49ers GM Lynch: DE Bosa aims to play vs. Bengals
San Francisco rookie edge rusher Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday at Cincinnati, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Thursday.
Bosa hasn’t practiced this week due to ankle soreness. Lynch said the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft aggravated his injury on the first snap in last week’s 31-17 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“He’ll work kind of limited throughout the week, but he’s fully intending on playing,” Lynch said on 95.7 The Game, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “As far as the snaps, we’ll kind of see how that goes.”
Bosa originally injured his ankle in practice Aug. 7, then returned Sept. 2. He played 38 of 69 snaps vs. Tampa Bay.
“He did come out a little sore,” Lynch said. “Traveling and all that kind of stuff amplified that a little bit.”
Niners receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) also remained out of practice Thursday.
–Field Level Media
Wilson leads Seahawks past Rivers-less Chargers
Russell Wilson led a pair of touchdown drives in three series of work, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers 23-15 on Saturday night in preseason action in Carson, Calif.
Wilson finished 6 of 9 for 73 yards along with three carries for 31 yards. He oversaw drives of 84 yards (12 plays) and 45 yards (seven plays) that ended in touchdown runs by Rashaad Penny (3 yards) and C.J. Prosise (1), respectively.
Recovered from having a cyst removed from his knee two weeks ago, Geno Smith entered next against his former team and went 11 of 18 for 117 yards.
With Philip Rivers again sitting out, the Chargers started Tyrod Taylor, who finished 6 of 9 for 61 yards while rushing for 34 yards on six carries. Cardale Jones (4 of 5, 50 yards) was in second at QB, and rookie fifth-rounder Easton Stick (12 of 16, 82 yards, TD) threw for a score and ran for another to make the score respectable in the fourth quarter.
–Field Level Media
Elway opens up about 15-year battle with hand condition
John Elway appeared on NBC's "Today" on Thursday
John Elway appeared on NBC’s “Today” on Thursday to raise awareness for Dupuytren’s contracture, a condition that prevents curled fingers from being straightened.
Elway, the Denver Broncos president of football operations and general manager, was diagnosed with the condition 15 years ago, well after the Hall of Fame quarterback’s 16-year career had ended.
“When I saw my hand doctor, the only option was surgery,” Elway said. “I wasn’t interested in more surgeries. I’ve had so many surgeries during my playing career. At that point in time I didn’t want to have another one.”
Elway, who retired following the 1998 season, recently underwent a non-surgical treatment to attempt to straighten his fingers.
Elway, 59, admitted that he wasn’t sure if his football career either caused or contributed to his condition. He’s not alone, since experts are uncertain as to what causes Dupuytren’s contracture.
“It’s a rather common condition, and a lot of people do have it, but they don’t get it diagnosed,” Elway said of the condition that may affect 16 million Americans.
“If anyone is concerned they might have it, they should go see a hand specialist. If you’re diagnosed with it, I want people to realize that there are options to treat it.”
Per the Mayo Clinic, Dupuytren’s contracture “affects a layer of tissue that lies under the skin of your palm. Knots of tissue form under the skin — eventually creating a thick cord that can pull one or more fingers into a bent position.”
–Field Level Media
Patriots S Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge
New England Patriots
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession, a Class B felony, in New Hampshire.
According to a statement from Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, a grand jury returned an indictment of Chung on Aug. 8 for an incident that took place on June 25 in Meredith, where Chung has a home.
Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine,” according to the indictment. The charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.
The Patriots issued the following statement on Thursday: “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
Police did not arrest Chung during the June 25 encounter. Livernois’ statement did not offer further details about the incident.
Chung, who turned 32 on Monday, is scheduled to be arraigned at Laconia District Court next Wednesday.
Chung was not at practice Wednesday and did not appear in the first two preseason games. In April, he signed a one-year extension through the 2021 season.
A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2009, Chung has spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, with his tenure broken by one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 11 interceptions and 723 tackles in 140 career games (110 starts).
–Field Level Media
New England
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung reportedly was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession in New Hampshire.
According to the Laconia Daily Sun, he was indicted by a Belknap County jury on Aug. 8 for an incident that took place on June 25 in Meredith, where Chung has a home.
Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine,” according to the indictment.
The Patriots issued the following statement on Thursday:
“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
The article posted by the newspaper Wednesday night said Meredith police did not arrest Chung during the June 25 encounter.
Chung, who turned 32 on Monday, is scheduled to be arraigned at Laconia District Court next Wednesday.
Chung was not at practice Wednesday and did not appear in the first two preseason games. In April, he signed a one-year extension through the 2021 season.
A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2009, Chung has spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, with his tenure broken by one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 11 interceptions and 723 tackles in 140 career games (110 starts).
The Daily Sun reported that cocaine possession is a Class B felony and carries a potential prison term of 3½ to seven years.
–Field Level Media
The Washington Redskins turned down an offer of a 2020 first-round pick from the New England Patriots for disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The Team 980 tweeted that the Patriots were told the offer “wasn’t enough.” NBC Sports Washington echoed the report: “Have heard the same.”
However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport questioned the veracity of the information. “From what I understand, this is false. ‘Unequivocally not true’ was the precise wording. So, carry on,” he tweeted.
Williams has been on the reserve/did not report list since he failed to show up for training camp.
He is said to be unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and he would also like to alter his current contract.
Williams, 31, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said earlier this month that he seriously doubted the team would trade Williams.
–Field Level Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent linebacker Jayrone Elliott on Thursday and waived injured defensive end Lavon Hooks.
Elliott recorded 57 tackles, 4.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 38 career games with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-16. He also had short stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2017) and New Orleans Saints (2018).
Elliott, 27, played in one game with the Cowboys before being waived prior to the second week of the season.
He also played with the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio club this year before spending time with the Miami Dolphins.
Hooks sustained a torn Achilles in practice Wednesday and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Hooks recorded one tackle while playing in both preseason games for the Steelers.
—Field Level Media
Cardinals trade S Ford to Eagles for DT Hector
The Arizona
The Arizona Cardinals traded safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in exchange for defensive tackle Bruce Hector.
Ford, 24, was a sixth-round pick in 2017 out of Auburn. He played in 23 games and posted nine tackles during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Ford was the odd man out in Arizona behind starters D.J. Swearinger and Budda Baker, as well as Josh Shaw and rookies Deionte Thompson and Jalen Thompson.
Hector, also 24, was undrafted out of South Florida in 2018. He appeared in eight games for the Eagles last year and logged two tackles and a half-sack.
Hector provides depth for the Cardinals, who released linemen Darius Philon, Robert Nkemdiche and Vincent Valentine during training camp.
–Field Level Media
Hue Jackson provided a frank assessment of how he’ll be remembered for his coaching career in Cleveland in a recently published article.
Jackson was fired as the Browns’ head coach on Oct. 29 after a three-year stint in which the struggling team posted a 3-36-1 record, including an 0-16 season in 2017.
“Let’s be honest. Right now, that’s what’s on my tombstone,” the 53-year-old Jackson told Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop in a story released on Thursday.
Jackson told Bishop that the days that followed the firing were extremely dark ones.
“(Jackson) called his wife of 24 years, Michelle, and filled her in,” Bishop wrote. “At home, he went down to their basement, turned off the lights in the guest room and stayed there. For three days. ‘I could have laid there for months,’ he says.”
Jackson joined the rival Cincinnati Bengals as a special assistant to head coach Marvin Lewis two weeks after being fired by the Browns but was not retained by new coach Zac Taylor.
Jackson, who also served as a head coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2011, owns an 11-44-1 career mark for the second-worst winning percentage in NFL history.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys have offered to make holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott one of the two highest-paid running backs in the NFL, according to a report.
ESPN reporter Ed Werder tweeted Thursday afternoon that the offer is less than what the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley earns — he signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed last summer — but more than the deal that Le’Veon Bell agreed to with the New York Jets.
In March, Bell signed the NFL’s second-richest running back contract, a four-year, $52.5 million deal that included $27 million in guarantees.
Elliott, 24, was the No. 4 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and wants a new deal before he reports to the team. He is due to make $3.85 million this season.
Through three seasons, Elliott has carried the ball 868 times for 4,048 yards with 28 rushing touchdowns. He gained a league-leading 1,631 yards in his rookie year, when he was named an All-Pro, and also led the league with 1,434 rushing yards last year.
–Field Level Media
IR trip possible for Broncos QB Lock
Denver
Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said a trip to injured reserve for quarterback Drew Lock could be a consideration after the rookie sprained his right thumb Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Obviously because it’s his throwing hand and a thumb, that’s a pretty serious injury for a quarterback,” Fangio said Thursday. “It will be some time before we know exactly where he’s at and how much time he would miss.”
The Broncos could open up a roster spot without ending Lock’s season by putting him on IR after the cut-down to the 53-man roster. Lock would be recallable from IR after eight weeks, though he could not practice if healthy enough to do so before the eight-week period ends.
“The bad thing about it is because of the injury, he can’t do much,” Fangio said.
Lock hit the thumb while being taken down for a sack in the third quarter of Denver’s 24-15 loss. He said he hasn’t had a sprain this severe before and doesn’t know how long he’ll be out.
“I’m not 100 percent sure,” Lock said. “Just going to leave that up to the people in (the training) room to kind of evaluate it a little bit. I know my pain tolerance. I know that level of stuff, but I think they’re going to make the best decision on when I should be stepping back out on the football field.”
In the meantime, Lock plans to “heavily” use the team’s virtual reality training program to take mental reps.
The second-round pick (42nd overall) began training camp as the third-string quarterback behind starter Joe Flacco and backup Kevin Hogan, but he played with the second team ahead of Hogan in practice last week and in Monday’s game.
Lock went 7 of 12 for 40 yards against the 49ers, bringing his preseason stat line to 31 of 51 for 254 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“I felt as if I was starting to play a little better and maybe starting to earn that (backup) role,” Lock said.
Fangio added, “He was improving daily, and I saw good strides. I’d say he was tracking towards (the backup job). I wouldn’t say he had it yet.”
The Broncos don’t plan to add another quarterback right now, according to Fangio. Hogan will start Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, with most of Denver’s starters sitting out on both sides of the ball, and he likely begin the season as the backup, given Lock’s injury. Undrafted rookie Brett Rypien will also play “a good bit.”
Fangio also said it’s possible tight end Jake Butt will make his first appearance this preseason on Saturday.
Butt has battled setbacks during training camp in his recovery from a torn ACL sustained last September, his third torn ACL dating back to college. He returned to practice last week.
–Field Level Media
Luck retirement deals Colts into longshot range
Andrew
Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are being cast as longshots in the AFC South and Super Bowl pictures.
Luck informed the team of his decision and will formally announce his retirement Sunday.
The Colts are left to piece together what remains, and NFL oddsmakers believe the sum of the leftover parts is not great.
Previously 12-1 and 15-1 at Bovada and PointsBet, the Colts are now found at 30-1 and worse at all regulated books.
The team’s AFC South odds dipped as well on the word that Jacoby Brissett would take the reins from Luck. Luck took the Colts to the playoffs in the four seasons in which he played all 16 games. The Colts did not make the postseason in the three other seasons.
Brissett is 5-12 overall as a starter.
While Indianapolis is not the same team it was in 2017, when Brissett filled in and went 4-11, he’s not viewed as a top-tier quarterback. Of course, Luck was, but a recent run of injuries — including shoulder and ankle injuries — apparently pushed Luck away from the game.
The result in Indianapolis is likely an extended run of tough luck.
–Field Level Media
QB Luck retires from NFL at age 29
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced he is retiring from the NFL after seven years and six seasons.
“This is not an easy decision,” Luck told reporters after the Colts’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Saturday night’s preseason game. “Honestly it’s the hardest decision of my life, but it is the right decision for me.
“For the last four years, I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab. … And it’s been unceasing and unrelenting, both in-season and in the offseason. I felt stuck in it, and the only way I see out is to no longer play football.”
“It’s taken my joy of this game away,” an emotional Luck added before pausing to collect himself.
He was booed by fans at Lucas Oil Stadium as he walked off the field after the preseason game. The initial news of his retirement broke midway through the second half.
Luck, who turns 30 on Sept. 12, already met with Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to ESPN. NFL Network reported the Colts had known Luck was seriously mulling retirement for at least two weeks.
Luck has been battling an ankle injury for four months that took the team awhile to properly diagnose. It was initially called a calf issue before the ankle was determined to be the problem earlier this month. He did not practice in full during training camp, and his availability for the season opener was in doubt.
He also missed parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons and the entire 2017 campaign with a recurring shoulder injury that required one surgery and additional treatment in Europe.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in 2012, Luck was widely considered the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Peyton Manning in 1998. He went to the Pro Bowl and helped the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, making an AFC Championship appearance in 2014, the same year he led the league with 40 touchdown passes during the regular season.
Luck missed nine games in 2015 and one in 2016 before sitting out all of 2017 after his recovery from shoulder surgery didn’t go as planned. He later told reporters he initially hurt his throwing shoulder in 2015 and had played through pain while compensating with an altered throwing motion before finally having surgery after the 2016 season.
Back healthy in 2018, Luck won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after starting all 16 games and throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Colts closed the season with nine wins in 10 games, rallying from a 1-5 start to reach the playoffs before falling in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 86 games across six seasons, Luck completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions, going 53-33. He also threw for 2,254 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in eight playoff games, going 4-4.
Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games in Luck’s place in 2017, will be the Colts’ starter moving forward. The 26-year-old has completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 3,500 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 23 games (17 starts) across three seasons.
He sat out Saturday night’s preseason game against the Bears as a precautionary move, knowing he would start in the regular-season opener if Luck were not recovered from his ankle injury.
“At some level, we want to protect Jacoby anyway, to be honest with you, regardless of Andrew’s status,” head coach Frank Reich said Thursday. “Because in theory, even if Andrew is playing Week 1, he still hasn’t taken a lot of reps. So we’re still going to protect Jacoby anyway.”
Brissett was acquired from New England for Phillip Dorsett just before the 2017 season and is entering the final year of his contract.
–Field Level Media
Reports: QB Luck tells Colts he's retiring
Quarterback Andrew Luck has told
Quarterback Andrew Luck has told the Indianapolis Colts he is retiring, multiple outlets reported Saturday night.
Luck, who turns 30 on Sept. 12, is “mentally worn down” and has already met with Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to ESPN. There will be a press conference Sunday to make the news official.
Luck has been battling an ankle injury for four months that took the team awhile to properly diagnose. It was initially called a calf issue before the ankle was determined to be the problem earlier this month. He did not practice in full during training camp, and his availability for the season opener was in doubt.
Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games in 2017 when Luck missed the whole year with a shoulder issue, will be the Colts’ starter moving forward.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys crush injury-ravaged Texans
Dak Prescott threw a touchdown in short action, backup Cooper Rush passed for 173 yards and the host Dallas Cowboys crushed the Houston Texans 34-0 in preseason action Saturday.
Prescott hit Michael Gallup from 12 yards out for a touchdown on his second and final drive, and the Cowboys never looked back, outscoring the Texans 27-0 by halftime. Dallas’ defense led the way with eight sacks, two apiece from Taco Charlton and Kerry Hyder. Charlton also forced two fumbles before sustaining an apparent leg injury; he walked off the field under his own power.
The Texans weren’t as lucky with injuries, as running back Lamar Miller was hurt on the team’s second play and is reportedly feared to have torn his ACL. Guard Zach Fulton was also carted to the locker room after rolling his right ankle on the third play. All of the Texans’ offensive starters sat for the rest of the game.
Deshaun Watson did not attempt a pass but lost a fumble on a sack. Joe Webb entered next and went 8 of 21 for 62 yards and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Garoppolo, Mahomes dazzle as 49ers top Chiefs
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo bounced back from a brutal preseason opener to throw for 188 yards and a touchdown, as the visiting San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-17 on Saturday night in preseason action.
Garoppolo, who finished 1 of 6 for 0 yards and an interception on Monday in Denver, went 14 of 20 on Saturday in his second game back from a torn ACL. He played the whole first half, throwing a 20-yard TD to Matt Breida and leading two field-goal drives in five series.
Patrick Mahomes was even better for the Chiefs in just two possessions, going 8 of 10 for 126 yards and a 62-yard touchdown to Damien Williams. He took the Chiefs 68 yards for a field goal on his second drive.
Nick Mullens played the whole second half at quarterback for the 49ers, going 8 of 11 for 84 yards, as C.J. Beathard did not play.
–Field Level Media
Saints stars shine in debut, help rout Jets
Saints stars shine in debut, help rout Jets
Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara were razor sharp in one possession of work, and the New Orleans Saints beat the New York Jets 28-13 on Saturday night in preseason action at East Rutherford, N.J.
Brees marched the Saints 72 yards in eight plays, capping it with a 19-yard touchdown to Thomas. Thomas (two grabs, 39 yards) and Kamara (four touches, 33 yards) accounted for all of the yardage, while Brees finished 4 of 6 for 68 yards. That proved to be the trio’s only action this preseason.
Teddy Bridgewater entered as the stars took a seat, finishing 15 of 26 for 143 yards. Taysom Hill was third in at quarterback for the Saints, going 8 of 13 for 127 yards.
Sam Darnold and the Jets’ starters played five series, capping the fifth with a 2-yard TD pass to Ty Montgomery. Montgomery had lost a fumble on the first possession, and New York punted on its next three drives. Darnold finished 8 of 13 for 97 yards and the score.
–Field Level Media
Rams win battle of backups vs. Broncos
John Wolford hit Jalen Greene for a 4-yard touchdown with 12:38 left in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the visiting Denver Broncos 10-6 in a battle of backups.
Sean McVay sat all of his starters and also held out backup Blake Bortles. Brandon Allen started at quarterback for the Rams, hitting 12 of 19 attempts for 162 yards, before Wolford went 6 of 12 for 64 yards and the game-winning TD.
Los Angeles turned it over on downs twice in Denver’s red zone, and kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 58-yard field goal. Wideout Michael Thomas caught three passes for 76 yards.
The Broncos also sat their starters, and with second-round rookie Drew Lock out injured, Kevin Hogan started at quarterback. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards in three possessions of work, leading a field-goal drive. Brett Rypien entered late in the second quarter and finished 14 of 23 for 80 yards and an interception.
–Field Level Media
Colts QB Luck retires from NFL at age 29
Indianapolis Colts quarterback
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced he is retiring from the NFL after seven years and six seasons, three weeks from his 30th birthday.
“This is not an easy decision,” Luck said at a press conference after the Colts’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Saturday night’s preseason game. “Honestly it’s the hardest decision of my life, but it is the right decision for me.
“For the last four years, I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab. … And it’s been unceasing and unrelenting, both in-season and in the offseason. I felt stuck in it, and the only way I see out is to no longer play football.”
“It’s taken my joy of this game away,” an emotional Luck added before pausing to collect himself. “… I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live.”
Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium booed Luck as he walked off the field after the preseason game, in which he was never expected to play. The initial news of his retirement broke midway through the second half.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear it,” Luck said of the fans’ displeasure. “Yeah, it hurt.”
Luck, who turns 30 on Sept. 12, had already met with Colts owner Jim Irsay and had been seriously considering retirement for two weeks.
“I know a lot of range of emotions go through our fans, and that’s a natural thing we can all relate to,” Irsay told reporters in a joint press conference with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich after Luck spoke. “… (Luck) had to follow his heart, and that’s what he did.
“Again, we have nothing but gratitude and thankfulness for the blood, sweat and tears he’s spilled as No. 12, and part of our heart’s broken tonight. But we know we must go forward.”
“For those people that booed tonight, I want you to — it’s an emotional time,” Ballard said. “And I understand that. But this young man has done a lot for the city of Indianapolis and for the Indianapolis Colts. Nobody died. We keep moving forward, and that’s what we’ll do. And we’ll make this city proud.”
Luck has been battling an ankle injury for four months that took the team awhile to properly diagnose. It was initially called a calf issue before the ankle was determined to be the problem earlier this month. He did not practice in full during training camp, and his availability for the season opener was in doubt.
He also missed parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons and the entire 2017 campaign with a recurring shoulder injury that required one surgery and additional treatment in Europe.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in 2012, Luck was widely considered the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Peyton Manning in 1998. He went to the Pro Bowl and helped the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, making an AFC Championship appearance in 2014, the same year he led the league with 40 touchdown passes during the regular season.
Luck missed nine games in 2015 and one in 2016 before sitting out all of 2017 after his recovery from shoulder surgery didn’t go as planned. He later told reporters he initially hurt his throwing shoulder in 2015 and had played through pain while compensating with an altered throwing motion before finally having surgery after the 2016 season.
Back healthy in 2018, Luck won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after starting all 16 games and throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Colts closed the season with nine wins in 10 games, rallying from a 1-5 start to reach the playoffs before falling in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs.
“It’s been hard to digest, but we do celebrate his career,” said Reich, who is entering his second year as the Colts’ coach. “Being in that room with him for the last 18 months was just the experience of a lifetime. … One of the truly unique players to ever put on an NFL uniform and certainly to wear that horseshoe proud.”
In 86 games across six seasons, Luck completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions, going 53-33 and reaching four Pro Bowls. He also threw for 2,254 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in eight playoff games, going 4-4.
Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games in Luck’s place in 2017, will be the Colts’ starter moving forward. The 26-year-old has completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 3,500 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 23 games (17 starts) across three seasons.
He sat out Saturday night’s preseason game against the Bears as a precautionary move, knowing he would start in the regular-season opener if Luck were not recovered from his ankle injury.
“At some level, we want to protect Jacoby anyway, to be honest with you, regardless of Andrew’s status,” Reich said Thursday. “Because in theory, even if Andrew is playing Week 1, he still hasn’t taken a lot of reps. So we’re still going to protect Jacoby anyway.”
Brissett was acquired from New England for Phillip Dorsett just before the 2017 season and is entering the final year of his contract.
–Field Level Media
Raiders CB Conley ‘good to go’ against Chiefs
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was listed as limited on Thursday’s practice report, but he is set to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther told reporters on Thursday that Conley will be “good to go” after what initially appeared to be a potentially serious neck injury.
In Monday night’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, Conley was carted off the field after a third-quarter play in which teammate Johnathan Abram’s leg smashed into Conley’s head while Conley was on the turf. Members of both teams kneeled on the ground for several minutes while Conley was being examined.
The third-year cornerback was able to signal a thumbs-up to Raiders fans as he was being taken from the field. He was hospitalized overnight as a precaution.
Conley played in 15 games (14 starts) in 2018, finishing with 37 tackles, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. He appeared in two games as a rookie in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Report: Texans interviewing former Browns, Lions GMs
Report: Texans interviewing former Browns, Lions GMs
The Houston Texans’ first candidates to replace fired general manager Brian Gaine are former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer and former Detroit Lions GM Martin Mayhew, according to reports.
Farmer, who was fired by Cleveland in January 2016 after two seasons, was in Houston for an interview on Saturday, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Farmer, 44, served as the Kansas City Chiefs’ director of player personnel from 2006-12 before becoming the assistant general manager in Cleveland in 2013. He was promoted to GM in 2014.
In March 2015, the NFL suspended Farmer for the first four games of the 2015 regular season for texting coaches during games in violation of league rules. The Browns were also fined $250,000.
Mayhew, 53, was in Houston for an interview on Sunday, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported. He is currently the San Francisco 49ers’ vice president of player personnel and previously served as the Lions’ general manager from 2008-15.
Other candidates linked to the Texans’ search include New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Patriots’ director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort, former Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie, and former Kansas City general manager Scott Pioli.
–Field Level Media
