49ers, Cardinals match ugly 1-6 records in NFC West game
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — One thing for certain about Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals: No team in the NFL will have a worse record than the team that loses this one.
The 49ers and Cardinals stagger into the game at 1-6. San Francisco has lost five in a row since its lone win of the season, a victory over Detroit on Sept. 16, back before quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Arizona’s lone win came at San Francisco on Oct. 7.
It’s been a particularly tumultuous week for the Cardinals. They fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy last Friday, replacing him with quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich. And three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson asked to be traded, only to back off the request following a meeting with Cardinals President Michael Bidwill.
When times are tough, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said, coaches learn a lot about their players.
“Everyone is motivated when things are easy,” he said. “When things get really tough is when you find out who people truly are. Sometimes that is a necessity when you are trying to build a team and build an organization the right way. We went through a lot of it last year, and I thought we did have some pretty strong guys because we were able to start out 0-9 and finish 6-10.”
Arizona’s first-year coach Steve Wilks made the change at coordinator with his team ranked last or nearly last in the NFL in virtually every offensive category. But how much can be done in one week of practice with a new coordinator?
“I think he is trying to ease in,” Wilks said. “He’s not trying to, he says, ‘go cold turkey on it’ and switch everything. I think it’s going to be a slow, gradual process.”
When Arizona beat the 49ers 28-18, San Francisco dominated the game statistically but turned over the ball five times to zero for the Cardinals.
Here are some things to consider when the 49ers face the Cardinals:
PROTECT THE BALL
No team has been worse at protecting the ball than the 49ers and no team has been worse at taking it away. That has added up to the five straight losses. The Niners rank last in the league with three takeaways — tied for the fewest after seven games since the 1970 merger — and have committed the most with 18. San Francisco has committed 14 giveaways since its last takeaway on Sept. 30 against the Chargers.
“We can’t run away from it,” Shanahan said. “We keep talking about it, keep harping on it. We just go back to work and keep trying to get better.”
ROSEN’S COORDINATOR
Leftwich is the fifth coordinator that Arizona rookie quarterback Josh Rosen has had in the past five seasons.
“It’s not fun. If I could prefer it, I would have one offense, but that’s not really how it all worked out,” he said. “So, I’m just going to do the best I can with what I’ve got.”
Rosen is coming off his roughest outing, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice in last Thursday night’s 45-10 loss to Denver. He continues to talk positively, though.
“I think what I have right now is a really good football team,” he said. “We are all underperforming a bit, but like I said in the past, I am very happy that we’re a really good football team playing not so well, as opposed to hitting our potential as a team take maybe doesn’t have as much potential.”
WHERE ARE THE WIDEOUTS?
The 49ers have struggled to generate much production from their wide receivers this season, with the group combining for just 64 catches for 798 yards through seven games. Several San Francisco receivers have been slowed by injuries, with Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis all dealing with various ailments that have kept them out at times from practice and games.
“It definitely makes it a little bit tougher just not having the same guys getting the same reps every week,” quarterback C.J. Beathard said. “It’s nice to have a routine, same guys in there. Obviously, it would help to have everyone healthy as it would at any position, but that’s part of football and you’ve just got to go with the guys that you have in there and trust in them.”
ROOKIE RECEIVER
While Arizona’s offense has been awful, Christian Kirk is off to a good start to his NFL career.
Kirk, a second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M who grew up in suburban Phoenix, leads NFL rookie wide receivers with 28 catches. He is on pace for 64 receptions, which would be second most in Cardinals history: Anquan Boldin caught 101 passes as an Arizona rookie in 2004.
LEFTWICH’S RISE
Leftwich has made a rapid rise to coordinator in his coaching career. He was a coaching intern under Bruce Arians two seasons ago and was promoted to quarterbacks coach by Arians last season.
When Wilks replaced Arians, he kept Leftwich in the QB coaching job.
Redskins’ Norman pushes back on Eric Reid’s ‘sellout’ claim
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Redskins cornerback Josh Norman pushed back Thursday on Eric Reid's criticism of Malcolm Jenkins and The Players Coalition.
Reid and Jenkins had a heated exchange before Sunday's game between Reid's Carolina Panthers and Jenkins' Philadelphia Eagles.
Jenkins co-founded The Players Coalition, a group focused on racial and social justice.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Redskins cornerback Josh Norman pushed back Thursday on Eric Reid’s criticism of Malcolm Jenkins and The Players Coalition.
Reid and Jenkins had a heated exchange before Sunday’s game between Reid’s Carolina Panthers and Jenkins’ Philadelphia Eagles.
Jenkins co-founded The Players Coalition, a group focused on racial and social justice. Reid, a former member, took issue with the group’s direction and expressed his concerns following the Panthers’ 21-17 win.
“You have fiction people, and then you have non-fiction people,” said Norman, who is part of the Coalition’s leadership. “The ones who are actually in the room are the non-fiction people, people who actually know the facts of everything, the details.”
Reid, who signed with the Panthers in September, separated from the socially active coalition last fall and was critical Sunday in part because of the organization’s ties to the league.
The league is committing $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes in a three-segment plan that involves players.
“We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin (Kaepernick),” Reid said Sunday. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It’s cowardly. (Jenkins) sold us out.”
Following Washington’s practice Thursday, Norman spoke for nearly 10 minutes on the issue.
“(Reid) was part of (The Players Coalition) at one point in time. He went to the direction, of, ‘OK, if Kaepernick is not the leader, then this is all for none.’ Our take was, ‘I’m sorry, but if guys voted for (Kaepernick) to be that, then OK, so be it. But it wasn’t that.'”
Kaepernick did not attend a meeting between players and owners last fall.
“(Kaepernick) started something at that time which everybody saw, but what did he do with that?” Norman said. “Where was the ball carried from that? What is it doing now? I’ve got facts to where guys are doing things in the Players Coalition that is making changes, making true changes in what is going on right now.”
Norman took Reid calling Jenkins a sellout personally.
“Come on. He’s not only coming at (Malcolm), he’s coming at our whole entire group, The Players Coalition. My thing is if guys were going to follow (Kaepernick), they would have done it. That’s my whole thing. But if you don’t have a direction of where you’re going with the whole thing, how (are) we going to follow you? I can’t follow you to the abyss. … You’ve got to have a plan.”
Norman said he attempted to call Reid multiple times this week. The two played on the same field Oct. 14 when Washington hosted Carolina, but the coalition was not discussed, according to Norman.
“(Reid) saw me the week before he did everything in Philly. He could have said that. I just feel like that all is for show. The truth of the matter is it’s all about the facts.
“We’ve got the facts, and there is nothing you can tell me anything different. I don’t care about the outside noise or what the people say. They can say whatever they want to, but you’re not just about to come up in this group and just talk about (this) and think nobody else is going to say nothing about it.”
Struggling Bills offense faces daunting challenge
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wearing a red non-contact jersey on the team's grass practice field, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy worked on a limited basis Thursday as he makes his way back from a concussion.
With or without their top playmaker, the Bills and their sputtering offense will be challenged to keep up with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Monday night.
The primetime matchup — Buffalo’s first home game on Monday night in a decade — features one of the best offenses in the league against one of the worst.
“I think it’s an opportunity to come on a big stage against a great football team to get the ball rolling and do something special,” Bills receiver Zay Jones said. “Especially at home.”
Scoring and producing on offense has been difficult for the Bills this year.
Buffalo’s 81 points through seven games is the third-lowest total over that span in franchise history and the lowest since 1977, when the Bills had 75 points and started 1-7.
In comparison, the Patriots have scored 86 points in the second quarter this season.
The Bills are 31st in total offense, 32nd in points per game and 32nd in passing. Buffalo’s average of 129.4 yards passing per game is 47.2 yards behind last year’s Bills team, which ended the year 31st in passing.
Buffalo averages 11.6 points per game, while the Patriots average 30.6 points per game.
The biggest issue for Buffalo has been at quarterback, where veteran Derek Anderson is set to make his second straight start after signing with the team to provide a leadership role earlier this month.
That came after a disastrous start to the season by opening day starter Nathan Peterman and disappointing play from rookie Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick in the draft.
Allen is out with an elbow injury.
Buffalo’s passing game showed some signs of life in the first half of Sunday’s 37-5 loss to Indianapolis with Anderson before struggling. Anderson had three interceptions and lost one fumble while throwing for 175 yards.
It’s a tough spot for Anderson, who signed with Buffalo on Oct. 9.
“I’m just continuing to grab information as we go,” Anderson said. “(Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll) keeps asking me every day, ‘You good?’ Yup, I’m good. Everything we’re doing, I’m staying up to speed with and trying to grab anything extra that I can as we go and kind of get it on the fly.”
Anderson, 35, recognizes the difficulty in trying to keep up with the high-powered Patriots.
“They’re a good football team, there’s no question about that,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately I have to just play their defense. That’s my focus this week.”
There were some small positives for the Bills in their loss to the Colts. The offense topped 300 yards for the first time this season with 303 yards.
Anderson’s 175 yards passing against Indianapolis were the team’s most since Josh Allen’s 196 yards against Minnesota.
The Bills also received a spark from backup running backs Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy. Ivory had 81 yards on 16 attempts (5.1 average) against Indianapolis while Murphy had 53 yards on four attempts, including a 30-yard gain.
“Obviously we know who we’re playing,” Jones said. “The Patriots have a good defense so we can’t overlook them either. So just stay on track with things that we have planned.”
Von Miller switches tactics, buttering up Chiefs
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — No promises from Von Miller to kick butt this week. Just some buttering up instead.
Denver’s star linebacker praised the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) on Thursday in stark contrast to his proclamation last week about the Broncos (3-4) kicking some behinds in Arizona.
Although the fired-up Broncos backed up Miller’s smack talk with a 45-10 rout of the Cardinals, Miller wasn’t about to issue a similar warning ahead of the game this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I would love to come out here and make a prediction like I did last week, but you can’t kid yourself, the Chiefs, they have a great football team,” Miller said. “They’re great all the way around. Defense. Coaching. Quarterback. Offense. They’re great all the way around. It’s definitely going to take our best effort, our best game, to win this one.
“And I definitely think we can do it,” Miller added. “I have faith in all my brothers and our coaches. It’s going to be a fight like it was last week. And the same energy we had last week we’ve got to carry it over this week and if we can do that, I know we’ll be all right.”
Miller knew he’d also be asked about the Western-themed Halloween party he hosted Monday night . So, as he stepped up to the outdoor riser for his weekly news conference, Miller “accidentally” tripped in front of all the cameras and cellphones to lighten the mood.
“Oh, did you all get that on film?” Miller asked as he picked himself up, chuckling.
Some of Miller’s teammates were shown on social media depicting drug-addicted characters and entertainers at Miller’s annual Halloween party on Monday night. And backup quarterback Chad Kelly was kicked off the team Wednesday following his post-party arrest on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
“Nobody likes bringing people together more than me. I enjoy spending time with my teammates whether it’s dinner on Friday nights or meetings at my house or dinner with your wives on Thursday. Or Halloween parties. I like to bring people together,” Miller said.
“It was a private event. It was safe. I had team security there. I had my own private security there,” Miller added, noting that members of the Denver Outlaws lacrosse team, the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings were in attendance along with Broncos players and their significant others.
“It was a private Halloween party. And it was a safe event and of course we got the news about Chad,” Miller said. “I care about Chad as a person. The party was separate from his issues. I love the guy. I wish the best for him.”
The Broncos filled Kelly’s roster spot by promoting speedy receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie from their practice squad and signing former Colorado State QB Garrett Grayson to their practice squad.
Despite his comedic timing and well wishes for Kelly, Miller stuck to the Broncos’ theme about focusing solely on the Chiefs, who beat them 27-23 a month ago in Denver when the slippery Patrick Mahomes kept side-stepping Denver’s pass rush to lead Kansas City to a fourth-quarter comeback.
“You would think after you scrambled around a lot and then you came back to the line that you wouldn’t have that same energy,” Miller said. “But he’s just like all the great scramblers, just like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he’s able to do it time after time You would think the magic wears off but he just keeps going harder and harder. So, hats off to those guys.
“But the Broncos, we’re going to be ready to go on Sunday.”
That was as close to a promise as Miller would make.
Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb have combined for 8½ sacks over the last two games, giving the Broncos confidence they’ll be able to disrupt Mahomes, who’s only been sacked eight times all season.
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said he’s paying extra attention to hydration this week so he doesn’t have to leave the game for IVs like he did in the fourth quarter last month, a big factor in Mahomes throwing for 153 yards over his final two drives after being held to 151 through 3½ quarters.
“I’m the one running after the guy,” Miller said. “So, if Chris feels like that, you can only imagine what the (pass) rushers feel like.”
AP sources: NFL fires down judge Cruz for poor performance
The NFL fired down judge Hugo Cruz on Thursday for inadequate performance, two people familiar with the firing told The Associated Press.
Cruz is in his fourth season as an NFL official. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not publicly announced the move.
The NFL Referees Association said it would challenge the firing.
“The NFL has a troubling history of knee-jerk reactions with an eye on public relations, and clearly it has not learned from past mistakes,” NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green, a former referee, said in a statement. “The NFLRA will protect the collectively bargained rights of all officials and will challenge this reckless decision through the grievance process.”
Cruz’s firing was first reported by FootballZebras.com, a website dedicated to officiating which said it’s the first in-season firing by the league of an official because of performance in the Super Bowl era.
There has been a wave of criticism of officiating this season by team executives, coaches, players and the media. Several times, teams have been told by the league that a call was missed, although that has happened in past years, too.
The league does hand out fines to players for egregious hits, even when they have not been penalized in a game.
In all, the NFL has 121 officials and 17 officiating crews. Because there are extra officials not working each week, filling Cruz’s spot shouldn’t be an issue.
Broncos ready for 2nd shot at slowing down Chiefs’ offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos did everything right in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago, holding Patrick Mahomes and their high-powered offense in check for 30 minutes.
Everything unraveled after the break.
The Chiefs found their rhythm behind their stable of offensive stars, their defense began to stop Broncos rookie running backs, and Kansas City mounted a second-half charge that resulted in yet another victory over its biggest rival in what has become a one-sided series.
Now, the Chiefs (6-1) are ready to go for the season sweep Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I think both sides will take what they did well a month ago,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said, “but what we did last time won’t be good enough to win this time. What we did last time was play good enough football to lose the game. We can’t go in with the same plan and mindset.”
The mindset for the Broncos (3-4) these days is to build some midseason momentum. They’re coming off a 45-10 shellacking of the Arizona Cardinals, and a victory over the front-running Chiefs would go a long way toward positioning them for a playoff run.
No wonder Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. called it a season-changing opportunity.
“It is,” added Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. “Think about it: Go to Arrowhead, beat these guys, a team that’s at the top of our division right now, coming off a big-time game in Arizona. This is a game where we sit back and say, ‘OK, was Arizona a fluke or are we really good?’ That’s what I’m looking forward to seeing.”
There’s been nothing fluky about the Chiefs’ hot start.
Their only loss came in a shootout in New England, and they bounced back in fine fashion by walloping the Cincinnati Bengals 45-10 last week. Mahomes continues to throw touchdown passes by the handful, and his array of weapons has made trying to stop the Chiefs a veritable nightmare.
“You want to score every single time you’re out there. That’s what we believe in this offense we can do,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully we can keep that success going.”
That goes for both sides of the ball. The Chiefs’ maligned defense played by far its best game of the season last week, holding Andy Dalton and the Bengals’ offense to 239 yards total.
“If we can get teams one-dimensional and let the guys on the back end do what they do,” Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland said, “we’re going to have a good shot at winning a lot of games, especially with the offense we got.”
As the Broncos head to Kansas City for an AFC West showdown, here are some key story lines:
BARTERING BRONCOS
For the first time in a decade, the Broncos are seen as potential sellers instead of buyers ahead of next week’s trade deadline. Prominent names bandied about have included Harris, WR Demaryius Thomas, LB Brandon Marshall and CB Bradley Roby.
Joseph says general manager John Elway hasn’t conveyed any trade talks to him, and “that makes it rumor. That makes it gossip. And that makes it right now something that we can’t worry about.”
DENVER DISTRACTIONS
Besides the trade talk, the Broncos dealt with the drama of backup quarterback Chad Kelly’s dismissal following his arrest on suspicion of criminal trespass.
“We have a great locker room. We have a close-knit football team and their focus is the Chiefs,” Joseph said. “They all feel bad for Chad. They will support Chad as their former teammate. But we have one focus and that’s the Chiefs on Sunday morning.”
CHUGGING CHUBB
One of the reasons Mahomes was able to escape the pocket and do damage on the run in the first matchup with Denver was that rookie linebacker Bradley Chubb had trouble setting the right edge on defense. But he’s hit his stride with five sacks in his last two games.
“We’ve got to be able to finish strong,” Chubb said.
O-LINE TURNOVER
The Chiefs are poised to have another starting offensive line combination after losing C Jordan Devey to a torn pectoral muscle. He was already playing in place of Mitch Morse, who remained out with a concussion. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is also out with a broken leg, all of which means recently signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen could start against Denver.
“We’ll just see how that goes,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll see how it rolls.”
MORE FROM MAHOMES
This will be the eighth NFL start for Mahomes and already his third against the Broncos. He made his NFL debut against them in Week 17 last season.
“I mean, you get a little more familiar with a defense whenever you play them a lot, especially playing them this last game. They threw a ton at me, a ton of different blitzes and looks,” he said. “It’s something that I’m going to be able to take into this next game.”
Struggling Eagles, Jaguars try to save seasons in London
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — This was supposed to be a potential Super Bowl preview abroad.
The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC runner-up.
Instead, they went to London looking to save their seasons.
Both teams are 3-4 and desperate for a victory. The Eagles blew a 17-0 lead in the fourth quarter last week at home in a loss to Carolina. The Jaguars have lost three in a row and four of five.
“We’re losing games by just a couple of plays,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, pointing to the defense’s failure to make stops on fourth downs on the losing drives against Tennessee and the Panthers. “It’s coming down to two, three plays, and we’re sitting here at 5-2 instead of 3-4. We’re only talking about a couple of plays and this thing is different. I have so much confidence in this football team and coaching staff that we’re going to get this fixed.”
The Jaguars have much bigger issues.
There was conflict in the locker room following the latest loss in which quarterback Blake Bortles was benched. Bortles will start against the Eagles, and perhaps a players-only meeting and a trip out of the country will allow the guys to bond.
“We have a mature group of guys at each group to understand containment and say things aren’t going to get out of hand,” Jags safety Tashaun Gipson said. “We just know what we’ve got to do.”
The Eagles are playing their first game in Wembley Stadium, while the Jaguars have made the trip for the sixth consecutive season; they play one home game in England annually.
“We’ve been over there a few times and we know how to handle it,” defensive tackle Malik Jackson said.
Here are some things to know about the NFL’s final game of its 2018 London series:
HYDE’S DEBUT
Former Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde will make his Jaguars debut, and the team expects him to bring a physical style to an offense that has lost its identity. The Jaguars are built to run the ball with Leonard Fournette, who will miss his sixth game because of a hamstring injury.
With Fournette’s absences pilling up, the Jags traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Browns for Hyde last Friday. Hyde watched the loss to Houston, seeing clearly where he’s needed.
“I run angry, downhill, smash-mouth,” he said. “That’s been my game ever since I started playing this game, so I think I’ll fit in perfect here. … If we can move the ball in the right direction and convert those third downs, keep the drives alive and give the defense a break, it would be helpful.”
CARSON CRITICISM
Carson Wentz has been excellent for the Eagles since returning in Week 3 following knee surgery that forced him to miss the playoffs. Wentz has 10 touchdowns, only one interception, and a career-high 70.8 completion percentage. But even though he was 30 of 37 against the Panthers, Wentz misfired on his final two passes in the red zone and got sacked on the last play.
“I know this: I want the ball in Carson’s hands at the end of the game,” Pederson said. “I want him having control of helping us win a football game, and then the guys doing their jobs.”
TAMING TURNOVERS?
The Jaguars spent considerable time in practice this week working on protecting and punching out the football, all part of coach Doug Marrone’s plan to limit turnovers and force takeaways. Jacksonville is minus-12 in turnover differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
“We’re not playing like we want to play or should play,” Marrone said. “We have to get out there with a lot of enthusiasm.”
SPREADING IT AROUND
Wentz is throwing most of his passes to tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. They have caught 31 passes in the past two games. Everyone else has combined for 25 receptions.
“When everyone is touching the ball they’re able to play with more confidence,” Ertz said.
STARTING TIME
Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett had to adjust to a new role after the Eagles acquired him from Seattle, but he’ll get more playing time because of season-ending injury to Derek Barnett.
Barnett had three sacks in the past four games. Rookie Josh Sweat should also see action off the bench.
Jets’ new WR Matthews eager to earn trust, contribute
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Rishard Matthews didn't like his diminished role in Tennessee's new offense, so the wide receiver gambled on himself.
He asked to be traded or released — and the Titans cut him. Matthews then waited for a team to sign him.
It took four weeks to find another job.
It took four weeks to find another job. Now he’s a member of the New York Jets , eager to help his new squad in any way he can.
“I fully understand the position I’m in,” Matthews said. “I put myself in this position. I expressed that as well. I played special teams to make it in this league. I don’t mind doing that, I don’t mind taking reps off the guys throughout the week so they could be fresh for the game. Whatever I’ve got to do to get their trust and contribute, I’m all for it.”
The 29-year-old Matthews comes to the Jets to provide a potentially big boost to a receiving group that needs some help.
Quincy Enunwa will miss his second game in a row with a sprained ankle that could keep him out a few more weeks.
Robby Anderson hasn’t practiced this week, also because of an ankle injury that coach Todd Bowles described as “kind of in between” a high and low sprain. Terrelle Pryor was released last Saturday with a groin injury.
That leaves only veterans Jermaine Kearse and Andre Roberts, who’s New York’s primary returner, along with youngsters Charone Peake and Deontay Burnett.
“No. 1, he’s a veteran,” offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates said of Matthews. “He really likes the game. He’s been here studying his tail off, and he’s got great size, got great length, he’s been productive in the league and he just understands the professionalism of the sport.”
Matthews signed a one-year contract extension with the Titans in August after leading them with 1,740 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns combined over the past two seasons.
An undisclosed injury caused him to miss offseason workouts, minicamp and the Titans’ first three preseason games. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list before the regular season, but never found a consistent role in new coordinator Matt LaFleur’s offense. He had just three catches for 11 yards in three games before Tennessee released him when it couldn’t deal him.
“That’s just a situation that’s in my past now,” Matthews said. “It is what it is. That situation happened and I wish nothing but the best for those guys.”
Matthews had workouts with the Jets, Browns and Cardinals in the weeks after he was released, but wasn’t immediately signed. He said in an interview that he thought he probably wouldn’t be signed by anyone this season.
“I wouldn’t say surprised,” Matthews said of joining the Jets. “I guess I was just letting my feelings out at that given moment. Yeah, that was last week and I’m happy to be here and I’m just trying to learn as much as I can so I can contribute right away.”
Matthews has been putting in extra work on the field with Sam Darnold, trying to quickly build a bit of a rapport with the rookie quarterback.
There are some familiar faces for Matthews in New York. He and Kearse were roommates at the NFL combine in Indianapolis in 2012 — Matthews was a seventh-rounder by Miami; Kearse went undrafted before signing with Seattle.
Jets linebacker Avery Williamson played with Matthews for two years in Tennessee, and is happy to have the receiver on his side.
“He had a lot of great catches, man,” Williamson said. “You put the ball in his area, he’s going to go up and get it. I’m definitely glad to have him out here. Once he gets back and used to playing again and continues to learn the system, I feel he’s going to be a great asset for us. I mean, he’s a tough guy. I’ve seen him make some catches where he takes some tough hits and he holds onto the ball well.”
Matthews has 228 catches for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns in six-plus seasons. With the Jets so thin at receiver, there’s a good chance Darnold could be looking for Matthews plenty in Chicago on Sunday.
“I didn’t know much before he came here, but I know that he is a great player,” Darnold said. “I know that we can kind of fit him everywhere. We can kind of put him in different spots and he’s able to so far just in the first days. He’s learning the offense like crazy.”
NOTES: C Spencer Long missed his second straight day of practice with knee and finger injuries. If he can’t play Sunday, Jonnothan Harrison or Dakota Dozier would start in his place. … CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) remains sidelined. … CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) and LT Kelvin Beachum (back) were limited after sitting out Wednesday. … Also limited were: S Marcus Maye (broken thumb), CB Buster Skrine (concussion) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot). … Darron Lee was a full participant after missing practice with an illness.
Lions hope Snacks Harrison can help stuff Seahawks on ground
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions boosted their chances of slowing down Seattle's running game and contending in the NFC North with one major move.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn acquired Damon “Snacks” Harrison from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick, adding one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen to help right away. He began practicing with his new team Thursday.
“It shows we want to win now,” Detroit defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois said. “Bob is always up to something. He’s not trying to win later, or to rebuild.”
The timing seems perfect for the Lions, who host the Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle has emerged as one of the NFL’s best running teams, helping it win three of four after losing the first two games of the season. The Lions have been one of the league’s worst against the run, and yet have overcome the weakness well enough to also win three of four after starting 0-2.
Suddenly, Detroit’s defense got better on the ground thanks to the 6-foot-5, 355-pound Harrison.
“Snacks has been a big-timer for a long time,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “Big presence. Really good in the running game and disruptive in the pass rush, too.
“So, it’s a great get for them.”
Here are some other things to know about a matchup of 3-3 teams at Ford Field:
SPREAD THE WEALTH
Carroll has made clear Chris Carson will be the starting running back. That does not guarantee Carson will get the vast majority of the carries because Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny also merit playing time.
Carson is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has two 100-yard games. Davis also has a 100-yard game and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Penny ran for nearly five yards per carry in limited action in Seattle’s last game against Oakland and is getting six-plus rushing attempts per game.
Even with quarterback Russell Wilson carrying the ball just a few times per game on average, Seattle ranks seventh in the league in rushing with 127.8 yards per game.
Detroit, in the pre-Harrison average, gave up 139.3 yards rusher per game to rank No. 30 against the run.
EFFICENT SCORING
Detroit tight end Michael Roberts is tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions. That’s quite a feat considering he has caught just four passes, on four targets, in the three games he has been healthy enough to play in his second season.
The Lions drafted Roberts in the fourth round last year after he led the nation in touchdowns by tight ends, scoring 16 at Toledo.
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t control the red zone in college, and I’m doing what they brought me here to do,” Roberts said.
BYE BACK
The off week appeared to fall at a good time for the Seahawks. They are expected to have linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson on the field for the first time this season. Wright has been out since having knee surgery following the third preseason game. Dickson missed all of training camp and the first six games with upper leg injuries that landed him on the non-football injury list.
Seattle found capable replacements for Wright in Barkevious Mingo and Austin Calitro. Dickson’s return should boost a position group that’s seen attrition with Will Dissly’s season-ending knee injury and Nick Vannett’s lingering back problems.
Seattle also should have rookie defensive lineman Rasheem Green back after missing three weeks due to a lingering ankle injury.
WHAT A RUSH
The Lions are No. 11 in rushing offense, averaging 122.3 yards, a dramatic improvement from ranking last in 2017. Rookie Kerryon Johnson ran for a career-high 158 yards in last week’s win at Miami, taking advantage of holes created by the improved offensive line.
“We have to build upon the good performances because nobody will care if we aren’t consistent,” offensive tackle Taylor Decker said. “Our improved running game has taken the wind out of the sails of pass rushers. We’re making them play the run and the physical play can wear those pass rushers out eventually.”
MICHIGAN MAN
Seattle defensive end Frank Clark set career highs with 2 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles in the last game, a 27-3 win at Oakland. He earned NFC defensive player of the week honors for the performance that was made even more impressive because he missed much of the second half when he was sick.
LB Reuben Foster struggles in year 2 for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Reuben Foster was one of the few bright spots as a rookie for the San Francisco 49ers, flashing the ability that made him look like a defensive building block for years to come.
After an offseason of legal issues and a two-game suspension to start this season, Foster has been unable to deliver in year two for the 49ers (1-6) and is a contributing factor in the team’s defensive struggles.
Foster has been missing tackles and struggling to generate big plays for a San Francisco defense that is tied for the fewest takeaways through seven games in NFL history.
“Reuben is still trying to get back to where he finished last year,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s not there yet. I think he’s had times where he shows it, but his consistency needs to improve and he knows that, I know that. He did miss his second offseason for things that we all know about, which is on Reuben. Then when he got here, knowing he was going to be suspended those first two games, he didn’t get as many reps there toward the end and things like that. I think there is a little bit of rust to him, not that that’s an excuse. That’s what he needs to do to find a way to get that rust off. We haven’t yet, but I expect him to as this year goes.”
Foster missed more than a month of the offseason program after two arrests that led the 49ers to tell him to stay away from the facility while he dealt with the legal problems. Most of those charges were eventually dropped, with Foster having to complete a first-time offender diversion course on a marijuana charge and being sentenced to two years’ probation, 232 hours of community service, and $235 in fines for a weapons charge.
But Foster missed practice time and then was suspended for the first two games of this season. He hasn’t looked like the impact linebacker he was as a rookie but his coaches remain confident in his ability.
“He missed the first couple of games of the year and it’s not going the way he wants and all that stuff. I do think he’s moving in the right direction,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “He did have his best practice of the year yesterday. He’s going to be fine. I get it, in this day and age, with everything needs to happen now. But, I promise you, Reuben is going to be just fine when this is all said and done. Second-year player, to push the panic button is way, way premature in my mind.”
Foster has 10 missed tackles in his five games, according to SportRadar, which is tied for the second-most in the league over that span. He also has failed to record a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery or interception, and has just three tackles for losses.
“I’d say average,” Foster said when asked to assess his play. “But it can get a lot better. That’s what I’m keying in on, to focus and get better.”
Foster’s play has been impacted a bit by a sore shoulder that has bothered him the past three weeks. Foster fell in the draft in part because of concerns about his right shoulder that have proved to be an issue early in his career.
He has tried to play through the pain, although it has appeared on video that there are plays where he doesn’t have much use of his right arm. Foster said he had an MRI on the shoulder and believes he can keep playing through it and won’t need surgery after the season.
“It’s on and off,” he said. “I’m just still going to fight through it. It’s just a shoulder.”
NOTES: Richard Sherman said he expects to play this week after missing the last game with a calf injury that he expects will linger all season. … RB Matt Breida (ankle), DL Solomon Thomas (knee), C Weston Richburg (knee) and WR Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee) were among the players who didn’t practice.
Carr, Raiders reeling heading into game vs. Colts
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders were flying high the last time they faced the Indianapolis Colts.
Carr threw three touchdown passes to lead Oakland to its 12th win of the season on Christmas Eve in 2016, but got knocked out late in that game with a broken ankle.
The Raiders (1-5) are reeling as they head into Sunday’s game against the Colts (2-5), having traded away No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas earlier in the week after previously dealing away star pass rusher Khalil Mack before the season.
The trio of Carr, Cooper and Mack were the foundation pieces in Oakland, but now only Carr remains and the team is once again rebuilding.
“For me, being in my fifth year, it’s hard if I’m being honest,” Carr said. “Just going out there, I feel like we’ve had to do this a couple of times in my early five years. That part is hard. At the same time, it doesn’t change my mindset.”
The Raiders have gone just 7-17 since that victory over the Colts and changed coaches, with Jon Gruden coming in this season to replace the fired Jack Del Rio.
Carr’s level of play has also dropped, with him throwing 29 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in his 21 games since then, compared to 38 TD passes and 13 interceptions in the previous 21 games.
“I definitely feel like a better player,” Carr said. “I’m smarter. I know more. Talent-wise, I think after last year just recovering from injury, I’m back to my strength and my speed how I want it to be. Absolutely I believe that I have nothing but the best out in front of me. I really do believe that.”
Colts coach Frank Reich, who was an assistant in the AFC West with the Chargers for Carr’s first two seasons in the NFL, had plenty of praise for Carr even if his production has dropped of late.
“He has really good arm talent,” Reich said. “He sees the field really well. He can make all the throws. He can drive the ball all over the field. He can throw the touch pass. I just think he shows good instincts. I think he has good feel in the pocket. This is a guy who I think can put a lot of points on the board leading an offense.”
Here are some other things to watch for Sunday’s game:
LINING UP
Colts general manager Chris Ballard made the offensive line a focal point during the offseason. It shows. For the first time this season, the Colts used the same starting five in consecutive games and they delivered by paving the way for Marlon Mack to rush for a career high 126 yards. It’s only the fifth 100-yard game during Andrew Luck’s seven NFL seasons. Also, Luck has been sacked only once in his last 125 pass attempts after getting sacked 166 times in his first 77 career games.
“We must stay vigilant in all areas and we’ve got a great challenge against an aggressive Oakland defense, a defense that’s tough to figure out,” Luck said.
WHERE’S THE BEAST?
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch went on injured reserve this week with a groin injury, leaving a big void in Oakland’s offense. Lynch leads the Raiders with 372 yards rushing. Now the bulk of the load will go to Doug Martin, whose 3.0 yards per carry the past three seasons is the lowest in the NFL among players with at least 150 attempts. Third-down back Jalen Richard could also take on a bigger role as a runner, and DeAndre Washington figures to get his first action of the season after being hampered by a knee injury in training camp.
“You can’t bring another Marshawn Lynch into the game, but we have a solid group of backs who can get the job done,” Richard said.
MITCHELL’S RETURN
Colts safety Mike Mitchell was out of the league until two weeks ago. Now, he’s about to make his first trip back to the Black Hole since he left Oakland in 2012. And while Mitchell said he enjoyed the fans while he was there, the AFC’s reigning defensive player of the week isn’t sure what to expect. But the Raiders’ second-round draft pick in 2009 is just glad to have found a home.
“I could be winning an award this week, they could be calling for my head next week,” Mitchell said. “I just take everything with a grain of salt.”
JUST FOR KICKS
The final game of Gruden’s first stint as Raiders coach ended with a kick by Adam Vinatieri. On a snowy night in New England on Jan. 19, 2002, Vinatieri kicked a 23-yard field goal in overtime to lead the Patriots to a 16-13 victory.
The game was most notable for the “Tuck Rule,” which turned a potential game-sealing strip sack in regulation for Oakland into an incomplete pass, setting the stage for Vinatieri to tie the game with an improbable 45-yard field goal in the snow. Vinatieri is still kicking and needs five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record (2,544 points). But Vinatieri’s status is in doubt this week because of an injured groin.
Browns coordinator Haley says ‘on same page’ with Jackson
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley's vast experience as an NFL coach — and kid — has taught him not to overreact.
Stay calm, stay the course.
So when coach Hue Jackson said following last week’s overtime loss in Tampa Bay that he wanted to be more involved in Cleveland’s offense — a seemingly pointed shot at his top assistant — Haley said he never blinked.
He chalked up Jackson’s remarks to postgame emotions.
“Yeah, that’s what it sounded like, and we talked about it,” Haley said Thursday.
“This is an emotional game. It is not for everyone. Coaching in the NFL, especially being in that spot, is not for everyone. It is a high-pressure, high-stress job, and we’ve just got to keep doing what we know is right.”
Haley, who is in his first season under Jackson following six successful years in Pittsburgh, said he wasn’t bothered by the coach’s comments and welcomes help — from anyone.
“I’ve been around a long time in this league, been around a lot of different personalities,” said Haley, whose father, Dick, served as the Steelers director of player personnel for two decades.
“One thing that I will never be is reactionary. I am here for one purpose, and that is to help this offense, continue to grow this offense and continue to develop this offense. We are all on the same page. Nothing has changed.”
Haley said Jackson’s input has been the same as usual this week as the Browns (2-4-1) prepare to face the Steelers (3-2-1).
“He sits in a number of meetings and everybody gives their idea,” Haley said. “When they are good ones, we go with it.”
Cleveland’s offense has had some issues, including too many penalties, missed assignments, slow starts and poor finishes.
The Browns haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter, and they’ve bogged down at key moments, which have resulted in two overtime losses and a tie — with Pittsburgh in Week 1.
After the Buccaneers beat the Browns on a 59-yard field goal in OT last week, Jackson admitted he was “fuming” when Cincinnati’s former offensive coordinator declared he would jump in and do whatever was necessary to fix Cleveland’s offensive problems.
Jackson didn’t regret saying what he did, but was concerned Haley might misunderstand his motives.
“I do not think I was worried that he would take my comments the wrong way,” said Jackson, who is 3-35-1 in two-plus seasons.
“I was worried that he would take what everybody was saying and writing and the way that everybody made it out to be the wrong way. You always have to handle those things very quickly and privately. We did, and we move on. He has been great.”
Haley said he’s put the matter with Jackson behind him and is absorbed with developing rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, a young receiving group whose names he often confuses and winning.
“My sole focus is on trying to get this offense to be as good as it can as fast as it can as fast as I can,” Haley said. “That is all in the rearview mirror. Everybody is on the same page. Everybody has the same goal in mind. That is to score enough points to win.”
Haley also dismissed comments made by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who surmised his former coach was probably not happy with Jackson.
“It is all perception,” he said. “I am misunderstood a lot of times. I have learned to accept it, and what matters to me is that these guys respect, do what they are supposed to do and get better. That is what I take pride in.”
On Sunday, Haley will make his first bus trip to Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field as the enemy.
Raised in a proud Steelers household, he knows all about the rivalry with Cleveland. He’s also been schooled on the importance of blocking out distractions.
“I was trained by my father during the season,” he said. “We did not get a newspaper at the house. He would not let the Post-Gazette be delivered in season because he said anything you read may affect what you are trying to do. I was a little kid and that stuck with me.”
NOTES: Haley said last week’s trade of running back Carlos Hyde “was a jolt.” The Browns dealt Hyde to Jacksonville two days before their game with the Bucs. … Jackson remains confident C JC Tretter (ankle) and Damarious Randall (groin/ankle) will play Sunday. Randall, who has moved from free safety to cornerback, had high praise for Steelers WRs Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. “I’m a big fan of both of them,” he said. “I love the way they play the game — toughness, grit and fight that they have each and every play.”
Wide receiver Corey Coleman gets fresh start with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The newest member of the New York Giants, former first-round pick and wide receiver Corey Coleman, doesn't want to dwell on his past.
"I don't want to talk about all that," Coleman said. "I've left that all behind."
The 24-year-old Coleman was promoted to the Giants’ 53-man roster Thursday after former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison was officially traded to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick. Coleman was promoted to take Harrison’s spot on the roster.
“This organization wanted me and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here,” Coleman said before the Giants practiced before hosting the Washington Redskins on Sunday. “I just want to contribute in some way. I think this organization fits me well.”
Coleman has had a bumpy ride so far this season.
During training camp in August, the former Cleveland Browns’ first-round selection out of Baylor (No. 15 overall) in the 2016 draft was unhappy with the way he was being used by Browns coach Hue Jackson and expressed his displeasure to Jackson and Browns general manager John Dorsey.
The conversation between Coleman, Jackson and Dorsey was highlighted on the HBO series “Hard Knocks”. Days after meeting with Jackson and Dorsey, Coleman was traded to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round draft pick in the 2020 draft.
Coleman’s tenure with the Bills was extremely brief. He lasted just two weeks and didn’t make it to the final cuts by the Bills and was released Sept. 1.
Ten days later, Coleman was signed by the New England Patriots, but his time with the Patriots was also brief. He was released Sept. 17 after the Patriots traded to get Coleman’s former Browns teammate Josh Gordon.
Three days later, Coleman was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad and nine days after that, Coleman was released.
Coleman was out of football for most of October after making tryout visits with several teams. Last week, Coleman was signed to the Giants practice squad and after the Giants had receivers Jawill Davis and Russell Shepard get hurt, Coleman was promoted to the active roster in time for Sunday’s game.
Coleman said he’s ready to be a factor right away if called upon.
“It was frustrating to go through all of this, but I had to keep the faith and keep working,” Coleman said. “I felt like I would get another chance.”
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said that it will take some time for Coleman to fit in.
“We’re going to try to get him up to speed,” Shurmur said. “First, obviously, he’ll help on special teams, then try to get him in on our offensive sets as well.”
When Coleman was asked if he had a poor reputation because of what transpired on “Hard Knocks”, he wasn’t worried.
“Everyone has an opinion about you,” Coleman said. “A lot of people don’t really know me and know the person I am. I can’t change what happened. I now have a new opportunity here and I’m ready to prove to people that I belong.
“Everything happens for a reason. I’m not going to sit back and evaluate what happened (in Cleveland). I think I’m always going to have a chip on my shoulder. It’s because I want to play. People who don’t know me can’t judge me.”
In 19 games with the Browns in the 2016-17 seasons, he had 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.
Coleman wants to make his mark with his new club, albeit the fourth team he’s been with since August.
“I think people are going to see the new version of me,” Coleman said. “I feel like I’m ready to play wherever the coaches want me to play. Sometimes you just have to put your ego to the side. If it was meant for me to go to the practice squad here, then that’s what I had to do.
“Now I have to prove that I’m worthy of being on the team. It’s great to be a part of this receiving corps. It’s a great opportunity.”
NOTES: While the Giants traded two defensive starters in cornerback Eli Apple (to the Saints) and Harrison (Lions) this week, other defensive starters didn’t exactly worry about possibly being traded by the deadline. “Business is business,” said cornerback Janoris Jenkins, one of those rumored to be shopped around the league. “I understand it’s a business. I’ll be here until they tell me differently. I’m not going to worry about what’s going on.” … Rookie RB Saquon Barkley is looking forward to playing against the Redskins and Adrian Peterson. “He’s a special talent,” Barkley said of Peterson, who is having a solid season at age 33. “It’s going to be a thrill to see him play live. He’s a future Hall of Famer.”
Take 5: Rodgers vs. Donald headlines Week 8
The Green Bay Packers, underdogs of more than six points only once with Aaron Rodgers starting, visit the 7-0 Rams as 9.5-point dogs at the Coliseum on Sunday.
Rodgers opened the 2014 season at defending champion Seattle as an 8.5-point underdog.
The Rams are getting big points despite Rodgers being the healthiest he’s been since Week 1, putting the onus on No. 12 to carry Green Bay.
Here are five things to watch in Week 8:
1. How much will Rodgers extend plays?
Rodgers has improvised less this season, relying on his legs mostly in key moments despite a bulky knee brace. He could shed the brace as soon as Sunday, perhaps giving him further license to engineer his signature off-schedule big plays. The question is whether that’s the right approach against Aaron Donald and coordinator Wade Phillips’ defense.
The beauty of Rodgers’ ability to extend plays is he often does it without actually leaving the pocket. He has a nuanced feel for constantly repositioning himself within the pocket so that he keeps his blockers between the defenders and himself. His blockers, in turn, work to sustain blocks as long as possible.
But it’s nearly impossible to sustain blocks against Donald. When linemen are quick enough to engage him, he often sheds immediately with crafty and violent hands. When that fails, Donald is almost always moving his blocker toward the quarterback with power and low pad level.
The Rams are less threatening on the edges, but Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers are also excellent at shedding blocks when initially stymied.
Rather than going into sandlot mode and risking big hits, Rodgers might be better off staying on schedule and distributing the ball quickly. As good as he is when scrambling, he can be even more lethal playing with timing and rhythm, and the likely return of Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison should help.
2. Vikings must Hunt down Drew Brees
Shrouded by Minnesota’s defensive regression, Danielle Hunter has carried the pass rush during Everson Griffen’s absence. He quietly moved into a tie with Donald for the league lead in sacks (8.0) after a stat correction this week. Hunter is the only NFL player with a sack in every game this season.
Griffen returned to the team and could face the Saints on Sunday, but Hunter must remain in peak form against the NFL’s best pass-protecting tackles.
New Orleans dominated a similarly talented and diverse Ravens pass rush last week, allowing just one sack and three QB hits. Left tackle Terron Armstead remained a brick wall, not allowing a single pressure to Terrell Suggs & Co., and Ryan Ramczyk was nearly as steady. Suggs tallied the only sack by beating tight end Josh Hill.
Still days from turning 24, Hunter has earned every penny of his recent contract extension, beating blockers with a diverse repertoire of tactics. His speed rush remains scary, but he also employs club-rip and push-pull moves that soften the tackle’s outside edge, allowing him to turn the corner faster. He’s also won with pure bull rushes, stunting through interior linemen and fighting through chips from backs and tight ends.
With Xavier Rhodes hurt, the Vikings are perilously thin at cornerback. It falls on Hunter to cause Armstead and Ramczyk trouble to take pressure off the Minnesota secondary. He could also stand to find the football — he has not forced a single fumble this season.
3. Ravens D suited to stop Panthers run game
At the ripe age of 66, new coordinator Norv Turner has kept the Panthers’ offense refreshingly “new school,” adopting many of Mike Shula’s option-based designs and adding his own to the league’s most expansive run game. With Cam Newton a constant threat and Christian McCaffrey thriving in Year 2, Carolina leads the NFL in yards per carry (5.2).
But the sledding will be tougher against the Ravens (3.8 yards per carry allowed, fifth), who have the ideal pieces to combat such a run game: violent interior cloggers and excellent speed at linebacker.
The Panthers’ scheme puts numbers in their blockers’ favor, so opponents must defeat blocks quickly, or occupy multiple blockers with one player. Built like vending machines but with heavy hands and surprisingly nimble feet, defensive tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce fit the bill. Moving them is a chore that usually takes long enough for linebackers C.J. Mosley, Patrick Onwuasor Kenny Young to reach the ball cleanly.
Mosley’s eyes and instincts will be critical in diagnosing Carolina’s myriad fake handoffs. The extensive misdirection might mean fewer snaps for Young — a speedy rookie who plays with a puppy’s exuberance and discipline (or lack thereof) — but he could thrive against perimeter runs and screens in nickel packages.
4. Luck, Colts could be primed for a run
You probably wrote off the Colts when they reached 1-5, and maybe earlier. It’s hard to have faith when injuries decimate an already weak roster.
But Andrew Luck looks like Andrew Luck again, which should keep everyone in the mediocre (at best) AFC South on guard. His arm is probably still regaining strength, but Luck makes a handful of throws every game that few others can. More importantly, he’s always beaten defenses primarily with his mind, which is sharp as ever.
Luck just needs a tiny bit of help. Three of his eight interceptions have gone off a receiver’s hands, and two others featured a slip or miscommunication with the receiver. Another was batted at the line.
With their weapons and offensive line suddenly nearing full strength, the Colts could kick-start a much-needed win streak Sunday in Oakland. Indy’s remaining schedule includes just two opponents currently over .500 (Dolphins, Texans) and five division contests. Only two games out of the South lead, Luck & Co. are far from out of it.
5. Quiet X-factors in Round 2 of Chiefs-Broncos
Denver kept the Chiefs’ offense off balance for most of Week 4 by frequently mixing coverages, but the Broncos couldn’t finish, failing to keep Patrick Mahomes in the pocket and running out of answers for Travis Kelce.
A key piece against Kelce on Sunday is third-year safety Justin Simmons, who should match the tight end often in man coverage and sometimes out of zone or blitz looks. A lithe cover artist who lacks bulk, Simmons is agile enough to stick with Kelce but can get bullied or boxed out by the 260-pounder.
The Broncos have also used Simmons as a slot corner recently, while playing their base 3-4 against three-WR sets. That tactic might fade this week, as it would mean fewer two-safety shells against Tyreek Hill.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ defense could quietly get a boost from third-round rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who played 24 defensive snaps (logging four tackles) last week after totaling just 10 through six games.
Replacing the injured Terrance Smith (torn ACL), O’Daniel’s speed and coverage could help the Chiefs thwart crossing routes, a core part of the Broncos’ passing game often paired with play-action and/or bootlegs to give Case Keenum simpler reads. Whether he can survive as a nickel run defender is less clear.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Ravens ready to rebound, Panthers push for streak
Teams entering Week 8 on opposite ends of the emotional spectrum square off when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams are coming off much-discussed outcomes, but for different reasons.
"There's no sense in
“There’s no sense in putting your head down and crying about stuff like this,” Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco said. “You have to move on.
There are good lessons in everything.”
The Panthers put together the biggest comeback in franchise history, wiping out a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win at Philadelphia.
“It’s about who you play next and how you play against them,” Carolina coach Ron Rivera said. “But, again, I think it’s a chance to take a big step.”
The Ravens appeared set to force overtime with New Orleans until a stunning missed extra-point kick.
The Ravens’ 24-23 home loss came with kicker Justin Tucker missing an extra-point kick for the first time in his career with a chance to tie.
“Whether it’s triumph or whether it’s disaster, which is a loss, you still treat those two situations exactly the same, and that’s what we need to do,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We need to go to work and become the best football team we can be.”
While not quite the magnitude, Carolina’s Graham Gano can relate. He booted a game-winning 63-yard field goal against the New York Giants, but in the two games since then he has missed an extra-point kick in each game.
The Panthers won their latest outing 21-17 at Philadelphia, an outing that included glitches.
Quarterback Cam Newton engineered his 17th fourth-quarter game-winning drive. His ability to convert in the clutch might be overlooked at times because he’s not a pure pocket passer, Rivera said.
“A lot is about his desire and wanting to win,” Rivera said. “He wants the ball. Cam has always wanted the ball.”
Newton, was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, could be without one of his weapons if wide receiver Torrey Smith, who made a game-saving fourth-down pickup last week, isn’t recovered from a hard fall on his knee in the Philadelphia game. He didn’t practice Wednesday.
The Ravens (4-3) are on the road for the fourth time in a five-game stretch. After Sunday, they won’t go on the road again until traveling to Atlanta for a Dec. 2 game.
“We’re still building throughout the season so we’re firing on all cylinders in November and December, when it’s playoff time,” Baltimore safety Eric Weddle said. “We’ll learn from this. We’ll get back, get coached up and come back to practice hard. We have to go to Carolina with a great mindset to go win on the road.”
Baltimore ranks first in the NFL in scoring defense (14.4 points allowed per game) and total defense (280.6 yards per game). That’s a good foundation for success.
“Just keep your head down and keep winning football games,” Harbaugh said. “Before you look up, maybe you’ll win five in a row and be where you want to be.”
The Ravens might have left guard Alex Lewis back. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday since a scary injury put him in the hospital less than two weeks ago because numbness and other ailments. If he’s cleared to play Sunday, it would provide a big boost to a banged up offensive line.
The Ravens have won the last two meetings after Carolina won the first three matchups in the series. They last faced off in 2014.
Broncos seeking revenge in visit to Chiefs
Watching game film of the Kansas City Chiefs, at least one Denver Broncos defender noticed a different sort of scare factor, even for the Halloween season.
"They're playing scared, they're not challenging them," Chris Harris Jr. said of NFL opponents the Chiefs have
“They’re playing scared, they’re not challenging them,” Chris Harris Jr. said of NFL opponents the Chiefs have faced while starting 6-1, the best record in the AFC. “Guys are running free. We challenge ’em and don’t let them run free.”
Maybe so, but the Broncos also happen to be the first AFC West rival attempting to avenge a loss to the Chiefs. Denver (3-4) fell 27-23 in a prime-time home game on Oct. 1 and will get a second crack in the same month when it visits Kansas City on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Coming off a 45-10 rout of Arizona, the Broncos not only snapped a four-game losing streak but also feel they regained some swagger with a stifling effort from their defense.
“We’re definitely close. I like what coach (Vance) Joseph did when he made that adjustment and let our (defense) play our kind of football,” said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who threw and caught touchdown passes against the Cardinals. “Hopefully we continue to do that, create those turnovers, so offensively we can be more aggressive too.”
Against the Chiefs, however, that can be like picking your poison.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to dazzle as a first-year starter, recording his sixth straight 300-yard passing game as the Chiefs also romped by a 45-10 count over Cincinnati.
As much as the Broncos may want to press Kansas City’s receivers, there are many weapons to account for and a QB who been superb beyond his years making the right reads.
“It’s really amazing how sharp he is because of all they do in their offense,'” Harris said. “I don’t know who else is playing at a higher level at quarterback.”
Particularly when Mahomes has proven capable of making any throw imaginable while scrambling.
“Keeping his eyes focused down the field and being able to throw with accuracy is a gift,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who posted his 200th regular-season NFL win with the Cincinnati outcome. “That’s something that you can go through with drills and work on it, but he has a natural knack for it, too.”
The Chiefs have outscored opponents 72-19 in the first quarter, though finishing strong is important as well, especially since Kansas City has won 18 of its last 19 against division rivals.
“I feel like every game against an AFC West opponent is a tight one,” Mahomes said. “It’s always something that comes down to the end of the game.”
Linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) continue to recover for Kansas City. Running back Royce Freeman (ankle) is among several Broncos who could be limited.
Denver backup quarterback Chad Kelly was released by the club after he was arrested early Tuesday and cited with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Kelly, the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, had an encouraging preseason, prompting the Broncos to cut former first-round choice Paxton Lynch.
Reports: NFL fires official after blown call
The NFL has fired down judge Hugo Cruz for poor performance, according to multiple reports Thursday.
Cruz was on the officiating crew in Week 6 when the Los Angeles Chargers played the Browns in Cleveland. Cruz failed to call a false start on
Cruz was on the officiating crew in Week 6 when the Los Angeles Chargers played the Browns in Cleveland. Cruz failed to call a false start on Chargers left tackle Russell Okung, and while the Browns’ defenders expected the play to be whistled dead, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams.
According to FootballZebras.com, which tracks football officiating, he is the first official fired during the season because of performance in the Super Bowl era. The website was the first to report the news.
Cruz has not worked a game since that one. Neither the NFL nor the NFL Referees Association has commented on the move.
He became an NFL official in 2015.
NFL officials are graded on their performance on every play, and the league previously has suspended or re-assigned officials following errors.
Cleveland wound up losing that game 38-14, but Browns defensive end Myles Garrett highlighted that play in a recent rant about officiating in the league.
“It was so obvious,” Garrett said. “To my mind, he’s moved, nobody else has moved and the ball hasn’t moved, so it’s kinda textbook. The flag should be up. I don’t understand how you don’t see it. That’s his job is to look down the line and see when people are jumping offside or false-starting, but I’ve got to keep on finishing the play.”
That play came with 51 seconds left in the second quarter, and the touchdown turned the score from 14-3 to 21-3.
“Momentum matters in the game,” Garrett said. “No doubt. And a six-point turnaround, a seven-point turnaround like that where it could’ve been a sack or maybe a forced fumble if you keep on playing, or just a no play at all, to a touchdown, that’s a huge difference. There were a couple missed calls like that, and that’s not on Okung — he’s just doing his job.
“It’s on the ref and to him to have that kind of integrity to call that play when it comes.”
Bengals, Dalton seek revival against high-scoring Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back from a serious beatdown when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Bengals (4-3) were trampled 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend to lose their second straight game after a strong start.
The Bengals (4-3) were trampled 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend to lose their second straight game after a strong start. But quarterback Andy Dalton is not dismayed by the recent slump.
“We’re doing whatever it takes to win. That’s what it comes down to,” Dalton, who has thrown 15 touchdowns passes, said on a conference call. “We want to score as much as we can and make it easier on the defense. We want to make it easier for us as a team to get the win.
“Our mentality hasn’t changed, and it’s not any different.”
Tampa Bay (3-3) ended a three-game slide by beating the Cleveland Browns 26-23 in overtime last Sunday.
Yet the happiness over the victory was tempered by the loss of star linebacker Kwon Alexander to a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee.
“Kwon was playing so well and he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said during a press conference. “It’s just very unfortunate.”
It certainly is a rough development for a unit that ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense (32.7 points per game) and 29th in total defense (417.5 yards per contest).
The ineptitude cost Mike Smith his job as defensive coordinator on Oct. 15 and he was replaced by Mark Duffner.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (6.0 sacks) has been a bright spot and he has recorded at least one sack in five straight games, one shy of the franchise mark set by Simeon Rice in 2002.
“His energy and effort is terrific — I love the guy,” Duffner told reporters of Pierre-Paul. “I just can’t say enough about how hard he plays. He comes out and he does it the right way. He’s certainly got great talent. A lot of people have talent, but he’s been able to turn that talent into production largely because of his attitude and his desire to make plays — to be a playmaker.”
Cincinnati’s defense will be tasked with slowing a Tampa Bay attack that leads the NFL in total offense at 449.5 yards per game. The Buccaneers are eighth in scoring offense (27.8) as opportunities have been squandered with the team ranking 30th in turnover margin at minus-9.
Quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for a total of 760 yards in two starts since replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter.
The Bengals rank 31st in total defense (429.4) and 28th in scoring defense (29.0). Linebacker Vontaze Burfict has struggled since returning from suspension and had four missed tackles in the loss to the Chiefs and is now nursing a hip injury.
“He hasn’t played as well as he has in the past,” Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis told reporters, before making it clear he didn’t want to discuss the topic further when he received a follow-up question.
“I don’t want to talk about Vontaze,” Lewis said. “It’s not relevant.”
Lewis was much more chatty when the topic turned to Koetter, his former college teammate at Idaho State from 1978-80.
“It’s very unique, having sat in class with Dirk for years,” Lewis said. “I kind of grew up eating Thanksgiving dinner at his home, and I went to high school football games with his mother when his dad was coaching and his brother was the quarterback. Then later on, I worked for his father. So it’s a little bit unique. His dad coached and mentored us all the way through.”
Tampa Bay has won six of the past seven meetings.
New-look Raiders welcome Luck, Colts
Andrew Luck returns to the region of his collegiate success for the third time in his NFL career Sunday afternoon when he leads the Indianapolis Colts up against the host Oakland Raiders.
The Colts (2-5) surely come into the game in the better mental state,
The Colts (2-5) surely come into the game in the better mental state, having swamped the Buffalo Bills 37-5 last week to snap a four-game losing streak.
Indianapolis’ other win came on the road when they surprised Washington 21-9 in Week 2.
The Raiders (1-5), meanwhile, had a bye last week, but it felt like a loss when news broke that they’d traded wideout Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys.
On the field, Oakland has lost two straight, including 27-3 in London against the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent action in Week 6.
Their only win of the season was a 45-42 overtime shootout at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.
Luck played his college ball at Stanford, which is located about 50 miles southwest of Oakland on the west side of the San Francisco Bay.
Before the Houston prep standout arrived at Stanford, the Cardinal hadn’t won 10 games in a season since before World War II and had never to a BCS bowl game.
En route to a Heisman Trophy runner-up in the third of his three seasons at Stanford, Luck led the Cardinal to 12- and 11-win seasons, and to two BCS bowls.
He has made two returns to the San Francisco Bay Area with the Colts, beating his former college coach, Jim Harbaugh, when Indianapolis defeated the San Francisco 49ers 27-7 in Week 3 of the 2013 season.
His second visit three years later wasn’t as successful, as a playoff-bound Raiders team beat the Colts 33-25 in Week 16 of the 2016 season.
“Who cares?” Luck responded this week when asked if any momentum from the Buffalo win would carry over to the Oakland game. “It’s a tough trip to Oakland. Guys on the team have done it before. We came back with a bad result. They’re a team that’s hungry; we’re a team that’s hungry. Should be a good match.”
In the previous meeting in Oakland, Luck lost a battle with the Raiders’ Derek Carr, who threw three touchdown passes to Luck’s two.
Carr enters Sunday’s rematch with a deflated team that not only lost Cooper since the Raiders last played but also running back Marshawn Lynch, ruled out for the season following groin surgery.
“Guys don’t work their (butts) off year-round because they are worried about the team being good in two or three years; they work hard to win now,” Raiders tight end Lee Smith insisted this week. “You never ever want to trade elite, homegrown talent. But Coach (Jon) Gruden is thinking long-term.”
It would seem to behoove Carr, despite the limited weapons, to get into a shootout with Luck. The Raiders’ only win came in a game in which they scored 45 points, while the Colts have allowed 37 or more four times, losing on each occasion.
–Field Level Media
Injured Jags CBs Bouye, Patmon not traveling to London
Already thin at the position, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that injured cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Tyler Patmon would not travel to London for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bouye, a Pro Bowl selection last season, injured his calf in
Bouye, a Pro Bowl selection last season, injured his calf in Wednesday’s practice and did not participate in Thursday’s session.
Patmon injured his neck in last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans and has not practiced this week.
The Jaguars have a bye next week, giving the injured players more time to recover before the Week 10 game at the Indianapolis Colts.
Bouye has started all seven games this season and has 30 tackles and one interception. Patmon has played in seven games (one start) and has 13 tackles and one pass defensed.
Cornerback D.J. Hayden will travel to London, according to the team, but he has missed the last five games with a toe injury. His status for Sunday is unclear.
Other than All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, the only healthy options at cornerback for Jacksonville are undrafted rookies Tre Herndon, Quenton Meeks and Dee Delaney. Herndon and Meeks have each played only two defensive snaps, while Delaney was recently promoted from the practice squad.
Jaguars without CBs Bouye, Patmon vs Eagles in London
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye against Philadelphia in London on Sunday.
Cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) made the flight, but he’s unlikely to play because of a lingering toe injury. Hayden has missed five consecutive games and hasn’t practiced since Sept. 21.
Bouye missed practice Thursday after sustaining a calf injury in drills the day before.
Without them, the Jaguars will have three undrafted rookie cornerbacks to play alongside All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.
Tre’ Herndon or fellow undrafted rookie Quenton Meeks is expected to start, and newly signed Dee Delaney will serve as a backup. Meeks started the season on the practice squad, and Delaney was promoted to the 53-man roster Thursday. The team placed linebacker Donald Payne (knee) on IR.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” said Meeks, a former starter at Stanford. “It’s a chance to fill in for A.J. I’m just trying to fill in and do my job until he gets back healthy and everything like that. I have to step in and do what I have to do. I’m just preparing like I would all the time. I’ve worked my whole life for this.”
Meeks is the son of former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ron Meeks, who coached in the NFL between 1991 and 2012.
