49ers RB McKinnon headed to IR
49ers RB McKinnon headed to IR
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to require an additional procedure on his surgically repaired knee.
McKinnon, 27, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee in August 2018. He had signed as a free agent from the Minnesota Vikings and expected to be the starting running back in San Francisco.
On his road back to the field, McKinnon has encountered multiple setbacks.
He was activated from the physically unable to perform list in August only to be lost before the end of the same week due to discomfort in his knee. Last week, he was back on the practice field only briefly before another issue in the same knee.
NFL Network reported the 49ers had not yet determined Friday whether McKinnon would be eligible to return from IR or be shut down for the entire 2019 season.
At that point, he would stand to make $16 million over two seasons without taking a snap, based on the structure of his contract.
In four years with the Vikings, McKinnon ran the ball 474 times for 1,918 yards (4.0 avg) and seven touchdowns. He added 142 catches for 984 yards and five scores.
–Field Level Media
Ex-NFL QB Rypien pleads not guilty to domestic violence charge
Ex-NFL QB Rypien pleads not guilty to domestic violence charge Ex-NFL QB Rypien pleads not guilty to domestic violence charge
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien entered a not guilty plea Monday on a domestic violence charge involving his wife in Spokane, Wash.
The incident occurred Sunday, when police said they were dispatched to an area near a bank where Rypien’s wife was lying in the grass. A witness said she was complaining of stomach pains, allegedly from Rypien hitting her.
He was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.
Spokane NBC affiliate KHQ reported that Rypien, 56, told the court Monday he and his wife were arguing in the car and he “only hit his wife to remove her hands from his face” while he was driving. Rypien said he was just trying to see the road.
In March 2018, Rypien went public about his troubles and revealed that he once attempted suicide as a result of mental health issues he believes originated from his days of playing football.
Rypien, who played collegiately at Washington State in Pullman, played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins (1988-1993), Cleveland Browns (1994), St. Louis Rams (1995, 1997), Philadelphia Eagles (1996) and Indianapolis Colts (2001). He passed for 18,473 yards, 115 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.
He was a two-time Pro Bowl player and the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, where the Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in January 1992.
–Field Level Media
Ex-NFL QB Wright shot, in stable condition
Ex-NFL QB Wright shot, in stable condition Ex-NFL QB Wright shot, in stable condition
Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was in stable condition at a North Carolina hospital Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times in a domestic dispute, police said.
The incident took place Monday afternoon in Concord, N.C.
“Officers arrived on scene to find Anthony Wright with multiple gunshots wounds,” according to a police news release. “Wright was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he was rushed into emergency surgery. Currently he is in stable condition.”
According to police, the former boyfriend of Wright’s girlfriend and Wright, 43, got into an argument when the man dropped off his daughter with her mother, and shots were fired. The Concord Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Wright, a North Carolina native, played his college football at South Carolina (1995-98), where he completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 5,641 yards with 38 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
In the NFL, he played parts of six seasons from 2000-07 with the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. He appeared in 31 games, starting 19 of them, and had an 8-11 record. He started seven games for the Ravens in both 2003 and 2005.
Wright completed 54.9 percent of his NFL passes and threw for 20 touchdowns to go with 25 interceptions and a 66.3 passer rating.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
Doctors had just cleared Anderson to play three weeks ago, and he has a history of serious injuries.
Anderson, a sixth-round draft selection, sustained the same injury last season with Oklahoma.
In 2015, his first season with the Sooners, he sustained a broken leg. The following year, he broke a bone in his neck, and last season, the torn ACL ended his campaign in Week 2.
He played in just 17 games in four years in Oklahoma. In 2017, he played in 13 games, gaining 1,442 yards from scrimmage and scoring 21 touchdowns.
The Bengals drafted him to back up running backs Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon, the latter his former Sooners teammate. In the third preseason game, he had four catches for 51 yards.
The Bengals also drafted Trayveon Williams from Texas A&M in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.
–Field Level Media
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced Friday. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
Considered one of the greatest centers of all-time, Langer was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the fourth Dolphins player to make it in his first season of eligibility. The others are quarterback Dan Marino, receiver Paul Warfield and defensive end Jason Taylor.
Langer was a middle linebacker at South Dakota State and went undrafted in 1970, signing with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent before being cut during training camp. The Dolphins picked him up and he played in the final five games of the 1970 season, mostly on special teams.
“I never thought I’d make it,” he told The Athletic last week. “All you do is put one foot in front of the other and fight like hell. You gotta learn to do whatever it takes to get the job done, no matter who is looking, no matter who is there, no matter what.”
After serving as the backup center in Miami in 1971, he become a first-teamer in 1972 and started 109 consecutive games until he was sidelined by a knee injury in 1979.
“I would not do anything differently. No question. You can step off the curb and get hit by a drunk driver,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Miami Herald.
“Hurt or not, we wanted to be on the field. That’s the way we played. I’m going up against Dick Butkus, Alan Page, Joe Greene. That’s a battle that appealed to me. There was nothing that could compare to that competition after I retired from football.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: NFL reinstates LB McClain
Reports: NFL reinstates LB McClain
The
Reports: NFL reinstates LB McClain
The NFL conditionally reinstated linebacker Rolando McClain, a former No. 8 overall pick who hasn’t played in three seasons, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.
McClain, who played collegiately at Alabama, told AL.com in July that he wanted to play again and was fit after undergoing hip surgery on 2016.
“I’m nowhere near satisfied with how my professional career has gone,” McClain said at the time. “That’s for myself. That’s me looking in the mirror and talking to my boys. Nah, that’s not the taste I want to leave in my mouth.”
McClain, now 30, spent three seasons with the Raiders. The Raiders released him because he didn’t perform on the field as expected and because he found himself in legal trouble.
The Baltimore Ravens signed McClain in 2013 but he decided to retire, returning with Dallas in 2014.
In five NFL seasons, McClain has played in 65 games (61 starts). He has 412 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles to his credit.
–Field Level Media
Raiders’ Hudson signs extension, reportedly becomes top-paid center
Raiders' Hudson signs extension, reportedly becomes top-paid center
The Oakland Raiders
Raiders’ Hudson signs extension, reportedly becomes top-paid center
The Oakland Raiders signed center Rodney Hudson to a multiyear contract extension on Friday. And while the team didn’t announce terms, a published report said the deal will make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Hudson agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.
The average annual salary of $11.25 million is the most for any center in the NFL.
Hudson signed a five-year, $44.5 million deal with the Raiders as a free agent in 2015. The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017 and has started every game over the past three seasons.
— Field Level Media
Jets president Glat steps down
Jets president Glat steps down Jets president Glat steps down
New York Jets president Neil Glat has resigned from his role and will become a senior adviser, the team announced Friday.
Glat oversaw the Jets’ off-field activities for the past seven years. His duties included redesigning the uniforms, signing a gaming deal with MGM and expanding fan interactions.
“Neil spearheaded the implementation of many successful new initiatives and fan-friendly offerings during his time with us,” said Christopher Johnson, the team’s chairman and CEO. “He also worked tirelessly on behalf of the organization and for the fans.”
The Jets said they would announce other organizational steps at a later time.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul (neck) to miss at least six weeks
Reports: Bucs' Pierre-Paul (neck) to miss at least six weeks
Tampa Bay
Reports: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul (neck) to miss at least six weeks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is expected to be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
Pierre-Paul, who sustained a cervical fracture during an offseason car accident, will not be eligible to play or practice until after Week 6 on Oct. 14.
The 30-year-old Pierre-Paul fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2 and has been on the non-football injury list since the opening of training camp. He was recently cleared to resume rehab activities.
The Buccaneers’ bye week is in Week 7 (Oct. 20), perhaps providing a window for Pierre-Paul to get ready before the Oct. 27 game at Tennessee.
Pierre-Paul led Tampa Bay with 12.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season after arriving via trade from the New York Giants.
He is expected to play more as a linebacker in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme.
–Field Level Media
Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season
Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker
Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season.
Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.
“Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve today.”
Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday’s deadline, he won’t be able to return in the 2019 season.
Taking his place will be rookie Joey Slye, who made 7 of 8 field goal attempts in four preseason games with a long of 59 yards.
Gano, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, made 14 of 16 field goal attempts in 2018, including a career-long 63-yarder. He converted 30 of 33 extra point tries.
He has been with the Panthers since 2012.
–Field Level Media
Take 5: Intriguing 2019 NFL Prop Bets
Take 5: Intriguing 2019 NFL Prop Bets
Take 5: Intriguing 2019 NFL Prop Bets
Another season begins with the New England Patriots as the reigning champions and the oddsmakers’ choice to claim the Lombardi Trophy.
Optimism is plentiful in other markets, and investors looking to unearth this season’s underdog or team on the rise brings intrigue to the window for those playing the futures market.
With value plays in mind — read: we avoided favorites — Field Level Media analyzed 2019 prop bet odds and found these five most compelling:
–Carson Wentz, Comeback Player of the Year (+1000, PointsBet)
Wentz is fourth in line for the award and his injury history is enough to turn the light yellow for tepid investors. But Wentz, driven to prove his worth after signing a massive contract extension, is undoubtedly an upper-tier quarterback and played at an MVP level in 2017 before shredding his knee against the Rams and watching Nick Foles ascend to Super Bowl MVP two months later.
The Eagles are in the thick of a coin-flip division in the NFC East and Wentz has the skill-position support and offensive system to put up video game numbers, the kind of production it will take to garner such award notice.
Another reason to like Wentz: Consider Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (+400, PointsBet) and Devonta Freeman (+900), plus favorite Jimmy Garoppolo (+300) are ahead of Wentz in line and not true values at this point.
–Nick Chubb, NFL rushing champ (+1700, PointsBet)
Kareem Hunt looms at midseason as the only real threat to playing time to Chubb, who finished 10th in the NFL in rushing as a rookie despite averaging only 12 attempts per game. There’s some consideration to be given changes along the offensive line in Cleveland, but the majority of attention from defenses is going to be focused on stopping Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in the passing game orchestrated by Baker Mayfield.
On 192 carries, Chubb put up 996 rushing yards in 2018. If he hits 275 carries, even a conservative increase in his projected production means another 500 yards. If he produces on precise par with his rookie totals, we’re talking 431.6 additional rushing yards.
Consider Ezekiel Elliott claimed the 2018 rushing title with 1,434 yards and in 2017, Bell won with 1,291.
If Chubb hits 1,425 rushing yards, we love his chances to claim the rushing crown and cash at +1700.
On the topic of overlooked running backs, there’s every reason to like the over on Caesar’s Sportsbook offering of Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs’ rushing total of 879 1/2. If his offensive line remains sturdy, Jon Gruden will pound the rock.
–Chiefs TE Travis Kelce over 7.5 touchdowns (-110, Caesars)
Kelce can’t be covered by just any human in headgear and he finished 10th (tie) in the NFL last season with 10 TD catches.
He had four TD catches in AFC West games and that number is likely to rise with the Chargers operating minus Derwin James at safety and Oakland still trying to figure things out on the back end; Kelce had 17 catches for 270 yards and two scores against the Raiders last season.
If Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to repeat as MVP — he is, and no reason not to buy into a repeat — Kelce is sure to be on the receiving end of more than 100 of his passes again (103 last season). In an offense with West Coast roots, betting on tight end production is a no-brainer.
–Matt Nagy, NFL Coach of the Year (+1800, PointsBet)
Nine coaches are in front of Nagy in the COY futures at PointsBet and No. 1 is Frank Reich, who is presently the rudder of a team that just lost a franchise quarterback two weeks before opening kickoff. If you want to pound Reich at +1000 or his betting line equal, Browns rookie coach Freddie Kitchens, that’s your prerogative.
Consider the Bears should be in the driver’s seat in the NFC North and as reigning champions there’s every reason to believe they’ll finish first in the division, with an angle on a home game or two at Soldier Field. Coach of the Year often comes down to the underdog story, so those who aren’t ready to buy in on a Bear market could ride with Matt LaFleur (Packers, +1600) or Super Bowl coaches with longer odds in Pete Carroll of the Seahawks (+2500), John Harbaugh of the Ravens (+2500) or Panthers coach Ron Rivera (+2800).
–Jacksonville Jaguars, Super Bowl champions (+3300, PointsBet)
Remember, this is about value. As in, take on risk for higher reward. As in, why take the Patriots at +650 or the Chiefs (+800) right behind them when you can back a big dog with serious bite and five times greater odds (=payout)?
Foles has a ring to prove his worth, and that title came at the expense of the Patriots. We’re not in the Foles demigod camp but moving along from Blake Bortles could be a plus-2.5-win transaction for the Jaguars. It’s going to be up to the offense, and as much the health and motivation of running back Leonard Fournette, to play a supporting role to the championship-caliber defense already in place.
PointsBet puts the Houston Texans in the driver’s seat in the AFC South with Andrew Luck out of the picture in Indy. Jacksonville is +235 to Houston’s +140. Might as well double down, right?
Not able to bite on the men in turquoise?
We also fancy second-tier Super Bowl championship numbers for the Steelers (+2200), Ravens (+3500) and Broncos (+9000). Regarding Denver — that defense is going to be next level once again.
On the NFC side, the Rams are a reasonable play at +1100 and the Falcons (+3300) are intriguing.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Report: Patriots’ Edelman (hand) expected to be fine
Report: Patriots' Edelman (hand) expected to be fine
New England Patriots
Report: Patriots’ Edelman (hand) expected to be fine
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team’s final preseason game, per a published report Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday’s preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.
Edelman was seen consulting with trainers while sitting out the remainder of the game.
The left hand is a focal point for the 33-year-old Edelman, who began training camp on the non-football injury list with a broken left thumb sustained this offseason.
“#Patriots WR Julian Edelman left last night’s preseason game earlier than planned, but my understanding is he did not re-injure his thumb,” Rapoport posted on Twitter. “And his hand, the one he landed on, is fine. A minor scare for Edelman, but nothing major.”
Edelman caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in the 2018 regular season and was the MVP of the Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams.
In May, the Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million for Edelman.
–Field Level Media
Chargers OT Okung out at least Week 1
Chargers OT Okung out at least Week 1 Chargers OT Okung out at least Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung will not play in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced the Week 1 status of Okung on Thursday, per ESPN.
Okung has been limited to off-field conditioning work this summer due to a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. The 31-year-old Okung is on the non-football illness list.
Telesco added that the Chargers will have a deeper grasp of the status of Okung in the coming weeks.
Trent Scott, who has been at left tackle in Okung’s place, played 125 snaps on offense last season as an undrafted rookie out of Grambling State.
Okung, responding to reports of his absence from training camp, said he experienced abnormal discomfort in his chest on June 1 and went to urgent care out of “an abundance of caution.”
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering his third year with the Chargers after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15) and one with the Denver Broncos (2016).
–Field Level Media
Chargers GM on Gordon contract: ‘I haven’t solved this one yet’
Chargers GM on Gordon contract: 'I haven't solved this one yet' Chargers GM on Gordon contract: ‘I haven’t solved this one yet’
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said the team is prepared to enter the season without running back Melvin Gordon, who is holding out in hopes of a new contract.
“I’m disappointed it has lasted this long. I pride myself in having solutions to problems, and I haven’t solved this one yet,” the 46-year-old Telesco said on Thursday, via ESPN.
“We know what (Gordon) means to our team, and even bigger than that what he means to our organization. But the other side is we have a big game coming up this week with the Colts, and I’m confident in the players that we have on the field right now will play well.”
Gordon, 26, has missed all of training camp and the preseason while seeking an extension. He’s entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Chargers offered a deal worth $10 million per season and were rebuffed. The team has said it won’t trade him, despite Gordon requesting through his agent to be dealt.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, he has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Without Gordon, the Chargers will turn to third-year man Austin Ekeler and second-year running back Justin Jackson in the backfield.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots
Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots
Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots
The Denver Broncos acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
The teams did not officially announce the trade, however ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.
Dawson has yet to play in a regular-season game for the Patriots since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft.
The 23-year-old sustained a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve during his rookie season. He was activated to the 53-man roster later in the campaign but was on the inactive list for each remaining game.
The Patriots boast considerable depth at cornerback, with Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Keion Crossen and Joejuan Williams likely to make the roster.
— Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders release LB Marshall
Reports: Raiders release LB Marshall Reports: Raiders release LB Marshall
The Oakland Raiders released linebacker Brandon Marshall, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Marshall signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.1 million with the Raiders in the offseason after spending six seasons with the Denver Broncos.
The 29-year-old Marshall, who was a fifth-round pick by Jacksonville in the 2012 NFL Draft, spent one season with the Jaguars before moving on to Denver.
Marshall collected 42 tackles in 11 games last season with the Broncos. He has 419 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 74 career games.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots acquire C Bodine from Bills
Reports: Patriots acquire C Bodine from Bills
The New England Patriots acquired center Russell Bodine from
Reports: Patriots acquire C Bodine from Bills
The New England Patriots acquired center Russell Bodine from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports on Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Patriots are expected to place starting center David Andrews on injured reserve. Andrews was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs earlier this week.
Bodine will join Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor as newcomers to the Patriots offensive line. Cunningham was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick on Wednesday while Eluemunor was picked up from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
The 27-year-old Bodine has recorded 74 career starts since being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with a fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft. He made 10 starts in his only season with the Bills in 2018.
Buffalo starting center Mitch Morse has been cleared from concussion protocol.
— Field Level Media
Golf Glance
Golf Glance Golf Glance
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Masters (Tiger Woods)
THIS WEEK: RBC Heritage, April 18-21
Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head, S.C. (Par 72, 7,475 yards)
Purse: $6.9 million (Winner: $1.21 million)
Defending champion: Satoshi Kodaira
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar
Television: Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS).
Kodaira shot a final-round 66 in 2018 to force a playoff and went on to beat Si Woo Kim for his first career PGA Tour victory. Kodaira will be paired with 2014 event champion Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau, who missed out on the playoff by one stroke last year. … World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is a South Carolina native, as is Kevin Kisner. … Davis Love III is a five-time winner and will make his 31st start in the event. … England’s Luke Donald has finished second five times. … Jordan Spieth is in the field for the first time since finishing 11th in 2015. … Other notables in the field include Xander Schauffele and Italy’s Francesco Molinari as eight of the world’s top 20-ranked players will tee it up in Hilton Head. … Brian Gay (264, 2009) holds the tournament scoring record.
NEXT WEEK: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, April 25-28
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: ANA Inspiration (Jin Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: LOTTE Championship, April 17-20
Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii (Par 72, 6,422 yards)
Purse: $2 million (Winner: $300,000)
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson
Race to the CME Globe leader: Ko
Television: Wednesday-Sunday: 7-11 p.m. ET (All times Golf Channel)
The event will take place from Wednesday-Saturday. … 2017 champion Cristie Kerr holds the tournament scoring record (20-under 268). … Ko, the only two-time winner on Tour this year, will compete in her first event as the No. 1 player in the Rolex Rankings. She leads the Tour in official money ($1,002,273), scoring average (68.750) and greens in regulation (79.6%). … South Korea has accounted for five of the eight tournament victories on the Tour this year.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open, Los Angeles, April 25-28
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Rapiscan Systems Classic (Kevin Sutherland)
THIS WEEK: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, April 19-21
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga. (Par 72, 6,987 yards)
Purse: $1.8 million (Winner: $270,000)
Defending champion: Steve Flesch
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer
Television: Friday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz will make his second start of the season after a T53 at the Cologuard Classic. The third sponsors exemption he has accepted is for June’s American Family Insurance Championship. … Langer is one of five players in the field who played in last week’s Masters. The only one to make the cut, Langer is joined by Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize, Vijay Singh and Jose Maria Olazabal. … Flesch won last year’s event after beating Langer and Scott Parel in a three-man playoff, becoming one of only 15 players with victories on the Web.com, PGA and Champions tours. … TPC Sugarloaf was Greg Norman’s first designed course in the United States.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Missouri, April 26-28
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
Cowboys' Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott apologized for his actions at a Las Vegas music festival and vowed to “make better decisions.”
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott posted on Twitter. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”
The two-time NFL rushing champion apologized to Kyle Johnson, the security guard he got into a confrontation with at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival on May 18.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” Elliott wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
There was no immediate word from the commissioner’s office about whether Elliott will face a suspension or other penalty for the incident, during which Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
Jets eke out 6-0 win over Eagles
Jets eke out 6-0 win over Eagles Jets eke out 6-0 win over Eagles
The New York Jets outgained the Philadelphia Eagles 338-103 en route to a 6-0 victory in East Rutherford, N.J. in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Two former Northwestern quarterbacks started the game: Trevor Siemian for the Jets and fifth-round rookie Clayton Thorson for the Eagles. Siemian went 5 of 5 for 37 yards, while Thorson finished 12 of 26 for 84 yards and an interception.
Taylor Bertolet had the game’s only points with field goals of 23 and 39 yards.
–Field Level Media
Kelly, Colts scoot by Bengals
Kelly, Colts scoot by Bengals
Chad Kelly went 13 of 16
Kelly, Colts scoot by Bengals
Chad Kelly went 13 of 16 for 138 yards and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown as the visiting Indianapolis Colts beat the Cincinnati Bengals 13-6 in the preseason finale on Thursday night.
Kelly, the top backup on the roster for Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck’s retirement, had three carries for 20 yards. He also threw an interception.
Jake Dolegala played the whole game at quarterback for Cincinnati, going 28 of 42 for 254 yards.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment