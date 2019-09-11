49ers rookie DE Bosa misses practice due to ankle
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sat out Wednesday’s practice at Youngstown State due to an ankle injury.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is being cautious with Bosa’s ankle, and that is why the rookie was held out of the workout at the school’s soccer stadium. The 49ers are practicing in Ohio for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after opening the season in Florida with a 31-17 win at Tampa Bay.
“I’m worried about that for anybody who’s ever had a high-ankle sprain,” Shanahan told reporters. “High-ankle sprains usually linger throughout the year.”
Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, missed the entire preseason with a high-ankle sprain. He had three tackles, one sack and three QB hits during his NFL debut against the Buccaneers.
Bosa played in just three games for Ohio State during his final college campaign last season after undergoing core muscle surgery.
Running back Tevin Coleman (ankle) also missed practice and is likely to miss the game against the Bengals. He was injured against Tampa Bay.
Also sitting out were receiver Jalen Hurd (back), offensive tackle Joe Staley (not injury related) and receiver Trent Taylor (foot). Linebacker Mark Nzeocha (illness) and safety Jimmie Ward (broken finger) were limited participants.
–Field Level Media
Former Pro Bowl OL Lang retires
Two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman T.J. Lang announced his
Two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman T.J. Lang announced his retirement on Friday in a social media post.
The 31-year-old Lang was released by the Detroit Lions earlier this month.
“For the past 3,624 days I have woken up with one goal in mind-How can I be a better pro football player than I was yesterday?” Lang wrote in a note attached to his Twitter account. “Well, those days are over now. … I will forever cherish the great times that I had playing this game.”
Lang played 10 NFL seasons — eight with the Green Bay Packers (2009-16) and the last two with the Lions. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016 for Green Bay and again the following season for the Lions.
He was limited to just six games in 2018 due to a concussion and a neck injury.
Overall, he played in 138 regular-season games, starting 113.
Former Packers teammate Bryan Bulaga was among the players who congratulated Lang, who lined up at guard next to Bulaga during his Green Bay stint.
“Congrats on an amazing career @TJLang70!! It was an honor to share the field with you on Sundays and be the RT that played next to you. You were the epitome of a warrior on the field and even a better friend off of it! Hope you, Laura and the kids enjoy retirement.”
Lang thanked both the Packers and Lions in his retirement note.
“Whatever the next chapter holds, I hope to stay around the game in some capacity,” Lang said in his note. “It’s been an amazing ride. Thank you all for being a part of it.”
–Field Level Media
Im in front at Corales Puntacana
Sungjae Im, shooting to earn a spot in the Masters, holds the lead at the midway point of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The South Korean shot a 5-under-par 67 on Friday to sit one stroke on top of the field at 10-under 134 after the second round at the Corales Golf Club.
George McNeill (7 under on Friday), Jonathan Byrd (5 under), Australia’s Aaron Baddeley (5 under) and Ireland’s Paul Dunne (3 under) share second place at 9 under. Sweden’s Jonas Blixt (7 under) is alone in sixth place at 8 under.
Im, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 59, would make the Masters if he climbs into the top 50 after the tournament. He will celebrate his 21st birthday on Saturday.
His round started poorly with a double bogey on his second hole, the par-3 No. 11, but he responded with four birdies in the next five holes. On the front nine, he also bogeyed his second hole, the par-3 No. 2, before birdieing four of the next six holes.
Baddeley’s round included a stretch of five consecutive birdies.
“Everything’s calm, it’s relaxed here,” Baddeley said. “Very laid back. Also the wind, the conditions, I grew up playing in the wind in Australia, so to just be out there, using the wind, hitting different shots, holding it against the wind … things like that.”
Baddeley was 50/50 before deciding to play in the alternate-field event, which is running concurrently with the World Golf Championships-Dell Technology Match Play.
“With my status this year being 126-150 (in FedEx Cup from last season), my wife and I were talking about it, and it was just like, ‘Hey, I could have a month off after this,'” he said. “So it was like well, if I’m in, I’ve got to play. I heard great things about the event last year, a lot of guys really liked the golf course. I think it was a good decision.”
At the other end of the scoreboard, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster Tony Romo missed the cut after shooting 8-over 80 on Friday. He wound up 15 over par for two rounds, better than just one player who posted an official score for both days, George Riley of the Dominican Republic, who ended up at 18 over.
After a poor start Friday, Romo was just 1 over through his final 10 holes.
“Game came around on the back nine, started to feel comfortable really at the end of the front (nine) and then just kept it going,” he said, according to the PGA Tour’s website. “Then one of those things where I putted terrible throughout the week, and you feel like you can hit the ball for really good stretches but you get nothing out of it, and it cost me over two days.”
–Field Level Media
Woods, McIlroy advance to Match Play showdown
AUSTIN, Texas — If there were a dream matchup in mind before the start of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play this week, having Tiger Woods, the greatest golfer of his generation, square off against Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, the hottest player in the world over the past three months, had to be on the top of the list.
Woods and McIlroy both posted dominating victories on Friday and advanced to the knockout round at the demanding Austin Country Club. Those two will meet on Saturday in one of eight round-of-16 matches in a mega-watt showdown.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Woods said of his match with McIlroy. “We’ve played tournaments together, battled each other down the stretch at events, but never in a match-play situation, so this will be fun.”
And while there was plenty of fireworks on Friday and anticipation for the Woods-McIlroy match, 14 other golfers moved on, too, led by Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, Spain’s Sergio Garcia and Australia’s Marc Leishman.
The golfers who advanced from three rounds of pool play over the past three days will face off in the round of 16 on Saturday morning. The eight winners will then play in the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon to cut the field to the final four.
Woods, playing in this event for the first time since 2013 and for the first time since the tournament moved to Austin Country Club in 2016, fell behind Patrick Cantlay after a bogey on the par-5 sixth and was 2 down after another bogey on the tough par-4 eighth.
But Woods responded by winning five of the next six holes, a stretch that included holing out for eagle from 81 yards on the short par-4 13th. He closed out Cantlay with birdie on the 16th, winning 4 and 2.
“I said, ‘Just keep plugging along, it’s going to turn,’ and eventually it really did turn, it turned pretty nicely,” Woods said of his charge. “I made three (birdie) putts and a hole-out in a four-hole stretch.”
When Aaron Wise defeated Brandt Snedeker 6 and 4, Woods captured Group 13 and earned a chance to continue on the chase for his fourth win in this event.
“This golf course is tricky because there’s so many moving parts out there,” Woods said. “Not only the wind comes from all over the place, but these mounds. But it’s match play and no one really cares what your score is at the end of the day in relation to par. As long as you move on, and I moved on.”
McIlroy roared into the knockout round via a 4-and-2 win over England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick, capping a sweep of his matches in pool play over the first three days.
“I’m comfortable with everything — confidence, comfortable — whatever the word is, I’m just really happy with my game,” said McIlroy, who won The Players Championship two weeks ago. “I’m happy with every aspect, off the tee, my irons, around the green. Hopefully I can just carry that into tomorrow.”
Stenson routed Jim Furyk 5 and 4 and never trailed in the match, losing just one hole before closing out the win at the 14th hole. Stenson also went undefeated in pool play and will play Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard in the round of 16.
“That’s the best round of golf I’ve played all year for certain,” Stenson said. “And very pleased to put it together. Today I had some beautiful iron shots. I think I hit it within a foot four times on my approaches, which is good on any day anywhere.”
Leishman rolled past Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 4 to complete three wins in three days in Group 6. He advances to face Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, the Group 11 winner.
Garcia won Group 16 despite a 2-and-1 loss on Friday to Patrick Reed. He will play South Africa’s Branden Grace, the Group 1 winner with a perfect 3-0-0 mark.
Other Round of 16 matches include Matt Kuchar versus England’s Tyrrell Hatton; Paul Casey of England against Francesco Molinari of Italy; Kevin Kisner versus China’s HaoTong Li (who both had to go to extra holes to beat England’s Ian Poulter and Sweden’s Alex Noren, respectively); and, Kevin Na against Justin Rose of England.
–Field Level Media
Former Cowboys WR Irvin says cancer tests negative
Former
Former Dallas Cowboys great turned NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin said tests for throat cancer showed no sign of the disease in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!!” the post reads, in part.
Irvin, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, had sought help after losing his voice and was advised to get a biopsy.
Irvin, 53, said last week that he spent two days at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for the testing, noting that his father died of throat cancer at 51.
He retired from football in 1999 after 12 seasons, all with the Cowboys.
Irvin finished his career with 750 catches for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns, making five Pro Bowls and winning three Super Bowl titles along the way.
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign TE Willson
The Oakland Raiders signed free agent tight end Luke Willson, the
The Oakland Raiders signed free agent tight end Luke Willson, the team announced Friday.
Willson, 29, is entering his seventh NFL season. He spent his first five campaigns with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-17) before spending last season with the Detroit Lions.
Willson had 13 receptions for 87 yards in 14 games (eight starts) for the Lions.
Overall, Willson has 102 catches for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns in 86 games (45 starts). He set career highs of 22 receptions and 362 yards in 2014 and had a career-best four touchdown catches in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Tiger upsets Rory to reach Match Play quarters
Tiger Woods beat Rory McIlroy 2 and 1 on Saturday morning to advance to the quarterfinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
Woods, the No. 13 seed in the event, will face Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard (50) in the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon for a place in the final four.
“I’m looking forward to the match,” Woods told PGA Tour radio. “I’m happy to be advancing. A quick bite to eat and get back out there.”
The fourth-seeded McIlroy was the favorite entering Saturday’s marquee matchup after blowing through group play with a 3-0-0 record, while Woods needed a victory on Friday and some help to reach the knockout rounds.
The heavyweight matchup did not always feature elite golf, but it was not short on drama.
After halving each of the first four holes, Woods gained his first lead with a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole and extended the margin to 2-up on the following hole.
“He hadn’t trailed in a match yet, so getting that lead was big,” Woods said.
McIlroy struggled to make many putts on the front nine, then missed the green on No. 10 to fall behind by three holes. The Northern Irishman fought back, with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 before Woods got one back when McIlroy conceded the 16th hole.
Woods missed the green on No. 17, but McIlroy left the door open when he narrowly missed his birdie putt. Woods executed an excellent up and down, draining a 13-foot par putt to close out the match.
–Field Level Media
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiger Woods parlayed a great front nine and a series of mistakes by Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy to post a 2 and 1 victory on Saturday in a mega-watt Round of 16 match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday morning.
Woods will play Lucas Bjerregaard from Denmark , a 3 and 2 winner over Henrik Stenson of Sweden, in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Woods remains in the hunt for his fourth title in this event, and his first since 2008.
“I played pretty consistent the entire day,” said Woods, seeded 13th in the event. “Felt like I didn’t give him any holes. And Rory didn’t make any putts today. I think he made two birdies today. It was just a tough day all around. I’m happy I advanced.”
Woods had a 3-up lead after McIlroy three-putted the par-4 10th.
“It was nice to make a couple of birdies in a row and to take that lead,” Woods said. “From what I’ve been told, Rory hasn’t been down in a match yet in his first three matches. And I tried to get that momentum.”
McIlroy, seeded fourth, drew to within one with wins on the 12th and 13th holes, both with birdies.
Woods made a clutch 7-foot putt on the 15th to stay in the lead but then buried his drive on the 16th hole up against the lip of a fairway bunker. He was forced to blast out into the middle of the fairway.
That set the table for McIlroy, who had driven 365 yards uphill into the middle of the fairway, to make his move. Instead, he ballooned his approach shot into the gusting winds and missed to the right of the green, the ball landing on a grassy ledge between two sand traps.
McIlroy, having to stand with one foot in the sand, skulled his shot over the green, across a cart path and against a railroad-tie border. He eventually took a penalty stroke and dropped back at the spot of his third shot, but he missed the green again and conceded the hole to Woods to fall two down.
Woods closed out the match with a 14-foot par putt on the 17th.
“It was a fun match for us, I know that we battled pretty hard against one another, and we thoroughly enjoyed it,” Woods told Golf Channel after the victory. “I was fortunate to come out on top.”
Mcllroy refused comment immediately after the match and again after emerging from the locker room and walking to his car.
It was the first time Woods and McIlroy had met in match play in a PGA Tour event.
Kevin Kisner moved on to Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinals with a 6 and 5 win over HaoTong Li of China and will play South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, a 2 and 1 winner over Marc Leishman of Australia.
Francesco Molinari of Italy breezed through a 5 and 4 victory over England’s Paul Casey and will square off against Kevin Na, a 2-up winner over England’s Justin Rose.
The fourth quarterfinal match will pit Matt Kuchar, a 4 and 3 winner over England’s Tyrrell Hatton, against Sergio Garcia of Spain, a 1-up victor against South Africa’s Branden Grace.
–Field Level Media
Manziel leaves AAF game with head injury
Quarterback Johnny
Quarterback Johnny Manziel was knocked out of his second game in the Alliance of American Football league, suffering a head injury Saturday while trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception in the end zone.
The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner completed 2 of 3 passes for 13 yards and ran three times for 18 yards for the Memphis Express before suffering the injury while going low and getting hit in the head while trying to tackle Orlando Apollos defensive back Will Hill III.
Manziel was helped off the field and later ruled out from coming back into the game.
He made his Memphis debut last weekend in a 31-25 comeback victory over the Birmingham Iron, rotating in during the second and third quarters with starter Brandon Silvers, who also started Saturday.
Manziel finished 3-of-5 passing for 48 yards in his AAF debut, adding 20 rushing yards on two carries. He also had a wild scramble behind the line that helped draw a defensive holding penalty.
Manziel, a former Cleveland Browns first-round pick, signed with the Express after being released by the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.
–Field Level Media
AAF roundup: Orlando rallies late to beat Memphis
The Orlando Apollos scored 12 unanswered points late to complete a 34-31 comeback victory Saturday against the host Memphis Express in Alliance of American Football action.
Erasing a 31-22 deficit, Garrett Gilbert tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Charles Johnson with 5:05 left, and then De’Veon Smith rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:54 remaining to seize the lead.
Gilbert completed 22 of 40 passes for 310 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, extending his AAF lead in passing yards (2,152, 752 more than next-most). Johnson, the former Minnesota Vikings wideout, caught eight passes for 135 yards and one score, extending his AAF lead in receiving yards (687, 182 more than next-most).
Memphis quarterback Johnny Manziel sustained a head injury in the first quarter while making a tackle after throwing an interception. He did not return.
Stallions 8, Fleet 3
Joel Bouagnon rushed for 45 yards and the game’s only touchdown as Salt Lake handled visiting San Diego in a defensive battle.
Bouagnon surged in from 4 yards out with 1:24 remaining in the second quarter. Quarterback Josh Woodrum, who finished 21 of 32 for just 155 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) with two interceptions, found wideout Jordan Leslie on the ensuing 2-point conversion.
Fleet quarterback Mike Bercovici finished 22 of 47 for just 210 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) with two picks of his own.
–Field Level Media
AAF: Orlando rallies late to beat Memphis
The Orlando Apollos scored 12 unanswered points late to complete a 34-31 comeback victory Saturday against the host Memphis Express in Alliance of American Football action.
Erasing a 31-22 deficit, Garrett Gilbert tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Charles Johnson with 5:05 left, and then De’Veon Smith rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:54 remaining to seize the lead.
Gilbert completed 22 of 40 passes for 310 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, extending his AAF lead in passing yards (2,152, 752 more than next-most). Johnson, the former Minnesota Vikings wideout, caught eight passes for 135 yards and one score, extending his AAF lead in receiving yards (687, 182 more than next-most).
Memphis quarterback Johnny Manziel sustained a head injury in the first quarter while making a tackle after throwing an interception. He did not return.
–Field Level Media
Bjerregaard derails Woods in Match Play upset
Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard made all the putts he needed down the stretch to post a come-from-behind 1-up win over Tiger Woods on Saturday in one of four quarterfinal matches at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
Bjerregaard advances to play Matt Kuchar in the semifinals on Sunday morning at Austin Country Club after posting the upset over Woods, the three-time winner of this event, by winning on the final hole.
Francesco Molinari of Italy will face American Kevin Kisner, a finalist in this event in 2018, in the other semifinal, with the winners of those two matches squaring off for the championship on Sunday afternoon and the losers playing for third place.
Woods lost the first hole to Bjerregaard’s birdie, but evened the match with a birdie on the third hole, took the lead with another on the fourth and moved 2-up with a third in a row in the fifth. Bjerregaard got one back on the seventh and squared the match with a birdie on the 10th.
Woods took the lead again on the 11th when Bjerregaard hit his tee shot on the par 3 into the lake fronting the green. That 1-up advantage held up until Bjerregaard canned a 29-foot putt on the 16th to tie the match.
Both golfers made lengthy putts on the 17th hole to keep the match tied and both hit drives on the 18th that left them within a short pitch uphill into the green.
Woods’ pitch landed in the bunker short of the putting surface while Bjerregaard’s reached the green 17 feet behind the hole. Woods then blasted out to five feet, and watched as Bjerregaard’s putt missed on the low side before conceding the par.
Woods’ putt to extend the match to a playoff was too hard at the left edge of the hole and lipped out, allowing Bjerregaard the victory.
Molinari, the reigning Open Champion, cruised past Kevin Na 6 & 5 after building a 5-up lead on the strength of birdies on the third, fourth, fifth and seventh holes. Another birdie on the par 3 11th pushed Molinari’s lead to 6-up with seven holes to play, and he closed out Na with pars on the 12th and 13th.
Kisner earned his spot in the semifinals opposite Molinari with a 2 & 1 victory over Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa. That match went back and forth on the front nine and was all square going to the 10th hole, which Oosthuizen won with birdie to go 1-up. But Kisner squared the match with a par on the 15th, went up with a birdie on the 16th and won on the 17th when Oosthuizen hit his tee shot into the canyon and conceded the hole.
While much of the focus on Saturday afternoon was on Woods and Bjerregaard’s match, the battle between Kuchar and Garcia was just as contentious, if for different reasons.
Kuchar won the fifth hole to grab the lead, then won the par 3 seventh with a bogey when the Spaniard missed for par and then flailed at the ball before Kuchar had a chance to concede the six-inch comebacker. Kuchar later told Tour officials that he had intended to concede the putt to Garcia, but was told that it could not be done retroactively.
Kuchar then won the eighth hole with a par to go 3-up. Garcia responded with a birdie to win the 10th hole but gave that back with a bogey on the par 5 12 when he hit his approach into the water to the left of the green. The two players traded wins on holes 13 and 14, leaving Kuchar 3-up with four holes to play.
Garcia won the 15th with a birdie after a spot-on approach to cut Kuchar’s lead to 2-up and then added another birdie on the 16th to pull to within one. Both players parred the 17th, meaning Garcia needed to win the 18th to extend the match. That hope ended when Garcia hit his approach into the front of the bunker next to the green.
–Field Level Media
Hot putter puts McDowell in front at Corales Puntacana
Graeme McDowell had a career-low 20 putts and shot an 8-under 64 for the second straight day to take a one-shot lead Saturday heading into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The 39-year-old Northern Ireland native had 16 one-putts and moved to 15 under after three rounds. McDowell tallied 10 birdies — six on the front nine — and two bogeys.
He fell short of the PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round (18, shared by eight players), but was obviously pleased with his play on the greens.
“I wouldn’t really say I was in the zone out there as much as I was just having some fun,” he said.
McDowell credited a breathing technique for helping him to relax while standing over his putts.
“It’s something I used to do very well way back when, and it’s amazing how you instinctively get good at things and then you stop being good at things as well,” said McDowell, a three-time Tour winner. “That’s cleaned my routines well up on the greens.”
On his heels is Chris Stroud, who matched McDowell’s 64 to get to 14 under. He enters Sunday with a streak of 41 consecutive bogey-free holes.
Tied for third at 13 under are 36-hole leader Sungjae Im of South Korea (69 on Saturday) and Australian Aaron Baddeley (68).
Im, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday, reached 16 under when he chipped in for birdie at No. 12, but dropped three shots in the last six holes.
Four players are tied for fifth at 11 under, including Kelly Kraft (68), Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes (66), Austria’s Sepp Straka (67) and Ireland’s Paul Dunne (70).
–Field Level Media
P Lechler officially retires; HOF next?
Shane Lechler, a six-time first-team All-Pro punter, has officially retired.
Shane Lechler, a six-time first-team All-Pro punter, has officially retired.
His former teammate with the Houston Texans, defensive end JJ Watt, posted a picture from Lechler’s Friday retirement party on Instagram, writing:
“This man is the greatest punter to ever walk the earth, but even more than that, he is one of the best people to ever walk this earth. You are truly one of a kind brother and last night was a testament to that as friends, family and teammates flew in from all over the country to celebrate you. And we’ll do it all again in a few years when they’re putting that gold jacket on you.”
Lechler averaged an NFL career record 47.6 yards on 1,444 punts and figures to have a shot at becoming the second punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Ray Guy.
Lechler was released by the Houston Texans in late August, nine days before the start of what would have been his 19th NFL season. He spent last season out of football.
Lechler, 42, spent his first 13 seasons with Oakland (2000-2012), where he earned each of his All-Pro honors, including as a rookie. He spent five seasons with the Texans.
Oakland selected Lechler out of Texas A&M in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Schiano resigns after several weeks as Patriots’ DC
Greg Schiano, hired last month as the New England Patriots defensive coordinator, stepped down Thursday, the team announced.
“This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family,” Schiano said in a statement. “I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities.”
Schiano was hired Feb. 6 to replace Brian Flores, the Patriots’ defensive play-caller who left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
“I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team,” coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “He is a friend who we support completely.”
Schiano, 52, was most recently the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. He was 11-21 in two seasons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach in 2012 and 2013 before being fired.
Schiano was 68-67 in 11 seasons as the head coach at Rutgers (2001-2011). He is a longtime ally of Belichick, whose son, Steve Belichick, was a long snapper at Rutgers.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders release WR Roberts
The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Seth Roberts, according to multiple reports.
The move comes a day after the Raiders signed WR Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season for Oakland.
Roberts has 158 receptions and 13 touchdowns for his career, all with the Raiders.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals hosting DL Bosa, Williams
The Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are hosting top defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams on Thursday, NFL Network reported.
Bosa met with Cardinals brass last week in Fort Lauderdale and his visit to the team facility had been reported earlier this week. Each team may bring 30 players to their facilities for a visit, which cannot include a workout.
Bosa is considered the top defensive player – if not No. 1 overall – in the draft and Williams the top interior defensive lineman.
The Cardinals are being almost universally predicted to take former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft later this month.
The younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa missed half of last season at Ohio State with an abdominal injury. He’s working out with his brother in Florida and did not take part in workouts during his pro day.
–Field Level Media
LB Emanuel retires from NFL
Free agent
Free agent linebacker Kyle Emanuel announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.
Selected by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Emanuel spent four years with the franchise. He has played in 63 games for the franchise. A Nebraska native, he played collegiately at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
He played out his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract and had visited the Detroit Lions and had drawn other interest from other teams, according to multiple reports.
In his Twitter post on Thursday, the 27-year-old Emanuel said injuries have played a part in his retirement.
“There is no one specific reason why I came to this decision, but as I contemplated it this offseason, something told me it was time to walk away,” he wrote. “Although it wasn’t the sole reason, the injuries have started to pile up and I had to take my long-term health into consideration. I have no idea what will come next which is scary and exciting at the same time but I can’t wait to get started on whatever it is.”
Emanuel ends his career with 133 tackles (11 for loss), 10 quarterback hits, four sacks and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Bengals RB Walton arrested again
Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton surrendered to police in Florida on
Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday, marking his third arrest of 2019.
The Miami Herald reported that Walton was arrested on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.
That evening, police tried to pull over Walton as he drove erratically. When he did park the car, he got out and ran away. He was shot in the back with a stun gun as tried to escape but managed to remove the prongs and vanish, according to the newspaper, citing court documents.
A search of the car, which had been rented in Walton’s name, resulted in police locating a 9 mm carbine rifle, several loaded clips and 14 grams of marijuana, according to police. He had purchased the weapon legally.
On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida.
Police said those charges stemmed from an argument he had with a couple at his condominium complex over his car blocking the entrance to the parking garage, the Miami Herald reported.
A scuffle occurred when Walton, apparently angry the woman was recording their confrontation on her phone, took the phone from her, according to the Herald. Walton and the woman sustained scratches in the incident.
He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January and is awaiting trial.
Walton, 22, played his college football at Miami and was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw limited action, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.
–Field Level Media
Tiger, GolfTV announce series of head-to-head matches
Tiger Woods is taking his match-play prowess on the road — again — in a series of head-to-head matches set to stream on GolfTV’s over-the-top (OTT) platforms, according to Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav.
Zaslav announced the news on Wednesday while speaking at the CAA World Congress of Sports at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif., and said one match is already planned for Tokyo and most will take place outside of the United States.
No timeline was given for when the matches will begin.
“Tiger is going to decide what is the best format,” Zaslav said. “Should it be one-on-one? Two-on-two? Should we have two matches going on at the same time? But he’s all in.”
GolfTV was announced last year as part of a long-term partnership between Discovery and the PGA Tour. In November 2018, Discovery secured a multi-year deal with Woods to provide exclusive content for the international streaming service, which launched in January.
Zaslav cited Woods’ made-for-TV spectacle, “The Match,” with Phil Mickelson last Thanksgiving weekend as inspiration for the GolfTV series. The event, hosted by Turner Sports as a pay-per-view event on its B/R Live platform, logged 750,000 unique users.
“We looked at it and said, ‘(That’s) pretty interesting,'” he said. “One million people came in and wanted to watch it — could we improve on it? What could we do? So, we’re going to do a number of those type events (and) Tiger’s excited about it.”
Woods lost to Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard in the quarterfinals of last week’s WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas. His next Tour start will be next week’s Masters, where Woods will go for his fifth green jacket and first since 2005.
–Field Level Media
Report describes toxic relationship between Rodgers, McCarthy
Report describes toxic relationship between Rodgers, McCarthy
A day after ESPN aired an interview with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy discussing how he was dismissed by the team last December, an explosive report looked at the complicated and disastrous relationship between McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and how it impacted the team.
Reporter Tyler Dunne dissected the situation in a lengthy story for Bleacher Report, published Thursday, and concluded that the coach-quarterback duo had a frosty relationship since the beginning of McCarthy’s tenure in 2006. That was the year after McCarthy, who previously was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, favored Utah quarterback Alex Smith over Cal quarterback Rodgers.
The 49ers took Smith with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft. After an agonizing wait of more than four hours, Rodgers heard his name called by the Packers with the No. 24 overall pick.
“Aaron’s always had a chip on his shoulder with Mike,” said Ryan Grant, a Packers running back from 2007-12. “The guy who ended up becoming your coach passed on you when he had a chance. Aaron was upset that Mike passed on him — that Mike actually verbally said that Alex Smith was a better quarterback.”
Dunne interviewed dozens of players and coaches who gave insight into the complicated relationship and tried to help him place blame on why the Packers never turned into a New England Patriots-like dynasty. McCarthy and Rodgers won just one Super Bowl together — Super Bowl XLV in 2011.
According to Dunne: “One ex-Packers scout puts it on both. He describes Rodgers as an arrogant quarterback quick to blame everyone but himself — one who’s ‘not as smart as he thinks he is’ –yet kindly points out that McCarthy basically quit on his team.
Other points made in the lengthy article:
–McCarthy missed team meetings to have massages in his office, sneaking the therapist up the back stairway as meetings took place in the building.
–Former general manager Ted Thompson used to fall asleep in meetings.
–Rodgers routinely would disagree with McCarthy’s play calls and improvise his own plays. One source said Rodgers claimed McCarthy had “one of the lowest (football) IQs, if not the lowest IQ, of any coach he’s ever had.”
–Assistant coach Alex Van Pelt, who had developed a good working relationship with Rodgers, wasn’t brought back when his contract expired because McCarthy felt threatened by Van Pelt.
–Field Level Media
