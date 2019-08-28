49ers release LB Smith, sign WR Williams
49ers release LB Smith, sign WR Williams
The San Francisco 49ers released former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Malcolm Smith, the team announced Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed Nick Williams to a one-year deal with the team dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Hurd (back), Dante Pettis (groin) and Trent Taylor (foot).
Smith, a linebacker who was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII, appeared in just 12 games during two injury-plagued seasons with the 49ers since signing a five-year, $26.5 million contract in March 2017.
The 30-year-old Smith sustained a torn pectoral in his first training camp with the team that cost him the entire 2017 season before finishing with 35 tackles in 12 games in 2018.
Williams, 28, has recorded 30 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns in 26 games with the Washington Redskins (2013), Atlanta Falcons (2015-17), Tennessee Titans (2018) and Los Angeles Rams (2018).
Mickelson admits winning a U.S. Open unlikely
One year away from his 50th birthday, Phil Mickelson is starting to accept what is becoming painfully obvious: His best chance to win a U.S. Open is likely gone.
Less than a week after he finished tied for 52nd at last weekend’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Mickelson was getting set to participate in the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn., but the topic of a certain Grand Slam tournament was still being discussed.
“I really don’t have many more chances,” Mickelson told reporters Wednesday from the Travelers Championship. “I probably have to come to the realization that I’m not going to win a U.S. Open.”
Mickelson has won the Masters three times (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championship once (2005) and the British Open once (2013), but the tournament he covets most has been just out of his reach.
He has teed off in the U.S. Open 26 times, and his best finish is second place, doing that a record six times. His most recent runner-up finish came in 2013.
Next year’s U.S. Open will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club at Mamaroneck, N.Y., where Mickelson fell apart on the 72nd hole of the 2006 championship, when he just needed a par for the title but made double bogey.
He has 44 victories in his career and still appears to be playing at an elite level, but playing his best during U.S. Open week is something he still desires. His last win came at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, and he also won in Mexico in 2018.
“When I do play well, I’m able to play at a comparable level to what I played like at the height of my career and I’m able to pick off wins,” Mickelson said. “I’m just not having as many opportunities.
“That’s been the hardest thing for me is having the energy levels and recovering and being focused for each shot in four rounds. But I’m not going to stop trying. You never know.”
NFL notebook: Falcons WR Jones in line for extension
The Atlanta Falcons are confident they will re-sign wide receiver Julio Jones to a new long-term extension before training camp begins next month, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed up for mandatory minicamp. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
In his eighth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
–Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played through broken bones in his back last year, according to a team reporter.
Mike O’Hara, a long-time Lions beat reporter who now works for the team’s website, said of Stafford on a recent episode of his podcast, “He had a broken back last year. Broken bones in his back.”
After taking 12 hits against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2, Stafford was listed with a back injury for the final four weeks of the 2018 season, including limited participation and questionable designations for games in Weeks 14-16. He played in all four games, throwing for 691 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Lions went 2-2.
–The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL was found safe after going missing in South Carolina, according to a report from the Charlotte Observer.
Police said Torrold “Rod” Smart was located and was OK, the Observer reported. Earlier in the day, the Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Smart was a “missing endangered person” and was seeking information regarding his whereabouts.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the then-San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
–New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is headed for paydirt, one way or another.
General manager Mickey Loomis said on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Saints and Thomas have begun talks geared toward a long-term deal. Thomas, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, had 125 receptions for 1,405 yards in 2018.
“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”
–More than 5,000 Denver Broncos fans attended owner Pat Bowlen’s memorial service, according to the team.
Bowlen died last week at age 75 after a fight with Alzheimer’s disease. The team hosted a public memorial service at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, where fans walked past photos and memorabilia from Bowlen’s life and watched a video tribute in his honor.
Former Broncos players such as John Elway, Rod Smith and Peyton Manning also attended the service. Bowlen will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame posthumously this August.
–Former Senior Bowl director and Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage is expected to join the New York Jets’ personnel department under new general manager Joe Douglas, NFL Network reported.
Per the report, Savage’s role is not yet fully defined, but an announcement “should come this week,” absent a setback. NFL Network also reported Ravens assistant director of pro personnel Chad Alexander will join the Jets as director of player personnel.
ESPN reported the Jets are hiring Indianapolis Colts vice president of player personnel Rex Hogan as assistant general manager, after Hogan served as New York’s senior director of college scouting from 2015-17.
Eagles WR Jackson breaks finger at practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not expected to miss any time after sustaining a broken ring finger on his left hand during Tuesday’s practice, multiple outlets reported.
Jackson, 32, is beginning his second stint with the Eagles after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six seasons with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games.
Jackson spent three seasons with the Washington Redskins before playing the last two with the Buccaneers, with whom he had 41 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last year.
The Eagles open the season against the visiting Redskins on Sept. 8.
Broncos TE Butt has setback, could go on IR
Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will sit out this week and perhaps much longer after his surgically repaired left knee didn’t respond well following Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Butt played 11 snaps, catching two passes for 17 yards, on Saturday in his first game action since tearing his ACL during a practice last September. It was Butt’s third torn ACL dating back to college, after he tore his right ACL twice while at Michigan.
“When he starts to feel good and plays or practices, then it flares back up again,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday of Butt’s left knee. “It’s just something we’re going to have to deal with here. He won’t play in (Thursday’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals), and he may miss some time.”
Asked if that meant Butt would sit out a few games on the 53-man roster or go on injured reserve, Fangio replied, “Both options are open there. We’ll see how it all shakes up.”
Butt, 24, missed all of his rookie season in 2017 after tearing his ACL in his final college game. He returned to play in three games last season, catching eight passes for 85 yards, before tearing his ACL in practice leading up to Week 4.
If Butt were placed on IR before the cutdown to the 53-man roster, he would miss the full 2019 season. If he went on IR after the cutdown, he could be eligible to return after eight weeks.
The Broncos drafted tight end Noah Fant 20th overall in April, and he is close to full health after a minor ankle sprain Monday against the San Francisco 49ers. Veteran Jeff Heuerman and second-year man Troy Fumagalli have each missed brief time in training camp with injuries, while promising undrafted rookie Austin Fort (ACL) and converted wideout Bug Howard (hand) are already on injured reserve.
Report: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul cleared to rehab
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has been cleared by team and independent doctors to resume rehab activities in his recovery from a fractured vertebra in his neck, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Pierre-Paul has not been cleared for football activities, but he can now work toward getting into playing shape with eyes on a potential midseason return.
Pierre-Paul fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2 and has been on the non-football injury list since training camp opened. Head coach Bruce Arians has said there is hope Pierre-Paul could return in October.
The Bucs’ bye week is in Week 7 (Oct. 20), perhaps providing a window before the Oct. 27 game at Tennessee.
Pierre-Paul, 30, led the Bucs with 12.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season after arriving via trade from the New York Giants.
He is expected to play more as a linebacker in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme.
Pats suspended WR Gordon works out with Brady
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon and quarterback Tom Brady got together for a workout this week.
Brady posted a GIF on Instagram on Wednesday showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption “Practice makes perfect.” ESPN reported the photo came from a workout on Tuesday.
Brady regularly connects with teammates for workouts during the offseason, but Gordon’s future is murky after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse. According to The Athletic, the league does not have an update on Gordon’s status, with the preseason less than two months away.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is able to play this season, New England would welcome him back.
Gordon, 28, played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
After breaking into the NFL with the Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Report: Falcons expect Jones extension before camp
The Atlanta Falcons are “confident” they will re-sign wide receiver Julio Jones to a new long-term extension before training camp begins next month, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The team reports for camp on July 22.
Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed for mandatory minicamp. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
Bleacher Report reported in late March the Falcons and Jones were closing in on a four- or five-year deal averaging $20 million annually, but nothing has developed since.
In his eighth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
Report: Savage expected to join Jets’ scouting staff
Former Senior Bowl director and Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage is expected to join the New York Jets’ personnel department under new general manager Joe Douglas, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Per the report, Savage’s role is not yet fully defined, but an announcement “should come this week,” absent a setback. NFL Network also reports Ravens assistant director of pro personnel Chad Alexander will join the Jets as director of player personnel.
ESPN reports the Jets are hiring Indianapolis Colts vice president of player personnel Rex Hogan as assistant general manager, after Hogan served as New York’s senior director of college scouting from 2015-2017.
Savage, 54, worked with Douglas when both were with the Baltimore Ravens, Savage as director of college scouting (1996-2002) and then director of player personnel (2003-04) and Douglas as a scout (2000-2014). Alexander knows both men well, having worked for the Ravens since 1999.
Both Savage and Douglas also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, though they did not cross paths (Savage from 2010-12 and Douglas from 2016-19).
Savage served as the Browns’ GM from 2005-08, helping the team to its only 10-win season since 1994 when they went 10-6 in 2007.
He became the executive director of the Senior Bowl — the annual showcase of top senior college prospects in Mobile, Ala. — in 2012 and ran the event for six years before stepping down in May 2018.
The Jets previously missed out on other reported targets for Douglas’ staff. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay pulled his name out of consideration, while the Eagles promoted Andy Weidl — to VP of player personnel, Douglas’ old job — and Ian Cunningham (to assistant director of player personnel) to prevent them from following Douglas to New York.
Lions QB Stafford reportedly played with broken back
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played through broken bones in his back last year, according to a team reporter.
Mike O’Hara, a long-time Lions beat reporter who now works for the team’s website, said of Stafford on a recent episode of his podcast, “He had a broken back last year. Broken bones in his back.”
Asked by podcast host Ken Brown if he was allowed to say that, O’Hara replied that the information had “been reported. I read that. Word gets out in the NFL.”
O’Hara told MLive he stands by his words. Meanwhile, MLive reports Stafford played through injuries that were more serious than reported, although the outlet did not confirm any broken bones.
After taking 12 hits against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2, Stafford was listed with a back injury for the final four weeks of the 2018 season, including limited participation and questionable designations for games in Weeks 14-16. He played in all four games, throwing for 691 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Lions went 2-2.
Stafford, 31, has played in 128 straight games since missing 19 across his first two seasons. That’s the sixth-longest start streak by a quarterback in NFL history and the third-longest active streak (behind Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan).
He posted down numbers across the board last season, throwing for 3,777 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, his worst marks since 2010, 2012 and 2015.
Thousands of Broncos fans pay tribute to Bowlen
More than 5,000 Denver Broncos fans attended owner Pat Bowlen’s memorial service on Tuesday, according to the team.
Bowlen died last week at age 75 after a fight with Alzheimer’s disease. The team hosted a public memorial service at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, where fans walked past photos and memorabilia from Bowlen’s life and watched a video tribute in his honor.
Former Broncos players such as John Elway, Rod Smith and Peyton Manning also attended the service. Bowlen posthumously will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August.
Beth Bowlen Wallace thanked fans and friends for sharing stories about her father and his impact on the community.
“It’s been very comforting,” Bowlen Wallace said. “It’s been an overwhelming time emotionally for all of us, but to see the fans and to see the players and the staff that have come through has brought great comfort because we realize, which we already did, it just solidifies how much my father meant to this community. It’s mirrored back to them how much this community meant to my father.”
Brittany Bowlen said her father might not have believed the public response.
“He’d be incredibly overwhelmed by all of the support and love,” she said. “And there would definitely be a small part of him that would be like, ‘What the heck?’
“It’s pretty astonishing to see all of these artifacts and things that were important to him in life and meet all of these people that truly loved him. I think he’d be really incredibly overwhelmed by the support. I think it would be moving for him. It really would.”
Golf Glance: Final prep before Solheim Cup
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Rory McIlroy)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: CP Women’s Open (Jin Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: Cambia Portland Classic, Aug. 29-Sept. 1
Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore. (Par 72, 6,476 yards)
Purse: $1.3 million (Winner: $195,000)
Defending champion: Marina Alex
Race to the CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Thursday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. ET; Friday-Sunday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: Ko makes her first appearance at the event coming off her fourth victory of 2019. She has not missed a cut in her past 25 starts and has two four-event streaks of top-3 finishes. Ko has finished outside of the top 25 only three times in her past 25 events. … No. 2 Sung Hyun Park is also making her Portland debut after having a five consecutive T-10 streak snapped last week. … Alex used a final-round 65 last year to overtake Georgia Hall for her first career LPGA Tour victory. She is attempting to join Kathy Whitworth, Annika Sorenstam and Brooke Henderson as the only players to successfully defend at the event. … There are 10 combined players from the USA and Europe Solheim Cup players in the field. … Henderson holds the tournament scoring record of 267 (-21) in 2015. … Players from South Korea have won 12 of the first 25 events on Tour this year.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, Sept. 12-15
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Boeing Classic (Brandt Jobe)
THIS WEEK: Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Par 70, 7,086 yards)
Purse: $2.35 million (Winner: $352,500)
Defending champion: Scott McCarron
Charles Schwab Cup leader: McCarron
Television: Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30 ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: McCarron is the two-time defending champion. He carded a hole-in-one as part of a final-round 63 last year, winning by one shot over Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett. … Jerry Kelly has nine Top-10s this season and is coming off a T3 at the Boeing Classic. … Davis Love III is in the field for the second consecutive year (T13 in 2018) as he seeks his first career Champions victory. … Former major champions Michael Campbell and Shaun Micheel were late additions to the field along with Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich., Sept. 13-15
Lamar Jackson’s ideal workload: ‘Probably 30 passes a game’
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to extend his legs rather than flex his arm last season.
Jackson, however, said in a recent interview that he expects to throw the ball considerably more in 2019.
When asked by Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio on Monday what the ideal ratio of run-to-pass would be for the club, the 22-year-old Jackson replied, “Probably throwing, probably 30 passes a game.”
“Running, I probably won’t have as many attempts as last year,” he added. “We have a great backfield, and we’re just going to take what the defense gives us and take advantage of it and just go from there.”
Jackson did not record a single game with 30 passing attempts during his eight starts in his rookie season in 2018. He topped out at 25 in a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 25.
By comparison, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the league by averaging 42.2 pass attempts per game. Coincidentally, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco attempted 42.1 passes per contest prior to be injured and later benched in favor of Jackson last year.
Jackson was quick to use his legs shortly after replacing Flacco last season. He averaged 17 runs per game and set the NFL single-season record for rushing attempts by a quarterback (147).
“Last year was, (when) a lot of things break down, I’d just use my legs,” Jackson said. “Not trying to force anything, force turnovers or anything like that. I’ve been working on ball security this year. I had a lot of fumbles — fumbles that really shouldn’t have fumbles, but it happens. It’s going to be a drastic change this year.”
Panthers’ Rivera: ‘No doubt’ Newton will be ready for opener
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is confident that quarterback Cam Newton will be under center for the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rivera said Tuesday that there is “no doubt in my mind” that Newton will be on the field after sustaining a mid-foot sprain during last week’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Rivera’s stance on Newton is stronger than the one made last week by general manager Marty Hurney, who said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the quarterback’s availability for the Sept. 8 game against the visiting Rams.
Newton has since shed the walking boot and worked with the team’s athletic training staff the last two days.
The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player was making his preseason debut against the Patriots, his first game action since having shoulder surgery in April. Newton went 4-of-6 passing for 30 yards and was sacked twice before departing.
Newton, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season. He completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.
Redskins’ Gruden expects TE Reed for Week 1
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden expects tight end Jordan Reed to be out of concussion protocol and ready to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 8 at the Philadelphia Eagles.
“We’re quite confident that Jordan will be fine,” Gruden told reporters Monday.
Reed was put in the league’s concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. He has a history of concussions, with at least three during his time in Washington.
Asked earlier this week if there’s concern about Reed’s long-term health, Gruden said, “I can’t say one way or the other. Right now it’s about getting him well.”
Reed, 29, has caught 329 passes for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in six seasons with the Redskins, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016. Last year, in 13 games (eight starts), he had 54 catches for 558 yards and two TDs.
Texans to induct late owner McNair into Ring of Honor
The Houston Texans are inducting Bob McNair into their Ring of Honor, the team announced Tuesday.
McNair, who is the late owner and founder of the AFC South franchise, will be honored on Oct. 6 during the Texans’ home game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.
The date holds significant weight for the Texans, who were awarded the NFL’s 32nd franchise on Oct. 6, 1999, after McNair advocated for the league to return to Houston after the Oilers moved and became the Tennessee Titans following the 1996 season.
The Texans debuted in 2002, and the city of Houston hosted Super Bowls after the 2003 and 2016 seasons.
McNair died on Nov. 23, 2018. He was 81.
Tiger underwent surgery on left knee last week
Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he had surgery performed on his left knee last week to repair minor cartilage damage.
“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” Dr.Vern Cooley, who performed the procedure, said in a statement.
“We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”
Woods, 43, concluded his 2019 PGA season on Aug. 18 with a tied-for-37th finish at the BMW Championship. He finished the campaign ranked No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Woods plans to return in late October to participate in the first-ever ZoZo Championship in Japan. He will also captain the United States team at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia later this year.
“I would like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team,” Woods said. “I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.”
Reports: Texans’ Clowney fires agent, visits Dolphins
Houston Texans’ pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is looking for new representation and has even visited a potential new team, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.
Clowney, who reportedly is frustrated with talks involving his NFL future, fired agent Bus Cook. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Clowney apparently did so over five days ago.
The 26-year-old Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is worth either $15.967 million or $17.128 million depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and has skipped all of training camp. He cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal.
Multiple outlets also reported that Clowney met with the Miami Dolphins and had an in-person sitdown with head coach Brian Flores.
The Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins consider themselves the favorite among the potential destinations for Clowney, who has also been linked with the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles. The Houston Chronicle reported that the Seahawks and Eagles are preferred by Clowney.
The Texans open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, at the New Orleans Saints.
Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. Clowney had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts). He has 21 quarterback hits in each of the last two years.
He has 29 sacks over the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
Clowney can be a free agent in March 2020, if he is not tagged again. He cannot sign a contract extension with the Texans — or any team that acquires him — until the 2019 season is over.
RB Smart, known as ‘He Hate Me,’ missing in S.C.
The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL has gone missing in South Carolina, police said.
The Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Torrold “Rod” Smart is a “missing endangered person” and it is seeking information regarding his whereabouts. His last known location was Indian Land, S.C., where he was seen last Wednesday morning.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.
“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Smart to call (803) 283-3388.
Falcons owner ‘hopeful’ for Jones deal by Week 1
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank remains hopeful wide receiver Julio Jones will pocket a new contract before the start of the regular season, but admits time is running out to beat that deadline.
“I’ve said this publicly and privately to Julio and Julio has said the same thing to me, both privately and publicly,” Blank said. “We expect Julio to be a Falcon for life and we have no reason to think that’s going to change at all. “The negotiations continue to move along in a positive way. It’s a big contract and it’s complex and what have you. It takes a little more time than we’d like. Probably a little more time than he would like, but I know we are in a good place.”
Between Blank and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, the Falcons have voiced plenty of hopeful optimism about signing Jones. First, the team wanted a deal before training camp. Now, another deadline is quickly approaching. Blank said negotiations are “serious” between the two sides.
“We’ll have to let things take their course. I know that we are definitely in serious negotiations,” he told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “It’s our goal and their goal as well to get it done before the start of the season.”
Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed for mandatory minicamp. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
But Dimitroff said the Falcons fully expect that to happen in light of the new deal for Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas worth $100 million.
Bleacher Report reported in late March the Falcons and Jones were closing in on a four- or five-year deal averaging $20 million annually, but nothing has developed since.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
NFL creates rule exception for Oakley’s helmet shield
The NFL made an exception to its rules on tinted helmet shields after announcing a four-year partnership with Oakley on Tuesday.
The NFL made an exception to its rules on tinted helmet shields after announcing a four-year partnership with Oakley on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Oakley’s Prizm Clear shield will be available for players to wear for this upcoming season. The Prizm Clear has only a slight color tint.
The NFL rulebook says tinted eye shields may only be worn if the league approves a request after being supplied medical documentation. However, the Prizm Clear shield is an approved exception.
Oakley has produced helmet shields for over 20 years. The brand signed 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II earlier this year in its first ever endorsement deal with an NFL player.
