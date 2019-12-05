49ers LB Alexander out for season

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle, the team confirmed Friday.

Alexander was injured in San Francisco’s 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. He played 35 of 50 snaps before sitting out the fourth quarter for the 49ers, who have won their first eight games for the first time since beginning the 1990 campaign with a 10-0 mark.

Alexander tweeted Friday, “I’m built for this shhh! It’s all part of the game! I sacrifice everything when I step in between the white line! Ima be Legendary! Everything happens for a reason! I’ll be back!!”

Teammate Richard Sherman added on Twitter, “Heartbroken for my brother @kwon ….. this game put you through it man”

Alexander, 25, recorded 34 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and a half-sack in eight games this season, his first in San Francisco after signing a four-year, $54 million contract.

“Kwon has been great for us this year on the field and as a leader,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday morning. “I mean, you guys can feel (his energy). I think everyone watching it can feel it and our team feels it. That’s how he is on game day, that’s how he is on the practice field. The speed he plays with, he’s been a great addition for us. It’s going to be a tough loss.”

Alexander has collected 414 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 54 career games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 49ers. He was a Pro Bowl selection with the Buccaneers in 2017.

–Field Level Media