia said. Without Decker, and facing a lopsided deficit, quarterback Matthew Stafford felt significant pressure. “We didn’t play well enough as an offense, defense probably didn’t stop the run well enough,” Stafford said. “You’ve got to prove it every week.”
Green Bay Packers: As more than a touchdown underdog, the defense didn’t leave a loss to the Rams in Los Angeles feeling entirely defeated. In addition to the inspired play by defensive end Mike Daniels and cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Packers believe they found some footing as a defensive group. “I thought our defense played really well,” outside linebacker Clay Matthews said. “It shows the type of team we have and the type of team we can be. We obviously gave up some points but … we competed all day long and I thought for the most part held them in check.” Daniels said: “We played football the way we were supposed to play.”
Minnesota Vikings: Head coach Mike Zimmer said improvement in certain aspects of the game didn’t lead to a win Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints, primarily because of turnovers. But he didn’t want mistakes on a few plays to overshadow the overall performance of the team. “Defensively, I feel like we’re eliminating some of the things that hurt us early in the year. The running game is getting better,” Zimmer said. “I’m not disappointed. We’ve got eight more games to go.”
Buffalo Bills: The Bills will host Monday Night Football for the first time since Nov. 17, 2008, on Monday. And when the Bills and New England Patriots clash at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., local police will be ready. Undersheriff Mark Wipperman of
Buffalo Bills: The Bills will host Monday Night Football for the first time since Nov. 17, 2008, on Monday. And when the Bills and New England Patriots clash at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., local police will be ready. Undersheriff Mark Wipperman of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office told The Buffalo News that there will be extra security to help screen fans as they enter the stadium. “Unfortunately, this rivalry brings out the worst in fan behavior,” Wipperman told the newspaper. The Bills are 0-3 against the Patriots on Monday nights, and the Bills haven’t won a Monday night game since Oct. 4, 1999, against the Miami Dolphins with Doug Flutie at quarterback. Their last Monday night home win came on Sept. 26, 1994, when Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas led the Bills to a 27-20 victory against the John Elway-led Denver Broncos.
Miami Dolphins: Coach Adam Gase said Monday his 4-4 team is still in the playoff hunt and he wouldn’t just rubber stamp a trade proposal if the front office ran one by him before the trade deadline on Tuesday. “If they brought me something that they thought was a great idea, then I would do what’s best for the organization, but it’s highly unlikely something like that can happen,” Gase said Monday. He said he expects that wide receiver DeVante Parker will remain with the team, even though Parker has been the subject of trade rumors. The Dolphins are one of eight teams in the AFC with a record of at least .500. Six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs.
New England Patriots: Rob Gronkowski has been battling injuries but is expected to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. And he wouldn’t want it any other way. Raised in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, N.Y., he grew up as a Bills fan, and he’s put on a show for the hometown folks every time he’s played at New Era Field. In seven career games at Buffalo, he has 44 receptions for 730 yards and seven touchdowns. The only time he failed to gain at least 90 yards receiving was as a rookie in 2010, when he still caught two touchdowns. “It’s always special. This is my seventh, eighth time going up there, playing in Buffalo, and it’s always an honor, always special [to be] where you grew up watching them,” he said. “You can’t ask for a better football atmosphere either, especially this coming Monday night. It’s going to be rocking there. It’s going to be popping. It’s going to be one of the most electric atmospheres you can get in football.”
New York Jets: Quarterback Sam Darnold refused to blame not being at full strength for the team’s 24-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. “We had some good reps in practice,” Darnold said, per the Jets’ website. “I thought we had a good week of practice, but at the same time, it is what it is. Injuries happen. It’s football, it’s a contact sport. Guys sometimes are going to get hurt. I thought the guys, for the most part, stepped up today.” Instead, he put the loss on a lack of execution, including penalties. The New York offensive line took seven penalties. “It’s frustrating for everyone,” he said. “We just have to play better. It’s about staying in manageable down and distances. First and second down running the football and completing the football. That’s really all it is. If we can do that, we’ll be a good football team.”
Baltimore Ravens: Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley left the stadium Sunday in a walking boot, but coach John Harbaugh had no update on his status one day later. Harbaugh voiced his support for Jermaine Eluemunor, who was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 23. After falling behind
Baltimore Ravens: Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley left the stadium Sunday in a walking boot, but coach John Harbaugh had no update on his status one day later. Harbaugh voiced his support for Jermaine Eluemunor, who was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 23. After falling behind by 17 points to the Panthers, the left side of the line was comprised of Hroniss Grasu at left guard and Eluemunor at tackle. Harbaugh said the Ravens will be ready to fight back from their 4-4 record — one game out of first place in the AFC North. “It’s not as bad as it felt after the game,” Harbaugh said Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals: Rookie first-round pick Billy Price returned to practice last week and head coach Marvin Lewis said he could have played Sunday against the Buccaneers. But Price, who thought he would be back for Week 6, is likely to resume full-contact work at center this week. Lewis said there is again a chance Price would be with the starters at center when the Bengals return from their bye Week 11. What Lewis wouldn’t say was whether he might bring back Hue Jackson. The former Bengals’ offensive coordinator from fired as Browns head coach on Monday. Lewis and Jackson talk by phone every week, and bringing him back for the rest of the season in some role is not out of the question. But Lewis would only say “I’m not going to make a headline.”
Cleveland Browns: Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the Browns don’t need to reinvent the wheel on offense, but perfect what they know they can already do well. “We need to perfect our craft. You look at the good teams around the league, they work hard at what they do and they become good at it,” Mayfield said. “We have what we have. We don’t need to try and change too much. We just need to get better at what we’re doing.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: As Le’Veon Watch inches toward a fourth month, the Steelers are more confident and comfortable with running back James Conner by the week. Conner has 922 yards from scrimmage — 16 shy of the franchise record through seven games held by holdout Le’Veon Bell — this season and is the first player in franchise history with 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns in three consecutive games. “We knew the splash plays were on the way,” Conner said. As weather turns colder in the Northeast, Conner said he’s not planning to change a thing. “I’m from up here, I’m used to the cold. I try to bring the same energy, the same mindset all season.”
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander just seven games into his first season with the team. Marc Colombo, a former offensive tackle for the Cowboys who served as the assistant offensive line coach, was promoted to the lead position.
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander just seven games into his first season with the team. Marc Colombo, a former offensive tackle for the Cowboys who served as the assistant offensive line coach, was promoted to the lead position. Former offensive line coach Hudson Houck will serve in an advisory role for the offensive line. “While approaching the midpoint of the season, and going through an overall evaluation of our entire operation during the bye week, we felt that this move would serve the best interests of our team moving forward,” head coach Jason Garrett said in a team news release. “These are not easy decisions to make at any time of the year, but we will move ahead with the utmost confidence in what Marc Colombo and Hudson Houck will bring to our team in their new roles.” Quarterback Dak Prescott has been sacked 23 times, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. Known for his unorthodox approach, Alexander spent the previous 24 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before being fired in January.
New York Giants: The Giants held a workout for 16 free agents — eight on offense, eight on defense — at their practice facility in East Rutherford, N.J., on Monday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Among the reported players in attendance were QB Connor Cook, RB Akeem Hunt, DE Will Clark and LB Corey Nelson. The extensive tryout could be a signal that the 1-7 Giants plan to be active before the trading deadline, which is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. It is possible the Giants could make several roster moves this week as they head into their bye. After a 20-13 loss at home to the Redskins on Sunday, the Giants next play on Nov. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers (1-7). One likely roster move is the activation of rookie defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh, who has missed all football activities since he joined the team with a thyroid condition. He started practicing two weeks ago.
Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Foles guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in February, but come Tuesday, he might find himself with another team. NFL reporter Jason La Canfora included Foles on his list of the “most realistic” candidates to be traded before the trade deadline on Tuesday. The Eagles would take a salary cap hit of more than $20 million if they pick up Foles’ 2019 option (which he could also decline, if he pays back a $2 million signing bonus), and the Eagles are grooming Nate Sudfield to take over the backup quarterback role behind Carson Wentz. Teams that could be on the lookout for a veteran quarterback at the trade deadline are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins. Coach Doug Pederson had this to say about the possibility of making a deal at the trade deadline: “If it values the Eagles and helps us win games, we’ll see.”
Washington Redskins: It’s an understatement to say coach Jay Gruden liked what he saw of his defense during his team’s 20-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. They sacked quarterback Eli Manning seven times and limited rookie running back Saquon Barkley to 38 yards rushing, a continuation of a strong run defense. “It is unbelievable, really,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Washington, commenting on their effort in the past three games against the Giants, Carolina and Dallas. “These are three really, really good backs. [Ezekiel Elliott] and Barkley back-to-back, and obviously [Christian] McCaffrey, but also don’t forget about Cam Newton and [Dak] Prescott, they are great runners with the ball also.”
Atlanta Falcons: The team stands three games behind first-place New Orleans and two behind second-place Carolina, making Tuesday's trading deadline a curious time with six starters currently on injured reserve. But whether Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff might seek reinforcements via trade or use the deadline to
Atlanta Falcons: The team stands three games behind first-place New Orleans and two behind second-place Carolina, making Tuesday’s trading deadline a curious time with six starters currently on injured reserve. But whether Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff might seek reinforcements via trade or use the deadline to be sellers remains a mystery. However, coach Dan Quinn is fine with standing pat and doesn’t anticipate any action. “Not at this point,” Quinn said. “Thomas and I certainly discuss options. Obviously, he fields calls for our team and other teams, people that reach out. But we really feel like this team that we have and where we’re at and how we can go attack the year, we’ve got the right men in the building to do that.”
Carolina Panthers: Safety Mike Adams is playing well in the back end and has recorded three of the team’s nine interceptions. Adams’ pick during Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens was the 30th of his career. The 15-year veteran twice has intercepted five passes in a season — in 2014 and 2015 when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts. There could be an opportunity for more interceptions on Sunday when the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has thrown a league-worst 15 interceptions but has named Ryan Fitzpatrick to start over Jameis Winston (four picks on Sunday). “They may have had their issues, but both of them can light it up and produce a lot of yards and a lot of points at any given time,” defensive coordinator Eric Washington said of the Bucs’ QBs. “We’ve seen that from them this year.”
New Orleans Saints: Safety Marcus Williams was happy to get Sunday night’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings over with, and it wasn’t because of his dubious role in the “Minneapolis Miracle,” the play in which he whiffed on a tackle as Stefon Diggs caught the game-winning touchdown pass to send the Vikings to the NFC title game last January. Williams’ grandfather died Tuesday of cancer, the second family member in less than two years to succumb to the disease. “So it was an emotional game for me just because of them, but I held it back until after the game, and I just went out there and played my all,” Williams said. “I put them on my shoulders and I just played for them.” The 22-year-old has one interception this season after having four last year as a rookie.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: With the season teetering, coach Dirk Koetter decided Monday that perhaps there is more “FitzMagic” to be created. Koetter announced the Buccaneers are going back to Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Fitzpatrick (13 touchdowns, five interceptions) started the first four games of the season before turnover-prone Jameis Winston (six touchdowns, 10 interceptions) started the last three. “That’s what we feel like we need to do this week to give ourselves the best chance,” Koetter said of the switch. “It’s just for right now. The most important thing we’ve got is this week. We’ll just have to see how things go. I don’t like switching quarterbacks, it’s not in my makeup to switch quarterbacks, but we just feel like we’ve got to make the switch at this time.”
Houston Texans: Quarterback Deshaun Watson will be able to fly with the team for this Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, according to coach Bill O'Brien. Watson took a bus to get to a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago
Houston Texans: Quarterback Deshaun Watson will be able to fly with the team for this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, according to coach Bill O’Brien. Watson took a bus to get to a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago while nursing rib and lung injuries. Of course, the mile-high altitude looms as a concern but O’Brien said that doesn’t only apply to Watson. “I think the altitude is a factor for everybody, whether you’re injured or not,” O’Brien said. “I think that’s something we’re talking about relative to preparing for that. Look, I think we’re only out there — we get there Saturday, we play Sunday. I’m not sure how much of an effect it would have but I think that’s something we’re talking about with all the resources we have here.”
Indianapolis Colts: Adam Vinatieri became the all-time leader in points scored (2,550) during Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders when he passed Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, and the 45-year-old kicker got emotional afterward when coach Frank Reich awarded him the game ball. “I never thought I’d play this long and have the opportunity to be standing here talking about this right now,” Vinatieri told reporters. “But you know I love my teammates, all of them, for the last 23 years unselfishly, for going out there and letting me do my job and help me do my job and (make) a lot of great memories along the way.” Vinatieri scored 10 points — two field goals, four extra points — after working through a groin injury during the week.
Jacksonville Jaguars: It is a good time for a bye as the Jaguars have dropped four straight games. “We’re underachievers right now,” standout defensive end Calais Campbell said one day after the team’s 24-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in London. Jacksonville hasn’t won since the final day of September and stands two games behind the first-place Houston Texans in the division race. The Jaguars are 0-2 in AFC South games, losing to both Houston and the Tennessee Titans. “We can’t give away any more division games, that’s just the way it goes,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to keep our belief strong. No matter what the outside noise says or does, we just have to keep our belief strong. Five losses in this league this early really sucks, but five losses throughout the season … that’s not bad at all. That’s a heck of a year.”
Tennessee Titans: The bye week following three straight losses came at a good time for Tennessee, which will play for the first time in 15 days when it visits the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Two of the losses were by one point and the team could use improved play from quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdown passes (three) through seven games. Coach Mike Vrabel defended Mariota’s performance and pointed out that he has repeatedly had strong fourth quarters. Meanwhile, the Titans brought back fullback Jalston Fowler to the 53-man roster. Fowler played in 42 games over three seasons for Tennessee before being released last December. The Titans waived linebacker Robert Spillane to create a roster spot.
Another letdown leaves Lions alone in last
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — After a listless home loss this past weekend, Detroit defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois called out his team.
"I just want everybody to lock back in. Lock in for these next 10 weeks, just lock in," Jean Francois said after Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — After a listless home loss this past weekend, Detroit defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois called out his team.
“I just want everybody to lock back in. Lock in for these next 10 weeks, just lock in,” Jean Francois said after Sunday’s 28-14 loss to Seattle.
“Leave everything else alone outside of this building. I know you love your family, but tell them you will see them in February. Just lock in and do your job, nothing else is important to us right now.”
Time will tell whether Sunday’s loss becomes a galvanizing moment for the Lions, but the frustration was understandable.
For three straight seasons, Detroit has won between seven and nine games, and its fans have experienced occasional optimism followed by quick letdowns.
After losing to Seattle, the Lions are again in a tough spot — alone in last place in the NFC North, heading into road games against Minnesota and Chicago.
“I think all of our process every single week as we move through the season here, it has to improve,” said Matt Patricia, Detroit’s first-year coach.
“Everything does. The season gets harder as you go on and the process has to get better each and every week. So, we have to make sure we’re doing that to the highest level.”
The Lions lost their first two games of the season but showed an appropriate amount of urgency after that, scrambling back to the .500 mark. They appeared to have fixed their long-dormant running game, and the home game against the Seahawks looked like another opportunity to show progress.
Instead, Detroit (3-4) allowed three touchdowns in the second quarter and never recovered.
“We came out flat with no focus. We just weren’t ready to go again,” Jean Francois said. “That team came off that bus ready to go. They were ready to execute everything, they were ready to put their skills on display. We just came out there and weren’t focused at all against this team and that’s the weird part.”
Running back Ameer Abdullah, who fumbled while returning a kickoff, shared similar sentiments afterward.
“It’s a long season, sometimes you kind of hit a cruise control and you forget the little things you do every single day,” Abdullah said. “Like same foot, same shoulder, ball security, hold tight, stuff like that. But you have to continue to focus on that stuff as the season goes on.”
Beyond the intangible notions of focus and intensity, the Lions were outperformed statistically as well. Seattle had a 176-34 edge in rushing — a step back for a Detroit team that ran for 248 yards in a win at Miami the previous weekend.
The Lions fell behind 21-7 in the second quarter, and that probably played a role in the rushing disparity. Detroit finished the game with only 13 attempts on the ground.
“I think we talked about it all week last week about how good they are in the run game. They do a good job of loading the box and just put themselves in some really good positions to make some plays,” Patricia said Monday.
“We have to execute a little bit better and obviously just try to get some more positive plays in the run game going earlier in the game and be able to stay with it and control the game from that aspect of it.”
Detroit also turned the ball over three times against Seattle, so the Lions have had eight turnovers in their losses to the Seahawks and Jets, but only two in their five other games.
But two of Detroit’s turnovers Sunday came in the fourth quarter when the team was already facing a double-digit deficit. The game began to slip away long before then.
“They out-executed us in all three phases last night and we did not execute up to par,” Patricia said. “I just have to do a better job coaching and we have to do a better job of playing.”
Time for struggling Jets to ‘dig ourselves out’ of 3-5 hole
NEW YORK (AP) — All those good feelings and positive vibes from a two-game winning streak are long gone. Two straight losses have the Jets scrambling for answers — again — and they need to find them fast.
NEW YORK (AP) — All those good feelings and positive vibes from a two-game winning streak are long gone. Two straight losses have the Jets scrambling for answers — again — and they need to find them fast.
Todd Bowles’ bunch is 3-5 after eight games for the third straight season. New York finished 5-11 in each of the past two, and a repeat performance might not sit well with ownership — or the fans.
“It’s very frustrating,” Bowles said Monday during a conference call. “We’ve got to put our heads down and we’ve got to correct this and we’ve got to try to come out and win some ballgames.
“The season’s not over, but we’re halfway through and we’re 3-5 and you don’t like where you are, but we’ve dug ourselves this hole, we’ve got to dig ourselves out.”
Easier said than done, of course. Especially based on how the previous two seasons played out.
New York has a pair of AFC East rivals up next on the schedule, with a game at Miami next Sunday before the Jets return home to face Buffalo in two weeks. Then, they’ll have their bye-week break — and have a good sense of what direction their season is heading.
“I mean, obviously we’re not satisfied with our record,” safety Marcus Maye said. “We know where we want to be, but we took a look at it today and we know we still have all of our division games coming up, so those are our most important games coming up here on our schedule.
“Even with a 3-5 record, we know we still have everything sitting in front of us despite everything that’s happened already.”
The Jets ended a three-game skid three weeks ago with a convincing 34-16 win over Denver and followed that up by outlasting Indianapolis in a 42-34 victory to get their record back to .500 at 3-3.
But in a 37-17 loss to Minnesota last week and an ugly 24-10 defeat at Chicago on Sunday , New York has looked flat and sloppy.
Injuries to key players such as wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson, running back Bilal Powell and center Spencer Long haven’t helped. But the Jets have also not made things easy on themselves with penalties, including eight against the Bears.
“Just shooting ourselves in the foot,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “The penalties killed. If we don’t have the early false starts, I think it’s just a different game.”
New York was actually called for 10 penalties, with eight accepted. Of those, five were false starts and two neutral-zone infractions.
“That was probably the worst part of the game,” Bowles said. “It’s just a concentration thing by certain guys at certain times. We get that fixed as coaches, they’ve got to fix it as players. The false starts were the most disheartening thing of the whole ballgame.”
That’s saying a lot, considering there was plenty not to like against the Bears.
Darnold was 14 of 29 for 153 yards and a touchdown to Chris Herndon, but the offense was sluggish for most of the game. New York had just 207 yards of total offense, the third-lowest total in Bowles’ three-plus seasons — and that’s even with Chicago being without the injured Khalil Mack.
The running game was completely ineffective with just 57 yards on 24 attempts, a dismal average of 2.4 yards per carry. That’s a far cry from the 323 yards rushing, boosted by Isaiah Crowell’s franchise-record 219, against Denver three weeks ago.
“That’s a good question,” Bowles said when asked about the running game’s struggles lately. “I didn’t think it was good at all yesterday. I thought they beat us up front and they beat us to the punch.
“I thought we missed some assignments that we’ve got to correct, but we’ve got to keep grinding at it. We can’t be up and down. We’ve got to be consistent at it. If we want to throw the ball consistently, we got to be able to run it consistently.”
Sounds simple enough, but the Jets have found consistency in just about anything to be tough to come by.
Bowles spoke after the game about how he liked how the team stayed together throughout the game against the Bears, and that is a positive from which to build. The players echoed their coach’s sentiments, insisting that they can turn things around together.
Bowles also believes the Jets are better today than they were at the start of the season.
“Any time you don’t win ballgames, you don’t see that on record,” Bowles said. “But I feel like we’re closer from a chemistry standpoint and camaraderie standpoint. We’ve just got to make some plays.”
NOTES: The Jets re-signed CB Juston Burris to the practice squad. Burris, a fourth-rounder in 2016, was cut from the active roster Saturday to make room for RB De’Angelo Henderson. … Bowles had no update on NT Steve McLendon’s ankle injury that forced him out of the game.
Chargers coach Lynn remains unsure of when Bosa will return
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa said a couple weeks ago that he was optimistic about returning after the Chargers' bye week. Coach Anthony Lynn, however, said that Bosa still needs to make more progress as Los Angeles' players returned to practice Monday.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa said a couple weeks ago that he was optimistic about returning after the Chargers’ bye week. Coach Anthony Lynn, however, said that Bosa still needs to make more progress as Los Angeles’ players returned to practice Monday.
Lynn hasn’t declared Bosa out for Sunday’s game at Seattle but he hinted that Bosa wouldn’t be doing any team or individual drills.
“He’s getting close but it is still a process. I don’t want to rule him out because he is getting closer,” Lynn said. “He may do some things on the side. He’s been gradually working his way on the field.”
The third-year defensive end hasn’t played this season due to a bone bruise to his left foot. He first injured the foot during training camp on Aug. 7 and didn’t play in any of the four preseason games. Bosa tried to rush back in time for the start of the regular season but reinjured the foot on Sept. 5 and has been sidelined since then.
Lynn said that Bosa did some straight ahead running during the bye week and did some change of direction stuff during Monday’s practice, which Lynn called “a glorified walkthrough.” Teams normally have one practice during the bye week but Lynn gave his 5-2 team the week off after a 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in London on Oct. 21.
“You don’t throw a guy right back into the fire who has been gone 8-9 weeks. I’m sure we’ll work him slowly,” Lynn said of Bosa, who has 23 sacks over the past two seasons.
After struggling with their pass rush early in the season, the Chargers have learned to adapt without Bosa. They have 10 sacks over their past three games with all but one of them coming from the defensive line. Defensive ends Isaac Rochell, Melvin Ingram and Darius Philon each have two sacks.
Bosa isn’t the only player whose health status will be watched over the week. Melvin Gordon missed the Tennessee game due to a hamstring injury but Lynn said that the fourth-year running back appeared to be better during the bye week. Gordon is fifth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage with 745.
This also could be the week when they have to make a decision on a kicker. Caleb Sturgis resumed kicking Monday after missing the past two games with a quadriceps injury. Michael Badgley has made all three of his field-goal attempts and is 7 of 7 on extra points.
Los Angeles has a four-game winning streak but returns with a tough road test against the Seahawks, who have won four of their last five after an 0-2 start. The rest of the November schedule is favorable as the Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals have a combined record of 5-18.
Patriots’ Gronkowski returns, while Michel out against Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Patriots will get tight end Rob Gronkowski back in their lineup, though rookie running back Sony Michel is listed as inactive for New England's game at the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Patriots will get tight end Rob Gronkowski back in their lineup, though rookie running back Sony Michel is listed as inactive for New England’s game at the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Gronkowski, who grew up in suburban Buffalo, returns after missing one game with ankle and back injuries.
Michel is out after hurting his left knee in a 38-31 win at Chicago on Oct. 21. He leads New England with 422 yards rushing, and his absence leaves the Patriots with two healthy running backs: James White and Kenjon Barner.
Patriots starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower is also inactive after spending the past week practicing on a limited basis due to a knee injury.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy is starting a day after being cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol.
New England has won four straight to improve to 5-2, while Buffalo is 2-5.
Correction: Obit-Crow story
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story Oct. 26 about the death of former NFL defensive back Lindon Crow, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Crow had three interceptions in the 1958 NFL championship game. He had one interception in that game, and two in a previous playoff game.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story Oct. 26 about the death of former NFL defensive back Lindon Crow, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Crow had three interceptions in the 1958 NFL championship game. He had one interception in that game, and two in a previous playoff game.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Lindon Crow, the former NFL defensive back who had an interception in the 1958 sudden-death NFL championship dubbed “the greatest game ever played,” has died. He was 85.
He died Thursday in Exeter, California, due to complications from a series of strokes, the University of Southern California said Friday.
Crow led the NFL in interceptions with 11 in 1956 and had 41 picks in his pro career. He played defensive back for the Cardinals from 1955-57, New York Giants from 1958-60, and Los Angeles Rams from 1961-64.
He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in 1956, ’57 and ’59.
In the 1958 NFL title game, Crow intercepted a pass by Baltimore quarterback Johnny Unitas in the Giants’ 23-17 loss to the Colts at Yankee Stadium. It was the first NFL game to go to sudden-death overtime and was televised nationwide on NBC.
Crow was a teammate of the late Frank Gifford on the Giants, whose offensive coordinator was future Packers coach Vince Lombardi and whose defensive coordinator was Tom Landry, future Dallas Cowboys coach.
Crow also played in the NFL title game the following year, with the Colts winning again 31-16 in Baltimore.
Crow was a second-round pick of the Chicago Cardinals in the 1955 NFL draft.
He was a three-year letterman as a two-way halfback at Southern California from 1952-54. Crow rushed for 666 yards and caught 13 passes with six touchdowns in his career. He also had 11 career interceptions.
Crow played in two Rose Bowls for the Trojans, including a 1953 victory over Wisconsin. He captained the Trojans’ 1954 team, and earned All-Pacific Coast Conference honors in 1952 and ’54.
He also played in the 1955 Senior Bowl and College All-Star game.
After retiring from football, Crow worked as defensive coordinator at Cal State Northridge from 1972-75 and as head coach at St. Genevieve High in Panorama City, California, from 1976-88. He also served four years as the school’s athletic director.
He is survived by Sandy, his wife of 47 years, daughters Wendy and Melissa and son Lindon Jr., six grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. No services were planned.
Demaryius Thomas bracing for trade out of Denver
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Demaryius Thomas is bracing for a trade after Denver slipped to 3-5 midway through his ninth NFL season.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Demaryius Thomas is bracing for a trade after Denver slipped to 3-5 midway through his ninth NFL season.
Thomas, the Broncos’ longest-tenured player, put the odds at “50-50” that he’ll be summoned into general manager John Elway’s office by the trade deadline Tuesday afternoon to learn whose jersey he’ll be wearing next.
The Patriots and Eagles, who met in the Super Bowl nine months ago, are both thin at receiver and might be willing to take on Thomas, who has a 2019 salary cap figure of $15.53 million.
Thomas is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. But his high salary and the emergence of rookie Courtland Sutton as a big-play threat could spell an end to Thomas’ time in Denver.
“How would you feel at your job (if) your boss, whoever, said they wanted you someplace else? And you came into work every day and have to think about it? How would you feel?” Thomas fumed after the Broncos’ 30-23 loss at Kansas City .
“But I had to do it for my team, like it was normal, act like it was normal. It just kept coming up, from left and right … I had to think about it.”
Thomas said nobody with the Broncos had told him if the team was entertaining offers for his services or whether he could be traded: “No, my agent told me something. That’s it.”
Asked if he felt someone with the team should have said something to him, Thomas said, “It should have never got out, to tell you the truth. I wouldn’t even have been thinking about it if it never would have gotten out. Nobody would even be talking about it.”
Coach Vance Joseph insisted Monday that he’s spoken with Thomas several times about the trade talk.
“I’ve talked to D.T. probably five times about this subject and he’s been a great pro,” Joseph said.
Joseph said he’s spoken to Thomas about “just the business side and the talk and the rumors. He can’t walk through his day without hearing from me. That’s not right. So, we’ve talked openly about (how) he’s a good player. People want good players on their teams. So, everyone’s going to want to call about four or five of our guys. So, I’m not surprised that people are calling.
“It’s no guarantee that he’s going to be moved,” Joseph added. “But he gets the business side. We’ve communicated clearly for the last week and he’s been a great pro.”
Joseph added that Elway hasn’t communicated any Thomas trade possibility to him: “Obviously, that’s John’s department and I’m sure he’s getting calls and he’s probably making calls. But he has not. It’s my job to coach the team and coach the players. That’s my focus.”
Asked whether he’s hopeful that the Broncos aren’t sellers, Joseph said, “I’m not hopeful about anything, to be honest. Again, my focus is … Tuesday’s game plan, Wednesday’s practice and the Texans on Sunday.”
The Broncos are usually looking to bolster their lineup at the trade deadline, not shed salary.
“It does not bother me,” Joseph said. “Whatever we’re doing here in the front office is to make us better. We want to win now and win in the future, obviously. So, whatever John’s going to do between now and tomorrow at 2 o’clock is to make us better. So, I’m on board.”
Elway hasn’t commented publicly on the possibility of trading Thomas, a first-round draft pick in 2010 who has collected 66 touchdown catches in 135 career games, including playoffs. He’s served as a captain and has been a durable, consistent go-to receiver for quarterbacks Tim Tebow, Kyle Orton, Peyton Manning, Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian and Case Keenum.
Asked if a win over the Chiefs (7-1) to get Denver to 4-4 might have helped his odds of staying in Denver, Thomas said, “Yes, sir, probably so.”
Chris Harris Jr. said he hopes the trade deadline passes without a deal for Thomas.
“I love D.T.,” Harris said, “I’ve won a lot of games with him. So, I know I can continue to win with him.”
Yet, he realizes the Broncos have put themselves in this position with poor play and penalties.
“It’s the NFL. It’s all business and we’re not winning,” Harris said. “When you don’t win, I think anything can happen.”
Steelers’ James Conner shines in Le’Veon Bell’s absence
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't surprised by the success of second-year running back James Conner.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t surprised by the success of second-year running back James Conner.
Conner continues to shine in the spotlight while two-time All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell remains away from the team. Conner enjoyed a history-making day, accounting for more than 200 all-purpose yards during the Steelers’ 33-18 home win against Cleveland on Sunday.
“He’s doing what he’s been doing the whole time,” Steelers right guard David DeCastro said. “He’s keeping his head down and running really hard. He’s a fun guy to block for.”
Bell, who finished as the NFL’s third-leading rusher last season, still has not reported nor signed his one-year, $14.5 million franchise tender.
Conner has taken full advantage while Bell has been away.
He finished Sunday’s game with 212 all-purpose yards, just 25 fewer than the Browns totaled as a team. Conner, a 2017 third-round pick, rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 66 yards.
“I’m just doing what I love to do,” Conner said. “Just trying to be in the right spots for (quarterback) Ben (Roethlisberger) with the check-downs in the passing game, and just trying to put the ball in the right spots in the right game.”
He also made history while he was at it.
Conner is the first Steeler to rush for at least 100 yards and two touchdowns in three straight games. He eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the third straight game and fifth time this season.
“He did a lot of good things (against Cleveland), running the ball and catching the ball for us,” Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said. “He just looks good all the way around and runs the ball hard. He takes it very seriously and his preparation is very good. I can’t say enough about him.”
Now, the rest of the league is taking notice.
Conner’s nine touchdowns rank second in the NFL and his 599 rushing yards are third. Conner, a former University of Pittsburgh standout, is also tied for the most touchdown runs, and has the second-most yards from scrimmage — 922 — through the first seven games of a season in team history.
“I had a front-row seat for his college exploits, so we are not surprised by his talents, play, demeanor, or his displays of will,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, whose team shares a practice facility with Pitt.
Conner rushed for 135 yards, gained 192 all-purpose yards and finished with two scores during the season opener at Cleveland. He has 281 yards rushing, 404 all-purpose and four touchdowns in two games against the Browns.
It wasn’t easy for Conner on Sunday: Conner had 36 yards rushing on his first 12 carries. But on his next 12, Conner added 110 yards rushing. By the third quarter, the fans at Heinz Field were chanting his name — “CON-NER,” ”CON-NER,” — when he finished the period with 114 all-purpose yards.
“I’m proud of him,” Roethlisberger said. “It was so much fun to watch him go and work and be successful and hear the crowd love on him.”
Conner didn’t allow the slow start to affect his play.
“Things aren’t going to go our way the whole game,” Conner said. “You just have to have patience. We just wanted to stay focused and locked in.”
Conner enjoyed a strong finish with 60 of 75 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown, during a third-quarter scoring drive that gave the Steelers an 11-point lead. He added a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“It’s just a moment that we have to take advantage of late in the game,” Conner said. “We have the ball, trying to run the clock out and we need first downs. We’re just trying to move those chains and stay on the field.”
Conner seeks a strong finish to the season, of course.
“I’m just trying to be a better back every week,” Conner said. “I’m just running hard.”
Browns fire coach Jackson, owner cites ‘internal discord’
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson's failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson’s failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.
The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey with the backing of owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
The Browns also fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley and made defensive coordinator Gregg Williams their interim coach. Haley was in his first season on Jackson’s staff after spending the previous six in Pittsburgh.
Jimmy Haslam intimated the firings were prompted by an irreparable divide between Jackson and Haley, who squabbled behind the scenes and recently took their power struggle public.
“Hopefully we made a big step today,” Haslam said at a news conference with Dorsey. “It’s very troubling. It’s hard to win in the NFL; if anybody knows that, it’s us. And I think the message today is we’re not going to put up with internal discord, that we want people who are collaborative and work together.”
Jackson’s firing came a day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th straight road game — 20 of them coming with Jackson in charge. The Browns are 22-81-1 since the Haslams agreed to purchase them before the 2012 season.
The Browns, who have not made the playoffs since 2002 amid a slew of coaching changes, have lost three straight games after a promising start to this season. They tied Pittsburgh in Week 1, but were beaten 33-18 on Sunday by the Steelers.
Jackson is the sixth straight Cleveland coach to be fired following the team’s second game against Pittsburgh. Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski and Mike Pettine all met the same demise.
Haslam and Dorsey didn’t provide any details about the Jackson-Haley fracture and said the team’s focus is on the final eight games.
“We have a lot of football left in this season,” Dorsey said. “We have some very talented players on this team right now, as we speak. As we sat down and talked to the players today, I expressed that to them. I said, ‘You know what? We have a lot of football left here, you guys.’ And they understand that.
“But as I look at this thing, our job is to support Gregg and his staff right now, put those players in position to succeed. And we’re going to do this moving forward.”
For now, Williams is in charge as the Browns prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday.
Williams went 17-31 in three seasons as Buffalo’s coach from 2001-03, but the animated assistant is perhaps best known for being suspended by the NFL for the 2012 season for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal that rocked the New Orleans Saints.
Also, running backs coach Freddie Kitchens has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Haslam said Kitchens called plays during the team’s preseason game against Detroit.
Jackson was hired in 2016 by the Haslams, whose six years ownership have been marked by nearly constant change and bad football. The Haslams stuck by Jackson despite a 1-15 record in his first season and then after the Browns lost all 16 games last season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in league history to go 0-16.
But beyond the lopsided losses, quarterback changes and bad luck, the Browns have been constantly saddled with drama and dysfunction under Jackson, who came to Cleveland after serving as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator and went 8-8 as Oakland’s head coach in 2011.
Last week, Jackson’s offer to help Haley following a loss in Tampa Bay underscored another power struggle as Jackson fought to stay in control.
Following Sunday’s game, Jackson downplayed any dispute with his offensive coordinator.
“There’s nothing wrong with my relationship with Haley,” Jackson said. “I never said I wanted to take over play calling. I said wanted to help, that’s it. But today it’s this big thing because sure, everyone is going to look and say what’s going on. The only thing that is going on is that we need to get better. We need to coach better, we need to play better.”
Jackson’s firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, who led the team to an NBA title in 2016 but was struggling in his first season without star LeBron James. The Cavs are 0-6.
Eagles head into bye week on winning note
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A trip to London got the Philadelphia Eagles back on track. Now, they have a week off to get ready for the second half.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A trip to London got the Philadelphia Eagles back on track. Now, they have a week off to get ready for the second half.
The defending Super Bowl champions are 4-4 following Sunday’s 24-18 win over struggling Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium. But they’re right in the mix in the NFC East and have two games remaining against the division-leading Redskins (5-2).
“We were together for about 2 1/2 days, and it’s really good to be able to do that,” coach Doug Pederson said Monday about playing in London. “This is why it was a great trip. Great timing for the trip, obviously. The guys handled their business extremely well, treated it like a business trip, like we always do.”
Pederson gave the team a full week off instead of bringing them in for practice or meetings, saying: “I think just having the time off is really crucial.”
It should help some of the injured players. The list grew when right tackle Lane Johnson hurt his knee on the opening possession against the Jaguars and cornerback Jalen Mills suffered a foot injury. Pederson couldn’t provide an update on either because they weren’t evaluated by the medical staff.
Reinforcements could be on the way by the time the Eagles return to practice. Running back Darren Sproles is getting closer to returning after missing seven games with a hamstring injury. Wide receivers Mack Hollins and Mike Wallace and tight end Richard Rodgers are on injured reserve and two of them could be activated.
The team could make a move before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. Last year, personnel boss Howie Roseman acquired running back Jay Ajayi from Miami and Ajayi played an important role in the championship run. Carson Wentz could use more weapons and the defense needs help in the secondary.
“I’m very confident and comfortable with the guys we have,” Pederson said. “I’m very confident in those guys and in this group. We are constantly looking. If we can add value and if we can add talent anywhere on the team, we are going to look at that. Howie is going to look at that. And so, we’ll see. If it values the Eagles and helps us win games, we’ll see.”
The Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) on Sunday night Nov. 11.
