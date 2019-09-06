49ers DB Ward breaks finger, uncertain for Sunday
49ers DB Ward breaks finger, uncertain for Sunday
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward could miss Sunday’s season opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after breaking a finger in Wednesday’s practice.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and cornerback Richard Sherman both confirmed the injury to reporters on Thursday.
“Unfortunately, he broke his finger, but I think he’ll be fine,” Sherman said. “I think he’s mentally where he needs to be. I don’t think he’s down-and-out about this. He’s been through harder things in his life than a few injuries.”
Ward broke his collarbone in the offseason but was healthy in time for preseason. His last two seasons were both ended by forearm fractures, after the former first-round pick battled foot and shoulder fractures early in his career.
Ward, 28, was the 49ers’ first-round pick (30th overall) in 2014. He has played in all 16 games just once through five seasons.
Tarvarius Moore, a 2018 third-round pick, is expected to fill in for Ward if he can’t play.
“T -Moore has been doing a great job and showed he’s earned the right to go out there and play,” Saleh said.
–Field Level Media
In an old-school game reminiscent of the old NFC Central — also known as the Black and Blue Division — the visiting Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3 in Matt LaFleur’s coaching debut as the NFL kicked off its 100th season with the league’s oldest rivalry Thursday night.
The Packers hired LaFleur as coach to resurrect the Aaron Rodgers-led offense, but it was second-year coordinator Mike Pettine’s defense and a former Bears defensive back that helped Green Bay upset the defending NFC North champions.
“We’ve got a defense,” a smiling Rodgers said afterward on the NBC broadcast.
With Chicago in the red zone and trailing 10-3 with 2:03 remaining, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fired a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by former Chicago safety Adrian Amos, whom the Packers signed in free agency.
The Bears got the ball back at their own 14 with 1:33 and one timeout remaining, but Trubisky & Co. went four-and-out, with Preston Smith’s sack on fourth-and-8 clinching it.
The Packers led 7-3 at halftime, and that score held into the fourth quarter. Chicago crossed midfield early in the fourth, but three consecutive penalties made it first-and-40, and two dropped passes made it third-and-40.
Green Bay tacked on a 39-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 5:15 remaining, a drive keyed by 28-yard completions to receiver Trevor Davis and tight end Robert Tonyan.
A key moment came on a second-and-10 from Chicago’s 49 with 4:16 remaining. Trubisky hit receiver Taylor Gabriel for a 24-yard catch while tumbling out of bounds. Trubisky rushed the offense to the line of scrimmage, but LaFleur threw his challenge flag, and the completion was overturned by review.
Chicago kept moving, though, before Amos’ interception on third-and-10 from the 16.
Chicago’s defense, which led the NFL in points allowed last season and returned four Pro Bowlers, dominated the start of the game. Green Bay’s first three possessions resulted in three punts and minus-12 yards.
With the Packers’ offense going in reverse, the Bears’ field position was on fast forward. They started their second drive at Green Bay’s 36 but settled for a 38-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. As the ball split the uprights, the Soldier Field crowd erupted, no doubt due to memories of last year’s double-doink miss by Cody Parkey in a playoff loss to the Eagles.
One big play changed everything, as Rodgers employed a fake end-around to receiver Davante Adams and hit fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a gain of 47 early in the second quarter. Rodgers followed with short completions to tight end Marcedes Lewis and Adams before hitting tight end Jimmy Graham for an 8-yard touchdown, despite 12 defenders on the field.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Ezekiel Elliott to a contract extension
The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Ezekiel Elliott to a contract extension before Sunday’s season opener. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is another story.
“There haven’t been a lot of negotiations with Amari (Cooper), period,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Thursday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “And I’m not free to be able to share why. I think at some point we’ll start that. I don’t know what their parameters will be.”
Unlike Elliott, Cooper was not holding out in search of a new deal. He’s expected to play when the Cowboys meet the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.
The Morning News reported that Cooper is not necessarily waiting for Atlanta’s Julio Jones to sign his expected extension and reset the wide receiver market, as many have speculated.
The Cowboys began training camp with their three biggest stars seeking contract extensions. Elliott held out before signing a six-year, $90-million deal on Wednesday. Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott have been practicing and playing with the team throughout the preseason.
In July, Jones said he “for sure” expected the Cowboys to reach a long-term contract extension Pro Bowl receiver Cooper, who’ll earn nearly $14 million during the final year of his rookie contract in 2019. He’s set to hit free agency next offseason.
Cooper, 25, has said he wants to remain in Dallas but is willing to play out the season in an effort to prove that he is worthy of a top-dollar deal.
Dallas acquired Cooper from the Oakland Raiders last October in exchange for a first-round pick. Overall, he had 75 receptions for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
–Field Level Media
Washington Redskins running back Adrian
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson could be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career in Sunday’s opener at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Head coach Jay Gruden said Thursday a decision hadn’t been made on how many backs will be active, or if Peterson — who doesn’t play special teams — will be one of them. The decision also will depend on health elsewhere, with five Washington players either sitting out or limited in practice this week.
“We’ve got a lot of ‘ifs’ we’ve got to worry about,” Gruden told reporters. “We’re just going to go (out) tomorrow see who’s active, see who can play, and then we’ll make the determination come Sunday.”
Derrius Guice, a 2018 second-round pick who is healthy after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, is slated to start. Chris Thompson is listed behind Peterson on the depth chart but is the team’s top third-down back, with Wendell Smallwood the other back on the roster.
Peterson, 34, joined Washington after Guice’s injury last August and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a one-year deal this offseason.
One player working to get healthy enough to play in the opener is tight end Jordan Reed, who is recovering from his seventh known concussion dating back to college.
Reed practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day on Thursday but remains in concussion protocol.
“He’s been taking tests,” Gruden said. “Now it’s just a matter of how he does on though tests and then how he feels at night sleeping, in the morning when he wakes up and when he goes through the drills. Then he continues to pass the test and continues to progress then they’ll allow him back on the field.”
Reed, 29, has missed multiple games in all six of his NFL seasons, including 10 in 2017 and three last year.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders plan to suspend wideout Antonio Brown after he “got into it” with general manager Mike Mayock, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Multiple outlets reported Brown had to be held back from Mayock by teammates. NFL Network reported that Brown told Mayock he would hit him in the face, then punted a football and said, “Fine me for that.”
Their exchange occurred Wednesday after Brown went on Instagram and posted a letter he received from Mayock detailing the $53,950 in fines he accrued while missing time in training camp.
Head coach Jon Gruden declined to get into details after practice, telling reporters the team would have “an official announcement later.”
–Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones did not play in the preseason and said he is “trying to be ready” to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, but stopped short of saying he would be on the field in Minneapolis.
Jones and the Falcons have been negotiating toward a new contract for months.
Owner Arthur Blank said in March the team wanted a deal done before training camp. General manager Thomas Dimitroff set a goal of the start of the season — which is Sunday.
–Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he plans to play Sunday despite an ongoing hip injury that prevents him from “opening up and sprinting.”
Beckham updated reporters on the status of an ailment he has been dealing with for weeks. He did not play in the preseason.
“It’s like an extremely fast car with like a little alignment or something off,” he said. “And it’s right in the center of what you need. Now, the car can still go, but it’s dangerous, you know what I mean?”
–Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice after he was out a day earlier.
The Vikings are hopeful Diggs will be on the field for Sunday’s regular-season opener with the Atlanta Falcons in Minneapolis.
–Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary could start Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, just five weeks after undergoing a heart procedure.
Head coach Dan Quinn said the first-round pick (31st overall) will be on the active roster, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constutition. McGary, 24, had a cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
–The Los Angeles Rams and tight end Tyler Higbee agreed to terms on a four-year extension through 2023.
The deal has a base value of $31 million (more than $36 million with incentives) and includes $15 million in guarantees, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Higbee, 26, was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract signed in 2016.
–More than 38 million Americans — 15 percent of the country’s population — are expected to place bets on the National Football League this season, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA).
Based on a study conducted by Morning Consult, the AGA report stated that millions of Americans now have access to regulated betting within the United States. The report also said that 24 percent of the population would plan to wager on NFL games if it were legal to do so in their state.
–Field Level Media
Antonio Brown's arrival
Antonio Brown’s arrival in Oakland was supposed to represent a recharging of the offense. Instead, it has been nothing but a headache.
Brown is expected to be suspended for Monday’s season opener against the visiting Denver Broncos after his antics led to a near-physical altercation with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, according to multiple reports Thursday.
Brown’s suspension was widely reported, but the Raiders stopped short of confirming it, though coach Jon Gruden told reporters he is tired of talking about Brown.
“I’m emotional about it, I hope you understand why. I think a lot of this guy,” Gruden said after Thursday’s practice. “I think Antonio is a great receiver, and deep down I think he’s a really good guy. So, I’m frustrated, I’m not going to say anything more about it, hope it all works out.”
Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, wore out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it seemed to be a worthy move when Oakland acquired him in March for third- and fifth-round picks. The Raiders later signed Brown to a three-year, $50.125 million deal.
But training camp was filled with drama, ranging from the cryotherapy treatment that caused frostbite on his feet, to Brown losing two grievances against the NFL in a battle to wear a helmet ruled to be outdated, to $53,950 in fines for skipping a practice ($40,000) and a walkthrough ($13,950).
Brown ratcheted up the tension by posting a letter from Mayock about the fines on his Instagram account on Wednesday. Then came the furious exchange of words, a day before he was listed as a non-participant — per the team, “not injury related – conduct” — for practice.
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is hoping his client will play in the opener.
“That’s up to the Raiders,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “If it’s up to us, he would like to play. But ultimately that’s going to be their decision. He would like to honor his contract and fulfill his commitment to the Raiders. That’s what we’re trying to hammer out with the team right now.”
The situation regarding Brown is overshadowing the start of the season in which Oakland is trying to rebound from a 4-12 mark.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passed for a career-high 4,039 yards last season but had a career-low 19 touchdowns.
Denver will be unveiling a new quarterback in Joe Flacco, who was acquired in the offseason from the Baltimore Ravens.
The 34-year-old figures to be an upgrade over the likes of recent signal-callers such as Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum and has quickly ingratiated himself with stellar receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
“Flacco’s a baller,” Sanders told reporters. “Probably one of my favorite quarterbacks of all time, him and Peyton (Manning). They’re close. I’m looking forward to going on Sundays and competing with him because I know what type of guy he is.”
Flacco started 163 regular-season games over 11 seasons with the Ravens while passing for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdowns. He also was Super Bowl MVP in the big game following the 2012 season when he passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Now Flacco is charged with getting Denver back to the postseason after missing the stage in three straight seasons. In fact, the Broncos were just 11-21 over the past two campaigns, posting back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.
“The goal is that 17 weeks from now, we’re still preparing for games,” Flacco said.
The Broncos have a new head coach in Vic Fangio — who was on the losing side of Flacco’s Super Bowl triumph — but the same old stars on the defensive side in linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Chris Harris.
Miller has 98 career sacks in eight seasons, and Harris has 19 career interceptions in eight campaigns.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland
The Oakland Raiders plan to suspend wideout Antonio Brown after he “got into it” with general manager Mike Mayock, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Speaking to reporters later in the day, Mayock didn’t confirm the reports.
“Short and sweet, Antonio Brown is not in the building today,” Mayock said. “He won’t be practicing. I don’t have any more information for you right now. When I have some and it becomes appropriate, you guys will all get it but that’s it for today.”
Head coach Jon Gruden declined to get into details after practice, telling reporters the team would have “an official announcement later.” Brown was officially listed on the injury report as a non-participant, with the designation “not injury related – conduct.”
“Obviously he wasn’t here today, and when we have some information for you, we’ll get it to you,” Gruden said.
Multiple outlets reported Brown had to be held back from Mayock by teammates. NFL Network reported that Brown told Mayock he would hit him in the face, then punted a football and said, “Fine me for that.”
Their exchange occurred Wednesday after Brown went on Instagram and posted a letter he received from Mayock detailing the $53,950 in fines he accrued while missing time in training camp.
Brown wasn’t pleased with the letter, judging by his response. “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie,” he wrote in the caption. “Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”
Should the Raiders suspend Brown for conduct detrimental to the team, they could make a case that the guarantees in Brown’s contract should be voided. His contract calls for about $30 million of guaranteed money.
Brown, 31, missed time during the preseason while dealing with blistering feet as a result of a frostbite mishap during cryogenic therapy as well as grievances involving his helmet.
The Raiders open the season Monday night at home against the Denver Broncos. Tyrell Williams, signed in March as a free agent from the Chargers, will presumably be the No. 1 wide receiver.
Asked if the team is prepared to play without Brown, Gruden told reporters, “Yeah, and we’ve been doing that.”
“We have been practicing without him and preparing to play no matter who’s … injured,” Gruden added. “We have to adapt, and unfortunately we had to adapt again today, but we’re really excited about our receiving corps.”
The Raiders acquired Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Baker Mayfield and the
Baker Mayfield and the Browns are hungry to hit the field Sunday when the regular season begins with the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland.
The highly anticipated debut of Odell Beckham Jr. and the first Browns team in years to have serious playoff expectations has everyone itching for kickoff, and Mayfield said he senses it in his wide receiver corps.
“I have full confidence in all our playmakers, our skill position guys that if they have one-on-ones, they should be licking their chops and they should all take that as disrespect because that’s the type of team we have and we need to take advantage of,” Mayfield told The Plain Dealer. “It’s going to be a matchup game …
It’s going to look like a lot of matchups that we can take advantage of, a numbers game.”
Mayfield said not to make anything out of Beckham not logging many snaps in the preseason and missing parts of offseason workouts. He pointed out that he didn’t throw a single pass to Jarvis Landry last year until he unseated Tyrod Taylor as the Browns’ starting quarterback.
“I always pride myself on being an accurate guy, but [Beckham] is kind of a security blanket if I do make a mistake. Just knowing what he can do to affect the defense, it helps us as an offense as a whole but also just to know that I have that threat at all times is great,” Mayfield said.
The Browns are familiar with head coach Freddie Kitchens, who will work with offensive coordinator Todd Monken to build the game plan each week and keep Mayfield comfortable. He had 27 touchdown passes in 14 games in his rookie season in 2018 and now adds Beckham to the mix.
But Mayfield said he believes the Browns should enter Sunday’s game ignoring outside expectations and projections.
“Nobody has done anything yet, so I’d say everyone is starting the same — square one,” Mayfield said. “I’d say it’s pretty hard to live up to any hype if you’re listening to the outside. None of that really matters, so I think we’ve got a bunch of guys who have bought in to what’s going on in this building and the standards that we’re setting. So to us that’s all that matters.”
–Field Level Media
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice Thursday after he was out a day earlier.
Diggs missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring strain.
The Vikings are hopeful Diggs will be on the field for Sunday’s regular-season opener with the Atlanta Falcons in Minneapolis.
The 25-year-old caught 102 passes for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns — all career highs — in 15 games last season.
–Field Level Media
Antonio Brown is likely to be on the sideline Monday night when the Oakland Raiders open the regular season, and oddsmakers responded Thursday by shifting the game from a pick ’em to giving the Denver Broncos a two-point edge.
Denver is -2.5 against the Raiders at DraftKings and Fan Duel made the same move just hours after news of Brown’s looming suspension broke. According to multiple national reports, Brown and general manager Mike Mayock had a heated exchange Wednesday, hours after Brown took his beef to social media for being fined nearly $54,000.
Westgate Superbook brought the over-under down from 43.5 to 42.5. As of 3 p.m. ET, William Hill Sportsbooks held with the Broncos at -1.5.
The offensive side of the ball is in flux for Oakland without Brown as the No. 1 receiver, but the Raiders are accustomed to being in formation without him.
Rookie Josh Jacobs could get a heavier workload at running back, but Denver’s defense is viewed as a strength with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb on the edge and new head coach Vic Fangio at the controls.
–Field Level Media
Antonio Brown is likely to be on the sideline Monday night when the Oakland Raiders open the regular season, and oddsmakers responded Thursday by shifting the game from a pick ’em to giving the Denver Broncos a two-point edge.
Denver is -2 against the Raiders at DraftKings, and Caesars made the same move just hours after news of Brown’s looming suspension broke. According to multiple national reports, Brown and general manager Mike Mayock had a heated exchange Wednesday, hours after Brown took his beef to social media for being fined nearly $54,000.
The offensive side of the ball is in flux for Oakland without Brown as the No. 1 receiver, but the Raiders are accustomed to being in formation without him.
Rookie Josh Jacobs could get a heavier workload at running back, but Denver’s defense is viewed as a strength with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb on the edge and new head coach Vic Fangio at the controls.
–Field Level Media
Week 1 of the regular season is thrilling not only because football is back, but also because we finally learn more about the offseason’s great unknowns.
Chief among this year’s mysteries the Arizona Cardinals’ all-in bet on the Air Raid, Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray. The uncertainty of what to expect makes Sunday’s visit from the Detroit Lions fascinating, even if neither team is pegged as a major playoff contender.
1. Will the Air Raid fly out of the gates, or crash and burn?
Remember when Chip Kelly and Michael Vick eviscerated the Washington Redskins to open the 2013 season? Of course you do. Well, Kingsbury and Murray are hoping for an encore.
Kingsbury kept his powder dry during the preseason, eschewing the no-huddle, four-WR sets and packaged plays that define his offense. Most of his concepts aren’t new to the NFL, but he’ll present them in myriad ways through tempo, formations, motion and varied personnel. Murray’s quick release, precision and legs fit perfectly in the quick-timing scheme.
Matt Patricia has the unenviable job of game-planning for the unknown, preparing for ghosts that his defense may or may not see. A few tactics he will surely lean on: blitzes and, especially, stunts and twists.
Expect teams to blitz Murray relentlessly early on, to test both his mettle and the soundness of Kingsbury’s protections. With wide offensive-line splits and limited protection calls, the scheme is vulnerable to extra rushers and especially stunts, as penetrators can surge easily into adjacent gaps and clear the way for loopers.
As he did in New England, Patricia loves bringing stunts, usually from muddy fronts that show six or seven potential rushers but only bring four or five. Free agent prize Trey Flowers is a key part of these. The Cardinals must be ready with an answer.
2. Hill vs. Ramsey, Round 2
In Week 5 in Kansas City last year, Jalen Ramsey covered Tyreek Hill only occasionally, seeing five targets in the matchup. The first three were incomplete — two vs. man coverage, one vs. zone — but Hill got free late in the third quarter for a 10-yard hitch under Ramsey’s zone cushion and a 36-yard fade vs. man coverage.
Sunday’s matchup in Jacksonville should be juicier, as Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said Ramsey will shadow Hill.
“Our linebackers can run,” Wash said. “All of our guys can run. We can just say, ‘Hey, Jalen, you go take care of him.'”
That suggests the Jaguars will play mostly man coverage rather than Wash’s typical Cover-3 (and sometimes Cover-4). How often will he put Ramsey on an island with no safety help?
Ramsey can win a fair fight, but Andy Reid rarely settles for fair fights. He’ll have Hill whirring in presnap and jet motion throughout the game, forcing Ramsey to chase across the formation and limiting opportunities to press. It should make for a terrific back-and-forth battle.
3. Can McVay shred the blueprint?
Defenses finally caught up to the Rams’ offense late last season, culminating in a 3-point output in Super Bowl LIII, using a few consistent tactics: condensed fronts along the D-line and Cover-4 (also called quarters) on the back end.
The Bears and Patriots were particularly effective, using 6-1 fronts — six men on the line of scrimmage, one off-ball linebacker — to disrupt L.A.’s zone running game, and Cover-4 to squelch deep play-action designs.
The Panthers are suited to use similar tactics on Sunday in Charlotte. Luke Kuechly’s smarts and range fit perfectly as the lone ‘backer in a 6-1 front, and cornerbacks James Bradberry and Donte Jackson are well-versed in off-zone.
Sean McVay had the whole offseason to adapt and draw up counterpunches, so he’ll surely have some answers. More diversity in the run game (gap-scheme runs with pull-blockers instead of pure zone) could solve the 6-1 front problem, assuming McVay trusts first-time starters Joe Noteboom (left guard) and Brian Allen (center).
4. How much will Seattle cater to Clowney?
Jadeveon Clowney is a devastating talent, but the Texans deployed him in a unique role. That’s not to say he can’t slot in as an immediate star for the Seahawks, but it’s unclear how similarly Seattle will use him.
While tremendously gifted, Clowney has never been a pure edge-bender who threatens offensive tackles outside (partly why he’s never reached 10 sacks in a season). He more often goes through or inside offensive tackles, or better yet, guards and centers. The Texans weaponized Clowney by matching him one-on-one with interior linemen, often out of five-man fronts and usually from a stand-up, roving position.
Attacking the interior would be wise Sunday against the visiting Bengals, who are weak at guard after injuries and Clint Boling’s retirement. With defensive tackle Jarran Reed suspended, the Seahawks have more room to bump Clowney inside, but it’s unclear if they’ll want him standing up and roving like he did in Houston.
Either way, Clowney should thrive from Day 1 against the run, where he uses physicality and relentlessness to blow up runs on the front side and chase down ball carriers from the back side.
5. What can Tunsil do for O’Brien?
Bill O’Brien wanted Laremy Tunsil so desperately that he paid more than the Bears did for Khalil Mack or the Browns did for Odell Beckham Jr. While the Texans obviously needed better protection on the edge, this was a drastic measure.
Was O’Brien thinking solely of keeping Deshaun Watson healthy at all costs? Does he have broader plans — more deep dropbacks or fewer 6- and 7-man protections — in mind with the blind side fortified? Does he trust the rest of the offensive line?
O’Brien preferred having five eligible receivers running routes in New England, but he hasn’t had that luxury in Houston. Tunsil doesn’t necessarily solve that problem, though. While he should be able to handle Saints second-year end Marcus Davenport in New Orleans on Monday, right tackle Seantrel Henderson will need help against All-Pro Cameron Jordan.
The onus is also on Watson to manage the pocket properly. While the line was indeed poor in 2018, he often sensed pressure that wasn’t there, bailing on an adequate pocket and creating actual pressure in the process. His tendency to hold the ball also accounted for several sacks.
A better feel in the pocket and quicker distribution will be key on Monday and throughout 2019.
–By David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Field Level Media
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he plans to play Sunday despite an ongoing hip injury that prevents him from “opening up and sprinting.”
Beckham was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report for the season opener against the visiting Tennessee Titans. On Thursday, he updated reporters on the status of an ailment he has been dealing with for weeks. He did not play in the preseason.
“It’s like an extremely fast car with like a little alignment or something off,” he said. “And it’s right in the center of what you need. Now, the car can still go, but it’s dangerous, you know what I mean? So, it’s just something I’ve been trying to figure out, in and out of rehab every single day. Never really dealt with anything like that.”
Beckham, 26, missed 16 of 32 games during his last two seasons with the New York Giants. He played all 16 games only once (2016) in five years there.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection said the injury is getting better.
“It’s something that hopefully that keeps progressing and gets better and not worse,” he said.
“But it’s just something you have to deal with. We have a game Sunday, so it’s time to go. … I’ll be running as fast as I can run. If that’s not a hundred [percent], I feel confident in myself that wherever I’m at, I’ll be ready to play with wherever I’m at.”
–Field Level Media
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson committed to play in next month’s Shriners Hospital for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Nevada.
Koepka, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, participated in the Las Vegas-area event four straight years from 2014-17. He was the runner-up in 2016.
Mickelson has competed in the tournament 12 times, but not since 2005. He placed second in 2000.
“Just awesome, and we are very excited to announce the addition of two championship golfers to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson,” tournament executive director Patrick Lindsey said Thursday. “Their commitments speak volumes to our hard work in attracting top-caliber players to Las Vegas’ only PGA Tour event.”
The tournament runs from Oct. 3-6.
— Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones did not
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones did not play in the preseason and said he is “trying to be ready” to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, but stopped short of saying he would be on the field in Minneapolis.
“As far as me, what I’m doing, I’m getting me ready to go,” Jones said. “There’s no if he will play, not going to play.”
Jones and the Falcons have been negotiating toward a new contract for months. Owner Arthur Blank said in March the team wanted a deal done before training camp. General manager Thomas Dimitroff set a goal of the start of the season — which is Sunday.
Jones, 30, on Thursday offered no updates. His approach this week is to answer the phone if his agent needs him. Jones said his agent will keep him posted on contract news, and talk to him only if he needs Jones’ input.
“When things have changed, he’ll come to me,” Jones said. “I’ve been at work. When I’m at work, I don’t be on my phone. When I be up here at 6:15, 6:45, I’m here.”
Dimitroff said the Falcons fully expect Jones to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL when his contract is finalized. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed for $100 million over five years, pushing the price tag for top pass catchers to an all-time high.
Multiple outlets reported Thursday a deal between Jones and the Falcons was imminent.
–Field Level Media
Recently signed New York
Recently signed New York Jets kicker Kaare Vedvik never has booted footballs inside MetLife Stadium, so the team planned to get him inside the venue Friday for a trial run ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Buffalo Bills.
But the plan was stymied by a soccer match.
The United States Men’s National Team faces Mexico in a friendly on Friday night, meaning the stadium wasn’t in football configuration. The uprights weren’t up and the artificial surface had been replaced by grass.
“We’ll have to adjust on the fly,” Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer told reporters Thursday.
Boyer wanted to get Vedvik inside the facility so he could get familiar with how the ball moves after it comes off a kicker’s foot. The winds were a primary concern.
“(The plan was) to test the winds a little bit because it swirls a little bit in some areas,” Boyer said. “It’s always good to get in there if you can. It’s just a matter of them having that soccer field in there.”
Boyer’s audible was for Vedvik to have a longer pregame session prior to Sunday’s game.
Vedvik, a 25-year-old Norwegian, was claimed by the Jets last Sunday after being waived by the Minnesota Vikings a day earlier.
Vedvik was acquired by the Vikings from the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 11 for a fifth-round pick but was just 1-of-4 on field goals for Minnesota. His only make was from 27 yards.
“It wasn’t mechanical,” Vedvik told reporters of his struggles with the Vikings. “I just went 1-for-4. It’s as simple as that. I think anything more into it is just overanalyzing a problem that doesn’t necessarily exist.”
New York needed a kicker after losing Pro Bowler Jason Myers (33-of-36 field goals in 2018) to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. Chandler Catanzaro struggled during training camp before retiring. Taylor Bertolet missed three field goals in the final preseason game before being cut.
Boyer thinks the Jets now have their kicker.
“He’s got a really big opportunity here,” Boyer said. “It’s all ahead of him. It’s just a maturation process. If he can grow and learn from his mistakes, I think he can do really well in this league, I really do.”
–Field Level Media
Dustin Johnson had arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair cartilage damage in his left knee.
Johnson’s agent said the world’s No. 3-ranked player was resting comfortably and expected to make a full recovery before returning to the PGA Tour this fall.
The surgery was performed in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., by Dr. George Caldwell. Johnson had a similar procedure on his right knee in December 2011 and returned to action in mid-January 2012.
Johnson, 35, won his 20th PGA Tour title in 2019 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. The 2016 U.S. Open champion was runner-up at this year’s Masters and PGA Championship.
He struggled down the stretch this season with zero top-10 finishes in his past eight starts. Johnson tied for last in the 30-man field at the Tour Championship in his most recent start.
–Field Level Media
Aaron
Aaron Rodgers donated state-of-the-art helmets to three Northerrn California high schools in an area devastated by forest fires last fall.
Rodgers is from Chico, Calif., and played at Pleasant Valley High in the city. In all, the Green Bay Packers quarterback gifted 375 helmets to Pleasant Valley, Chico High and Paradise High.
The schools received the VICIS ZERO1 model of helmets, which the Sacramento Bee reported is a top performer in NFL annual safety tests. Rodgers is an investor in the manufacturer.
The donation was much appreciated.
“I don’t know if anybody outside of Paradise and Butte County can truly understand what football means to helping us to feel normal again,” Paradise coach Rick Prinz told the Sacramento Bee. “We’re grateful for Aaron’s donation.
“I’ve been the head coach now for eight years and not one time have I ever had to ask Aaron for anything. He calls or texts every year and says, ‘Coach, here is what I would like to do. Is this OK?’ He does so much for our school and community that most people have no idea.”
The Camp Fire, as it was named, burned for 17 days in Butte County last November, causing at least 85 deaths and spreading through almost 240 square miles. It caused $16.5 billion in damage.
Rodgers and the Packers open the 2019 season Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
–Field Level Media
With legalized gambling expanding state by
With legalized gambling expanding state by state, sportsbooks are pulling out all the stops to catch the attention of the 38 million fans expected to bet on NFL games this season, according to a report by the American Gaming Association.
That effort begins in earnest with Thursday night’s regular-season opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
While most books have the Bears around a field goal favorite at home, DraftKings is offering “Boosts” on several individual performances.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 16-5 all-time against the Bears, with a passer rating over 100 and a 45-10 TD-to-INT ratio. DraftKings has boosted his odds of throwing at least four touchdowns on Thursday from +800 to +850 as Rodgers — who did not play during the preseason — makes his debut in new coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.
Rodgers was knocked out of last season’s opener against Chicago, only to return and lead Green Bay from a 20-0 deficit to a 24-23 victory. However, the Bears returned the favor by sacking Rodgers five times in a 24-17 victory in the second meeting.
DraftKings is offering a boost from +500 to +545 that Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack drops the 35-year-old quarterback at least two times. This caveat? Chicago also must win.
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams caught 13 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown in the two games against the Bears last season. DraftKings is offering a boost from +900 to +1010 that Adams scores the first touchdown in a Green Bay victory.
PointsBet, which is offering -105 odds on all NFL games this season, is also offering numerous prop bets on individual performances Thursday night. That includes -170 on Rodgers throwing for more yards than Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (+126), and -264 that Adams has more receiving yards than Chicago’s Allen Robinson (+188).
It’s a critical opener for both teams, with the Bears (+900 by DraftKings) and Packers (+1000) both among the top five bets on DraftKings to emerge as the NFC champion.
PointsBet is offering a +900 bet on there being overtime, versus -2500 that the game ends in regulation. And in a game between teams expected to light up the scoreboard this season, the book is offering a +310 bet that there will be a scoreless quarter.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders plan to suspend wideout Antonio Brown after he “got into it” with general manager Mike Mayock, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.
Their exchange occurred Wednesday after Brown went on Instagram and posted a letter he received from Mayock detailing the $53,950 in fines he accrued while missing time in training camp.
Brown wasn’t pleased with the letter, judging by his response. “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie,” he wrote in the caption. “Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”
Brown, 31, missed time during the preseason while dealing with blistering feet as a result of a frostbite mishap during cryogenic therapy as well as grievances involving his helmet.
The Raiders open the season Monday night at home against the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
More than 38
More than 38 million Americans — 15 percent of the country’s population — are expected to place bets on the National Football League this season, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA).
Based on a study conducted by Morning Consult, the AGA report stated that millions of Americans now have access to regulated betting within the United States. The report also said that 24 percent of the population would plan to wager on NFL games if it were legal to do so in their state.
Seven million Americans say they will bet legally at a casino sportsbook this year, according to the report, up 1.2 million from last year.
“During this centennial NFL season, more Americans than ever before can wager on football in safe, well-regulated environments,” AGA president and CEO Bill Miller said in a statement. “It is clear that as jurisdictions enact policies to provide a legal alternative to the dangerous illegal market, consumers follow suit and seek the protections they deserve.”
Additional data indicates increased fan engagement on several levels when a wager is made:
–39 percent of avid NFL fans plan to place a bet on the NFL this season.
–75 percent of NFL bettors say they are more likely to watch a game they bet on.
–28 percent are more likely to attend a game they have bet on.
–51 percent are more likely to watch pregame shows and commentary.
–63 percent are more likely to gather with friends or family to watch a game.
“Sports betting clearly impacts fans’ enthusiasm for engaging with the NFL,” said Miller. “As the legal market grows, it is imperative for gaming and adjacent industries to focus on implementing and promoting legal sports betting responsibly to protect consumers and ensure the viability of legal markets to the continued detriment of illegal operators.”
–Field Level Media
