200 Club: Chargers’ Rivers 4th QB to reach starts mark
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers has many accomplishments, but there is one trait that he has taken pride in over his 15-year career — durability.
The Chargers’ veteran signal caller will become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to make at least 200 consecutive regular-season starts when Los Angeles travels to Seattle.
“It’s pretty cool. I mean, obviously the two Mannings (Peyton and Eli) and Favre have started over 200 in a row, and I just feel thankful,” Rivers said. “I think there is a small element of toughness involved, but then again, shoot, lots of prayers for me from many people on Sundays and guys’ protection that allow me to be out there each and every week, whether dealing with minor things or big things.”
Rivers’ streak is even more impressive considering the physical and mental demands of the position as well as the constant QB turnover throughout the league. Since Rivers’ first start on Sept. 11, 2006, at Oakland:
— There have been 179 different starting quarterbacks, including San Francisco’s Nick Mullens on Thursday night.
— Of that group, 78 have started for two or more teams and 12 have been with four or more. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been the most traveled with starts for six teams.
— While the Chargers have had only one starting QB, 18 teams have had 10 or more start under center and eight have had 13 or more with the Browns (18), Rams (16) and Vikings (16) leading the way.
— Rivers, who has a 111-98 record, has started against 91 quarterbacks and defeated 69, including Favre and both Mannings.
Longevity, though, is nothing new for Rivers, who started 51 consecutive games at North Carolina State.
“I think just being out there each and every week has always been important,” he said. “Obviously, you want to be able to go out there and help. It’s not just be out there. You want to play at a high level, and that’s been up and down over 199, but being out there means something.”
NFL on CBS commentator Boomer Esiason said he thought it wasn’t humanly possible to see a quarterback start 200 or more consecutive games, but that Rivers’ leadership is what has stood out throughout his career.
He also noted that Rivers’ relationship with Drew Brees during his first two years with the Chargers, where both had a friendly rivalry, is something that rarely happens these days due to constant scrutiny and social media.
While Brees has had great success with Sean Payton in New Orleans, Rivers has had a tougher time. The Chargers have not been to the playoffs since 2013.
“With Philip’s competitive personality and leadership he is what other quarterbacks should aspire to be,” Esiason said. “He’s an extension of the coaching staff when he is out on the field.”
Even at age 36, Rivers is off to one of the best starts of his career as the 5-2 Chargers have won four straight. He is third in the league with a 117.8 passer rating and is tied for third with 17 touchdown passes.
He has excelled this season on deep passes along with throwing into tight windows. According to the league’s Next Gen stats, Rivers leads the league at 9.2 yards per attempt and has a 124.1 rating when the receiver is separated by less than a yard from the defender.
Rivers also has six touchdowns and no interceptions on deep passes (thrown in the air 20 yards or more). Seattle’s defense has allowed only five completions on deep passes.
“Sometimes as an older player, your body won’t let you do it. He’s gifted. He hasn’t faced that problem,” Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt said.
If Rivers’ streak continues, he would tie Peyton Manning (208) at the end of the season and Eli Manning (210) in Week 2 of next season. As for Favre’s mark of 297, Rivers said that is too many games for him to have a chance.
“Favre was always a favorite of mine. Still is. I kind of wanted to have that mark, or at least push for it in college,” Rivers said. “I’m not going to get there. So y’all can do the math and figure out your projection of how many years I’m going to play, but I’m not going to get to 300.”
Rivers might also be the last to get into the 200 straight starts club for a while. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, who is in his 11th season, is second among active straight starts with 138 and Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, who is in his 10th, has 119. Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who has started every game since entering the league in 2012, is at 103 and wouldn’t reach 200 until midway through the 2024 season.
Gruden seeks answers after most lopsided loss of his career
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The defense can't stop anybody, even a third-string, undrafted free agent quarterback making his NFL debut.
The banged-up offensive line is providing no protection for Derek Carr, leaving coach Jon Gruden so concerned about his quarterback's health that he was unwilling to call any down-field passes.
The problems for the Oakland Raiders right now run deep and they were all exposed in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that was the most lopsided of Gruden’s 12 years as an NFL head coach.
The play that revealed the most issues might have been a 52-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert that made it 31-3 in the third quarter on Thursday night that featured several players appearing to play at less than top speed.
“I didn’t have any problem at all with the effort,” Gruden said. “I think what I had a big problem with is we had two guys in the same gap and we got outflanked immediately and their back was faster than I think we anticipated. That was my big problem with the long run. Once again, defensively I think we gave up six plays for 240 yards. Six plays yielded 240 yards. That cannot happen and it continues to be a big part of our problem. We have to fix it.”
Right now, the Raiders (1-7) haven’t been able to fix much of anything and are getting worse by the week. Oakland has lost four straight games, getting outscored by 85 points in the span.
The defense is allowing 6.76 yards per play, the worst by any team through eight games since the 1970 merger. The Raiders have allowed the second-most points as a franchise through eight games (252), are tied for the second-fewest takeaways (6) and have the fewest sacks (7). Oakland has also allowed opponents to have a 113.9 passer rating, a mark that only one team has ever been worse than over a full season.
Even Nick Mullens managed to pick apart the defense in his NFL debut, joining Hall of Famers Fran Tarkenton and Jim Kelly as the only quarterbacks to throw for at least 250 yards and three TDs with no interceptions in their first career game.
Those struggles have led to some heated sideline conversations between Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who still has the confidence of his head coach.
“I’m sure emotions get caught on tape sometimes but, there’s not a better coach I know than Paul Guenther,” Gruden said. “There’s not a better friend that I have than Paul Guenther. We’re going to argue and jaw, probably tonight, deep into the night over a lot of things. I’ll see if we can video footage for you.”
The offense is dealing with its own woes as rookie left tackle Kolton Miller has been in and out of the lineup with a knee injury, left guard Kelechi Osemele re-injured his knee Thursday after missing the previous three games, backup left guard Jon Feliciano is dealing with a rib injury and rookie right tackle Brandon Parker has struggled since taking over for the injured Donald Penn.
The situation got so bad Thursday when Miller was forced to leave that Osemele had to move to left tackle after not practicing there all season.
Osemele and Miller are being evaluated and could miss some time so the Raiders brought back former draft pick David Sharpe on Friday to take the place of tackle T.J. Clemmings, who is on injured reserve.
Oakland allowed eight sacks against San Francisco and Gruden pulled Carr to protect his health.
“Last night I was concerned,” he said. “Last night we didn’t just have a couple of injuries, we were decimated and had guys playing positions that they had never really practiced. That was uncommon for any game I’ve ever called and I’ve called a lot of games. I’ve broadcast some games and I haven’t seen that.”
Even the rookie punter is struggling. Oakland used a fifth-round pick on Johnny Townsend, who has struggled all season. His 25-yard punt two weeks ago set up Indianapolis’ go-ahead score and he had a 23-yarder against San Francisco.
Townsend is last in the NFL in gross punting average (41.9 yards) and has the second-lowest percentage of punts downed inside the 20 (18.8 percent).
“I think he’s overthinking some things a little bit,” Gruden said. “Directional punting, putting the ball between the numbers to the side line to the right, to the left, getting it off quicker, whatever it may be. I make no excuses for Townsend, but I will say this, I have seen him bomb it. I have seen him be a difference maker and I am confident it’s in our near future.”
Jets rookie TE Chris Herndon looks to keep TD streak going
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Herndon is not the superstitious type. So, he's totally fine with talking about his three-game touchdown streak.
The New York Jets' rookie tight end would rather chat about something else, though.
“I mean, it’s definitely nice to get into the end zone, but it feels a lot better when we’re winning,” Herndon said Friday. “So, it’s been fun these last three weeks, getting a few targets in the end zone and capitalizing on them, but ultimately I want us to win, so I don’t try to focus on the stats.”
Herndon is the third rookie in franchise history to catch a TD pass in three straight games, joining fellow tight end Thurlow Cooper (1960) and wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson (1996).
But, as he said, the end result hasn’t always been there. His first NFL touchdown came in the Jets’ 42-34 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 14, when he had a 32-yard grab.
Herndon had a 12-yard catch against Minnesota the following week to tie the game at 7 late in the first quarter. New York ended up losing 37-17.
Last week at Chicago, Herndon had a 16-yard TD reception in the Jets’ disappointing 24-10 loss.
He’ll try to make it four in a row — and, he hopes, with a victory — when New York travels to Miami, where Herndon played his college ball.
“I just think the offense slowed down for him,” coach Todd Bowles said. “I think from a mental standpoint, he’s playing faster because he can see everything that’s coming and his abilities are starting to take over without even thinking.”
Herndon was a fourth-round pick in April after a solid college career that was cut short last year by a knee injury. Some draft experts thought he could have been as high as a second-rounder if not for him being hurt.
“I’m definitely thankful to be here,” he said. “I don’t take any of this for granted because at this time last year, I was dealing with being injured. So, just being able to play in a professional league, that alone is an honor.
He tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee before the Hurricanes were getting set to play in the ACC title game against Clemson. That was the end of his season and his career — but he refused to believe his NFL dreams would be over.
“I mean, not doubts,” he said, “but it wasn’t necessarily the best time to, you know, go down.”
With him slipping into the fourth round, the Jets took a chance on him even though he needed to continue rehabilitating his knee through the early part of the offseason.
Herndon’s role with the team was uncertain as New York had several tight ends on its roster during the spring. The 22-year-old native of Norcross, Georgia, also found himself in trouble with the law when he was arrested on June 2 for driving while intoxicated after flipping his car in New Jersey.
He was remorseful after the arrest , and thankful to the Jets for sticking by him during his legal issues. Herndon leaned on his faith while acknowledging that he had doubts about what was next for him.
“You kind of do, but that’s when I just started praying more and letting God handle all that,” he said. “Just controlling all I can at that point. I was strong with it and I’m still learning and growing with it each day.”
Herndon could potentially be disciplined by the NFL for next season, but he will let that play out. His mind right now is on getting better — on and off the field.
And, things are certainly looking up as far as his play.
Herndon has 12 catches — seven in the last three games — for 161 yards and the three TDs, which tie him with Robby Anderson for the team lead. He and Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert have the most by a rookie tight end this season, and one more would break the Jets’ single-season mark for rookies at the position — currently shared with Rich Caster (1970), Mickey Shuler (1978) and Dustin Keller (2008).
And, Herndon has another eight games to do it.
“Yeah, I was actually kind of surprised when I heard that news,” he said. “I’m honestly just thankful.”
Herndon and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold were roommates for a stretch during training camp and developed a friendship off the field.
“Whenever we came home, either one of us had questions, especially me, because I’m the tight end, I just asked him,” Herndon said. “That kind of helped.”
Now, they’re creating a bond on the field that’s resulting in some big plays.
“First of all, he’s is a great route runner,” Darnold said. “But also, he’s a great run blocker, which helps in the pass game. It sets up play action and all that stuff. Whenever you have a versatile tight end like him, it always helps an offense.”
Redskins rule out Crowder, Thompson and Williams vs. Falcons
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have ruled out wide receiver Jamison Crowder, running back Chris Thompson and left tackle Trent Williams for their game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
With Williams out, Ty Nsekhe is expected to start on an offensive line that had been mostly healthy this season. Gruden said Friday there was no timeline on Williams’ return.
The absences of Crowder and Thompson will give Richardson and Bibbs, assuming they play. Richardson has been playing through shoulder and knee injuries.
The Falcons ruled out cornerback Robert Alford (ankle) and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring).
49ers RB Mostert, CB Moseley out for season with injuries
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will both need season-ending surgery after getting injured against the Oakland Raiders.
Mostert had 41 carries for 297 yards this season as a backup to Matt Breida, including a 52-yard touchdown against Oakland.
Moseley played his first game of the season Thursday.
Shanahan also says he has not decided on who will play quarterback next game after Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three TDs in his debut. Mullens started ahead of C.J. Beathard, who was nursing a wrist injury. Shanahan says he will have a decision early next week when the players return from their long weekend.
Dolphins CB Tankersley suffers season-ending ACL tear
Dolphins CB Tankersley suffers season-ending ACL tear
Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was placed on injured reserve and will rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his knee, coach Adam Gase told reporters on Friday.
Tankersley was injured during Thursday's practice.
The second-year pro saw action in six games as a reserve this season. He started 11 games last season as a rookie.
“It’s a shame because he was pushing to come along and we felt like we had him in a good spot and he was competing,” Gase said. “He was practicing better. When a young player gets hurt, it’s tough for them to handle it. He’ll be back at some point. The way that those ACLs seem to be, guys come back from those.”
Starting cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) also is ailing and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Also, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (passing shoulder) will his miss fourth straight game. The team said Friday that his injury is to the capsule in the shoulder and doctors determined that rest is a better option than surgery.
Defensive end Charles Harris (calf) also will sit out his fourth straight game.
Receiver Kenny Stills (groin) is listed as questionable and hoping to return after missing one game. Tight end A.J. Derby (foot) is also questionable.
49ers RB Mostert likely done for season
49ers RB Mostert likely done for season
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will likely miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday night's 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the 49ers’ win that San Francisco doesn’t expect to have him for the rest of the season, although trainers did not confirm that to him.
“I would assume so with a broken arm,” Shanahan said.
Mostert had a 52-yard touchdown run and finished the game with seven carries for 86 yards. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per carry in 2018.
Bills QB Allen limited Friday, return near
Bills QB Allen limited Friday, return near
One day after head coach Sean McDermott forecasted his return, Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen was a limited participant in Friday's practice, his first in nearly three weeks.
“Every night, we kind of re-evaluate where he is, and what we’ll do tomorrow with him. I don’t think it’s too far off in terms of when he’ll start to throw,” McDermott said of Allen on Thursday.
Allen is still considered week-to-week.
The 22-year-old Allen was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was injured when he took a helmet to the elbow against the Houston Texans.
The 2-6 Bills are preparing to face the Chicago Bears in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday.
Fired Jackson: ‘I laid foundation’ for Browns
Fired Jackson: 'I laid foundation' for Browns
Hue Jackson won three times in 40 games as head coach of the Browns, but claims he was fired prematurely Monday by the Cleveland organization.
“The fact that we played four overtime games (this year) says that we were a better football team. In my mind, if we fix the offense – it’s a totally different story,” Jackson said in an interview with Cleveland.com. “So I do believe the move (to let him go) was premature. But I think a part of the problem again went back to the first two years.”
Jackson reported to ownership during his tenure, but faulted former general manager Sashi Brown — who was promoted from an analytics role to be a first-time personnel boss — for digging the Browns a massive roster hole to dig out of the past two years. Dorsey was hired in December 2017 to replace Brown and gave only a tepid endorsement of Jackson, a signal he wasn’t on the same page with the coach or Haslam.
Jackson said Friday he went around ownership to try to save his offense, feeling during the 2018 season it was his only chance to resurrect a group that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in points per game. Jackson said Friday on “First Take” he is culpable for the final results.
“You’re making sure you cross the Ts and dot the Is,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, what’s most important is we just didn’t get it done on offense.”
Haslam said Monday that internal discord, in addition to the poor results on the field, led to the decision to fire Jackson midseason. Jackson on Friday denied he was throwing anyone “under the bus” by saying Haley had total control of the offense.
Jackson also pointed directly to Brown and the personnel department passing on multiple quarterbacks — Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes in particular — as a setback for the franchise. But he also said 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield is on his way to being a “sensational player.”
“The problem was that the analytics and football (people) were not on the same page on who the premium players were and what their value to a football team would be,” Jackson said of the team’s approach to personnel under Brown. “This was more a people problem of collaboration than just an analytics problem. We were getting worse as a team – and the NFL is set up for bad teams to get better not worse.”
Jackson said he believes the foundation is in place for the next coach — interim head coach Gregg Williams or a potential replacement — to win big. Jackson said doing so won’t be easy, as winning with the Browns would be the “Mount Everest of the NFL.”
“I believe the constant changes only compound the difficulties for the next person to have the time and patience to be successful. I strongly believe that I did a lot of work in a short time of laying the foundation for turning the place around,” Jackson said. “It’s unfortunate that they took the approach they did the first two years because those were two years that I couldn’t get back from a record and value standpoint.”
Jackson said he knows he is a good football coach and expects another job to present itself.
“I still think there’s another opportunity out there. I want to go back and be a coordinator,” he said.
Gruden defends 1-7 Raiders, ex-players claim Oakland quit
Gruden defends 1-7 Raiders, ex-players claim Oakland quit
On the heels of a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and little-known third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reiterated his mission with the on-the-move franchise.
The many faces of “Chucky” were on display Thursday night. Gruden winced, gritted his teeth, twisted his lips and took deep breaths repeatedly as the 49ers embarrassed the Raiders on national television.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a beating, including six sacks, before he was pulled in the fourth quarter. The Raiders finished the night with a defense allowing more yards per play this season than any team in NFL history, helping define how Gruden stands at 1-7 in his return to the sideline.
“The thing that we’re at now is, who’s going to want to continue to show up? Who’s going to continue to fight?” Carr said. “Because those are the kind of men you want on the team when it starts going well. Those are the kind of guys that when coach isn’t around or one of our leaders, everyone in the locker room, the conversations they’re having, they’re only building us forward. Because the ones that pull you away, you don’t want any of those guys.”
The Raiders are scheduled to play in Las Vegas beginning in 2020.
Since the end of training camp, the Raiders have parted with a pair of top five draft picks — outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper — which could be perceived by players in the locker room as a white flag on the 2018 season.
Many media types and some former players took to social media on Thursday night to make the claim that Gruden’s roster returned serve, quitting on the coach at midseason.
Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said via Twitter “People can say whatever about the @Raiders front office. But the fact that these players have quit is embarrassing. I’ve played on bad teams-the majority of dudes NEVER QUIT. No matter what. What would all these guys tell their kids!!?! NEVER QUIT- they shld walk the walk #TNF.”
Raiders defensive end Frostee Rucker, a 12-year veteran, said he didn’t see his team quit.
“No one’s packing it in. Coach hasn’t quit,” Rucker said. “It’s not about next year, or the year after that. It’s not about that. We’re trying to win. It’s just not happening right now.”
Former NFL tight end George Wrighster said via Twitter “Can anybody every remember seeing a team quit on a coach, then the coach manage to get the team to “buy in” the next season? I can’t.”
Lions DE Ansah could return vs. Vikings
Lions DE Ansah could return vs. Vikings
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah could rejoin the Detroit Lions on the field Sunday at Minnesota for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 1.
On Friday, Patricia calmly signaled optimism Ansah, 29, could be back this week.
“He’s right in the mix right now with all of it,” Patricia said. “You want to go out and see him be able to produce in practice and function at a level in practice where, A, he can protect himself and, B, he can do what you need him to do. And then be able to come in the next day and still feel like he’s moving in the right direction of that.”
Ansah, retained with the franchise designation in the offseason, has played just 19 snaps this season because of the injury that occurred in the season-opening loss to the New York Jets.
The franchise designation pays Ansah $17.143 million for 2018.
Bears LB Mack to be game-time decision at Bills
Bears LB Mack to be game-time decision at Bills
Khalil Mack is expected to be a game-time decision at Buffalo as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Mack was initially injured in Chicago’s overtime loss at Miami on Oct. 14. Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Mack is showing signs of improvement.
“The hope is,” Nagy said, “he can play against Buffalo. But again, this is a day-by-day, hour-by-hour situation. It’s just one that I really haven’t been a part of before just because of where he’s at, and so, you know, it could be a similar situation, but I just think right now, that was what was best for him and what was best for us.”
There remains a chance the Bears will opt to rest Mack with three NFC North games in 12 days — Nov. 11-22 — to follow.
Mack was acquired from the Oakland Raiders prior to Week 1 and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Month in September. He had 5.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Vikings RB Cook eyes return, WR Diggs questionable
Vikings RB Cook eyes return, WR Diggs questionable
Running back Dalvin Cook is questionable to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
“I’m in a comfortable spot. I just got to keep stacking the days up,” Cook said. “One thing about injuries — you can’t ever replicate a game in practice. Tweaking and turning your body and getting tackled. We don’t tackle in practice. So you’ll never know.”
Cook has 36 carries for 98 yards this season. He is expected to return on a limited snap count.
The Vikings have more injuries of note ahead of the NFC North showdown.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, safety Andrew Sendejo and Riley Reiff are also questionable.
Chiefs WR Hill ready to roll at Cleveland
Chiefs WR Hill ready to roll at Cleveland
Tyreek Hill was a full participant in Friday's practice and plans to start for the Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland on Sunday.
Hill is tied for the team lead (Travis Kelce) with 44 receptions for 705 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. Hill is averaging 16 yards per reception and has 14 receptions of 20-plus yards.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston, who is coming back from a hamstring injury, is less certain. He could be limited to a pass-rushing role against the Browns. Houston was described Thursday as “very limited.” He is officially questionable.
Safety Eric Berry, who has yet to play in a game this season due to a heel injury, is officially doubtful but not expected to return.
Linebacker Frank Zombo (hamstring) and offensive guard Mitch Morse (concussion) are out.
Falcons K Bryant, CB Alford out at Redskins
Falcons K Bryant, CB Alford out at Redskins
Starting cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant are out for Sunday's game when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Washington Redskins.
Atlanta coach Dan Quinn announced the news Friday and said rookie Isaiah Oliver would replace Alford in the starting lineup.
Bryant also missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. But his replacement, Giorgio Tavecchio, made a 56-yard field goal and was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in the Week 7 win that was followed by a bye week.
The Falcons have six starters on injured reserve.
Broncos activate Cravens, promote Cracraft
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos will be without starters Bradley Roby, Darian Stewart, Brandon Marshall and rookie returner DaeSean Hamilton for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Broncos activated safety Su'a Cravens off injured reserve and replaced receiver Isaiah McKenzie with River Cracraft on Friday.
With right tackle Jared Veldheer returning from a knee injury, the Broncos finally have the luxury of giving left tackle Garett Bolles some plays off to try to settle him down and break his holding habit.
The Broncos could either put Veldheer in his spot or move Billy Turner over from the right side.
They’ll replace Roby, who has struggled in his adjustment from nickel back to starter following the offseason trade of Aqib Talib to the Rams, with a mix of veterans Tramaine Brock and Adam Jones and rookie Isaac Yiadom.
Along with Chris Harris Jr., those three will face Texans star DeAndre Hopkins and ex-teammate Demaryius Thomas, who was traded to Houston on Tuesday.
Until now the Broncos were limited in their options for Bolles, who keeps giving up pressures and sacks, and Roby, who keeps allowing too much cushion and big plays by not jamming receivers or playing the ball on deep passes.
Three weeks ago, coach Vance Joseph said he didn’t fear losing the locker room over his patience with Bolles and Roby, saying, “They all understand we’re playing the best players.” He said Bolles and Roby had to fix their flaws in the glare of games rather than through a benching.
Dolphins’ Tankersley out for season with torn ACL
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins backup cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has a torn knee ligament, the ninth player on the team to sustain a season-ending injury.
"We can't afford any more," coach Adam Gase said Friday. He said the same thing Monday.
Tankersley has a torn anterior cruciate ligament. His loss could be magnified because starting cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) is questionable for the game. Defensive end Charles Harris (calf) was ruled out, and receiver Kenny Stills (groin), and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) are questionable.
Tankersley had an important role on special teams. He was hurt in practice Thursday with no contact involved.
“He was just running with a guy and took a weird step,” Gase said.
Tankersley was placed on injured reserve, and center Jake Brendel was activated off injured reserve. Gase said the Dolphins won’t try to add a replacement at cornerback until after the Jets game.
Derrick Henry possibly running out of time with the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry possibly is running out of time with the Tennessee Titans.
“We all know, you guys all know, if you’re inconsistent in this league, they’ll find somebody to replace you,” Henry said. “So I feel like the biggest thing is just being consistent during everything that I do. Being efficient, finishing runs, being physical, running hard. Like I said, I stood in front of y’all and said all those things, but I don’t feel like I’ve done those things.”
Henry is in his third season after being the Titans’ third pick in the 2016 draft out of Alabama. Lewis is the free agent general manager Jon Robinson signed in March to a four-year deal.
During the Titans’ bye last week, Henry studied each of those 84 carries and evaluated himself. He found plenty he can do better by running like the 6-foot-3, 247-pound back he is. Henry is averaging a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry. Lewis leads Tennessee in rushing with 277 yards — 4 more than Henry who’s had 11 more carries this season.
The Titans (3-4) need an improved running game having lost three straight, and they rank 19th in the NFL averaging only 107.9 yards rushing per game. They had a season-high 164 yards rushing Oct. 21 in London, and Lewis was a big key running for a season-high 91 yards. Lewis finished with a career-best 155 yards from scrimmage.
Asked about Henry, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said they have to find ways to clean up mistakes across the offense that have cost yards. That includes finishing runs better.
“There are times if you look at yourself and say, ‘Man, I could have done a better job.’ I think that’s what Derrick is doing,” Vrabel said. “I appreciate that mentality from him. He can do more and we all can do more.”
Tennessee signed fullback Jalston Fowler on Monday to add another blocker to the offensive mix. The Titans visit Dallas (3-4) and know the Cowboys will be running the ball with Ezekiel Elliott who’s second in the NFL with 619 yards rushing. That makes getting the run game working better crucial against a Dallas defense ranked third in fewest yards allowed and ninth against the run, giving up 96.3 yards per game.
Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said the Titans’ coaches and players still have plenty of confidence in Henry. But Henry has to make the most of his opportunities with the ball.
“He’s a big back, and any time you’re a big back, you want to make sure you’re finishing runs,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a pretty good job of that. We’ve just got to get him going. We’ve got to get him going, and I think it’s a matter of time before we’re able to do it. But really it takes everybody. It’s not just Derrick. It takes all 11.”
Notes: Both starting guards practiced fully Friday, including RG Josh Kline (ankle) who was limited Thursday. WR Corey Davis (hamstring) was limited for a second straight day. S Kenny Vaccaro, who has missed the past three games with an elbow injury, practiced fully for a second straight day.
Robert Alford, Matt Bryant ruled out for Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant missed practice for the third straight day and have been ruled for Sunday's game at Washington.
Coach Dan Quinn said rookie Isaiah Oliver will take Alford's spot. Oliver is a second-round draft pick from Colorado.
Giorgio Tavecchio takes Bryant’s place for the second straight game. With Bryant hobbled by a sore hamstring since kicking a 57-yard field goal against Tampa Bay, Tavecchio kicked three field goals against New York.
The 43-year-old Bryant is the Atlanta’s franchise scoring leader. Before this season he had not missed a game since 2009.
Jets activate Elijah McGuire, Rontez Miles
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have activated running back Elijah McGuire from the short-term injured reserve list and safety Rontez Miles from the physically unable to perform list.
McGuire was sidelined since early in training camp when he broke a foot. He was eligible to come off IR this weekend after sitting out the first eight games. McGuire was a sixth-round draft pick out of Louisiana-Lafayette last year and should help boost the Jets’ struggling running game. He had 315 yards rushing and a touchdown as a rookie, along with 17 catches for 177 yards and a TD.
Miles is a standout on special teams. He’s in his sixth NFL season, all with the Jets.
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson questionable for Bears
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after missing practice all week because of to a concussion.
If Anderson cannot play, Nathan Peterman will start.
Starting quarterback Josh Allen returned to practice on a limited basis Friday for the first time since injuring an elbow in Week 6 against Houston. He is out for Sunday’s game.
Defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) is out.
Buffalo (2-6) is home against Chicago (4-3).