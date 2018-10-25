2 is the new 1 in the NFL; 2-point conversion tries are up
Two is the new one.
NFL teams are going for 2-point conversions more than ever this season. Teams have tried it 59 times through the first seven weeks, converting 35. They’re on pace to break the record of 115 attempted in 1994, the year the NFL adopted the 2-point conversion.
There have been eight entire seasons since 1994 in which there weren’t 59 2-pont conversion tries and only four times has the total reached 100.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel went for 2 points and the win instead of playing for the tie and failed in Tennessee’s 20-19 loss to the Chargers in London.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur went for it down 20-12 and also failed in a 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was considering it but played for overtime and lost when Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career in a 24-23 loss to the Saints.
In Week 5, Eagles coach Doug Pederson went for the 2-point conversion trailing by eight points and was successful. Philadelphia ended up losing to Minnesota but was in position to win the game with a touchdown and extra point after converting. Teams have a higher percentage of winning down six instead of down seven.
Shurmur followed the same logic and more coaches might follow the trend in 8-point games because the success rate for 2-point conversions is nearly 60 percent and they could try again and get the tie on the next touchdown.
Vrabel’s decision was the toughest because kicking an extra point to send the game into overtime is the safer choice. However, that doesn’t always work out as Harbaugh found out with a kicker who had been perfect to that point.
Here’s a look inside more numbers going into Week 8:
UPHILL BATTLE: Bad news for the 14 teams with losing records. Since the current playoff format was introduced in 1990, 88 percent of teams who made the playoffs had a winning record through Week 7.
ADAM’S MARK: Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has at least 100 yards receiving in each of Minnesota’s first seven games this season, tying Charley Hennigan, who did it to start the 1961 season with Houston. Only Calvin Johnson had eight straight 100-yard receiving games at any point during a season. Thielen has 67 catches for 822 yards and five touchdowns.
TEXAN TURNAROUND: The Houston Texans are the sixth team since 1970 to win four straight games following an 0-3 start.
TOPPING T.O.: Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald needs 135 yards receiving to surpass Hall of Famer Terrell Owens (15,934) for second on the all-time list behind Jerry Rice.
GORE’S GRIND: Colts running back Frank Gore is 105 scrimmage yards away from passing Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (18,190) for sixth on the all-time list. Rice is also first in that category.
NAIL-BITERS: Sixty-one games have been decided by one score and at least one game has reached overtime in each of the first seven weeks.
___
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, fighting through the nagging ankle injury, sat out the team's practice on Wednesday, according to the team's injury report.
Despite being sidelined for practice last week on both Wednesday and Thursday and being a limited participant on Friday, Mack still started in the Bears’ 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.
After getting off to a monstrous start in the season’s first four games this season, Mack hurt his ankle in Week 6 at Miami and played through the injury. However, after notching 17 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles in his first four games, the three-time Pro Bowl player has just three tackles and no sacks over the past two games.
Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) and guard Eric Kush (neck) also missed practice Wednesday while cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) was limited.
The Bears (3-3) host the New York Jets (3-4) on Sunday afternoon.
Back in play: Rams’ Sam Shields to face Green Bay friends
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Not many defensive backs know more about Aaron Rodgers' strengths and proclivities than Sam Shields. He went against the Green Bay Packers' superstar quarterback in practice each week for seven years while they were teammates.
“Oh yeah, it was a good competition, and we enjoyed it,” Shields said Wednesday, chuckling at the memories. “He would give me the side-eye, like, ‘I’m coming at you,’ and things like that. It helped me, it helped him.”
When Shields and the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams (7-0) host the Packers (3-2-1) on Sunday, he is eager to show off everything he learned during those countless hours of hard work in northeast Wisconsin.
Moreover, Shields is simply grateful to be healthy enough to do it.
Over two years after his fourth concussion put a premature end to his tenure in Green Bay, Shields is back in the league as a key member of the Rams’ secondary and special teams. He made his first interception since 2015 during his second game with LA, and he is playing a steady complementary role on the Rams’ star-studded defense.
The Packers are happy and proud — even if they would prefer Shields doesn’t do anything extraordinary against them at the Coliseum.
“He’s a fantastic player,” Rodgers said. “Just keeping in touch with him during his time away after the injury in Jacksonville, this is what he wanted. He wanted to come back. He wanted to come back (with Green Bay). But I’m happy he’s playing. I’m happy he’s feeling great. He’s having no issues with his head. He’s a fantastic guy, was a great teammate for us, and a big-time player for a number of years.”
Shields won a Super Bowl, made 18 interceptions, started 62 games and earned a Pro Bowl berth during his tenure in Green Bay. His growth into a solid NFL cornerback was remarkable after he joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2010.
But his concussion in the Packers’ 2016 season opener at Jacksonville kept him out for the rest of that year, and he sat out all of 2017 after Green Bay cut him. He seriously considered retirement during his absence.
“I’m happy he is (back),” said Packers receiver Davante Adams, who missed the final two games of last season with a concussion. “I can’t say I’m surprised, just because it’s serious. Those things can be serious, but you never know how a guy is feeling. You can always change. I’ve been down that path, but didn’t have any lingering effects like he did.”
Shields endured months of painful headaches before getting lengthy treatment at UCLA and a few months of rest at home in South Florida. Once his head felt better, he was determined to return to the camaraderie and excitement of a team, and the Rams gave him the chance.
“I feel great,” Shields said. “I feel blessed just to put my feet back on the ground, man. And being in this locker room with my brothers, that’s always feeling good, feeling happy. I’ve been taking it one day at a time, and everything has been getting better each day.”
The Rams haven’t played the Packers since 2015, and Shields has plenty of information on Rodgers to share with his teammates. Along with all that practice work, Shields spent years watching on Sundays as Rodgers took advantage of mismatches or tricked opponents into jumping offside with his cadence.
“The little mistakes, he sees those and capitalizes on them,” Shields said.
Shields is playing slightly less than half of the Rams’ defensive snaps in recent weeks, and he plays extensively on special teams. Los Angeles cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill take many of the Rams’ coverage assignments, but Shields also draws his share.
More importantly, he is a part of the team again — which is all he really wanted.
“I think Sam looks good,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s good to see him healthy out there playing. He’s been playing a lot of snaps, primarily in their sub packages. He’s done a good job. He’s moving well like he always has. I’m happy for Sam.”
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — At the very least, Eli Apple didn't have to worry about whether he'd be welcomed warmly in the corner of Saints headquarters where the defensive backs' lockers are clustered.
Apple's former Ohio State teammates, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Vonn Bell, took care of that.
“We’re glad to have him,” Bell said, smiling widely.
Added Lattimore, “I know what he’s capable of. I know the skillset. He’s a great player, a big player, strong. He’s got good feet. He’s going to get it right.”
For the Saints’ sake, he’d better.
New Orleans enters its Week 8 test at Minnesota ranked 28th in the NFL against the pass, allowing nearly 276 yards per game through the air. Making matters worse has been the timing of some the Saints’ coverage busts, most recently at the end of Sunday’s victory at Baltimore , when Ravens receiver John Brown caught what should have been a tying touchdown pass in the final half-minute with no defender near him. Baltimore’s extra point kick sailed wide, however, and New Orleans (5-1) escaped with another victory.
In Week 2 against Cleveland , the Saints gave up a game-tying, 47-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Calloway with 1:16 to go and would have fallen behind if kicker Zane Gonzalez hadn’t missed an extra point. New Orleans then needed a field goal with 21 seconds left to clinch that victory.
Lattimore said New Orleans has been “terrible” in 2-minute defense.
So when the Saints had an opportunity on Tuesday to acquire Apple , who was a 2016 New York Giants first-round draft choice, in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and 2020 seventh-rounder, they seized it.
“We felt like it was in our best interest,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “We felt like it was going to help us this year.”
Apple, 23, practiced with New Orleans for the first time on Wednesday. And while his status for this Sunday’s game remains unclear, he said he was “very excited” to be traded to New Orleans from the languishing Giants, a team with which he has struggled at times and come under public criticism from teammates and staff.
“It’s a great organization here, a lot of great players, too,” Apple said after his first Saints practice. “I just can’t wait to come in and contribute.”
Apple’s future in New York seemed tenuous since the 2017 season, when Giants safety Landon Collins called Apple a “cancer,” and when Apple also was suspended for confrontational behavior toward coaches during practice.
This season, however, Apple seemed to be following through on his pledge that his attitude would be “all business.” In five games with the Giants this fall, he’d made or assisted on 22 tackles, defended five passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Asked in New Orleans if he needed a change of scenery, Apple responded, “I wouldn’t necessarily say I needed it, but it’s great to have one right now.”
“A lot of juice around here,” Apple added. “A lot of excitement.”
Payton, who normally emphasizes the importance of character in the players he acquires, said he was comfortable Apple could help after speaking with the defensive back’s former teammates who now play for the Saints.
“It’s not uncommon that we would visit with certain players on a roster about guys they might’ve played with in college or maybe with prior to (on) another NFL team,” Payton said. “We felt good on the information. We like the skillset and we’re excited.”
In addition to Lattimore and Bell, Apple was Ohio State teammates with receiver Michael Thomas and often competed against him in practice.
“It was a heavy-weight fight every day,” Bell recalled, adding that both players practiced so intensely they had to be physically separated a few times. “It was competing at its best.”
Notes: Left guard Andrus Peat, who sat out Sunday’s game in Baltimore with a head injury that had occurred in practice the previous week, returned to practice on Wednesday and said he expects to play this week. … Center Max Unger (hand) and reserve guard Josh LeRibeus (ankle) sat out practice. … Safety Marcus Williams practiced, but was listed on the Saints’ injury report with a groin injury.
Three days after two of the leading supporters of unemployed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick bickered on the field, one of the two says he has no doubt that Kaepernick "is being blackballed."
The comments from Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins come amid his feud with Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid.
In a protest against police brutality, and to show support for people of color he says are oppressed in the U.S., Kaepernick began sitting on the bench during the national anthem in 2017 preseason games. That led to him kneeling during the anthem.
The Jenkins-Reid fissure is rooted in the agreement between the nonprofit Players Coalition and the NFL. Both players were part of the coalition, but Reid left amid concerns about its agenda.
While the NFL agreed to provide almost $100 million for causes considered important to people in African-American areas, Reid argued that Kaepernick, and his drive for social justice, should have played a stronger role in forging the agreement.
Reid, who continues to kneel during the national anthem, has said he believes Jenkins “co-opted with the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization started. It was cowardly. He sold us out.”
Jenkins views Kaepernick’s situation and the social justice push as separate issues, and his comments on Wednesday came back to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, while also taking a dig at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“While our main focus is always on the community and those systemic oppressions, how we can leverage our relationships, our access and resources to help people in everyday communities, there is still a responsibility to speak out on Colin Kaepernick, who started this movement and still doesn’t have a job,” Jenkins said.
“I wholeheartedly believe he is being blackballed, to speak out in support of Eric Reid, who put his job on the line to fight for those who didn’t have a voice,” Jenkins said.
“I can turn on the tape this week and our opponent and see Colin Kaepernick deserves a job,” Jenkins added, referring to the Jaguars, whom the Eagles will play on Sunday in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars, who went to the AFC Championship Game last season, are 3-4 this season, and quarterback Blake Bortles was benched early in the second half of last week’s 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans.
While Bortles has been announced as the starter for this Sunday’s game in London, he will be “on a short leash,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Atlanta Falcons: Offensive line reinforcements were added to the roster after right guard Brandon Fusco (ankle) became the second starting lineman to suffer a season-ending injury in Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. Atlanta added Austin Pasztor and Rees Odhiambo to increase depth, which first took a hit when starting left guard Andy Levitre suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Week 2. Pasztor has played in 65 NFL games over six-plus seasons, including seven games for Atlanta last season. Odhiambo started seven games for the Seattle Seahawks last season and played in 15 total over two seasons and was signed off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. The injury-plagued Falcons have a bye this week.
Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton was a limited practice participant on Wednesday because of soreness in his passing shoulder but coach Ron Rivera said the quarterback is dealing with “just pretty much general soreness.” Rivera said Newton will start showing up on the injury report more and more as the season continues. “We’ve got to be able to make sure he’s healthy down the stretch,” Rivera said. “Giving him a day every now and then, I think it’s important for his well-being.” Meanwhile, Newton was amused that Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle referred to him as “a fast dinosaur,” as former Auburn assistant Trooper Taylor used the dinosaur tag when Newton was in college. “I always asked him, ‘Why do you call me a dinosaur?'” Newton said of Taylor. “He said, ‘Your talent is extinct. They don’t make them like you no more.'”
New Orleans Saints: Coach Sean Payton had a simple explanation for why the team traded for cornerback Eli Apple from the New York Giants. “We felt like it was in our best interest,” Payton said. “We felt like it was going to help us this year.” The 23-year-old Apple was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2016 but his play was inconsistent (one interception in 30 games) and he was suspended for the final game last season due to detrimental conduct. But the Saints feel good about Apple joining a team that includes two of his former Ohio State teammates (safety Vonn Bell, cornerback Marshon Lattimore) in the secondary. “It’s not uncommon that we would visit with certain players on a roster about guys they might’ve played with in college or maybe (on) another NFL team,” Payton said. “We felt good on the information. We like the skillset and we’re excited to work with him.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leading rusher Peyton Barber (ankle) sat out Wednesday’s practice and his availability for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be firmed up later in the week. Barber’s absence allowed rookie Ronald Jones to get a full practice workload. “He took the majority of everything, which is great for him,” Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter said. Jones has just 45 yards on 17 carries, with six of the attempts coming in last Sunday’s overtime win over the Cleveland Browns. Barber has rushed for a team-high 260 yards but had just 30 yards on 11 carries against Cleveland before the injury. Barber has 33 or fewer rushing yards in four of the team’s six games.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is "probably" doubtful with a knee injury to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday.
McVay added that Kupp is making good progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL, which he sustained in Week 6 when he was bent back awkwardly by a horse-collar tackle from Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart. Kupp returned to that game for one series but sat out the rest and was deemed week-to-week.
“He was in really good spirits,” McVay said. “And just from talking to him, you can tell that he’s feeling a lot better than maybe what initially those first few days after that game [in Denver].”
Stewart was penalized and fined $26,739 for the tackle.
Kupp had 30 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns through five games this season before going catchless in Week 6 and missing last week’s blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams don’t have their bye week until Week 12. After hosting the Packers on Sunday, they’ll visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, who is set to hit free agency in March, made it clear on Wednesday that he hopes to remain long-term with the team that drafted him.
“Hell yeah, hell yeah,” Clark told reporters. “Of course. There’s no other place I’d rather be than Seattle. My family loves it here. My daughter was born here in Bellevue. So there’s no other place.”
The comments come two days after Clark’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, told ESPN that his client is in no hurry to sign an extension as he looks to maximize his earnings on his next contract. Burkhardt was clear to ESPN that Clark’s top priority is to remain in Seattle, but that the defensive end won’t “just do an early deal for the sake of doing an early deal,” adding that Clark has an insurance policy to guard against an injury that could harm his future.
Clark confirmed Wednesday that he has an insurance policy, but added, “I know an insurance policy ain’t nothing what I know I can be worth, though. So at the end of the day, I’m just going to keep on going. My head is down, and I ain’t looking up until the marathon is finished.”
Head coach Pete Carroll called the situation with Clark’s contract “ongoing” and said “there have been good conversations,” but didn’t offer many details. He also praised Clark for his play on the field and his leadership off of it.
Clark, 25, has 5.5 sacks through six games after tallying 19 combined over the past two seasons.
He is making $943,938 in the final year of his rookie deal but could be a candidate for the franchise tag this offseason if he is intent on not signing an early extension. The tag would likely pay him $17-18 million for one year, while giving him the opportunity to negotiate a long-term extension with Seattle.
While he hopes to remain with the Seahawks, Clark will be open to negotiating with other teams if necessary.
“At the end of the day, if I can secure a long-term deal, I’m great with it,” he said. “I’m happy. I love it, being here in Seattle. But if it doesn’t work out, then it doesn’t, and there are 31 other teams that probably could have me.”
Arizona Cardinals: Interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will be transitioning the Cardinals' offense somewhat back to what it was under Bruce Arians, under whom Leftwich worked in 2016 and 2017. One of the changes will be a pass-protection plan geared more specifically toward opponents' top players.
Arizona Cardinals: Interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will be transitioning the Cardinals’ offense somewhat back to what it was under Bruce Arians, under whom Leftwich worked in 2016 and 2017. One of the changes will be a pass-protection plan geared more specifically toward opponents’ top players. “We’re not blocking it like it’s circles on the paper,” left tackle D.J. Humphries said. “That’s kind of what you expect from a (former quarterback like Leftwich) that’s been back there and felt that pressure.” The goal is to take some heat off of rookie Josh Rosen, who returned to practice Wednesday after missing Monday’s session with a toe injury he sustained in last Thursday’s loss to the Broncos.
Los Angeles Rams: The Rams will likely be without wideout Cooper Kupp when they host the Green Bay Packers this week, but the team remains in good shape otherwise. Part of the team’s health could be attributed to L.A.’s tendency to hold only a walkthrough on Wednesdays rather than a full practice, as they did this week. “We’re pulling back the reins a little bit,” head coach Sean McVay said. “…I think our players’ ability to emphasize the above-the-neck, get a lot more reps than we would otherwise, and really kind of get ourselves a chance to fully recover and really ramp it up tomorrow has really served us well the last couple weeks.” Only defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh (knee) and Michael Brockers (shoulder) would have joined Kupp on the sidelines if a full practice had been held Wednesday. Neither player has missed a game this year.
San Francisco 49ers: As San Francisco’s defense has struggled, part of the issue has been a step back from second-year linebacker Reuben Foster, who missed most of the offseason while handling legal issues and was suspended for the first two games of the season. “I think Reuben is still trying to get back to where he finished last year,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s not there yet. I think he’s had times where he shows it, but his consistency needs to improve and he knows that, I know that. …I think there is a little bit of rust to him, not that that’s an excuse. That’s what he needs to do to find a way to get that rust off.”
Seattle Seahawks: After Frank Clark’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, told ESPN earlier this week that his client is in no rush to sign an extension, the defensive end made it clear on Wednesday that he wants to remain with the team that drafted him long-term. “Hell yeah, hell yeah,” Clark said. “Of course. There’s no other place I’d rather be than Seattle. My family loves it here.” Clark confirmed that he’s taken out an insurance policy to protect himself as he approaches free agency, but he’s purely focused on having his best possible season. “My head is down and I ain’t looking up until the marathon is finished,” he said.
Denver Broncos: Backup Chad Kelly was waived on Wednesday following his arrest on criminal trespassing charges early Tuesday morning, leaving Kevin Hogan -- who has been with the team since Sept. 2 -- as the new understudy to Case Keenum. Head coach Vance Joseph indicated that could
Denver Broncos: Backup Chad Kelly was waived on Wednesday following his arrest on criminal trespassing charges early Tuesday morning, leaving Kevin Hogan — who has been with the team since Sept. 2 — as the new understudy to Case Keenum. Head coach Vance Joseph indicated that could change “as time progresses,” but he also expressed faith in Hogan. “Kevin has played in games, he’s a smart guy, he’s picked it up quick and we have full confidence in Kevin,” Joseph said. Hogan said he feels “very prepared” if he had to play this week. “I always took the game plan seriously and prepared as if I was playing,” he said. “I’m not going to treat it any differently, just going to put the uniform on.”
Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City has been hit hard with injuries lately, and it continued with guard/center Jordan Devey (pectoral) and linebacker Terrance Smith (torn ACL) going on IR Tuesday. Center Mitch Morse remained sideline from Wednesday’s practice, his fourth-straight missed session because of a concussion, raising doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Justin Houston (hamstring) and Eric Berry (heel) also remained out. On the positive side, safety Daniel Sorensen returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a tibia plateau fracture in training camp. He is eligible to be activated off injured reserve as soon as next week.
Los Angeles Chargers: After an uneven start, the Chargers have won four straight games to move to 5-2 entering their bye week, and it seems others are beginning to take notice of their improvements. The NFL announced Wednesday that the Bolts’ Week 16 battle with the Baltimore Ravens was flexed to the prime-time slot on NFL Network on Saturday, Dec. 22. It will be the first game the Chargers have played at home in prime time since moving into the StubHub Center near Los Angeles. It will be the team’s second consecutive prime-time game, as the Chiefs will host the Chargers on Thursday night in Week 15.
Oakland Raiders: After a report earlier this week alleging a “fractured relationship” between Derek Carr and his teammates, tight end Lee Smith came to his quarterback’s defense on Wednesday, calling the report “the most obnoxious, ridiculous thing I’ve heard — ever.” Smith continued: “Attacking his character, attacking him as a leader on this football team is a joke. I hope that everyone hears me loud and clear at what a joke it is. It’s frustrating. It’s annoying, and it’s laughable and not fair to him.” Carr was less emphatic about the report, chalking it up to bad press amid a rough start to the season. “When you’re losing, crap happens,” he said.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson reaffirmed his commitment to the team Wednesday, saying he intends to be around for "years to come."
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson reaffirmed his commitment to the team Wednesday, saying he intends to be around for “years to come.”
The statement comes two days after ESPN reported Peterson “desperately” wanted out in Arizona and had requested a trade amid the team’s 1-6 start to the season. Cardinals president Michael Bidwill and head coach Steve Wilks each had been emphatic that the Cardinals would not trade Peterson, who is one of only four players since 1990 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven NFL seasons.
After the statement was released, ESPN reported that Peterson met with Bidwill for 30 minutes on Tuesday. Per the report, the pair discussed ways for Arizona to improve, and Bidwill assured Peterson of the team’s desire to win.
–Hours after The Athletic reported some Oakland Raiders players are questioning head coach Jon Gruden after a 1-5 start and trade of receiver Amari Cooper, the Raiders’ head coach and quarterback Derek Carr refuted to reporters any speculation that the signal caller’s future with the team is in doubt.
“I don’t see us making any more trades,” said Gruden, who moments earlier said he would “never say never” about any future trades. “Certainly, I don’t see us trading our quarterback.”
Carr told reporters he expects to remain with Oakland, saying Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie have given him no reason to think otherwise. “I have confidence I’ll be here tomorrow, and when we turn this around, I’m very confident I’m gonna be here for that as well,” Carr said.
–New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was traded to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick, per multiple reports.
The Giants traded former first-round pick Eli Apple to New Orleans on Tuesday before unloading Harrison, signaling a shift toward unloading veterans for draft compensation as New York skids through a 1-6 start.
–The Denver Broncos will not trade wideout Demaryius Thomas this week and are not actively shopping him as Tuesday’s trade deadline nears, according to a 9News Denver report.
The Broncos would probably listen if teams are interested, but it’s a “good bet” Thomas finishes the season in Denver, per the report, as more teams are interested in wideout Emmanuel Sanders, whom the Broncos have said they are not trading.
–New York Jets backup running back Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.
Head coach Todd Bowles said Powell, 29, requires season-ending surgery, and it is possible the issue could be career-threatening. Powell is 20th in the NFL in rushing yards while sharing the load with lead back Isaiah Crowell (sixth).
–Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is “probably” doubtful with a knee injury to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
McVay said Kupp is making progress in recovery from a sprained MCL, which he sustained in Week 6 when he was bent back awkwardly by a horse-collar tackle from Denver safety Darian Stewart. Kupp returned for one series but sat out the rest and was deemed week-to-week.
–Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is likely to miss his fourth straight game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and might be out longer, per multiple reports.
NFL Network reports Cook, who has battled a hamstring injury since Week 2, will be out Sunday as the Vikings try to give him more time to heal.
ESPN reports many around the league expect Cook to sit out Week 9 against Detroit before the Vikings’ Week 10 bye.
–Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury in Sunday’s loss to Detroit, the team announced.
Wilson, who has a team-high 26 catches for 391 yards, is not expected to require surgery but faces a long recovery period. The team promoted wideout Leonte Carroo from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the Dolphins’ game at Houston on Thursday night.
–As injuries stack up for Minnesota, defensive end Everson Griffen returned to the team and practiced after an absence of more than a month while dealing with mental health issues.
“It felt great to see my guys,” Griffen, 30, told reporters. “I love each and every one of my teammates, and it was just good to see the smiles on their faces, and they welcomed me with open arms.”
Griffen apologized for his actions in September, when he was involved in incidents that raised concerns about his mental health, including a disturbance at a Minnesota hotel and alleged attempt to enter teammate Trae Waynes’ home.
–The Denver Broncos waived Chad Kelly a day after the backup quarterback was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing following an incident early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Englewood (Colo.) Police Department, a man entered a residence on South Lincoln Street shortly after 1 a.m. An occupant at the residence chased the man out, and a search ensued. Police later found the man, identified as Kelly, inside a black SUV near the Gothic Theater about a block away.
Kelly, 24, was placed in custody without incident and sent to Arapahoe County Jail. He was released Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond.
–Former New England Patriots coach Rod Rust died Tuesday morning at age 90, the team announced.
Rust’s coaching tenure with the Patriots began in 1983 as defensive coordinator. He held the position for five seasons, including with the 1985 team that advanced to Super Bowl XX. After one-year stints in the same role with Kansas City and Pittsburgh, Rust returned to New England as head coach in 1990.
The New Orleans Saints placed guard/center Josh LeRibeus on injured reserve with an ankle injury Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction wire.
LeRibeus, 29, started three games in place of left guard Andrus Peat this season, including last week's 24-23 win at Baltimore.
LeRibeus, 29, started three games in place of left guard Andrus Peat this season, including last week’s 24-23 win at Baltimore.
Peat missed Week 1 with a quad injury and Week 3 with an ankle issue before sitting out Week 7 with a concussion, but he practiced in full on Wednesday after getting in just one limited session last week. He told reporters he’s “good to go” for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.
Peat, who turns 25 on Nov. 4, had missed just one game in each of the last two seasons before this year’s spate of injuries.
For depth, the Saints added former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Chaz Green, who hasn’t been on a roster since Dallas released him during final cuts.
A former third-round pick, Green started six combined games from 2016-17, but he lost his job as the Cowboys’ swing tackle last season after allowing six sacks in a game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Center Max Unger (hand) and tackle/guard Jermon Bushrod (non-injury related) missed Wednesday’s practice, while left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) was limited. Unger has not missed a snap this season.
Patrick Peterson vows to help Cardinals for ‘years to come’
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson backed off his request to be traded from the Arizona Cardinals, saying "it came at a bad time and I was just frustrated" about how badly the season has gone when he made it.
“Honestly I don’t really want to dwell on the situation on what happened. I said what I said,” Peterson said after practice Wednesday. “The news came out Monday. It is what it is. It’s business. We’re moving forward.”
Asked why he’d sought a trade, Peterson, a Pro Bowl selection in each of his seven seasons with Arizona, said simply, “You see the record.”
The Cardinals are 1-6 heading into Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Peterson seemed resigned that he isn’t going anywhere.
“I’ve got two years left on my contract,” Peterson said, “so I’m here.”
Earlier Wednesday, Peterson issued a statement vowing to continue to give his all to his team for “years to come,” adding, “I am an Arizona Cardinal.”
Peterson’s statement, released through Twitter, said he has “been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone.”
In the statement, Peterson went on to say that he is “100 percent focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates and fans.”
Peterson said he had a conversation with team President Michael Bidwill, and while he prefers to keep details of that to himself, Peterson came away convinced that Bidwill is doing all he can to make sure the Cardinals are putting the best product on the field.
“We’re in a good place. We’ll move forward from what happened the other day,” Peterson said. “I think we definitely have a clear understanding.”
Peterson said that “at the end of the day I’m here, I’m an Arizona Cardinal. My teammates know that I fight for those guys each and every day I go out on the field. There’s a reason I’ve got that ‘C’ on that chest and I want to continue to lead by example.”
Coach Steve Wilks, who when asked about the trade request on Monday said the team would not deal Peterson, said Wednesday that he and Peterson spoke that day but would not comment on that conversation.
“We’re all frustrated right now, based on the situation that we’re in, 1-6,” Wilks said. “My thoughts and opinions haven’t changed since the things I talked about on Monday.”
Safety Antoine Bethea said Peterson, a team captain, is committed.
“I think everybody’s frustration is high,” Bethea said. “Pat’s one of the guys. He’s never been a cancer, he’s not that type of person, he’s not that type of player.”
NOTE: WR Larry Fitzgerald and DB Tre Boston did not participate in practice Wednesday. Fitzgerald is dealing with a hamstring issue. QB Josh Rosen (foot) was limited but said he is fine, and Wilks said he expects all three to play on Sunday.
David Moore moves from 7th-rounder to Seahawks’ No. 3 WR
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — David Moore went home to Gainesville, Texas, during the Seattle Seahawks' bye week with the kind of attention no one could have expected when he became a seventh-round draft pick of the Seahawks in the spring of 2017.
Rather than getting inundated back home in the town of less than 20,000 about 70 miles north of Dallas, Moore said most of his hometown is pretty respectful and relaxed about the local star that’s quickly becoming a favored target of Russell Wilson.
“It gets a little hectic sometimes but for the most part my hometown is real chill,” Moore said. “They’ll see me, say hey, ask me a couple of questions, but other than that it’s just like going back home to peaceful, country-old Gainesville.”
It’s taken just a few weeks for Moore to start getting attention beyond just his hometown or in Seattle. In the past three games, Moore has gone from being mostly a special teams contributor with only a handful of snaps on offense, to having caught three touchdown passes and supplanting Brandon Marshall as the No. 3 wide receiver in Seattle’s offense.
While Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin remain the top targets for Wilson in Seattle’s pass game, Moore has quickly made his case for more passes headed his direction.
“He looks like he’s going to really have a terrific season. He’s really off to a great start,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “There’s a lot of things that we can still do with him, really just breaking him in.”
Moore was a complete project when Seattle drafted him with the first of two seventh-round picks in the 2017 draft. He played collegiately at Division II East Central in Oklahoma, where he dominated competition — as would be expected — but it was difficult to gage how that would transfer to the NFL. He spent most of last season on Seattle’s practice squad, before being added to the active roster late in the season.
But Moore made a major jump in his development in the offseason and was a standout during training camp and the preseason to where it was obvious he would make Seattle’s final 53-man roster.
What has been a surprise is how quickly he moved up the depth chart and has taken away snaps from Marshall. Moore had just one target in his career before Week 4 against Arizona when he had a pair of catches and played 43 offensive snaps. A week later against the Los Angeles Rams, Moore had three catches, two for touchdowns , in the 33-31 loss.
And in Week 6 in London against the Raiders, Moore caught his third touchdown in two games when he got free on a broken play and caught a 19-yard TD from Wilson before crashing into the video boards beyond the end zone at Wembley Stadium.
In the past three games, Moore has played 104 offensive snaps; Marshall has just 56.
“We love David’s strength and the power that he played with. It’s just the level of play was hard to determine, we didn’t know how he would transition,” Carroll said.
Moore is part of a trio of key contributors the Seahawks have nabbed out of the state of Oklahoma in the past two drafts. Moore and starting running back Chris Carson (Oklahoma State) were both seventh-round picks in the 2017 draft, and Seattle grabbed starting cornerback Tre Flowers out of Oklahoma State in the fifth round of this year’s draft.
The three of them all were identified by Seattle-area scout Aaron Hineline, but it was a pre-draft workout that Moore had in Oklahoma City where he remembered answering some of the questions that followed him because of his collegiate competition.
“I showed them that honestly the speed that they thought wasn’t there, was there. The potential to do a lot of the things they ask me to do, and just accepting all the challenges they asked me to do and doing it as hard as I did, I guess I showed them quite a bit,” Moore said.
NOTES: Carroll said the Seahawks expect LB K.J. Wright (knee) and TE Ed Dickson (upper leg) to play on Sunday against Detroit. Neither has played in the regular season because of injuries. … Carroll said the team has not heard anything regarding suspended LB Mychal Kendricks after his meeting with the league on Monday. Kendricks has been indefinitely suspended after pleading guilty to insider trading charges.
As the injuries stack up for the Minnesota Vikings, defensive end Everson Griffen returned to the team and practiced Wednesday after an absence of more than a month while dealing with mental health issues.
"It felt great to see my guys," Griffen told reporters.
“It felt great to see my guys,” Griffen told reporters. “I love each and every one of my teammates, and it was just good to see the smiles on their faces, and they welcomed me with open arms.”
Griffen apologized for his actions in September, when he was involved in a series of incidents that raised concerns about his mental health, including a disturbance at a Minnesota hotel and an alleged attempt to enter teammate Trae Waynes’ home. He also reiterated that returning to the team is just “part of the process” in stabilizing his health, calling it “bigger than football.”
Neither Griffen nor head coach Mike Zimmer offered any details about whether Griffen will play Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. ESPN reported the team remains uncertain about the matter, adding there will be input from multiple people before making a decision.
Griffen, 30, said he feels “good” and was able to work out during his absence, but steps remain to get him ready to play.
“Playing the game of football, it requires more than just working out,” he said. “You’ve got to push somebody, hit somebody, get your timing back.
“…I’m able to play football, but I’ve still got to get back in the pass-rush flow, run flow and stuff like that.”
Meanwhile, five starters missed Wednesday’s practice because of injury: running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) and left guard Tom Compton (knee).
Cook reportedly will miss at least another game or two as the team gives him time to recover from his hamstring injury, while Rhodes is battling a sprained ankle. With rookie Mike Hughes out for the year, the Vikings could be down to Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and undrafted rookie Holton Hill at cornerback against Drew Brees if Rhodes can’t play.
“Corners always get hurt, it seems like,” Zimmer said. “You don’t go through the season with the same two corners every single ball game, typically, and so that’s why everybody laughs at me [when I say,] ‘We need one more corner.’ But it’s kind of proving out now.”
Compton reportedly has a sprained MCL and is uncertain for Sunday’s game. Left tackle Riley Reiff, who missed the last two games with a foot injury, returned to a limited practice Wednesday.
Meeting reporters Wednesday, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr refuted any speculation that the signal caller's future with the team could be in doubt.
“I don’t see us making any more trades,” said Gruden, who moments earlier said he would “never say never” about any future trades. “Certainly, I don’t see us trading our quarterback.”
Carr also told reporters he expects to remain with the Raiders, saying Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie have given him no reason to think otherwise.
“I have confidence I’ll be here tomorrow, and when we turn this around, I’m very confident I’m gonna be here for that as well,” Carr said.
The comments came hours after The Athletic reported some Raiders players are questioning Gruden’s accountability following a 1-5 start and the team’s second trade of a multi-time Pro Bowl player in less than two months.
The Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, eight days after Gruden said Cooper wasn’t being shopped and a few months after voicing plans to build the offense around the wideout. The trade came seven weeks after Oakland dealt defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, despite the team’s previous assertions that they planned to sign him to a long-term contract. Both deals have had negative impacts on the locker room, per the report.
“The Mack trade was a real stiff jab,” an anonymous player told The Athletic. “But the Cooper one was like a knockout punch, especially because we had just walked back in the door from the bye. We didn’t want to believe it was coming, and Coach said we weren’t going to trade him.”
Gruden told reporters Wednesday that he hadn’t considered the possibility of trading Mack or Cooper when he took the job in Oakland, and he still didn’t expect to trade Cooper until the Cowboys offered a first-round pick.
“I didn’t see us making a trade the other day,” Gruden said. “I really didn’t. But sometimes, like I said, your plans change, whether you like it or not.”
The effect of the Cooper trade on the locker room was exacerbated, per The Athletic, because Gruden didn’t tell players about it at the end of Monday’s practice, despite the wideout being pulled off the field in the middle of the session. Instead, players found out about the trade via news on their phones, and Gruden spoke to ESPN about the deal before talking to his team.
Carr said he got the news on his phone after practice and didn’t have a chance to talk to Cooper before he left.
Gruden declined to tell reporters what his message to the team was on Wednesday, but he again reaffirmed that the Raiders are trying to win games and not tanking.
The Athletic reported several players doubt that claim, wondering if they’ve “been playing for draft picks all along” and wondering about their own future with the team as it goes through a teardown and rebuild.
“I think many of us realize we won’t be here next year,” one anonymous player said. “We are just waiting to see if we will be here next week.”
One player who spoke to The Athletic without anonymity is tight end Lee Smith, who confirmed he has worries about the locker room and voiced frustration with the idea of a rebuild.
“Of course I’m concerned about the locker room,” Smith said. “I am a leader on this team and I am under contract next year, but more importantly I care about all my teammates. …Guys don’t work their a– off year-round because they are worried about the team being good in two or three years, they work hard to win. Now.
“Nobody was happy when we traded Khalil. And nobody is happy that we traded Amari. How could you be? You never ever want to trade elite, homegrown talent. But Coach Gruden is thinking long-term. …And he has been clear about his open-door policy. If guys have a problem with this trade, they can go sit in his office and tell him.”
The Athletic also reported earlier this week that Carr has a “fractured relationship” with teammates stemming from a perceived lack of toughness by the QB, accusing him of crying after getting hurt late in a Week 6 loss in London.
Carr — who responded to the report on Twitter on Tuesday by saying “Not one tear, not one time” — told reporters Wednesday, “I don’t pay that any mind.”
“When you’re losing, crap happens,” Carr added of the report.
Smith was more emphatic when speaking to reporters on Wednesday, calling the report “the most obnoxious, ridiculous thing I’ve heard — ever.”
“It’s to a point where it’s comical and laughable that I’m even sitting here talking about it,” Smith continued. “Us as players have zero issues with Derek Carr. He is our leader. He’s always been our leader.
“…The attacking of our strongest leader and the strongest man in our locker room is absolute horse—-.”
New York Jets backup running back Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury on Wednesday.
Head coach Todd Bowles said Powell require season-ending surgery, and it's possible the issue could be career-threatening depending on how surgery goes.
Head coach Todd Bowles said Powell require season-ending surgery, and it’s possible the issue could be career-threatening depending on how surgery goes.
Powell is 20th in the NFL in rushing yards while sharing the load with lead back Isaiah Crowell (sixth). Safety Ibraheim Campbell was signed to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move by the Jets.
“Bilal’s one of the hardest workers on this team. It’s a big blow from that standpoint, but you worry more about the person,” Bowles said.
Bowles compared the injury to the neck issue that caused Quincy Enunwa to miss last season, but added it might be worse.
Powell left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half and did not return.
The 29-year-old has 343 yards on 80 carries and 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions in 2018. He turns 30 on Saturday and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
Baltimore Ravens: Kicker Justin Tucker missed an extra point that would've sent the game to overtime last week. It was his first missed PAT since high school. While not trained on recovering from misses, Tucker said the only way to move forward is to let the
Baltimore Ravens: Kicker Justin Tucker missed an extra point that would’ve sent the game to overtime last week. It was his first missed PAT since high school. While not trained on recovering from misses, Tucker said the only way to move forward is to let the miss go. “We’re just going to treat this week like we treat every week: try to make kicks in practice and bring it to the game on Sunday,” Tucker said. “At the end of the day, I can analyze it, be as critical as possible. At the end of the day it’s a missed kick. The best thing I can do … is just move on and make the next one.” Tucker said he’s heard from almost all of his teammates with words of support. “We’re on a track for something special. It’s about learning from mistakes, compartmentalizing them, and moving on.”
Cincinnati Bengals: Defensive end Carlos Dunlap said Cincinnati enters Sunday’s game against Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dialed in on execution of the game plan and improving tackling. Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis said tackling — specifically missed tackles in the open field — doomed the Bengals last week at Kansas City. “They are executing, other teams are out-executing us,” Dunlap said. “(Winston) can do it all, make all the throws. That’s why he was the No. 1 pick. We have to go out there and eliminate him. Keep him from getting it to all of his weapons.”
Cleveland Browns: On the bench for the season-opening tie with the Steelers in Cleveland, quarterback Baker Mayfield is ready for his welcome-to-the-rivalry moment on Sunday in Pittsburgh. “You can see the physicality of this game. I got a good taste for it,” Mayfield said of his view from the sidelines in Week 1. “When it comes to rivalry games, that is when it is the most physical. A lot of things – assignment errors and stuff like that – can be overcome by imposing your will on the other team. That is what AFC North is about and that is what this rivalry is about.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger described preparing for the Cleveland Browns by praising the group that intercepted him three times along with two sack-fumbles in the regular-season opener. “They made the plays, we didn’t the first time around,” Roethlisberger said. “Going in, they might be the best defense we play all year. … Start with the pass rush. Obviously (defensive end) Myles (Garrett) is one of the best in the business. He’s long, gets good jumps. The secondary, they catch the ball.” Roethlisberger said the key for the Steelers is to start fast. “We can’t take a half to get going, we have to get going early,” he said.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is "probably doubtful" with a knee injury to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday.
McVay added that Kupp is making good progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL, which he sustained in Week 6 when he was bent back awkwardly by a horse-collar tackle from Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart. Kupp returned to that game for one series but sat out the rest and was deemed week-to-week.
Stewart was penalized and fined $26,739 for the tackle.
Kupp had 30 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns through five games this season before going catchless in Week 6 and missing last week’s blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams don’t have their bye week until Week 12. After hosting the Packers on Sunday, they’ll visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.
The Denver Broncos will not trade wideout Demaryius Thomas this week and are not actively shopping him as Tuesday's trade deadline nears, according to a 9News Denver report on Wednesday.
The Broncos would probably listen if teams are interested, but it’s a “good bet” Thomas finishes the season in Denver, per the report. It adds that more teams are interested in wideout Emmanuel Sanders, whom the Broncos are not trading.
ESPN reported Sunday the Broncos were listening to offers on Thomas and could trade him before the deadline, but they declined to so much as listen to offers for Sanders.
Thomas acknowledged the rumors when meeting with reporters on Monday, saying he hopes to stay in Denver but understands the business side of the NFL.
“Of course, I want to be here, but I’ve been hearing it the whole season now, so I feel like somewhat it is true, my time here is coming up,” Thomas said. “But I don’t know.”
Thomas, who turns 31 in December, appears unlikely to remain with the Broncos after this season. He is due $14 million in the final year of his deal in 2019, and the emergence of second-round rookie Courtland Sutton has given Denver another option.
The team’s longest tenured player, Thomas has 33 receptions for 372 yards and three scores this year after posting 83 grabs for 949 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. That was the four-time Pro Bowler’s first time failing to hit 1,000 yards in a season since 2012, his third season.
Sanders, 31, has 46 grabs for 603 yards and three touchdowns this season, while chipping in additional touchdowns via run and pass. He won the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 7 after throwing a 28-yard touchdown to Sutton and catching a 64-yarder.
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Danny Trevathan said the Bears are coming close to big plays, but not coming up with them has led to a series of close losses. Chicago went from first place in the NFC North to last place in the past two
Chicago Bears: Linebacker Danny Trevathan said the Bears are coming close to big plays, but not coming up with them has led to a series of close losses. Chicago went from first place in the NFC North to last place in the past two weeks (including a bye). “We have to approach this game like it’s our biggest game. We can’t dwell on the past,” Trevathan said. “We’re not in a bad situation. We just have to stay home.” Trevathan said the defense is focusing on helping pick up the slack with outside linebacker Khalil Mack nursing an ankle injury. “We just have to make more plays. We have to pick up more slack in whatever aspect it is,” Trevathan said.
Detroit Lions: Seattle has surrendered the most passing yards in the NFL this season, but the Lions are committed to staying with the type of play-calling balance that contributed to their success at Miami last week. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has never lost when Detroit had a 100-yard rusher, but those days have been few and far between. The Seahawks are focusing their attention on the usual goal of getting to the quarterback and impacting the game with their front four. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Stafford doesn’t make it easy. “He’s playing really efficiently. He’s really sharp. You can’t sack him. His numbers are great. He’s doing everything well,” Carroll said.
Green Bay Packers: Barring a setback with his hamstring, wide receiver Randall Cobb will play for the first time since he was injured at Washington (Sept. 23), along with Geronimo Allison and Davante Adams. Adams said with the Rams and Patriots up the next two weeks, the Packers will need every available weapon in their arsenal. “We’ve definitely got some big tests coming up, definitely have our work cut out for us,” he said. “The bye week came at a good time for us. Just having that extra rest, having time to get away from it, some of the injuries we did — especially in the wideout room. It’s two guys we definitely need to win these games moving forward.”
Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins is looking for improvement in the red zone from the Vikings’ offense with the high-scoring Saints and Drew Brees coming to town. “There’s an awareness that when you play against a good offense you can’t beat yourselves, can’t give the ball away,” Cousins said. “We’ve got to play good smart, football.” The Vikings have 20 total touchdowns but 11 field goal attempts of 39 yards or shorter. “What matters is getting touchdowns in the red zone instead of field goals. Come away with seven points instead of three. If you’re not doing that, it’s going to be hard to win games consistently,” Cousins said.
