49ers OT Davis seeks reinstatement from retirement

Option notebook: Titans decline Conklin, Bills decline Lawson

The Tennessee Titans will not pick up the fifth-year option of former All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The option would have been worth nearly $13 million in 2020. Thursday is the deadline for teams to pick up fifth-year options — which are guaranteed only in the event of injury — for 2016 first-round picks.

Conklin, 24, was named first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2016 after starting all 16 games and allowing just one sack, and he started all 16 while allowing 1.5 sacks in 2017. But he tore his ACL in the playoffs after the 2017 season and was limited to nine games in 2018, allowing five sacks.

The Titans traded up seven spots to take Conklin eighth overall in the 2016 draft. He is now set to hit free agency after the 2019 season, barring an extension.

–The Buffalo Bills will decline defensive end Shaq Lawson’s fifth-year option, according to multiple reports, which would have been worth around $10 million.

Lawson, 24, had four sacks and a career-high 12 QB hits while playing 14 games (six starts) in 2018, bringing his career totals to 10 sacks and 20 QB hits in 35 games (17 starts).

The Bills took Lawson 19th overall in 2016.

–The New Orleans Saints declined cornerback Eli Apple’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth nearly $14 million.

Apple, 23, was drafted 10th overall in 2016 by the New York Giants and acquired by the Saints for fourth- and seventh-round picks at the 2018 trade deadline.

He had two interceptions and nine passes defensed in 10 games for the Saints, after posting one interception and 20 passes defensed in 30 games with the Giants.

–The Chicago Bears picked up outside linebacker Leonard Floyd’s fifth-year option, which will pay him around $13 million in 2020.

Floyd, 26, had a career-low four sacks along with 11 QB hits in 2018. He played with a cast on his hand early in the season but did not miss any time, playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career.

The Bears traded up two spots to take Floyd ninth overall in 2016.

–As expected, the Green Bay Packers exercised defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s fifth-year option, according to multiple reports, which will pay him around $8 million in 2020.

General manager Brian Gutekunst had previously told reporters the team planned to pick up the option.

Clark, 23, is coming off a career year with six sacks and nine QB hits in 13 games. He was drafted 27th overall in 2016.

–The Minnesota Vikings officially declined wideout Laquon Treadwell’s fifth-year option, which would have been worth just over $10 million.

Treadwell, 23, had career highs of 35 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown in 15 games (seven starts) last season but has not been able to earn a major role in the offense.

Minnesota took him 23rd overall in 2016.

–The Washington Redskins have informed wideout Josh Doctson they will decline his fifth-year option, NBC Sports Washington reported.

Doctson, 26, had 44 catches for 532 yards and two scores in 2018, bringing his career totals to 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight scores in 33 games (26 starts). He missed all but two games as a rookie due to injury.

Taken one pick ahead of Treadwell in 2016, Doctson’s option would have been worth just over $10 million.

–Field Level Media